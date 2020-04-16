EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

EDP'S ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Lisbon, April 16th, 2020: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") informs that at the General Shareholders Meeting held on April 16th, 2020 the Shareholders have approved the following resolutions:

The allocation of EDP's 2019 profits proposed by the Executive Board of Directors, amounting to €720,916,030.82, as follows:

The individual and consolidated accounts' reporting documents for 2019, including the global management report (which incorporates a chapter regarding corporate governance), the individual and consolidated accounts, the sustainability report (containing the

Dividends*……………………………..........……€694,742,165.85

Contribution to EDP's Foundation…....…....€6,200,000.00

Retained earnings………………….………..…...€19,973,864.97

(*which corresponds to a gross dividend of €0.19 per share)

A vote of confidence and praise to the Executive Board of Directors and to each of its members, to the General and Supervisory Board and to each of its members, and to the Statutory Auditor for the performance of their duties during 2019 financial year;

An authorization to the Executive Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of own shares by EDP and subsidiaries of EDP for a period of 18 months;

An authorization to the Executive Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of own bonds by EDP for a period of 18 months;