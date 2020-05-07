Log in
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
05/07 12:53:06 pm
3.888 EUR   -0.31%
12:30pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : 1Q Net Profit Increased
DJ
05/04EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. : quaterly earnings release
04/23EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : 2nd Coupon Interest Payment
PU
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : 1Q Net Profit Increased

05/07/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Portuguese power company EDP SA said Thursday that its net profit in the first quarter jumped as results in the same period a year ago were hit by low hydro production.

First-quarter net profit rose to 146 million euros ($157.9 million) from EUR100 million. Excluding extraordinary items, recurring after-tax profit was EUR252 million. Earnings after tax, interest, depreciation and amortization was EUR980 million, an increase of about 6%, the company said.

EDP said the coronavirus-related lockdown had a small impact on the first quarter, but didn't provide details.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 14 757 M
EBIT 2020 2 056 M
Net income 2020 793 M
Debt 2020 13 251 M
Yield 2020 4,87%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,86x
EV / Sales2021 1,80x
Capitalization 14 177 M
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,29  €
Last Close Price 3,90  €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Executive Board
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.0.93%15 313
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.05%108 981
ENEL S.P.A.-14.21%66 615
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.15%65 235
IBERDROLA0.11%61 764
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.21%58 774
