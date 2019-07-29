EDP to Sell Brazil Wind Farm to Actis for $171.9 Million

By Nathan Allen



EDP-Energias de Portugal SA (EDP.LB) said Monday that it has agreed to sell an onshore wind farm in Brazil to private-equity firm Actis Capital for around 650 million Brazilian reais ($171.9 million).

Including debt, the implied enterprise value for the Babilonia wind farm is around BRL1.2 billion, EDP said.

Following this transaction, EDP said it has completed roughly 25% of its planned 4 billion euro ($4.45 billion) divestment program.

The deal is set to close in the fourth quarter, EDP said.

