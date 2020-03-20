EDP Energias de Portugal S A : BlackRock, Inc. notifica participação qualificada na EDP

No dia 17 de Março de 2020, a BlackRock, Inc. comunicou à EDP, nos termos do artigo 20.º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários (CVM), que detém uma participação qualificada de 5,06% do capital social e dos direitos de voto da EDP. O patamar de 5% associados a acções foi ultrapassado pela BlackRock, Inc. no dia 16 de Março de 2020.

Lisboa, 20 de Março de 2020: Nos termos e para os efeitos do disposto no artigo 244º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários e do Regulamento n.º 5/2008 da CMVM, a EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") vem prestar a seguinte informação ao mercado e ao público em geral:

Date:22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :

16th March 2020

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (7.A + 7.B) tal of 7.A) suervii (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 5.06% 0.00% 5.06% 3,656,537,715 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if appli- 4.98% 0.10% 5.08% cable)

1