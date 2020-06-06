EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Clarification on measures proposed by the Public Prosecutor's Office

EDP's CEO, Mr. António Mexia, and EDP's Executive Board member, Mr. João Manso Neto, were notified yesterday on the Public Prosecutor's Office proposals regarding a revision of the measures of constraint related to the judicial procedure in which it is under investigation the early termination of Power Purchase Agreement (Contratos de Aquisição de Energia - 'CAE') regime and transition to the Costs of Maintenance for Contractual Balance (Custos de Manutenção do Equilíbrio Contratual - 'CMEC') regime and, also, of the extension of the hydro public domain right of use (Domínio Público Hídrico - 'DPH') up to the term of the useful life of the power plants under CMEC regime, in which both were appointed as defendants on June 2

nd

2017, and is currently in the phase of inquiry.