MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Lisbonne > EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. EDP PTEDP0AM0009 EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. (EDP) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/25 11:35:47 am 4.285 EUR +1.54% 11:43a EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Interim Report 1Q20 PU 05/19 Correction to Total Acquires Energias de Portugal Portfolio Article (on Monday) DJ 05/18 EUROPE : European shares surge as recovery hopes boost cyclicals RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Interim Report 1Q20 0 05/25/2020 | 11:43am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM REPORT 1Q 2020 ENERGY INTERIM REPORT 1 OPERATIONAL INDICATORS RENEWABLES UN 1Q20 1Q19 1Q18 1Q17 HYDRO INSTALLED CAPACITY Installed Capacity MW 8,785 8,785 9,019 8,818 Portugal MW 6,759 6,759 6,847 6,646 Spain MW 426 426 426 426 Brazil MW 1,599 1,599 1,746 1,746 Capacity under Construction MW - - - 263 Portugal MW - - - 263 EQUITY HYDRO INSTALLED CAPACITY 1 Installed Capacity MW 551 539 481 296 Brazil MW 551 539 481 296 Capacity under Construction MW 78 78 - 231 Brazil MW - - - 231 Peru MW 78 78 - - HYDRO NET ELECTRICITY GENERATION Electricity Generation GWh 6,731 4,053 6,154 4,364 Portugal GWh 4,692 2,395 3,790 2,921 Spain GWh 230 274 408 175 Brazil GWh 1,809 1,384 1,956 1,268 HYDRO TECHNICAL AVAILABILITY Portugal % 95 96 99 93 Spain % 100 100 100 100 Brazil % 94 100 95 95 1 Share of the M W installed in plants owned by companies equity consolidated 2 RENEWABLES UN 1Q20 1Q19 1Q18 1Q17 WIND AND SOLAR INSTALLED CAPACITY Installed Capacity MW 10,676 11,339 10,676 10,054 Portugal MW 1,164 1,355 1,253 1,253 Spain MW 1,974 2,288 2,244 2,194 Rest of Europe MW 1,263 1,667 1,564 1,541 North America MW 5,944 5,562 5,284 4,861 Brazil MW 331 467 331 204 Capacity under Construction MW 964 354 1,042 423 Portugal MW 6 - 55 - Spain MW 18 53 68 - Rest of Europe MW 130 102 103 18 North America MW 809 199 679 278 Brazil MW - - 137 127 Equity Installed Capacity 1 MW 550 371 331 356 Portugal MW - - - - Spain MW 152 152 152 177 Rest of Europe MW - - - - North America MW 398 219 179 179 Brazil MW - - - - WIND AND SOLAR NET ELECTRICITY GENERATION GWh 7,761 8,412 8,763 7,719 Portugal GWh 712 834 1,066 877 Spain GWh 1,172 1,621 1,766 1,442 Rest of Europe GWh 1,022 1,175 1,079 1,064 North America GWh 4,694 4,467 4,694 4,189 Brazil GWh 161 314 159 147 WIND AND SOLAR TECHNICAL AVAILABILITY 97 97 97 98 1 Share of the M W installed in plants owned by companies equity consolidated ENERGY INTERIM REPORT 3 NETWORKS UN 1Q20 1Q19 1Q18 1Q17 DISTRIBUTION ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTED GWh 19,992 20,479 20,679 20,013 Portugal GWh 11,775 11,729 12,052 11,585 Spain GWh 2,031 2,227 2,410 2,350 Brazil GWh 6,186 6,523 6,217 6,078 ELECTRICITY SUPPLY POINTS '000 10,480 10,352 10,249 10,147 Portugal '000 6,285 6,232 6,194 6,148 Spain '000 669 667 664 662 Brazil '000 3,526 3,454 3,391 3,337 ELECTRICITY SUPPLIED GWh 14,517 7,943 8,637 7,755 Portugal GWh 692 790 863 928 Spain GWh 132 135 126 135 Brazil GWh 13,693 7,018 7,648 6,693 ELECTRICITY CUSTOMERS '000 4,767 4,779 4,796 4,896 Portugal '000 1,012 1,099 1,190 1,336 Spain '000 230 228 216 223 Brazil '000 3,525 3,453 3,390 3,336 GRID EXTENSION Km 342,228 339,976 338,235 337,673 Portugal Km 228,110 226,589 226,124 225,606 Overhead lines Km 179,031 177,686 177,380 177,036 Underground lines Km 49,078 48,903 48,744 48,570 Spain Km 20,781 20,724 20,630 20,528 Overhead lines Km 15,738 15,734 15,703 15,678 Underground lines Km 5,043 4,990 4,927 4,850 Brazil Km 93,337 92,663 91,481 91,539 Overhead lines Km 93,077 92,408 91,236 91,298 Underground lines Km 260 254 246 241 GRID LOSSES Portugal % 10.5 10.9 11.8 11.2 Spain % 4.4 4.4 4.1 4.7 Brazil % 9.8 9.9 10.3 10.8 SERVICE QUALITY Portugal Installed Capacity Equivalent Interruption Time 1 Min 11 10 9 13 Spain Installed Capacity Equivalent Interruption Time 1 Min 2 5 39 10 Brazil Average Interruption Duration per Consumer EDP São Paulo Hours 6.5 8.0 7.7 8.3 EDP Espírito Santo Hours 8.2 8.6 8.3 8.6 Frequency of Interruptions per Consumer EDP São Paulo # 4.3 4.8 5.0 5.3 EDP Espírito Santo # 4.4 4.9 5.2 5.3 TRANSMISSION GRID EXTENSION Km 1,441 1,299 1,299 - Grid extension in Operation Km 187 113 - - Grid extension Under Construction Km 1,254 1,186 1,299 - 1 ICEIT in M V grid, excluding extraordinary events 4 CLIENT SOLUTIONS AND ENERGY MANAGEMENT UN 1Q20 1Q19 1Q18 1Q17 THERMAL INSTALLED CAPACITY Installed Capacity MW 7,084 7,058 7,058 7,065 Portugal MW 3,236 3,236 3,236 3,243 CCGT MW 2,031 2,031 2,031 2,039 Coal MW 1,180 1,180 1,180 1,180 Cogeneration MW 24 24 24 24 Spain MW 3,128 3,102 3,102 3,102 CCGT MW 1,698 1,698 1,698 1,698 Coal MW 1,250 1,224 1,224 1,224 Nuclear MW 156 156 156 156 Cogeneration and Waste MW 25 25 25 25 Brazil MW 720 720 720 720 Coal 1 MW 720 720 720 720 Equity Installed Capacity MW 10 10 41 41 Portugal MW - - 32 32 Spain MW 10 10 10 10 THERMAL NET ELECTRICITY GENERATION Net Electricity Generation GWh 3,793 5,505 5,681 7,132 Portugal GWh 1,402 2,751 2,692 3,312 CCGT GWh 1,330 768 907 1,105 Coal GWh 38 1,934 1,734 2,192 Cogeneration GWh 34 49 51 15 Spain GWh 1,915 1,948 1,803 2,832 CCGT GWh 924 547 395 608 Coal GWh 645 1,036 1,045 1,860 Nuclear GWh 331 332 331 333 Cogeneration and Waste GWh 15 32 32 30 Brazil GWh 477 805 1,186 988 Coal GWh 477 805 1,186 988 THERMAL TECHNICAL AVAILABILITY Portugal % 97 95 83 93 CCGT % 98 96 82 95 Coal % 94 95 86 91 Cogeneration % 91 100 100 29 Espanha % 100 98 92 94 CCGT % 100 100 100 99 Coal % 100 94 80 88 Nuclear % 100 100 100 100 Cogeneration % 100 88 94 57 Waste % 97 90 93 97 Brazil % 76 96 98 94 Coal % 76 96 98 94 1 Share of the M W installed in plants owned by companies equity consolidated ENERGY INTERIM REPORT 5 CLIENT SOLUTIONS AND ENERGY MANAGEMENT UN 1Q20 1Q19 1Q18 1Q17 ELECTRICITY CUSTOMERS '000 5,030 5,025 5,058 4,921 Portugal '000 4,094 4,101 4,139 4,064 Spain '000 935 924 919 857 Brazil '000 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 Social Tariff '000 815 804 880 869 Portugal '000 616 612 661 665 Spain '000 51 50 57 59 Brazil '000 148 142 162 145 Special Needs '000 0.8 2.8 1.1 1.1 Portugal '000 n.d. 2.1 0.6 0.5 Brazil '000 0.83 0.69 0.57 0.59 Green Tariff '000 1,058 1,066 1,026 829 Portugal '000 n.a. 8 3 3 Spain '000 1,058 1,058 1,023 825 Brazil '000 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. ELECTRICITY SUPPLIED GWh 17,631 10,590 12,135 11,580 Portugal GWh 4,707 4,749 5,032 4,972 Market Share EDP - Liberalised Market % n.a. 41 42 45 Spain GWh 2,689 2,969 3,017 3,477 Market Share EDP - Liberalised Market % 6 7 6 8 Brazil GWh 10,235 2,872 4,086 3,131 Liberalised Market GWh 10,235 2,872 4,086 3,131 Social Tariff GWh 159 146 168 168 Portugal GWh 46 52 59 63 Spain GWh 28 25 32 36 Brazil GWh 85 68 77 70 Green Tariff GWh 1,321 5,546 5,553 4,795 Portugal GWh n.a. 10 9 9 Spain GWh 1,321 5,536 5,544 4,786 Brazil GWh n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. GAS CUSTOMERS '000 1,600 1,596 1,583 1,520 Portugal '000 694 698 699 665 Last Resort '000 36 40 43 49 Liberalised Market '000 658 659 656 616 Spain '000 906 897 883 855 Last Resort '000 53 52 51 54 Liberalised Market '000 853 846 832 801 GAS SUPPLIED GWh 5,210 5,467 5,839 5,481 Portugal GWh 1,143 1,210 1,255 1,293 Last Resort GWh 65 77 93 111 Liberalised Market GWh 1,079 1,133 1,162 1,182 Market Share EDP - Liberalised Market % n.a. n.d. 12 n.a. Spain GWh 4,066 4,257 4,584 4,187 Last Resort GWh 98 110 111 110 Liberalised Market GWh 3,969 4,147 4,474 4,078 Market Share EDP - Liberalised Market % 4 4 4 4 6 SUSTAINABILITY INDICATORS ENVIROMENTAL INDICATORS UN 1Q20 1Q19 1Q18 1Q17 ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION (ISO 14001) ISO 14001 Certification 1 % 96 96 89 88 PRIMARY ENERGY CONSUMPTION TJ 29,043 49,136 50,273 64,147 Coal TJ 10,589 35,680 37,960 47,692 Fuel oil TJ 19 100 69 71 Natural gas TJ 15,834 9,713 9,611 12,406 Residual gases TJ 2,510 3,413 3,957 2,836 Diesel oil TJ 31 51 31 81 Fuel for vehicle fleet TJ 60 60 58 53 ENERGY INTENSITY 1 MJ/EUR 8.29 13.12 12.47 15.15 ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION Generation self-consumption MWh 901,662 856,403 1,110,703 1,089,472 Administrative service MWh 8,873 8,140 9,140 9,707 Grid losses % 12.1 10.3 10.4 10.5 GHG EMISSION Direct emissions (scope 1) ktCO2eq 1,999 4,079 4,394 5,216 Stationary combustion 2 ktCO2eq 1,993 4,074 4,389 5,211 SF6 Emissions ktCO2eq 1.3 1.3 1.2 0.7 Company fleet ktCO2eq 4.2 4.2 4.0 3.8 Natural gas consumption ktCO2eq 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.16 Indirect emissions (scope 2) 3 ktCO2eq 240 214 193 191 Electricity consumption in office buildings ktCO2eq 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.5 Electricity losses ktCO2eq 235 208 187 185 Renewable plants self-consumption ktCO2eq 5.4 5.9 5.4 5.3 GHG EMISSIONS INTENSITY 4 kgCO2/EUR 0.6 1.1 1.1 1.3 CO2 AVOID EMISSIONS ktCO2 8,371 7,644 9,953 8,665 SPECIFIC OVERALL EMISSIONS CO2 2 5 g/kWh 110 228 214 273 NOx g/kWh 0.05 0.18 0.16 0.22 SO2 g/kWh 0.09 0.26 0.30 0.35 Particulate matter g/kWh 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.02 WATER COLLECTED 103x m3 70,021 369,079 345,100 424,052 Salt and estuary 103x m3 67,021 364,948 339,754 415,236 Fresh 103x m3 3,000 4,130 5,346 8,816 WASTE MATERIALS t 48,761 202,298 171,618 224,215 Waste t 40,925 66,696 68,297 112,175 Hazard waste % 2 2 2 1 Non-hazard waste % 82 86 66 53 By-products t 7,835 135,601 103,321 112,040 Gypsum t 6,014 45,789 32,556 48,495 Fly ash t 1,497 70,874 63,389 63,545 Slag t 324 18,938 7,376 n.a. SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY Light-duty fleet electrification % 9 n/a n/a n/a Electric charging points # 936 n/a n/a n/a Customers with electric mobility solutions # 13,477 n/a n/a n/a Note: n.a. - not applicable; n/a - not available Aggregated certifiction indicator due to assets with potential environmental impacts. Primary energy consumption by turnover. The stationary emissions do not include those produced by the burning of ArcelorM ittal steel gases in EDP's power plant in Spain. Calculation according with GHG Protocol based location methodology. Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by turnover. Includes only stationary combustion emissions. ENERGY INTERIM REPORT 7 SOCIAL INDICATORS UN 1Q20 1Q19 1Q18 1Q17 EMPLOYMENT Employees # 11,563 11,613 11,514 11,859 Executive Board of Directors # 9 9 8 8 Senior Management # 845 814 788 751 Supervisors # 800 764 738 832 Specialists # 4,522 4,329 4,131 4,028 Technicians # 5,387 5,697 5,850 6,241 Male employees % 74 75 76 76 Female employees % 26 25 24 24 Employees by types of contract # 11,563 11,613 11,514 11,859 Executive bodies # 61 59 53 54 Male # 54 55 50 51 Female # 7 4 3 3 Permanent workforce # 11,462 11,502 11,395 11,731 Male # 8,522 8,656 8,642 8,920 Female # 2,940 2,846 2,753 2,811 Fixed-term contracts # 40 52 66 74 Male # 27 27 35 44 Female # 13 25 31 30 Employees by occupational contract # 11,563 11,613 11,514 11,859 Full-Time # 11,517 11,569 11,473 11,819 Male # 8,596 8,732 8,722 9,009 Female # 2,921 2,837 2,751 2,810 Part-time # 46 44 41 40 Male # 7 6 5 6 Female # 39 38 36 34 New employees # 408 378 299 220 Male # 262 293 223 149 Female # 146 85 76 71 F/M new admissions rate x 0.56 0.29 0.34 0.48 Employees leaving # 505 396 442 353 Male # 391 316 353 293 Female # 114 80 89 60 Turnover % 0.04 3.41 3.17 2.41 Average age of workforce years 42 43 44 45 Absenteeism rate % 2.94 2.85 2.97 3.32 Pay ratio by gender (F/M) x 1.05 1.05 1.03 1.03 TRAINNING Total hours of training hours 52,094 79,990 75,624 58,639 Average training per employee (h/p) h/p 4.5 6.9 6.6 4.9 Employees with training % 58 45 60 31 HEALTH AND SAFETY (H&S) Employees Accidents1 # 5 6 6 6 Fatal accidents # 0 0 0 0 Total lost days due to accidents 2 # 249 564 501 602 Frequency rate3 Tf 0.92 1.09 1.11 1.12 Severity rate 4 Tg 46 102 93 113 Contractors Accidents1 # 19 16 17 26 Fatal accidents # 0 0 2 1 Working days # 1,577,500 1,312,243 1,311,961 1,206,320 Frequency rate3 Tf 1.58 1.60 1.91 2.95 Severity rate 4 Tg 104 97 64 167 EDP employees and contractors Frequency rate3 Tf_total 1.38 1.42 1.63 2.27 Severity rate 4 Tg_total 86 99 74 147 Fatal electrical accidents envolving third parties 5 # 7 3 4 3 Near accidents 6 # 85 103 96 77 VOLUNTEER INVESTMENT IN THE COMMUNITY (LBG METHODOLOGY) Volunteer investment/EBITDA 7 % 0.15 0.27 0.30 0.22 Accidents at the workplace in worktime and accidents on the way to or from work, with an absence of one or more calendar days and fatal accidents. Sum of the number of days of absence (civil) resulting from accidents at work that occurred in the reference period, plus the number of days lost from accidents in the previous period, which were extended to the reference period. The time lost is measured from the day after the day of the accident until the day preceding the day of return to work. Work accidents by a million worked hours. Number of calendar days lost due to work accident by a million worked hours. Accidents ocurred in the permises of the company plants or equipment . Campaign started in the second half of 2017, in Brazil, to report dangerous situations. The 1Q20 figure does not yet include all EDP's contributions to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. 8 ECONOMIC INDICATORS UN 1Q20 1Q19 1Q18 1Q17 ECONOMIC VALUE GENERATED 000€ 3,721,999 3,929,875 4,247,458 4,448,463 Economic value distributed 000€ 3,159,088 3,129,827 3,551,015 3,808,976 Economic value accumulated 1 000€ 562,911 800,048 696,443 639,487 ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND SUPLEMENTARY ENERGY SERVICES REVENUES 000€ 271,745 270,528 263,960 310,658 Energy efficiency services revenues 2 000€ 54,032 41,471 37,485 25,017 Suplementary energy services revenues 000€ 217,714 229,057 226,475 285,640 FINES AND PENALTIES 000€ 1,613 4,416 1,995 3,963 ENVIRONMENTAL MATTERS 000€ 57,278 82,109 44,870 22,494 Investments 000€ 7,698 9,638 6,092 9,099 Expenses 000€ 49,580 72,471 38,778 13,395 SOCIAL MATTERS Personnal costs 000€ 147,268 144,203 147,602 155,554 Employee benefits 000€ 17,763 15,084 15,029 15,778 Direct training investment 000€ 390 704 931 927 Direct training investment per employee €/p 34 61 81 78 HC ROI per employee €/p 7.72 7.29 7.28 7.56 1 Energy Efficiency and Suplementary Energy Services: services provided under energy supply, instalation of more efficient and/or building retrofit, and sustainable mobility, which generate revenues for the company. 2 Suplementary Energy Services Revenues include the following categories: Energy M anagement, M aintenance and Operation, Property/Facility M anagement, Energy and/or Equipment Supply, Provision of Service (example: steam) and other. ENERGY 11 Condensed Financial Statements 31 March 2020 12 (Page left intentionally blank) ENERGY EDP - Energias de Portugal 13 Condensed Consolidated Income Statements for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019 Thousand Euros Notes 2020 2019 * Revenues from energy sales and services and other Cost of energy sales and other Other income Supplies and services Personnel costs and employee benefits Other expenses Impairment losses on trade receivables and debtors Joint ventures and associates Provisions Amortisation and impairment Financial income Financial expenses Profit before income tax and CESE Income tax expense Extraordinary contribution to the energy sector (CESE) Net profit for the period Attributable to: 7 3,501,962 3,744,177 7 -2,027,137 -2,383,306 1,474,825 1,360,871 8 95,938 101,819 9 -201,011 -199,610 10 -165,031 -159,287 11 -209,625 -168,293 -14,224 -14,035 -493,953 -439,406 18 -1,297 5,334 979,575 926,799 29 -15,929 -3,622 -366,657 -373,633 596,989 549,544 12 125,397 78,546 12 -331,214 -264,205 391,172 363,885 13 -92,426 -98,735 -62,759 -67,046 -155,185 -165,781 235,987 198,104 Equity holders of EDP 145,851 100,460 Non-controlling Interests 26 90,136 97,644 Net profit for the period 235,987 198,104 Earnings per share (Basic and Diluted) - Euros 0.04 0.03 * Includes restatement due to changes in results in Joint Ventures and Associates as described in note 2a) LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements 14 Thousand Euros EDP - Energias de Portugal Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019 2020 2019 Equity holders Non-controlling Equity holders Non-controlling of EDP Interests of EDP Interests Net profit for the period 145,851 90,136 100,460 97,644 Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss (i) Actuarial gains/(losses) (iii) -89,329 - -46 -15 Tax effect from the actuarial gains/(losses) 28,139 - 11 4 Fair value reserve with no recycling (financial assets) (ii) -7,111 - 3,039 - Tax effect from the fair value reserve with no recycling (financial assets) (ii) 1,749 - -789 - -66,552 - 2,215 -11 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (i) Currency translation reserve -336,105 -268,982 9,650 33,394 Fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) (ii) 87,855 2,041 166,259 1,759 Tax effect from the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) (ii) -23,827 -2,065 -41,082 -335 Fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value throught other comprehensive income with recycling (ii) - - 317 - Tax effect of Fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value throught other comprehensive income with recycling (ii) - - -99 - Share of other comprehensive income of joint ventures and associates, net of taxes -10,039 -10,557 -20,797 -7,315 -282,116 -279,563 114,248 27,503 Other comprehensive income for the period (net of income tax) -348,668 -279,563 116,463 27,492 Total comprehensive income for the period -202,817 -189,427 216,923 125,136 (i) See Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (ii) See Note 25 (iii) See Note 28 LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements ENERGY EDP - Energias de Portugal 15 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019 Thousand Euros Notes 2020 2019 Assets Property, plant and equipment 14 Right-of-use assets 15 Intangible assets 16 Goodwill 17 Investments in joint ventures and associates 18 Equity instruments at fair value 19 Investment property Deferred tax assets 20 Debtors and other assets from commercial activities 21 Other debtors and other assets 22 Non-Current tax assets 23 Collateral deposits associated to financial debt 27 Total Non-Current Assets Inventories Debtors and other assets from commercial activities 21 Other debtors and other assets 22 Current tax assets 23 Collateral deposits associated to financial debt 27 Cash and cash equivalents 24 Non-Current Assets held for sale 34 Total Current Assets Total Assets Equity Share capital Treasury stock Share premium Reserves and retained earnings 25 Consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of EDP Total Equity attributable to equity holders of EDP Non-controlling Interests 26 Total Equity Liabilities Financial debt 27 Employee benefits 28 Provisions 29 Deferred tax liabilities 20 Institutional partnerships in USA 30 Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities 31 Other liabilities and other payables 32 Non-current tax liabilities 33 Total Non-Current Liabilities Financial debt 27 Employee benefits 28 Provisions 29 Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities 31 Other liabilities and other payables 32 Current tax liabilities 33 Non-Current Liabilities held for sale 34 Total Current Liabilities Total Liabilities Total Equity and Liabilities 19,513,335 19,676,222 854,759828,503 4,063,870 4,223,823 2,135,777 2,119,862 988,051 1,098,512 164,152170,806 29,32829,944 1,216,631 1,084,046 3,246,020 3,424,220 1,061,712932,578 290,323389,037 20,11321,690 33,584,071 33,999,243 337,765368,334 2,697,226 2,858,160 