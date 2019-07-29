Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP ​​- Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP ​​- ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL

(EDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EDP to Sell Brazil Wind Farm to Actis for $171.9 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:53am EDT

By Nathan Allen

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA (EDP.LB) said Monday that it has agreed to sell an onshore wind farm in Brazil to private-equity firm Actis Capital for around 650 million Brazilian reais ($171.9 million).

Including debt, the implied enterprise value for the Babilonia wind farm is around BRL1.2 billion, EDP said.

Following this transaction, EDP said it has completed roughly 25% of its planned 4 billion euro ($4.45 billion) divestment program.

The deal is set to close in the fourth quarter, EDP said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP ​​- ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. -0.09% 3.362 Delayed Quote.10.27%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA 0.00% 9.25 Delayed Quote.18.97%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.00% 4.2025 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDP ​​- ENERGI
02:53aEDP to Sell Brazil Wind Farm to Actis for $171.9 Million
DJ
07/25Utilities Down Amid Mixed Earnings Reports -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
07/25EDP ​​ ENERGIAS DE PORTU : Energias De Portugal 2Q Net Profit Rose o..
DJ
07/05Brookfield, Endesa Mull EUR2 Billion Bid For EDP-Energias de Portugal Assets ..
DJ
06/21ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : EDP reached a PPA agreement for solar with storage
PU
06/20ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : EDP Renewables Building Solar Park in California
DJ
06/20Scotland approves 800 MW Moray West offshore wind project
AQ
06/18EDP RENOVÁVEIS : Renewables, Cummins Inc., Nestlé, and Wabash Valley Power Allia..
AQ
05/28ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : EDP acquires electricity transmission line in Brazil
PU
05/17ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : EDP-Energias de Portugal 1Q Profit Dropped Nearly 40%
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 15 637 M
EBIT 2019 2 076 M
Net income 2019 809 M
Debt 2019 14 192 M
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 12 221 M
Chart EDP ​​- ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP ​​- Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP ​​- ENERGI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,58  €
Last Close Price 3,36  €
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nuno María Pestana de Almeida Alves Chief Financial Officer
António Sarmento Gomes Mota Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP ​​- ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.10.27%13 590
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.34%100 214
ENEL23.12%70 205
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.71%63 275
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.16%60 298
IBERDROLA22.43%59 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group