EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

04/16/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

Investor Relations

Department

Miguel Viana, Head of IR Sónia Pimpão Carolina Teixeira Andreia Severiano Pedro Gonçalves Santos

phone +351 21 001 2834 fax +351 21 001 2899 ir@edp.pt

EDP'S ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Lisbon, April 16th, 2020: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") informs that at the General Shareholders Meeting held on April 16th, 2020 the Shareholders have approved the following resolutions:

  1. The individual and consolidated accounts' reporting documents for 2019, including the global management report (which incorporates a chapter regarding corporate governance), the individual and consolidated accounts, the sustainability report (containing the non-financial consolidated statement), the annual report and the opinion of the General and Supervisory Board (that integrates the annual report of the Financial Matters
    Committee/Audit Committee) and the Auditors' Report on the individual and consolidated financial statements;
  2. The allocation of EDP's 2019 profits proposed by the Executive Board of Directors, amounting to €720,916,030.82, as follows:

Dividends*……………………………..........……€694,742,165.85

Contribution to EDP's Foundation…....…....€6,200,000.00

Retained earnings………………….………..…...€19,973,864.97

(*which corresponds to a gross dividend of €0.19 per share)

  1. A vote of confidence and praise to the Executive Board of Directors and to each of its members, to the General and Supervisory Board and to each of its members, and to the Statutory Auditor for the performance of their duties during 2019 financial year;
  2. An authorization to the Executive Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of own shares by EDP and subsidiaries of EDP for a period of 18 months;
  3. An authorization to the Executive Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of own bonds by EDP for a period of 18 months;
  4. An authorization to the Executive Board of Directors to increase the share capital of EDP, on one or more occasions, for a 5-year period, up to a 10% limit of the current share capital under the terms of article 4 no. 3 of the Articles of Association;

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Public Company Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 656 537 715 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

  1. The remuneration policy of the members of the Executive Board of Directors presented by the Remunerations Committee of the General and Supervisory Board;
  2. The remuneration policy of the members of the other corporate bodies presented by the Remunerations Committee elected by the General
    Shareholders' Meeting.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 17:15:00 UTC