849,293881,779 373,916415,735 32,76839,786 1,444,625 1,542,722 2,311,575 2,255,887 8,047,168 8,362,403 41,631,239 42,361,646 3,656,538 3,656,538 -61,220-61,220 503,923503,923 4,412,802 4,247,195 145,851511,751 8,657,894 8,858,187 3,563,694 3,773,826 12,221,588 12,632,013 12,465,632 13,124,615 1,151,729 1,128,155 908,177926,426 494,670503,746 2,450,763 2,289,784 1,556,627 1,644,307 1,314,869 1,177,119 113,738138,212 20,456,205 20,932,364 2,831,499 3,446,854 181,200183,514 123,344126,091 4,276,518 3,859,623 778,096623,771 687,619478,594 75,17078,822 8,953,446 8,797,269 29,409,651 29,729,633 41,631,239 42,361,646 LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements 16 EDP - Energias de Portugal Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019 Equity Fair value Fair value attributable Reserves reserve reserve Currency to equity Non- Total Share Share Legal and retained (cash flow (financial translation Treasury holders of controlling Thousand Euros Equity capital premium reserve (i) earnings hedge) (i) assets) (i) reserve (i) stock EDP Interests (ii) Balance as at 31 December 2018 12,900,327 3,656,538 503,923 739,024 4,817,541 -213,315 10,287 -483,410 -62,410 8,968,178 3,932,149 Comprehensive income: Net profit for the period 198,104 - - - 100,460 - - - - 100,460 97,644 Changes in the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) net of taxes 126,601 - - - - 125,177 - - - 125,177 1,424 Changes in the fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of taxes 2,468 - - - - - 2,468 - - 2,468 - Share of other comprehensive income of joint ventures and associates net of taxes -28,112 - - - -8,911 -13,606 - 1,720 - -20,797 -7,315 Actuarial gains/(losses) net of taxes -46 - - - -35 - - - - -35 -11 Exchange differences arising on 43,044 - - - - - - 9,650 - 9,650 33,394 consolidation Total comprehensive income for the period 342,059 - - - 91,514 111,571 2,468 11,370 - 216,923 125,136 Dividends attributable to non-controlling interests -31,488 - - - - - - - - - -31,488 Changes resulting from acquisitions/sales, equity increases/decreases and other -20,375 - - - -22 - - - - -22 -20,353 Balance as at 31 March 2019 13,190,523 3,656,538 503,923 739,024 4,909,033 -101,744 12,755 -472,040 -62,410 9,185,079 4,005,444 Balance as at 31 December 2019 12,632,013 3,656,538 503,923 739,024 4,518,226 40,541 15,202 -554,047 -61,220 8,858,187 3,773,826 Comprehensive income: Net profit for the period 235,987 - - - 145,851 - - - - 145,851 90,136 Changes in the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) net of taxes 64,004 - - - - 64,028 - - - 64,028 -24 Changes in the fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of taxes -5,362 - - - - - -5,362 - - -5,362 - Share of other comprehensive income of joint ventures and associates net of taxes -20,596 - - - -13,546 -1,421 - 4,928 - -10,039 -10,557 Actuarial gains/(losses) net of taxes -61,190 - - - -61,190 - - - - -61,190 - Exchange differences arising on -605,087 - - - - - - -336,105 - -336,105 -268,982 consolidation Total comprehensive income for the period -392,244 - - - 71,115 62,607 -5,362 -331,177 - -202,817 -189,427 Dividends attributable to non-controlling interests -814 - - - - - - - - - -814 Changes resulting from acquisitions/sales, equity increases/decreases and other -17,367 - - - 2,524 - - - - 2,524 -19,891 Balance as at 31 March 2020 12,221,588 3,656,538 503,923 739,024 4,591,865 103,148 9,840 -885,224 -61,220 8,657,894 3,563,694 (i) See note 25 (ii) See note 26 LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements ENERGY EDP - Energias de Portugal 17 Condensed Consolidated and Company Statements of Cash Flows for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019 Notes Group Company Thousand Euros 2020 2019 2020 2019 * Operating activities Profit before income tax and CESE 391,172 363,885 -96,059 54,346 Adjustments for: Amortisation and impairment 366,657 373,633 6,706 7,498 Provisions 29 15,929 3,622 - - Joint ventures and associates 18 1,297 -5,334 - - Financial (income)/expenses 12 205,817 185,659 163,188 -30,196 Changes in working capital: Trade and other receivables 183,796 -61,749 202,061 117,300 Trade and other payables -130,983 -18,665 -146,635 -51,954 Personnel -27,216 -75,502 2,338 479 Regulatory assets 514,909 -298,196 - - Other changes in assets/liabilities related with operating activities -126,888 28,567 -62,959 -24,171 Income tax and CESE -15,925 9,243 11,999 41,197 Net cash flows from operations 1,378,565 505,163 80,639 114,499 Net (gains) / losses with Asset Rotation - - - - Net cash flows from operating activities 1,378,565 505,163 80,639 114,499 Investing activities Cash receipts relating to: Sale of assets/subsidiaries with loss of control i) 131,253 2 - - Other financial assets and investments 35,628 3,429 45 - Other financial assets at amortised cost - - 154,679 4,955 Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3,819 770 6,099 8 Other receipts relating to tangible fixed assets 757 996 - - Interest and similar income 9,209 15,338 6,253 14,489 Dividends 2,429 713 85,000 - Loans to related parties 9,594 2,567 - - 192,689 23,815 252,076 19,452 Cash payments relating to: - -2 - - Acquisition of assets/subsidiaries Other financial assets and investments ii) -89,330 -187,197 -209 -430 Changes in cash resulting from consolidation perimeter variations - -2 - - Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -451,699 -776,542 -10,177 -11,344 Loans to related parties -18,296 -13,192 -30,921 -75 Net cash flows from investing activities -559,325 -976,935 -41,307 -11,849 -366,636 -953,120 210,769 7,603 Financing activities Receipts relating to financial debt (include Collateral Deposits) 1,235,369 1,193,834 973,834 1,220,030 (Payments) relating to financial debt (include Collateral Deposits) -2,048,372 -637,815 -1,725,000 -797,650 Interest and similar costs of financial debt including hedge derivatives -231,653 -203,696 -87,092 -51,730 Receipts/(payments) relating to loans from non-controlling interests 1,542 -2,581 - - Interest and similar costs relating to loans from non-controlling interests -536 -1,298 - - Receipts/(payments) relating to loans from related parties - - 671,147 -261,987 Share capital increases/(decreases) by non-controlling interests -20,729 -16,737 - - Receipts/(payments) relating to derivative financial instruments 3,081 -16,616 12,416 - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -8,792 -7,791 - - Receipts/(payments) related with transactions with non-controlling interest without change of control 1,267 - - - Lease (payments) iii) -19,005 -21,934 -3,108 -3,293 Receipts/(payments) from institutional partnerships iv) 129,258 -16,150 - - Net cash flows from financing activities -958,570 269,216 -157,803 105,370 Changes in cash and cash equivalents 53,359 -178,741 133,605 227,472 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -136,816 13,087 369 -219 Cash and cash equivalents reclassified as held for sale -14,640 -55,737 - - Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,542,722 1,803,205 1,037,392 1,160,600 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period v) 1,444,625 1,581,814 1,171,366 1,387,853 Relates essentially to the receivement of the sales of Babilônia Holding, S.A. and its subsidiaries (see note 22); Relates essentially to payments made for the capital increases in windfarms and solar plants and Investment Funds; Includes capital and interest; On a consolidated basis, refers to the receipts and payments net of transaction costs (transactions included in note 30); See details of Cash and cash equivalents in note 24 and the Consolidated and Company Reconciliation of Changes in the responsibilities of Financing activities in note 42 of the Financial Statements. Includes the reclassification arising from the change in accounting policy as described in note 2a). LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements 18 EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Condensed Company Income Statements for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019 Thousand Euros Notes 2020 2019 Revenues from energy sales and services and other Cost of energy sales and other Other income Supplies and services Personnel costs and employee benefits Other expenses Amortisation and impairment Financial income Financial expenses Profit before income tax Income tax expense Net profit for the period 7 684,031 877,900 7 -558,437 -806,127 125,594 71,773 5,032 7,773 9 -33,485 -32,550 10 -19,921 -14,389 -3,385 -959 -51,759 -40,125 73,835 31,648 -6,706 -7,498 67,129 24,150 12 152,496 188,137 12 -315,684 -157,941 -96,059 54,346 13 20,006 6,658 -76,053 61,004 LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements ENERGY EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. 19 Condensed Company Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019 Thousand Euros 2020 2019 Net profit for the period -76,053 61,004 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (i) Fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) (ii) -63,333 -118,928 Tax effect from the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) (ii) 14,250 26,758 -49,083 -92,170 Other comprehensive income for the period (net of income tax) -49,083 -92,170 Total comprehensive income for the period -125,136 -31,166 (i) See Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity (ii) See Note 25 LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements 20 EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Condensed Company Statements of Financial Position as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019 Thousand Euros Notes 2020 2019 * Assets Property, plant and equipment 27,901 28,925 Right-of-use assets 109,611 110,947 Intangible assets 99,845 93,353 Investments in subsidiaries 15,684,346 15,684,346 Investments in joint ventures and associates 2 2 Equity instruments at fair value 1,252 1,252 Investment property 70,380 71,163 Deferred tax assets 20 157,391 142,907 Debtors and other assets from commercial activities 701 692 Other debtors and other assets 22 3,478,361 3,289,149 Total Non-Current Assets 19,629,790 19,422,736 Debtors and other assets from commercial activities 21 448,051 583,828 Other debtors and other assets 22 1,907,104 1,551,140 Current tax assets 23 95,948 109,676 Cash and cash equivalents 24 1,171,366 1,037,393 Total Current Assets 3,622,469 3,282,037 Total Assets 23,252,259 22,704,773 Equity Share capital 3,656,538 3,656,538 Treasury stock -55,124 -55,124 Share premium 503,923 503,923 Reserves and retained earnings 25 3,291,077 2,619,244 Net profit for the period -76,053 720,916 Total Equity 7,320,361 7,445,497 Liabilities Financial debt 27 9,465,996 8,494,071 Employee benefits 6,812 6,696 Provisions 1,794 1,794 Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities 936 1,144 Other liabilities and other payables 32 544,440 348,890 Total Non-Current Liabilities 10,019,978 8,852,595 Financial debt 27 3,952,412 4,980,058 Employee benefits 69 69 Provisions 926 926 Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities 31 597,104 715,314 Other liabilities and other payables 32 1,141,207 681,279 Current tax liabilities 33 220,202 29,035 Total Current Liabilities 5,911,920 6,406,681 Total Liabilities 15,931,898 15,259,276 Total Equity and Liabilities 23,252,259 22,704,773 Includes the reclassification arising from the change in accounting policy as described in note 2a). LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements ENERGY EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. 21 Condensed Company Statements of Changes in Equity for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019 Reserves Fair value Fair value and retained reserve reserve Total Share Share Legal earnings (cash flow (financial Treasury Thousand Euros Equity capital premium reserve (i) (i) hedge) (i) assets) (i) stock (ii) Balance as at 31 December 2018 7,484,917 3,656,538 503,923 739,024 2,643,075 -1,328 - -56,315 Comprehensive income: Net profit for the period 61,004 - - - 61,004 - - - Changes in the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) net of taxes -92,170 - - - - -92,170 - - Total comprehensive income for the period -31,166 - - - 61,004 -92,170 - - Balance as at 31 March 2019 7,453,751 3,656,538 503,923 739,024 2,704,079 -93,498 - -56,315 Balance as at 31 December 2019 7,445,497 3,656,538 503,923 739,024 2,672,405 -71,269 - -55,124 Comprehensive income: Net profit for the period -76,053 - - - -76,053 - - - Changes in the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) net of taxes -49,083 - - - - -49,083 - - Total comprehensive income for the period -125,136 - - - -76,053 -49,083 - - Balance as at 31 March 2020 7,320,361 3,656,538 503,923 739,024 2,596,352 -120,352 - -55,124 (i) See note 25 (ii) See note 26 LISBON, 07 MAY 2020 THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT THE MANAGEMENT THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS N.º 17,713 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements 22 Notes to the Consolidated and Company Financial Statements COVID 19 - Macroeconomic, Regulatory, Operational, Accounting Impact and Stakeholders 23 1. Economic activity of EDP Group 26 2. Accounting policies 31 3. Recent accounting standards and interpretations issued 32 4. Critical accounting estimates and judgements in preparing the financial statements 32 5. Financial risk management policies 36 6. Consolidation perimeter 38 7. Revenues and cost of Energy Sales and Services and Other 39 8. Other income 40 9. Supplies and services 41 10. Personnel costs and employee benefits 41 11. Other expenses 41 12. Financial income and expenses 42 13. Income tax 43 14. Property, plant and equipment 44 15. Right-of-use assets 45 16. Intangible assets 45 17. Goodwill 46 18. Investments in joint ventures and associates 46 19. Equity instruments at fair value 46 20. Deferred tax assets and liabilities 47 21. Debtors and other assets from commercial activities 48 22. Other debtors and other assets 50 23. Tax assets 51 24. Cash and cash equivalents 52 25. Reserves and retained earnings 52 26. Non-controlling interests 53 27. Financial debt 54 28. Employee benefits 55 29. Provisions 56 30. Institutional partnerships in USA 57 31. Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities 58 32. Other liabilities and other payables 59 33. Tax liabilities 60 34. Non-Current assets and liabilities held for sale 60 35. Derivative financial instruments 61 36. Commitments 62 37. Related parties 63 38. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities 66 39. Relevant or subsequent events 67 40. EDP Branch in Spain 67 41. Operating segments 68 42. Consolidated and Company Reconciliation of Changes in the responsibilities of Financing activities 74 43. Explanation added for translation 75 The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements ENERGY 23 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 COVID 19 - Macroeconomic, Regulatory, Operational, Accounting Impact and Stakeholders In late 2019, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a virus that can cause a serious respiratory infection like pneumonia was first identified in humans. During the year 2020, this virus, designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as COVID-19, evolved to other countries and was classified as a pandemic. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the world to change its habits and is having several social, economic, regulatory, operational, accounting and public health impacts. Macroeconomic Impact The current global crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic incorporates significant risks to the economy and society, remaining a deep uncertainty regarding lockdown length and its effects in the shape of economic downturn and recovery. Covid-19 is already impacting EDP Group both operationally and economically, but there are still additional risks with relevant likelihood. In global macroeconomic terms, COVID-19 has impacted the EDP Group's activity in its various geographies and areas of the value chain. However, a prudent strategy to hedge energy and financial market risks, the maintenance of robust liquidity levels as well as an active management of suppliers and critical supplies, have allowed to significantly mitigate the impacts of this crisis. EDP Group's energy business has been impacted by the drop-in demand associated with the lockdown, as well as by a strong decline in pool prices in the various geographies due to the falling prices in fuel (gas, brent, coal, CO2), partly already felt a few months before the COVID-19 crisis in Europe. The price risk hedging strategy, with very high levels of fixed-price coverage, made it possible to contain the impacts of the fall in pool prices in the Generation business in the several geographies of EDP Group and specially in the Iberian market. The decrease in business consumption has an impact on the commercialization business, however it is partially offset by an increase in residential consumption. The energy distribution businesses in Iberia have very little impact from the drop-in consumption. Regarding the financial markets, there was a very significant increase in the volatility of exchange and interest rates, in addition to a sharp drop in the appreciation of the capital markets. In this context, the most relevant impact on EDP is the sharp devaluation of the Brazilian real. In terms of exposure to credit risk, although there has been no material increase in bad debts, an increase in payment delays and a potential increase in bad debts are expected in the sectors of activity most affected by the crisis, especially in the event of an extended lockdown. However, the existence of a very diverse portfolio of customers and standard debt recovery policies and processes allows to mitigate these impacts. The EDP Group has been strengthening its financial position and is taking the appropriate mitigation measures from the first signs, making it better prepared to absorb the potential impacts that may result from this pandemic. The issue of the 750 million Euro Hybrid Green Bond and the repurchase of a Hybrid Bond in the same amount in January, the securitization of the 825 million Euro tariff deficit and the issue of a 750 million Euro bond loan Euros in early April, as well as the announced sale of the hydro powerplants portfolio in Portugal in the amount of 2.2 billion Euros, reinforce the Group's liquidity position. Regulatory Impact Dispatch 26/2020 of the Portuguese Authority of Energy and Geology (DGEG) was published in 17 March 2020, and included decisions that came from the Council of Ministers on 13 March 2020 where a set of extraordinary and urgent measures to respond to the epidemiological situation of the new Covid-19 were approved, and DGEG joined this effort, simplifying and facilitating some measures related to the billing of fees related to processes of Small Production Units (UPP) and Self-consumption production units (UPAC), namely, payment of fees associated with administrative procedures. On 18 March 2020, Regulation 255-A / 2020 of the Energy Services Regulatory Agency (ERSE) was published, which sets out the exceptional conditions for the energy supply services to avoid interruptions in electricity supply, piped natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), namely: Regarding the contingency plans adopted by the providers of essential public services and anticipating possible payment difficulties motivated by isolation, lack of access to alternative means of payment from home or by an abrupt and unexpected loss of income by consumers, ERSE determines that the period of notice of interruption of supply to domestic customers (BTN) is extended by an additional 30 days;

