EDP Energias de Portugal S A : 1Q Net Profit Increased

By Sarah Sloat



Portuguese power company EDP SA said Thursday that its net profit in the first quarter jumped as results in the same period a year ago were hit by low hydro production.

First-quarter net profit rose to 146 million euros ($157.9 million) from EUR100 million. Excluding extraordinary items, recurring after-tax profit was EUR252 million. Earnings after tax, interest, depreciation and amortization was EUR980 million, an increase of about 6%, the company said.

EDP said the coronavirus-related lockdown had a small impact on the first quarter, but didn't provide details.