Establish exceptional rules regarding the installment payment of debts generated in this exceptional period of 30 days, which may be extended by ERSE itself;

Fractional payment of invoices, with no interest being charged by companies for a period of 30 days, due to the difficulty of paying consumers to their energy suppliers;

The distribution system operators must give priority, in their actions to guarantee the supply of energy, to priority facilities, specially in hospitals and other health facilities, including those facilities that are exceptionally mobilized for this regime, as well as facilities public security and civil protection. DGEG Dispatch 27/2020, dated 20 March 2020, which determines the execution of exceptional and temporary measures in the scope of licensing of the electricity sector, in response to the epidemiological situation arising from COVID-19, was published , namely, the suspension, until the end of April, beginning with the date of the present order, of the submission of new requests for the allocation of Capacity Reserve Titles, Agreements for the allocation of reception capacity in the Electric Public Network (RESP), Registrations for UPP or UPAC, Electricity Production Licenses within the scope of production in Ordinary Regime (PRO), Cogeneration and production in special regime (PRE) and Licenses for the establishment of network infrastructures (lines and extensions, stations transformers, substations, except those of public or private service that fit in situations considered emergency by DGEG, for public health reasons or similar. On 22 March 2020, Dispatch 3547-A / 2020, of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, was published, which regulates the declaration of the state of emergency, ensuring the functioning of supply chains for goods and public services. essential elements, as well as the operating conditions under which they must operate. 24 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 In order to ensure the continuity and interruption of the electricity distribution service, distribution system operators, municipalities and concessionaires for low voltage distribution must ensure, within the scope of their responsibilities, all necessary measures to ensure regular management , operation and maintenance of networks, maintenance of lines, transformer stations and auxiliary installations, and defining the necessary teams, including operators, team leaders, operation and maintenance technicians and other elements assigned to emergency response, to ensure the following functions: Operation of the National Dispatch of the National Electricity Transport Network in Sacavém;

Operation of the Operation Center of the National Electricity Transport Network in Vermoim;

Local operation and response to breakdowns and incidents in the infrastructures of the National Electricity Transport Network;

Operation of the National Dispatch of the National Transport Network and Natural Gas Storage Infrastructures in Bucelas;

Local operation and response to breakdowns and incidents in the infrastructures of the National Natural Gas Transport Network;

Local operation and response to breakdowns and incidents in the underground natural gas storage infrastructures in Carriço;

Local operation and response to breakdowns and incidents at the Terminal of liquefied natural gas in Sines, including the reception, storage and regasification of liquefied natural gas (GGNL);

Operation and response to malfunctions and incidents of the computer systems that support previous activities;

Maintenance of protection bands and fuel management in situations of imminent risk. Operational Impact The rapid and effective implementation of EDP's business continuity plans in its various Business Units allowed the continuity of operations during the period of confinement, without significant interruptions in the supply of energy or services to customers. EDP's operational and investment activities are dependent on local and global supply chains, with active management of critical supplies being carried out to minimize potential impacts of breakages in these chains. Accounting Impact To assess possible accounting impacts arising from COVID-19, the EDP Group reassessed the estimates it considers relevant and which may have been impacted by this fact. Thus, on 31 March 2020, the EDP Group carried out a series of analyzes of these relevant estimates, given that, due to the current scenario of uncertainty and the short time since the pandemic was declared by the WHO, the update of the basic assumptions for these estimates is, at this date, still complex. Nevertheless, we can highlight that: In view of the measures enacted by the governments of the different countries in which the Group operates and the potential change in the quality of the customers' credit portfolio, the EDP Group carried out an analysis of the assumptions used in determining the expected credit losses and their confrontation with the best information available to date, such as the evolution of the Group's exposure to 31 March 2020. In view of the analysis carried out and, given the existing uncertainties regarding the impact on the credit risk of the respective customer portfolio, the Group decided to maintain the assumptions of the impairment calculation matrices, in accordance with those used on December 31, 2019, and continue to monitor the evolution of this topic, in order to adjust the assumptions that may prove necessary; Regarding the provision for employee benefit liabilities, given the evolution of the stock markets, the discount rate used in the valuation of past service liabilities has been reviewed. In this sense, considering the evolution of interest rates that support the determination of the discount rate, the EDP Group has changed the discount rate to 1.11% on 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: 0, 95%). This has resulted in a reduction of the related defined benefit obligation amounting to approximately 35 million Euros. An increase of 50 basis points in this rate would result in a reduction in the defined benefit obligation of approximately 104 million Euros. Moreover, there was a significant reduction in the fair value of the Plans Assets, which translated into a reduction in the value of the Plan Assets of approximately 131 million Euros. In this sense, the provision for employee benefit liabilities, at the reporting date, has been impacted by 66 million Euros (net of tax). Stakeholders The EDP Group assumed the commitment to its stakeholders from the first moment and has acted in the fight against the pandemic, having elaborated an integrated plan of which the following initiatives stand out: Employees The investment in recent years in digitalization was critical in this response to the pandemic, allowing the EDP Group to have 72% of the Group's workers teleworking. The EDP Group also reinforced internal communication and created an internal medical support line for more than 45,000 people. For employees who are at the front lone to insure the continuity of energy supply, the Group reinforced its cleaning and disinfection activities, delivered personal protective equipment and worked in alternate shifts, without contact and redundancy of the teams. Customers The Group takes care of its customers, not only ensuring the supply of energy, but also suspending energy cuts, making the deadline and payment method more flexible (without interest) and reinforcing digital contact means and call centers. For its customers who are healthcare professionals and are at the frontline battling the pandemic, the Group is granting discounts on electricity prices in Portugal and Spain. These discounts also benefit the integrated continuing care units and residential structures around disability, childhood and community, as well as hotels required to provide support to hospitals. ENERGY 25 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Suppliers and job creation The Group is contributing to maintain the economic activity and employment and helping suppliers to overcome this phase of the economic slowdown. Thus, the Group maintains the goal of hiring 700 people in 2020 and the investment plan of more than 9 billion Euros between 2020 and 2022 (remaining period of the Business Plan). Regarding suppliers, the Group anticipated payments to more than 1,200 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in early April and will make payments on a set of SME invoices of up to 500 thousand Euros, totaling about 100 Million Euros, by the end of May. Communities From the first moment, the Group made a commitment to the Communities, delivering medical equipment worth approximately 5.8 million Euros, of which approximately 4 million Euros in partnership with China Three Gorges (CTG) (50 fans, 200 monitors and medical support equipment), and personal protective equipment worth approximately 500 thousand Euros. Additionally, the Group i) created a social fund to support community projects and vulnerable communities; ii) donated essential goods to homes and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) and personal protective equipment for homes; iii) helped to finance the production of a new invasive ventilator model, the development of platforms and applications to promote public health; and iv) provided electronic equipment for schools in the context of adapting schools to digital platforms. This set of measures totaled an investment of approximately 1.7 million Euros. Shareholders The Group upholds the execution of the business plan and the commitment to the proposal of a stable and sustainable dividend in May 2020. This set of measures reflects the Group's resilience and commitment to all its stakeholders. 26 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 1. Economic Activity of EDP Group EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as EDP), currently with head office in Lisbon, Avenida 24 de Julho 12 and with its shares listed on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange, results from the transformation of Electricidade de Portugal, E.P., incorporated in 1976 following the nationalization and consequent merger of the main companies in the electricity sector in Portugal. During 1994, as established by Decree-laws 7/91 and 131/94, the EDP Group (EDP Group or Group) was set up following the split of EDP, which led to a number of directly or indirectly wholly owned subsidiaries of EDP. The Group's businesses are currently focused on the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. Although complementary, the Group also operates in related areas such as engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy services and property management. EDP Group operates essentially in the European (Portugal, Spain, France, Poland and Romania) and American (Brazil and North America) energy sectors. During the three-month period ended 31 March 2020, we emphasize the following regulatory changes, with potential significant impact in the economic activity of the EDP Group: Activity in the energy sector in Portugal Portugal - Electricity Portugal - Electricity - Generation On 23 January 2020, Ordinance 15/2020, of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, was published, which sets the values of fees within the scope of administrative procedures related to electricity production and supply activities subject to the Decree Law 172/2006, of 23 August 2006 (in its current wording given by Decree-Law 76/2019, of 3 June 2019 - Small Production Units (UPP)). On 14 February 2020, Ordinance 42/2020, of the Finance department, was published, which sets the rate of addition on CO2 emissions and the value of the resulting addition for each product. The rate of the addition provided for in article 92-A of the Special Consumption Tax Code, defined annually, is fixed based on the auctions prices of greenhouse gas emission licenses carried out within the scope of the European Licensing Trade Emission Levels (CELE), with the value calculated for 2020 of 23.619€ / ton of CO2 (in 2019, this value amounted to 12.74€ / ton of CO2). On 27 February 2020, Ordinance 53/2020, of the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Action, was published, that sets the amounts to be charged by the entity issuing guarantees of origin (EEGO) to the services provided within the scope of its functions. On 20 March 2020, ERSE Directive 4/2020 was published, which approves the operational rules of the commercial relationship between the Transmission System Operator (ORT) and the producers covered by the Decree-Law 74/2013, of 4 June 2013, with the amendment given by Decree-Law 104/2019, of 9 August 2019, revoking Directive 15/2016, of 14 September 2020, regarding the clawback regime. The main change in this Directive is to allow the breakdown of the amount of exchanges with contractual stability compensation (CMEC) and to allow monthly aggregation by balance sheet area, instead of by power generation centre. On 25 March 2020, Ordinance 80/2020 was published, which establishes the reference tariff and respective duration to electricity producers from renewable energy sources, based on a single production technology, with maximum installed capacity up to 1 MW (UPP), and destined to the total sale of energy to Electric Public Network (RESP), that opt for the guaranteed remuneration regime. The reference rate for the UPP applicants that opt for the guaranteed remuneration scheme is 45€/MWh, non- upgradable (applies to any renewable source of primary energy and type of technology, regardless of the location of the UPP installation). Portugal - Electricity - Distribution On 16 March 2020, Ordinance 73/2020, of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, was published, which establishes the non-exhaustive requirements tor the connection of the generator modules to the Public Service Electric Network (RESP), in compliance with the provisions of Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/631 of 14 April 2016 (establishing a network code that defines the requirements for the connection of electricity generators to the network - Requirements for Generators - RfG). ERSE Directive 3/2020, of 17 February 2020, approved the tariffs and prices for electricity and other services to be in force in 2020. Portugal - Electricity - Supply On 23 January 2020, Ordinance 16/2020, of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, was published, which sets the amount of the fees of the administrative procedures for the self-consumption activity and Renewable Energy Communities (CER), implementing the regime approved by Decree-Law 162/2019, of 25 October 2019 (self-consumption production units (UPAC) and CER). On 3 February 2020, DGEG Order 4/2020 was published, which approves the Inspection and Certification Regulation (RIC) and the Technical and Quality Regulation (RTQ), thus implementing the art. 13 of Decree-Law 162/2019 of 25 October 2019, a diploma that establishes the legal regime applicable to self-consumption of renewable energy and CER. ENERGY 27 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 ERSE Directive 2-A / 2020 was published on 14 February 2020, which approves the risk management and guarantee regime of the National Electric System (SEN). This Directive under article 58-D of Decree-Law 76/2019, of 3 June 2020, regulates the activity of guarantee management, the management and risks and provision of guarantees within the scope of the SEN, as well as the activity and procedures to be supervised by the Integrated Guarantees Manager. On 20 March 2020, Regulation 266/2020 of the Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE) was published, which establishes the rules for the exercise of self- consumption activity of individual or collective renewable energy, when there is a connection to the RESP. On 20 March 2020, ERSE Directive 5/2020 was published, which approves the tariffs for access to the networks to be applied to self-consumption of electricity through the RESP in 2020. On 2 April 2020 ERSE Directive 5-A/2020 was published, which approves a decrease in the price of the energy tariff applied in the regulated market in the electricity sector. Following the drop in energy prices in the Iberian Electricity Market (MIBEL), ERSE approved a decrease in the price of the energy tariff applied to the regulated market by 5€/MWh, with the change in this component of transitory tariff on sales to end customers a reduction of about 3% in the total electricity bill. Transversal legislative changes State Budget and Major Plan Options Law 2/2020 was published on 31 March 2020, which approves the State Budget Law for 2020, with the following main measures that impact the energy sector: Exemption of the oil tax (ISP) and surcharge over CO2 Coal and coal coke used in the production of electricity are taxed at a rate corresponding to 50% of the ISP rate and CO2 addition for 2020. The payment of 50% of the value of the CO2 addition is the difference between a reference price for CO2 established at 25€/ tCO2 and the price subsequent from the arithmetic average resulting from the auctions of GHG emission licenses, with the maximum limit of € 5 / tCO2. The ISP exemption on natural gas used to produce electricity is eliminated, which will be taxed at a rate corresponding to 10% of the ISP rate, which will progressively worsen until 2023 in the following terms: 20% in 2021; 30% in 2022; 40% in 2023. Natural gas for electricity production remains exempt from adding CO2 as it is a CELE sector. The ISP exemption on fuel oil used to produce electricity is eliminated and is now taxed at a rate corresponding to 25% of the ISP rate, which will progressively worsen until 2023 in the following terms: 50% in 2021; 75% in 2022; 100% in 2023. Fuel oil for electricity production remains exempt from adding CO2 as it is a CELE sector. It is expected that the revenue obtained from ISP and CO2 addition will be allocated 50% to the National Electric System (SEN) or reduction of the tariff debt and 50% to the Environmental Fund. During the year 2020: 1) The Government will reassess the exemptions attributed to the facilities included in the CELE regime and in the Management System for Intensive Energy Consumption to phase it out; 2) The Government will study the best way to accelerate the progressive reduction of the exemption of ISP and CO2 addition rate, to align them with the incentives for the introduction into the consumption of renewable gases and ensure their contribution to the fulfillment of the targets RNC 2050 and PNEC 2030. CESE (Extraordinary Contribution on the Energy Sector) CESE remains in force in 2020 as it was in previous years, with the exemption from CESE's application to small producers using renewable sources with installed power up to 20 MW, foreseeing a standard anti abuse which excludes the exemption taxable to the passive subjects that in the set of power generation centers they own, have an installed power> a 60 MW covered by FiT regimes. The State Budget Law for 2020 grants legislative authorization to the Government (within 90 days), in order, namely, to reduce the various rates of extraordinary contribution to the energy sector, with the limit of the percentage reduction in tariff debt provided for in the electricity tariffs for 2020, according to ERSE. Value added tax (VAT) Legislative authorization is granted to the Government to amend the VAT Code (to be implemented within 1 year), in which within each power step there may be differentiated VAT rates, depending on consumption (request under analysis at the European Commission's VAT Committee). CAV (Audiovisual Contribution) In 2020, the monthly values of the CAV are not updated, keeping the value (excluding VAT) at 2.85 €. Regulated Electricity Tariff The existence of the regulated electricity tariff for Low Normal Voltage is extended until 31 December 2025. 28 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Social Energy Tariff The conditions for access to the social tariff for electricity and natural gas are extended to all situations of unemployment in addition to those that already exist (social income and social unemployment benefit). Activity in the energy sector in Spain Electricity - Spain Supply CNMC Circular 3/2020, of 15 January 2020, establishing the methodology for calculating tolls for electricity transmission and distribution. Vulnerable Consumers As a consequence of the declaration of the state of emergency in Spain, motivated by the health crisis caused by COVID-19, temporarily, and for a period of 6 months, the right to receive the social bonus has been extended to all those self-employed workers or self-employed professionals who have been forced to close their business or who have suffered losses of at least 75% of their turnover, and who also meet the income criteria set out in Royal Decree-Law 11 / 2020, of 31 March 2020, adopting urgent complementary measures in the social and economic field to deal with COVID-19. Activity in the energy sector in Brazil Electricity Regulatory Changes On March 6, 2018, the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) approved the new efficiencies in the definition of the regulatory operating costs. EDP São Paulo maintained its level of efficiency at 82% and EDP Espirito Santo increased its efficiency from 72% to 82%. The global efficiency of the distributors increased from 76% to 79%. ANEEL accepted the request to include labor convictions and the costs of deactivating assets. Regarding the operating cost of the test year and civil convictions, ANEEL chose to postpone the discussion for the methodological review in 2020. On 10 March 2020, in Normative Resolution 874, ANEEL defined the methodology for the rate of the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) for energy distributors, generators and transmitters. The Distribution WACC goes from 8.09% (amount extended until 31 December 2019) to 7.32%, effective from 2020. The remuneration rate will be recalculated annually, updating the cost of capital for third parties and adopting the average cost of equity for the last 5 years. On 24 March 2020, Normative Resolution 878 imposed measures to preserve the provision of the distribution service resulting from the public calamity caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), listing a series of guidelines necessary for the maintenance of essential services. On 28 March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) decided to postpone, through Ordinance 134, the holding: (i) of the existing energy auctions "A-4" and "A- 5 ", 2020; (ii) the New Energy auction "A-4" and "A-6", from 2020; (iii) the transmission auctions provided for in MME Ordinance 15, of 13 January 2020; and (iv) auctions for contracting solutions for supplying isolated systems, as provided for in MME 67, of 1 March 2018. Generation On 10 March 2020, ANEEL published Normative Resolution 875 concerning the requirements and procedures necessary to the approval of hydroelectric inventory studies of watersheds, the authorization to operate hydroelectric plants, the communication on the implementation of a hydroelectric generating plant with low installed capacity and the approval of technical and economic feasibility studies for hydroelectric power plants subject to concession. This Normative also establishes the requirements and procedures necessary to obtain authorization for exploration and to change the installed capacity of wind, photovoltaic, thermoelectric and other alternative sources and the communication of the implementation of power plants with low installed capacity. Distribution On 20 February 2020, ANEEL published Normative Resolution 871, establishing changes to module 8 of the Procedures for the Distribution of Electricity in the National Electrical System - PRODIST. Thus, as of January 2021, all consumer units included in the sample measurement draw for the evaluation of energy quality, must have installed meters with functionalities for permanent monitoring of voltage levels. This resolution also requires that from 1 January 2023, distributors must have a certification for the measurement process, data collection, calculation of indicators and compensation related to the permanent voltage, for the modalities described in item 9.2. .1, based on the standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9000). On 20 February 2020, ANEEL approved the Public Consultation CP 17/2019, publishing Normative Resolution 872, thus deciding to suspend the rounding of the additional tariff flags, in line with the EDP Group's contributions and in line with the decision embodied in REH 2,628 of 2019. On 17 March 2020, Normative Resolution 877 determined the new methodology for Factor X Pd, that consists of shared productivity gains with the consumer. Total factor productivity went from 1.53% to 0.663%, showing a significant reduction in the concessionaires' market and increasing investment and O&M costs, which reduces gains in scale. The market variation coefficient goes from 0.14 to 0.317 and the variable number of consumer units is no longer part of the Pd equation. ENERGY 29 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 On 24 March 2020, Normative Resolution 878 imposes measures to preserve the distribution service due to the public calamity caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), such as: (i) cut-off due to lack of activities considered essentials, equipment for the preservation of human life and dependent on electricity, residential and rural consumers, among other cases; (ii) suspension of the requirement to meet deadlines for certain activities of the distributors, face-to-face service and the issuance of a physical invoice; and (iii) prohibition of scheduled closings in addition to those necessary for the maintenance of services. Transmission On 3 March 2020, Normative Resolution 873 establishes textual adjustments and corrections, definition of less restrictive requirements and changes to deadlines in the Grid Procedures. Activity in the renewable energy sector Electricity Generation Regulatory framework for the activities in Spain In December 2019, the CNMC (Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia) disclosed in its website the final balance of the Spanish electricity system in 2018, delivering a surplus of 96 million Euros. In January 2020, the CNMC's Circular 3/2020 was approved. The Circular sets the methodology to calculate access fee and removes the former 0,5€/MWh for generators. A new fee of 0,13741 €/MWh was introduced to remunerate the system operator. On 28 February 2020, the final version of the Rinv (investment premium) adjustment was published, as in 2019 ended the second semi-regulatory period of the RD 413/2014 framework. The three main adjustments vs the previous semi-period have been the estimation of pool prices using forward prices, the so-called "factor de apuntamiento" (from 14.79% to 6.14%) and the adjustment of the OPEX to reflect the removal of the 0.5 €/MWh access fee and the inclusion of the system operator remuneration. On 14 March 2020, Royal Decree 463/2020 entered into force, declaring the state of emergency for the management of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID 19). During extreme situations (among them, health crises) article 116 of the Spanish Constitution allows the executive to declare the state of emergency, a measure that enables it to prohibit the free movement of people throughout the country and to take all steps required to guarantee the supply of food to the nation's markets. It also allows the government to take over the means of production and requisition goods. Initially the state of emergency was set to last until 29 March 2020 but the Congress extended it until 11 April 2020. Also, the government toughened the lockdown measures on March 28 requiring the halt of all "non-essential" activities from 30 March 2020 to 9 April 2020. Due to the disruption caused by COVID-19, a 2-month extension (from the last day of the state of emergency) of the connection rights expiring on 31 March 2020, was decided. The final version of the Spanish NECP (National Energy and Climate Plan) for the period 2021-2030 was sent to the European Commission. The final version did not contain changes compared to the latest draft. Regulatory framework for the activities in Portugal In 27 December 2020, the Portuguese Government published the Dispatch nº 12424-A/2019, setting the Social Tariff, CESE (energy tax) and the tax over oil products (ISP) as the internal events to be considered in the annual study made by ERSE to set the clawback. Additionally, the DGEG (Direção-Geral de Energia e Geologia) clarified in January 2020 that the clawback only applies to renewables under market conditions (and therefore, assets under a tariff scheme or a PPA are excluded from the mechanism). The 2020 State Budget envisaged that small producers (up to 20 MW) would be exempted from paying the CESE. Also, passive subjects with more than 60 MW under tariff schemes would also be exempted from paying the tax. On 14 February 2020, the reference terms for capacity reservation were published. Initially, DL nº 76/2019 opened the door to capacity reservation agreements with the Transport system operator (TSO) in which generators would commit to build the interconnection infrastructure. However, given the high number of requests received, a number of technical and sustainability criteria were also included. In Portugal, a GO (Guarantees of Origin) system was launched. From March 2020 onwards, REN will start to render, transfer and cancel GOs, while importation and exportation will be only possible from the second semester of 2020 onwards. To participate in the GO system, companies will need to pay 1.000€ upfront and 0,037€/MWh for the issuing of the corresponding GOs. Additionally, there is a cost of 250 € per installation for the services of the external audit. The "Manual de Procedimentos" setting the attributions of REN as the entity responsible for the issuing of GOs was approved by DGEG in February 2020. In order to prevent further spread of the Covid-19, the state of emergency was declared by Presidential Decree no. 14-A/2020, of 18 March, as authorized by the Parliament's Resolution no. 15 A/2020, of 18 March 2020. 30 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 On 27 March 2020, the new solar auction was announced by the Energy Secretary of State. Despite the announcement, there is still no date for the auction's launch, due to the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on the market. The injection capacity to be auctioned will be of 700 MW, all in the Alentejo and Algarve areas. According to the online information session, promoters will have the choice between the following three remuneration schemes: 1)A fixed guaranteed tariff structures, where the bids will express a discount to a reference price; 2) A market scheme where the promoters bid for a contribution made to the National Electric System (SEN) in MWh and where the promoters that bid the largest contributions will be awarded with the capacity title; 3) A new system consisting of a market scheme for power plants incorporating a storage system, where the participants will need to bid a discount to an annual capacity payment. Following the Portuguese Government's measures driven by Covid-19 pandemic emergency, the Portuguese energy authority (DGEG) suspended all deadlines linked to licensing procedures for all electrical projects after 16 March 2020. In particular, this suspension comprehends the deadlines for any administrative proceeding to be performed by solar promoters with projects awarded in the first solar auction (June 2019). Regulatory framework for the activities in Romania At the end of 2019, the regulatory entity (ANRE) released Order 236/2019 ruling on negative prices and PPAs, following the EC mandate of removing price limits from wholesale markets. Imbalance price cap is expected to be removed in April, although it´s likely that there will be delays in the implementation. Also, ANRE is already working on a single-price mechanism, also in line with European balancing guidelines (expected to be implemented by January 2021). The Order also seems to allow PPAs as energy transactions in non-regulated markets. The State of emergency was declared on 16 March 2020, through presidential Decree 195/2020. The Decree aims at controlling the spread of COVID-19. Among others, the Decree includes restrictions of certain rights (introducing for example compulsory quarantines). It also includes the possibility of price controls for certain goods and/or services (for example, electricity prices cannot be increased over the levels applicable on the day of issuance of the Decree). Regulatory framework for the activities in Poland The Council of the Ministries published on 31 December 2019 a draft Ordinance defining volumes and values for 2020 auctions. The proposed volumes have been significantly lifted from previous versions (for onshore wind and solar PV above 1 MW it has been set at 46,29 TWh, equivalent to around 0,8 GW of onshore wind and around 0,7 GW of solar PV). In 2020, two renewable auction rounds are expected, one in Q2 and another in Q4. On 15 January 2020, the Ministry of State Assets submitted for public consultation a draft law on the promotion of electricity generation of offshore wind farms. The proposed remuneration scheme is a 25-year CfD with profile risk fully covered. The draft Act also considers the possibility of granting support out of a tender scheme up to 4,6 GW projects (provided certain project milestones have been reached). From 2023 onwards (or once the 4,6 GW threshold is reached), offshore wind projects can participate in competitive auctions. On 13 March 2020, the Minister of Health announced a state of epidemiological threat in Poland, which is a legal situation aimed at introducing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Following the announcement, some restrictions have been approved, including the prohibition on entering the territory of Poland for foreigners, the obligation of a 14-day home quarantine or the suspension of all international flight and railway connections, among others. Regulatory framework for the activities in France In December 2019, the CRE (Energy Regulator) held an auction to procure 630 MW of onshore wind and results were announced on 2 April 2020. In total, 35 onshore wind facilities, amounting to 750 MW (considerably above the capacity initially targeted) were awarded a CfD. The average price of winning bids was 62,9€/MWh. A new version of the PPE (Programmation Plurianuelle de l´Énergie) was published for consultation until 19 February 2020. The new version of the plan that feeds France's NECP (National Energy and Climate Plan), has increased offshore wind targets vs. the previous version whilst decreased solar PV's. According to the latest version, France would need to achieve between 33,2 and 34,7 GW of onshore wind in 2028, 5,2-6,2 GW of offshore wind and 35,1-44 GW of solar PV. The PPE also includes a schedule of tenders to be held between 2020 and 2034. The French Assemblée Nationale approved on 21 March 2020, a law introducing the "State of health emergency" during the coronavirus pandemic. The law introduces measures limiting private liberties (such as confinement and requisitions) and contains provisions regarding postponing the second round of the French municipal elections, economic measures to support the economy and other measures impacting the French justice and labour law. On 20 March 2020, the CR 17 decree (Complément de Remunération 2017) was published, amending previous decree (Arrêté 6/05/2017). The decree aims at facilitating the transition from CR 16 to CR 17 regime. The maximum number of turbines by wind farm has increased to 6 (from 4, in previous draft) and height limitations have still not been introduced (there will be announced in a further decree). The French Ministry announced that it would extend deadlines for wind and solar projects trying to complete permitting or construction works during the coronavirus crisis, as these works are becoming increasingly difficult amid lockdown restrictions. Also, the French Energy Ministry announced that the next onshore wind auction will be staggered in two phases. While part of the capacity (1/3, initially 250 MW) would be tendered on 1 July 2020, the remaining capacity (2/3, this is, 500 MW) would be tendered on 1 November 2020. ENERGY EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. 31 2. Accounting Policies Basis of presentation Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 The accompanying consolidated and company financial statements of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. reflect the results of the company's operations and its subsidiaries (EDP Group or Group) and the Group's interest in its joint ventures and associated companies, for the periods ended on 31 March 2020 and 2019 and EDP S.A.'s Executive Board of Directors approved them on 7 May 2020, after that they are subject to General Meeting approval. The financial statements are presented in thousand Euros, rounded to the nearest thousand. In accordance with Regulation (EC) 1606/2002 of the European Council and Parliament, of 19 July 2002, as transposed into Portuguese legislation through Decree-law 158/2009 of 13 July and the changes introduced through Decree-law 98/2015 of 2 June, the condensed company's financial statements and the condensed Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as endorsed by the European Union (E.U). IFRS comprise accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as well as interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and their predecessor bodies. The EDP Group's condensed consolidated and company financial statements for the period ended at 31 March 2020 were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the E.U. until 1 January 2020 and considering the International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all the information required to be published on the annual financial statements, and should, therefore, be read together with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. The EDP Group's activity does not present, on a quarterly basis, a level of seasonality that can be considered significant. Selected explanatory notes have been included to explain events and transactions that are significant for understanding changes in the EDP Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. Change of Accounting Policy at the individual basis On 1 January 2020, EDP SA changed its accounting policy for recognizing balances related to the Group's financial system, starting to recognize the balances of assets and liabilities in cash and cash equivalents and financial debt respectively. Prior to this change, the company recognized these balances in other debtors and other assets and other creditors and other liabilities. With reference to 31 December 2019, at company level, the effect of this change implied the reclassification of a balance from the caption of other debtors and other assets to the caption of cash and cash equivalents in the amount of 612,064 thousand Euros and the reclassification of a balance of the caption of other creditors and other liabilities for the caption of financial debt in the amount of 711,836 thousand Euros. With reference to 31 March 2019, at company level, the effect of this change implied the reclassification of a balance from the caption of other debtors and other assets to the caption of cash and cash equivalents in the amount of 761,551 thousand Euros and the reclassification of a balance of the caption of other creditors and other liabilities for the caption of financial debt in the amount of 779,943 thousand Euros. Change in results presentation of Joint Ventures and Associated companies In January 2020, EDP Group signed a strategic memorandum with ENGIE to the creation of a new company - a Joint Venture with equal control for both sides - as an exclusive investment veihicle for worlwide opportunities in wind offshore projects (fixed and floating projects), combining development and industrial skills of both companies. As part of the deal, EDP Group and ENGIE are preparing their offshore wind projects and the in course projects of this new company, starting with a total of 1.5 GW in construction and 3.7 GW in development, working together to create a global leader in this sector. With the relevance of this agreement and the growing expectations for offshore renewable business, EDP Group decided to change the way how control this investments, changing the presentation of results with Joint Ventures and Associate companies in Consolidated Income Statement. Previously to this change, EDP Group presented a caption in Consolidated Income Statement, in which reflected the only the results with Joint Ventures and Associates, being the results from acquisitons or disposals recorded as financial income or expenses. With this change, and considering the interests of Joint Ventures and Associates, and in special the referred vehicle for offshore wind activity, are an extension of EDP Group operating activity, through which conducts its operation and strategy, EDP Group starts including after the other operation income andcosts caption, a single caption related to Joint Ventures and Associates, integrating the results from this companies as well the results from acquisitions and/or disposals in this investments. The following accounting policies have been updated based on the changes mentioned above: Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents include balances with maturity of less than three months from the balance sheet date, including cash and deposits in banks. This caption also includes other short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value, and specific demand deposits in relation to institutional partnerships that are funds required to be held in escrow sufficient to pay the remaining construction related costs of projects in institutional equity partnerships. 32 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 On a company basis, EDP S.A. classifies as Cash and cash equivalents the current account balances with Group companies formalized through Cash Pooling Agreements (Group's financial system). 3. Recent Accounting Standards and Interpretations Issued The consolidated and individual consolidated financial statements of EDP SA, for the period ended 31 March 2020, were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU up to 1 January 2020 and considering the International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Report", so they do not include all the information required for the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements for the period ended on 31 December 2019. Standards, amendments and interpretations issued effective for the Group The amendments that have been issued and that are already effective and that the Group has applied on its financial statements, with no significant impacts, are the following: Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7)

The amendments in Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7) have been issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) in September 2019 and endorsed by the EU on 15 January 2020, and became effective as of 1 January 1 2020 and must be applied retrospectively.

The amendments clarify that entities would continue to apply certain hedge accounting requirements assuming that the interest rate benchmark on which the hedged cash flows and cash flows from the hedging instrument are based will not be altered as a result of interest rate benchmark reform. The amendments for IFRS 9 include a number of reliefs that apply to all hedging relationships of interest rate risk that are affected by interest rate benchmark reform. The reliefs are intended to be narrow in their effect. Accordingly, entities will cease to apply the relief when the earlier of the following occurs: (i) uncertainty regarding timing and amount of the resulting cash flows is no longer present; or (ii) hedging relationship terminates.

The amendments in Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7) have been issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) in September 2019 and endorsed by the EU on 15 January 2020, and became effective as of 1 January 1 2020 and must be applied retrospectively. The amendments clarify that entities would continue to apply certain hedge accounting requirements assuming that the interest rate benchmark on which the hedged cash flows and cash flows from the hedging instrument are based will not be altered as a result of interest rate benchmark reform. The amendments for IFRS 9 include a number of reliefs that apply to all hedging relationships of interest rate risk that are affected by interest rate benchmark reform. The reliefs are intended to be narrow in their effect. Accordingly, entities will cease to apply the relief when the earlier of the following occurs: (i) uncertainty regarding timing and amount of the resulting cash flows is no longer present; or (ii) hedging relationship terminates. IAS 1 (Amended) and IAS 8 (Amended) - Definition of material;

IFRS 3 (Amended) - Definition of a business; and

Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS. Standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not yet effective for the Group The standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not yet effective for the Group (whose effective application date has not yet occurred or, despite their effective dates of application, they have not yet been endorsed by the EU) are the following: IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts; and

IAS 1 (Amended) - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current 4. Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements in Preparing the Financial Statements IFRS require the use of judgement and the making of estimates in the decision process regarding certain accounting treatments, with impact in total assets, liabilities, equity, costs and income. The actual effects may differ from these estimates and judgements, namely in relation to the effect of actual costs and income. The critical accounting estimates and judgements made by management in applying EDP Group's accounting policies were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019, with a special note for the following items. Considering that in many cases there are alternatives to the accounting treatment adopted by EDP Group, the reported results could differ if a different treatment was chosen. The Executive Board of Directors believes that the choices made are appropriate and that the financial statements present fairly the Group operations in all material respects. Contractual stability compensation - CMEC Contractual stability compensation - Initial Amount Following a Portuguese Government decision to extinguish the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), the early termination of the PPAs of EDP Produção had effect from 1 July 2007. As a result of the PPAs extinction and in accordance with the applicable legislation, a contractual stability compensation (CMEC) was granted to EDP Group. This mechanism includes three types of compensation: initial compensation, annual compensation (or revisibility) and final adjustment. Initial compensation was recognised when the PPAs terminated as an account receivable of 833,467 thousand Euros, booked as a receivable asset at its net present value, against deferred income. This compensation is recognised as operating income each period against the deferred initial compensation. According to the applicable legislation, the securitization of this amount is allowed. ENERGY 33 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 ii) Contractual stability compensation - Annual revisibility mechanism During period I (2007/2017) of the contractual stability compensation mechanism, there was a correction on an annual basis, resulting from positive or negative deviations between the estimates made for the initial stability compensation calculation and actual amounts arising from an efficient performance, using the "Valorágua" model, as established in the Decree-Law 240/2004. Later, Order 4694/2014 was published to define the guidelines of the annual revisibility calculation with respect to the revenues from the ancillary services market, regarding power plants under CMEC. Revisibility amounts for the years 2007 to 2014 were determined and approved by the Member of the Government responsible for the energy sector, and were contested by EDP Produção: As regards the approval of the 2011 and 2012 revisibilities, the fact that it did not consider the costs incurred with the social tariff in the calculation of the revisibilities; and As regards the approval of the 2014 revisibility, the fact that it did not take into account in the calculation of the revisibility the costs incurred with the social tariff and CESE. Regarding the annual revisibilities of 2015 to 2017, it is awaited approval by the Government member responsible for the energy sector, even though, by letter of 21 April 2017 from ERSE, the transfer to EDP Produção of the annual revisability of 2015 has been authorised. iii) Contractual stability compensation - Final Adjustment The CMEC's Final Adjustment is calculated in accordance with number 7 of article 3rd and Annex IV of Decree-Law 240/2004, of 27 December. The State budget for 2017 (Law 42/2016) determined, in its article 170, that the final adjustment amount shall be calculated and justified in a study done and presented by ERSE. This entity had the technical support of the Working Group EDP Produção/REN, legally enforced. Accordingly, the technical group EDP/REN has presented to ERSE its report on the CMEC final adjustment calculation, which was achieved by strictly following the calculation methodology described in Decree-Law 240/2004. This calculation, performed by the technical group EDP/REN was presented to ERSE and comes to a range of amounts between 256.5 and 271 million Euros. At the end of September 2017, ERSE has also presented to the Government its report on the calculation of the CMEC final adjustment, reaching an amount of 154 million Euros, which was provisionally considered in the document of tariffs and prices for 2018. In the Financial statements as at 31 December 2017, EDP Group has included its best estimate of the CMEC final adjustment, by recognising an asset in the amount of 256.5 million Euros against deferred income, based on Decrew-Law 240/2004 and on the document done jointly by EDP and REN and the legal opinions obtained on this subject. On 3 May 2018, EDP was notified (through a DGEG's letter from 25 April 2018) that the CMEC final adjustment had been officially approved, according to ERSE's proposal, in the amount of 154 million Euros. EDP reflected this reality in its financial statements as of 31 December 2018, recognising a provision by the difference in the final adjustment amounts already recognised in the Group's revenues. On 31 March 2020 EDP maintains the provision in its accounts. Considering that the administrative act contained in the Dispatch of approval of the SSE of 25 April 2018 lacks technical, economic and legal basis, and that, in particular, it does not apply the calculation methodology contained in Decree-Law 240/2004 and which would lead to the determination of an amount close to the one determined by the technical group, on 3 September 2018, EDP Produção has legally contested it. Clawback - Regulatory mechanism to ensure the competitive balance in the wholesale electricity market in Portugal Following some tax changes occurred in Spain, which affected electricity generators operating in this country, Decree-Law 74/2013 was approved in Portugal, which aimed to rebalance the competition between electricity generators operating in Portugal and other players operating in Europe. Pursuant to Decree-Law no. 74/2013 and its regulations, in order to restore such balance, the power plants operating on a market regime is situated in Portugal, which were not covered by the PPA or CMEC regime, should pay an amount per MWh produced. The amount payable should consider an estimate of the impact that the off-market events in the EU (such as the above-mentioned tax changes in Spain) would have in pool prices, as well as off-market events in Portugal that would affect the competitiveness of electricity generators operating in Portugal. Consequently, a net competition advantage would allegedly arise to generators operating in Portugal. Under this mechanism regulation - commonly known as clawback - Social tariff and CESE were approved by Dispatch 11566-A/2015, of 3 October 2015, as off-market events that should be considered as competitive disadvantages of generators operating in Portugal. Dispatch 7557-A/2017, of 25 August, superseded Dispatch 11566-A/2015 (which defined the variables for the computation formula of the amount to be paid by each of the power-generating plants under Decree-Law 74/2013, of 4 June, for each injected MWh) in its entirety. It states that ERSE, after consulting DGEG, shall present proposals for a new definition of the variables, as well as reference terms for the new study. 34 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Subsequently, in the Dispatch 9371/2017, of 24 October 2017, partially nulled of Dispatch 11566-A/2015, of 3 October 2015 from the SSE, is declared, in relation to the decisions presented under its numbers 11 and 12 (the deduction of social tariff and CESE costs in the unit price). ERSE was asked to consider in 2018 UGS tariff, the recovery, in benefit of the consumers, of the amounts allegedly unproperly included in previous years' tariffs (2016 and 2017). Dispatch 9955/2017, of 17 November, defines a new amount for the estimate of the off-market events' impact in EU, which is 4.75 €/MWh, with retroactive effects as at August 24. Following these Dispatches, the document of prices and tariffs for 2018 has included a clawback amount of around 90 million Euros to be returned to tariffs, which includes power plants operating under CMEC and estimated generation. Based on its interpretation of the Law, as well as on legal opinions obtained in the meantime, EDP Produção considers that the Decree-Law 74/2013 aims to reestablish a situation of competition balance between generators operating in Portugal and their peers operating in other European countries, which means to consider as off-market events all the taxes and contributions that fall only over generators located outside of Portugal (particularly in Spain), as well as all the taxes and contributions that fall only over generators located in Portugal. Consequently, in the Group's understanding, Dispatch 9371/2017 and 9955/2017 have completely distorted the clawback mechanism, having filed its legal action in January 2018. In the Financial statements as at 31 December 2018, EDP Group has included the clawback amount as calculated by EDP Produção, regarding the legislation in place in each period, namely Decree-Law 74/2013, Order 225/2015, Ordinance 9371/2017 from 24 October and Dispatch 9955/2017, from 17 November. It is important to notice that this mechanism is not applicable to power plants in 2018 still operating under CMEC regime. On 5 October 2018, the Spanish legislature, by the sixth and seventh additional lines on Article 21 of Royal Decree-Law 15/2018, suspended the 7% tax on electricity generation approved in 2012 for a period of six months, from the beginning of October 2018 to the end of March 2019. This tax suspension correspond to the suspension of the off-market event verified within the European Union, which is considered in the clawback calculation. Following the temporary suspension of the tax on electricity production in Spain: Order 895/2019 of 23 January, establishing the suspension of the "Clawback" was approved for a period of 6 months as from 1 October 2018;

The Tariff and Price Document for 2019, published on 17 December 2018, estimates a Clawback value of € 4.18/MWh, to be applied after the end of the suspension period (more specifically from 6 April 2019);

ERSE has informed EDP Produção that any clawback invoicing relating to the referred suspension period should be deleted or canceled;

The State Budget Law for 2019 provided that "the Government shall, until the end of the first quarter of 2019, review the regulatory mechanism designed to ensure the balance of competition in the wholesale electricity market in Portugal, provided for under DL 74/2013, of 4 June, adapting it to the new rules of the Iberian Electricity Market, with the aim of creating harmonized regulatory mechanisms that reinforce competition and protect consumers". On 1 April, the suspension of the tax on the production of electric energy in Spain was terminated, and it became effective again. From that moment, the "clawback" invoiced to EDP Produção was resumed, based on a value of 4.75€/MWh. On August 9, Decree-Law 104/2019 was published, which makes the first amendment to Decree-Law 74/2013, by changing the scope of the clawback mechanism. Previously, "ordinary producers of electricity and other producers not covered by the guaranteed remuneration regime were subject to clawback ". With the publication of this diploma, the CMEC centrals are now included in the scope of the clawback. The same Decree-Law introduced the possibility to define CIT (corporate income tax) advanced payment, and on 26 September 2019 was published the Order 8521/2019, which set the amounts of advanced payment related to the clawback mechanism at 2.71€ / MWh for coal-fired power plants and 4.18€/MWh for other power plants. In the Tariff and Price Document for 2019, published on 16 December 2020, ERSE considered the unit values defined in Dispatch 8521/2019, correcting only the value applicable to coal to 1.23 € / MWh, due to the increase in the ISP tax percentage and CO2 addition planned for 2020; On 27 December 2019, Dispatch 12424-A / 2019 was published, which identifies as national extra-market events to be considered in the Study to be prepared by ERSE until April 2020 (with reference to 2019) under the Clawback, the taxation of petroleum and energy products used in the production of electricity (ISP), CESE and the Social Electricity Tariff. On 20 March 2020 ERSE Directive 4/2020 was published, which approves the operational rules of the commercial relationship between the Transmission System Operator (ORT) and the producers covered by the application of Decree-Law 74/2013, of 4 June 2013, with the amendment given by Decree-Law 104/2019, of 9 August 2019, revoking Directive 15/2016, of 14 September 2016, regarding the "Clawback" regime. The main change of this Directive is to allow the breakdown of the amount of exchanges with CMEC and to allow monthly aggregation by balance sheet area, instead of by power generation center. Ancillary Services On 3 September 2018, the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC) notified EDP Produção with Statement of Objections, under which EDP Produção is accused of abuse of a dominant position in the secondary regulation band market (a part of the ancillary services market). AdC claims that EDP Produção has deliberately limited the participation of CMEC plants in the secondary regulation market between 2009 and 2013, benefitting its non-CMEC power plants. The alleged benefit, in detriment of consumers, would be twofold: receiving higher compensation under CMEC annual adjustment regime; profiting from higher market prices in said market. AdC estimates that the alleged practice of EDP Produção has generated damages to the national electricity system and to consumers of around 140 million Euros. AdC points out that the adoption of a Statement of Objections does not determine the result of the investigation, which began in September 2016. On 28 November 2018, EDP Produção was given the opportunity to exercise its right to be heard and defend itself in relation to the alleged unlawful act and to the penalties in which it may incur. ENERGY 35 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 On 13 March 2019, the Secretary of State for Energy underlined in the National Assembly, in the scope of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on the Payment of Excessive Income to Electricity Producers, that this is not an innovative feature issue but a competition issue and is being handled by the Competition Authority (AdC). On 18 September 2019, AdC informed EDP of its decision to condemn, imposing a fine of 48 million Euros, for abuse of dominant position in the secondary regulation band market in mainland Portugal between 2009 and 2013. Within the framework of the Competition the fine could amount to 153 million Euros. According to AdC, EDP would have manipulated its offer of tele-regulation service or secondary regulation band, limiting the capacity offer of its CMEC power plants to offer it through its market power plants, benefiting in two ways: Highest compensation paid to CMEC plants (annual revisability), as their lower participation in the provision of secondary regulation band service would be below what would be expected (according to competitive market criteria);

The increase of the market price of the secondary bandwidth service, as a result of the limited supply by CMEC plants, favoring market-based power plants. The EDP Group considers that EDP Produção has not exercised any abuse of a dominant position, having acted strictly in accordance with the legal framework in force. EDP will appeal the decision to the Competition, Regulation and Supervision Court, as provided by law. Innovative Features On 9 July 2018, EDP has been notified, within the scope of a stakeholder hearing promoted by the DGEG, to present its opinion on the possibility of DGEG proposing to the Secretary of State for Energy an amount associated with the alleged "innovative features" introduced in CMEC regime regardind PPA, to a maximum amount of 357.9 million Euros. According to the DGEG, this amount shall be associated with the lack of legal scope for tests on the availability of the CMEC plants (285 million Euros) and the above mentioned ancillary services (72.9 million Euros). On 26 September 2018, EDP Produção was notified of the Order of the SEE of 29 August, which considers as an "innovative features" the topic "procedures for calculating the verified availability coefficient", quantified at 285 million Euros. This Order refers to the alleged lack of legal forecast of availability tests of CMEC plants. Considering that the Order in question lacks technical, economic and legal basis, on 8 October EDP Produção has submitted an administrative appeal. Subsequently, EDP Produção received a letter from ERSE dated 12 November 2018 and became aware of the Order of the SEE of 4 October, which, following the Order of 29 August, declared the annulment of the annual adjustments in the part in which they considered the alleged "innovative features" concerning the procedures for calculating the coefficient of availability. In the Tariff and Price Document for 2019, ERSE considered the refund of an amount of 90 million Euros for a portion of the 285 million Euros referred to, expecting that the remaining portion will be paid for a number of years that allow the CMEC to have zero tariff impact by including the 86.5 million Euros in the tariffs of 2020, 86.5 million Euros in tariffs of 2021 and 21.9 million Euros in 2022. Without having received any response to the gracious complain filed on 1 February 2019, EDP Produção challenged in court the Orders of 29 August and 4 October and the Tariff and Price Document for 2019. In the Electricity Tariffs and Prices Document for 2020, approved by ERSE on 16 December 2019, that entity charged again 86.5 million Euros, as it had foreseen the previous year. Although the EDP Group considers that there were no innovative features weighted in CMEC adjustments, this aspect was reflected in these financial statements as of 31 December 2018, by recognising a provision of 285 million Euros. In 2019 EDP made the payment of 92,458 thousand Euros and during 2020 made the payment of 22,541 thousand Euros (see note 29), using this provision, so that at 31 March 2020 this provision amount of 170,001 thousand Euros. Hydro power plants of Fridão and Alvito On 17 December 2008, EDP Produção and the Portuguese State signed the Contract for the Implementation of the National Program for High Hydroelectric Potential Power Plants (PNBEPH) regarding the Hydro Power Plants of Fridão (AHF) and Alvito (AHA), with the payment, by EDP Produção of 231.7 million Euros. Of this amount, 217,798 thousand Euros relates to the right to implement and exploit the AHF. EDP Produção followed up on the procedures for the implementation of these projects, having, in the case of the AHF, obtained a Favorable Environmental Impact Declaration and an Environmental Compliance Report of the Execution Project (RECAPE). On 22 October 2013, EDP Produção requested to the Minister of the Environment, Land Management and Energy, based on a change of circumstances, to postpone the signing of the concession contract for the AHF. This request was formally rejected on 2 May 2014, and the terms of the concession contract, were subsequently negotiated between EDP Produção and the Portuguese Environmental Agency (APA) and a specific date for the respective signature for 30 September 2015, which was revoked by the Government without rescheduling a new date. In 2016, following the beginning of the XXI Constitutional Government, the Government Program provided the reassessment of the PNBEPH. In this context, it was agreed to suspend for three years the execution of the Contract for the implementation of the AHF, as well as the annulment of the implementation Contract regarding AHA, through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on 5 December 2016, concluded by an agreement between the Portuguese State and EDP Produção on 11 April 2017. This deferral decision was taken based on public interest reasons, considering the evolution of installed power and energy demand since 2008 (conclusion date of the Implementation Contract) until 2016. It is not clear that the AHF would be an energy surplus that would offset the environmental impacts resulting from its implementation. 36 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 On 16 April 2019 EDP Produção received, by email, an official letter from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Transition, dated 11 April 2019, informing the State's conclusion that there is no need for implementation of AHF to meet national targets for Renewable Energy Source and Greenhouse Gas Reduction, as well as "that the State does not find any reason to inhibit the construction of the Fridão Hydro Power Plant". Simultaneously, the Minister of the Environment and Energy Transition (MATE) announced at the National Assembly, in a hearing at the Environment, Land-use Planning, Decentralization, Local Power and Housing Committee, that the State's decision was not to build the AHF and that "the State will always comply with the contract but believes there are no reasons for any repayment of the amount that was given to the State ten years ago". It acknowledged, however, that there was no agreement with EDP on this matter. EDP Produção notified the Portuguese State to return to it all the investment already made, including the consideration paid on the provisional award, and, as well, to compensate it for other losses and damages resulting from the non-compliance, to be settled in a timely manner. As at 31 December 2019 the Group reclassified these Assets under construction to Other debtors and other assets and valued in accordance with the principles defined in IFRS 9 (see note 22). Currently, the arbitration process initiated by EDP is in progress. Sale of real estate by EDP Distribuição In the 2009-2018 period, EDP Distribuição disposed a set of real estate that were unused, in the amount of approximately 52 million Euros, obtaining a total net value of gains of 33.9 million Euros (35.7 million Euros of gains and 1.7 million Euros of losses). In the regulated accounts sent to ERSE in June 2018, EDP Distribuição identified the amount to be returned into tariffs related to the depreciation of the properties that were sold in the period 2012-2017. ERSE did not consider this amount in the 2019 rates and submitted the topic for further analysis. In the Tariffs for 2020, ERSE recognized the principle of profit sharing with the system and assumed the return into the tariffs of approximately 16.6 million Euros referring to half of the net gains obtained from the sale of real estate by EDP Distribuição between 2009 and 2018, having mentioned that the position to be taken by the respective grantors of the Concession Contract for the National Distribution Network (RND) and the electricity distribution network concessions in BT may determine the revision of this amount. Subsequent to the publication of the Tariffs for 2020, the Government approved an Order that stipulates that the total value of the gains generated by the sale of real estate by EDP Distribuição between 2009 and 2018, and which were subject to remuneration for the tariffs, "reverts entirely to the grantor ", and should be "fully reflected in the electricity tariffs". However, in March 2020, EDP Distribuição requested the annulment of the aforementioned Order, requesting the initiation of the arbitration process. EDP Distribuição acted in a transparent manner and within the framework of regulatory efficiency standards dictated by ERSE itself, as is evident from the values that have always been evidenced in the published Reports and Accounts and in the Regulated Accounts presented. 5. Financial Risk Management Policies During the first quarter of 2020, no significant changes occurred to the risks to which the Group is exposed, or to their management, compared to that has been disclosed in the last annual report period. The description of risks and of their management is disclosed in note 5 - Financial Risk Management Policies of the Annual Report of 2019. The impact of Covid-19 has been felt on the interest and exchange rates to which the EDP Group is exposed, yet so far the Group has not considered necessary to change its Financial Risk Management Policies. However, given that its duration and global impacts are still unknown, the EDP Group continues to monitor the risks, seeking to anticipate and manage possible impacts. Exchange-rate and interest rate risk management Sensitivity analysis - exchange rate Regarding the financial instruments that result in an exchange rate risk exposure, a fluctuation of 10% in the EUR/USD exchange rate, as at 31 March 2020 and 2019, would lead to an increase/(decrease) in the EDP Group results and/or equity as follows: Mar 2020 Profit or loss Equity Thousand Euros +10% -10% +10% -10% USD 1,106 -1,351 -168,187 205,562 1,106 -1,351 -168,187 205,562 Mar 2019 Profit or loss Equity Thousand Euros +10% -10% +10% -10% USD 54,307 -66,375 -120,757 147,592 54,307 -66,375 -120,757 147,592 This analysis assumes that all other variables, namely interest rates, remain unchanged. ENERGY 37 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Sensitivity analysis - Interest rates (excluding the Brazilian operations) Based on the Group's debt portfolio, except for Brazil, and the related derivative financial instruments used to hedge the related interest rate risk, a 50 basis points change in the reference interest rates at 31 March 2020 and 2019 would lead to an increase/(decrease) in the EDP Group results and/or equity as follows: Mar 2020 Profit or loss Equity 50 bp 50 bp 50 bp 50 bp Thousand Euros increase decrease increase decrease Cash flow effect: Hedged debt -12,302 12,302 - - Unhedged debt -4,473 4,473 - - Fair value effect: Cash flow hedging derivatives - - 6,606 -6,606 Trading derivatives (accounting perspective) -1,298 1,307 - - -18,073 18,082 6,606 -6,606 Mar 2019 Profit or loss Equity 50 bp 50 bp 50 bp 50 bp Thousand Euros increase decrease increase decrease Cash flow effect: Hedged debt -14,052 14,052 - - Unhedged debt -4,171 4,171 - - Fair value effect: Cash flow hedging derivatives - - 6,665 -4,819 Trading derivatives (accounting perspective) 2,782 -6,855 - - -15,441 11,368 6,665 -4,819 This analysis assumes that all other variables, namely exchange rates, remain unchanged. Brazil - Sensitivity analysis - Interest rates Based on the portfolio of operations, a 25% change in the interest rates, to which the Brazilian subsidiaries are exposed to, would have an impact to EDP Energias do Brasil Group, at 31 March 2020 and 2019, in the amount of: Mar 2020 Thousand Euros + 25% - 25% Financial instruments - assets 3,039 -2,945 Financial instruments - liabilities -122,682 108,847 Derivative financial instruments - - -119,643 105,902 Mar 2019 Thousand Euros + 25% - 25% Financial instruments - assets 7,081 -7,091 Financial instruments - liabilities -54,802 55,009 Derivative financial instruments -1,012 1,085 -48,733 49,003 Liquidity risk management The EDP Group undertakes management of liquidity risk through the engagement and maintenance of credit lines and financing facilities with a firm underwriting commitment with international reliable financial institutions as well as term deposits, allowing immediate access to funds. These credit lines are used to complement and backup national and international commercial paper programmes, allowing the EDP Group's short-term financing sources to be diversified (see note 27). 38 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 The table below shows the contractual undiscounted cash flows and the estimated interests due, computed using the rates available at 31 March 2020: Following Thousand Euros Mar21 Dec 2021 Dec 2022 Dec 2023 Dec 2024 years Total Bank loans 230,900 118,347 121,704 121,021 110,546 1,031,717 1,734,235 Bond loans 2,268,116 134,935 1,293,120 1,442,592 2,465,757 3,610,503 11,215,023 Hybrid Bond 43,906 - - - - 1,750,000 1,793,906 Commercial paper 291,684 100,000 - - 280,815 - 672,499 Other loans 2,029 301 34 211 - 10,238 12,813 Interest Payments (i) 246,460 351,222 306,173 275,492 145,021 255,402 1,579,770 3,083,095 704,805 1,721,031 1,839,316 3,002,139 6,657,860 17,008,246 i) The coupons of the hybrid bonds were included taking into consideration the earliest possible call date. Energy market risk management The main price and volume risk indicator used is the margin at risk (P@R), which estimates the impact of the variation of the different risk factors (price of electricity and hydrological) on the next 24 month's margin, P@R corresponding to the difference between an expected margin and a margin of a pessimistic scenario with a probability to occur of 5% (confidence interval of 95%) considering a time frame of 2 years. Both the volumes which are certain and those, which although uncertain, are expected, namely production of the plants and the corresponding consumption of fuel, are considered. The P@R distribution by business segment is as follows: P@R Distribution by business segment Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Business Portfolio Electricity Trading 968 536 Electricity Trading + Hedging 102,941 87,680 Gas Hedging 21,386 10,541 Diversification effect -28,052 -10,971 97,243 87,786 Regarding credit risk, the quantification of exposure considers the amount and type of transaction (e.g. swap or forward), the rating of the counterparty risk that depends on the probability of default and the expected value of credit to recover, which varies depending on the guarantees received or the existence of netting agreements. The EDP Group's exposure to credit risk rating is as follows: Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Credit risk rating (S&P) AAA to AA- 3.56% 1.97% A+ to A- 19.60% 28.46% BBB+ to BBB- 63.59% 61.24% No rating assigned 13.25% 8.33% 100.00% 100.00% 6. Consolidation Perimeter During 2020, the following changes occurred in the EDP Group consolidation perimeter: Companies acquired: The following acquisitions were classified as asset purchases, out of scope of IFRS 3 - Business Combinations, due to the substance of these transactions, the type of assets acquired and the very early stage of the projects: EDPR France Holding, S.A.S. acquired 100% of the company Société D'Exploitation du Parc Eolien Source de Sèves, S.A.R.L.;

EDP Renewables Italia Holding, S.R.L. acquired 65% of the company Aliseo, S.r.l. and 60% of the company Energia Emissioni Zero 4, S.r.l.;

EDP Renewables Polska, Sp. zo.o. acquired 100% of the company Wind Field Wielkopolska, Sp. zo.o. Companies sold and liquidated: The companies Frontier Beheer Nederland, B. V. and Frontier, C.V., in which OW Offshore, S.L. held, directly or indirectly, a 30% financial interest, were liquidated. Companies incorporated: Vanosc Energie, S.A.S.;

Transition Euroise Roman II, S.A.S.;

Mordel Limited;

EDPR Offshore South Korea Co., Ltd.;

Comercializadora Energética Sostenible, S.A.;

Transporte GNL, S.A. ENERGY 39 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 7. Revenues and cost of Energy Sales and Services and Other Revenues from energy sales and services and other, by sector, are as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Electricity and network access 3,041,623 3,263,124 602,303 727,606 Gas and network access 286,984 268,102 40,915 - Sales of CO2 Licenses - - - 108,951 Revenue from assets assigned to concessions 134,115 160,657 - - Other 39,240 52,294 40,813 41,343 3,501,962 3,744,177 684,031 877,900 The caption Electricity and network access in Portugal, on a consolidated basis, includes a net revenue of 302,445 thousand Euros (revenue in 31 March 2019: 320,799 thousand Euros) regarding tariff adjustments of the period (see notes 21 and 31). This caption also includes a net revenue of 9,470 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: net cost of 16,488 thousand Euros) related to recognition of tariff adjustments for the period in Brazil (see notes 21 and 31). Additionally, the caption Electricity and network access includes, on a consolidated basis, a negative amount of 19,925 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: negative amount of 19,131 thousand Euros) related to the contractual stability compensation (CMEC) as a result of the power purchase agreements (PPA) termination, including a income of 23,479 thousand Euros related to the CMEC final adjustment (31 March 2019: positive amount of 20,963 thousand Euros), net from the recognised provision due to the final adjustment official approval. The caption Electricity and network access, on a company basis, includes 317,528 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 367,881 thousand Euros) related with energy sales under the purchase and sale agreement of evolutive energy between EDP, S.A. and EDP Comercial S.A. The breakdown of Revenues from energy sales and services and other by segment, are as follows (see note 41 - Operating Segments): Mar 2020 Reported Operating Segments Client Other Solutions & Renewables Networks Total Segments Group Energy Thousand Euros Management Electricity and network access 342,485 847,167 1,851,973 3,041,625 -3 3,041,622 Gas and network access - 3,957 283,027 286,984 - 286,984 Revenue from assets assigned to concessions - 134,115 - 134,115 - 134,115 Other 9,550 11,388 17,265 38,203 1,038 39,241 352,035 996,627 2,152,265 3,500,927 1,035 3,501,962 Mar 2019 Reported Operating Segments Thousand Euros Electricity and network access Gas and network access Revenue from assets assigned to concessions Other Client Other Solutions & Renewables Networks Total Segments Group Energy Management 356,263 942,666 1,964,198 3,263,127 -2 3,263,125 - 4,690 263,412 268,102 - 268,102 - 160,652 6 160,658 - 160,658 12,415 10,918 27,069 50,402 1,890 52,292 368,678 1,118,926 2,254,685 3,742,289 1,888 3,744,177 The segment "Client Solutions & Energy Management" includes sales of renewable energy, hydro and wind, carried out by EDP SA's energy management business unit, as part of its intermediation activity, and sales by the last resource supplying in Portugal, EDP Serviço Universal S.A. Revenues from energy sales and services and other by segment are considered globally as "overtime" and not as "at a point in time". 40 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Cost of energy sales and other are as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Cost of electricity 1,503,827 1,695,107 559,617 710,338 Cost of gas 299,137 314,685 - - Expenditure with assets assigned to concessions 109,972 141,787 - - Changes in inventories and cost of raw materials and consumables used Fuel, steam and ashes 29,539 136,766 - - Gas 49,078 11,892 36,686 - CO2 Licenses 31,494 64,131 - 115,549 Other 4,090 18,938 -37,866 -19,760 114,201 231,727 -1,180 95,789 2,027,137 2,383,306 558,437 806,127 Cost of electricity includes, on a company basis, costs of 304,033 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 329,396 thousand Euros) with the purchase of energy under the agreement for management, purchase and resale of energy signed between EDP, S.A. and EDP Gestão da Produção de Energia, S.A. Under the terms of concession contracts of EDP Group to which IFRIC 12 is applicable, the construction activities are outsourced to external specialised entities. The revenue and the expenditure with the acquisition of these assets are as follows: Group Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Revenue from assets assigned to concessions 134,115 160,657 Expenditure with assets assigned to concessions Subcontracts and other materials -84,227 -116,782 Personnel costs capitalised (see note 10) -18,232 -19,406 Capitalised borrowing costs (see note 12) -7,513 -5,599 -109,972 -141,787 Revenue from assets assigned to concessions include 76,838 thousand Euros relative to electricity distribution concessions in Portugal and in Brazil resulting from the application of the mixed model. Additionally, it also includes the revenue related to the asset to be received by EDP Group under the transmission concessions in Brazil (see note 21). On a consolidated basis, the strong decline in electricity prices, associated with the strong decline in the price of commodities (gas, brent, coal and CO2), explains the reduction in sales revenue from energy and costs. On an individual basis, the change in Revenues and cost of Energy Sales and Services and Other is explained by the fact that there was no sales of CO2 licenses in 2020. 8. Other Income Other income, for the Group, are as follows: Group Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Income arising from institutional partnerships (see note 30) 51,081 46,510 Gains from contractual indemnities and insurance companies 8,530 4,796 Other 36,327 50,513 95,938 101,819 Income arising from institutional partnerships - EDPR NA relates to income arising from production and investment tax credits (PTC/ITC), mostly from accelerated tax depreciation, regarding wind farms and solar plants (see note 30). The caption Other includes gains on the reinsurance activity, gains in the adjustment of contingent prices of sale operations and gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment. ENERGY EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. 41 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 9. Supplies and Services Supplies and services are as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Consumables and communications 7,478 8,176 2,087 1,927 Rents and leases 11,227 9,657 3,184 1,402 Maintenance and repairs 84,505 89,361 5,964 10,746 Specialised works: - Commercial activity 36,780 38,099 257 63 - IT services, legal and advisory fees 20,875 19,828 10,490 7,749 - Other services 13,032 8,882 6,036 5,069 Provided personnel - - 1,935 2,004 Other supplies and services 27,114 25,607 3,532 3,590 201,011 199,610 33,485 32,550 10. Personnel Costs and Employee Benefits Personnel costs and employee benefits are as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Personnel costs Board of Directors remuneration 4,839 4,498 1,780 1,703 Employees' remuneration 121,302 123,143 10,842 10,208 Social charges on remuneration 29,016 29,125 2,673 2,503 Performance, assiduity and seniority bonus 19,612 14,163 3,352 -1,465 Other costs 6,032 6,205 97 250 Own work capitalised: - Assigned to concessions (see note 7) -18,232 -19,406 - - - Other (see note 14) -15,302 -13,526 - - 147,267 144,202 18,744 13,199 Employee benefits Pension plans costs 5,171 5,608 494 603 Medical plans costs and other benefits (see note 28) 1,726 1,568 22 89 Other 10,867 7,909 661 498 17,764 15,085 1,177 1,190 165,031 159,287 19,921 14,389 Pension plans costs include 1,512 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 1,387 thousand Euros) related to defined benefit plans (see note 28) and 3,659 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 4,221 thousand Euros) related with defined contribution plans. The variation in the caption Performance, assiduity and seniority bonus, for the Company, essentially results from the bonus 2018 adjustment registered in the first quarter of 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, no treasury stocks were granted to employees. 11. Other Expenses Other Expenses are as follows: Group Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Concession rents paid to local authorities and others 69,350 70,394 Direct and indirect taxes 113,718 76,088 Donations 4,469 1,079 Other 22,088 20,732 209,625 168,293 The caption Concession rents paid to local authorities and others includes essentially the rents paid to the local authorities under the terms of the low tension electricity distribution concession contracts and rents paid to city councils where the power plants are located. The caption Direct and indirect taxes includes the tax of 7% over electricity generation in Spain, property tax and other taxes and levies. The variation of this caption, in what relates to its homologous period amount, reflects, in a general way, from the recognition, in the first 3 months of 2020, of the costs with the rate of 7% on electricity generation in Spain and with Clawback in Portugal, since, in the first 3 months of 2019, these payments were suspended. The caption Others includes losses in the reinsurance activity and losses in tangible fixed assets. 42 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 12. Financial Income and Expenses Financial income and expenses, for the Group, are as follows: Thousand Euros Group Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Financial income Interest income from bank deposits and other investments 9,203 13,381 Interest from derivative financial instruments 7,906 8,001 Interest income on tariff deficit: - Portugal - Electricity (see note 21) 505 1,342 - Brazil - Electricity (see notes 21 and 31) 388 244 Other interest income 11,940 12,844 Derivative financial instruments 9,079 7,703 Foreign exchange gains 67,165 12,121 CMEC: - Interest on the initial CMEC 7,642 8,414 - Financial effect considered in the calculation 1,948 1,998 Gains on the sale of financial investments 41 - Other financial income 9,580 12,498 125,397 78,546 Financial expenses Interest expense on financial debt 130,008 168,600 Bonds buyback 56,897 - Capitalised borrowing costs: - Assigned to concessions (see note 7) -7,513 -5,599 - Other (see note 14) -4,844 -3,586 Interest from derivative financial instruments 8,413 7,888 Interest expense on tariff deficit: - Portugal - Electricity (see note 31) 17 56 - Brazil - Electricity (see notes 21 and 31) 3,939 425 Other interest expense 4,832 8,951 Derivative financial instruments 23,383 12,686 Foreign exchange losses 57,404 13,037 CMEC 2,600 3,356 Unwinding of discounted liabilities 32,412 31,856 Unwinding of lease liabilities (rents due from lease contracts) (see note 32) 8,963 10,018 Net interest on the net pensions plan liability (see note 28) 1,740 2,659 Net interest on the medical liabilities and other benefits (see note 28) 4,121 6,043 Losses on the sale of the electricity tariff deficit - Portugal (see note 21) 1,037 Other financial expenses 7,805 7,815 331,214 264,205 Financial income/(expenses) -205,817 -185,659 Capitalised borrowing costs includes the interest capitalised in assets under construction according to Group accounting policy. Regarding the rate applicable to borrowing costs related with tangible/intangible assets under construction that is used in the determination of the amount of borrowing costs eligible for capitalisation (see notes 14 and 16), it varies depending on business unit, the country and currency, since EDP Group incorporates in its scope of consolidation a significant number of subsidiaries in several geographies with different currencies. The Unwinding of discounted liabilities refers essentially to: (i) the unwinding of the dismantling and decommissioning provision for wind generation assets of 2,190 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 1,653 thousand Euros) (see note 29); (ii) the implied financial return in institutional partnerships of 22,257 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 21,607 thousand Euros) (see note 30); and (iii) the financial expenses related to the discount of the liability associated to the concessions of Alqueva/Pedrógão, Investco and Enerpeixe of 4,596 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 5,681 thousand Euros). The Derivative financial instruments caption includes income and expenses related with financial assets and liabilities measured and fair value through profit and loss, while the remaining captions of financial income and expenses are registered at amortised cost, based on the effective interest rate method. ENERGY EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. 43 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Financial income and expenses, for the Company, are as follows: Thousand Euros Company Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Financial income Interest income from loans to subsidiaries and related parties (see note 37) 13,324 18,953 Interest from derivative financial instruments 38,636 42,497 Derivative financial instruments 77,872 39,422 Income from equity investments - 70,800 Gains on the sale of financial investments 41 - Other financial income 22,623 16,465 152,496 188,137 Financial expenses Interest expense on financial debt 48,660 59,265 Bonds Buyback 56,897 - Interest from derivative financial instruments 40,363 42,406 Derivative financial instruments 161,508 49,639 Unwinding of lease liabilities (rents due from lease contracts) 1,371 1,408 Other financial expenses 6,885 5,223 315,684 157,941 Financial income/(expenses) -163,188 30,196 The caption Other financial income includes 4,911 thousand Euros related to nominal interests from bonds issued by EDP Finance B.V., repurchased by EDP S.A. in 2016, 2017 and 2018 (see notes 22 and 37). The effective interest of these instruments amounts to 155 thousand Euros (includes the recognition of premium and transaction costs associated with the buyback transaction by the effective interest rate method). In the first quarter of 2020, EDP concluded a "Tender Offer" over the issue "€750,000,000 Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2075", booking a cost related to the transaction of 56,897 thousand Euros. The fluctuation on Financial Results on an individual basis is mainly explained by the Tender Offer above mentioned, dividends received in 2019 and negative fluctuation of cross currency interest rate swaps associated to US Dollar. 13. Income Tax The following note includes an analysis on the reconciliation between the theoretical and the effective income tax rate applicable at an individual level and at the level of the EDP Group, on a consolidated basis. In general terms, this analysis aims to quantify the impact of the income tax, recognised in the income statement, which includes both current and deferred tax. Relevant events for EDP Group with impact in 2020 EDP is monitoring, in the countries where it is present, tax measures designed to help mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The statutory corporate income tax rates applicable in the main countries in which EDP Group operates which were updated are as follows: Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Europe: Belgium 25% 30% France 28% - 32.02% 28% - 34.43% Corporate income tax provision Income tax expense is as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Current tax -210,847 58,908 20,095 8,316 Deferred tax 118,421 -157,643 -89 -1,658 -92,426 -98,735 20,006 6,658 44 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Reconciliation between the theoretical and the effective income tax expense The effective income tax rate is as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Profit before tax and CESE 391,172 363,885 -96,059 54,346 Income tax expense -92,426 -98,735 20,006 6,658 Effective income tax rate 23.6% 27.1% 20.8% -12.3% The difference between the theoretical and the effective income tax expense results from the application of the law provisions in the determination of the taxable base, as demonstrated below. The reconciliation between the theoretical and the effective income tax expense for the Group, in March 2020 and 2019, is as follows: Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Mar 2019 Profit before income tax and CESE 391,172 363,885 Theoretical income tax rate * 29.5% 29.5% Theoretical income tax expense 115,396 107,346 Tax losses and tax credits 2,420 4,921 Tax benefits -5,802 -7,095 Differences between accounting and fiscal provisions/depreciations -1,046 3,905 Accounting/fiscal differences on the recognition/derecognition of assets -868 -30 Taxable differences attributable to non-controlling interests -3,713 -3,007 Other adjustments and changes in estimates -13,961 -7,305 Effective income tax expense as per the Consolidated Income Statement 92,426 98,735 Average tax rate considering the different tax rates applicable to EDP Group companies in Portugal. 14. Property, Plant and Equipment This caption is as follows: Land and Buildings and Plant and Other tangible Assets under Thousand Euros natural other Total machinery assets construction resources constructions Gross Amount 74,087 329,232 35,066,726 432,046 1,651,326 37,553,417 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses - 148,417 17,463,944 346,227 81,494 18,040,082 Carrying Amount 74,087 180,815 17,602,782 85,819 1,569,832 19,513,335 Balance as at 31 December 2019 82,310 214,417 17,653,425 91,281 1,634,789 19,676,222 Additions 47 - 3,422 1,341 289,158 293,968 Depreciation and impairment - -2,244 -239,795 -7,100 - -249,139 Disposals/Write-offs -56 -52 -1,418 -230 -160 -1,916 Transfers - 349 342,296 995 -337,600 6,040 Exchange Difference -8,214 -31,651 -155,145 -460 -16,357 -211,827 Perimeter Variations - -4 -3 -8 2 -13 Balance as at 31 March 2020 74,087 180,815 17,602,782 85,819 1,569,832 19,513,335 Gross amount of Assets under construction are as follows: Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Wind and solar farms in North America 955,976 1,003,395 Wind and solar farms in Europe 399,295 345,360 Hydric Portugal 73,479 142,573 Other assets under construction 222,577 228,110 1,651,327 1,719,438 The capitalised costs for Property, plant and equipment for the period, except Land and natural resources, are as follows: Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Subcontracts and other materials 248,008 Purchase price allocation 24,010 Dismantling and decommissioning costs (see note 29) 1,757 Personnel costs (see note 10) 15,302 Borrowing costs (see note 12) 4,844 293,921 ENERGY 45 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Additions include the investment in wind and solar farms by the subgroups EDPR NA, EDPR EU and EDPR BR. In Portugal, the Group is carrying out hydroelectric investments in the construction of several power plants (Foz Tua, Caniçada and Ribeiradio-Ermida) and improvements and repairs in thermoelectric power plants (Lares, Ribatejo and Sines). Transfers refer to wind and solar farms of EDP Renováveis that become operational in North America and Spain. Additionally, this caption includes the transfer to held for sale of Electricity generation assets (Hydro Brazil, Hydro Portugal and Offshore wind) by the net amount of 6,040 thousand Euros (cost in the amount of 10,814 thousand Euros and accumulated depreciation and impairment losses in the amount of 4,774 thousand Euros) (see note 34). The movement in Exchange differences in the period results mainly from the net effect of the appreciation of US Dollar and the depreciation of Brazilian Real, against the Euro. 15. Right of use assets This caption is as follows: Land and Buildings and Plant and Other tangible Thousand Euros natural other Total machinery assets resources constructions Gross amount 693,164 216,679 3,994 8,032 921,869 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses 32,909 29,106 1,219 3,876 67,110 Carrying Amount 660,255 187,573 2,775 4,156 854,759 Balance as at 31 December 2019 623,389 196,233 3,639 5,242 828,503 Additions 36,077 324 68 206 36,675 Depreciation and impairment -6,988 -6,501 -274 -863 -14,626 Disposals/Write-offs - -174 - -5 -179 Transfers - 315 - 37 352 Exchange Difference 7,777 -2,624 -658 -461 4,034 Balance as at 31 March 2020 660,255 187,573 2,775 4,156 854,759 Additions include, essentially, new lease contracts registered under IFRS16 in the EDPR NA and EDPR EU subgroup. Transfers include the transfer to held for sale of Electricity generation assets (Hydro Brazil and Offshore wind). 16. Intangible Assets This caption is as follows: Concession Other Intangible CO2 Licenses assets in Total rights intangibles Milhares de Euros progress Gross amount 12,382,558 226,732 1,050,690 233,345 13,893,325 Accumulated depreciation and impairment losses 9,210,858 - 618,597 - 9,829,455 Carrying Amount 3,171,700 226,732 432,093 233,345 4,063,870 Balance as at 31 December 2019 3,337,501 224,992 442,326 219,004 4,223,823 Additions 9,375 1,740 4,708 25,077 40,900 Depreciation and impairment -87,714 - -15,845 - -103,559 Disposals/Write-offs -1,639 - - -77 -1,716 Transfers 17,877 - 4,497 -7,859 14,515 Exchange Difference -104,054 - -3,355 -2,817 -110,226 Perimeter Variations 354 - -238 17 133 Balance as at 31 March 2020 3,171,700 226,732 432,093 233,345 4,063,870 Additions of Intangible assets in progress essentially include the implementation and development of information systems projects. Transfers refer to the intangible assets assigned to concessions that became operational, in the amount of 15,019 thousand Euros (see note 21). Additionally, this caption includes the transfer to held for sale of Electricity generation assets (Hydro Brazil, Hydro Portugal and Offshore wind). The capitalised costs of the period related to construction of intangible assets are included in own work capitalised in notes 7, 10 and 12. 46 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 17. Goodwill Goodwill for the Group, resulting from the difference between the acquisition price and the fair value of the net assets acquired, at the acquisition date, is organized by corporate structure, and is as follows: Balance at Exchange Balance at Thousand Euros 1 January Increases Decreases Impairment differences 31 March EDP España Group 884,574 - - - - 884,574 EDP Renováveis Group 1,198,498 - - - 16,899 1,215,397 EDP Brasil Group 29,903 - - - -984 28,919 Other 6,887 - - - - 6,887 2,119,862 - - - 15,915 2,135,777 18. Investments in Joint Ventures and Associates This caption is as follows: Group Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Investments in joint ventures 875,360 936,496 Investments in associates 112,691 162,016 988,051 1,098,512 As at 31 March 2020, for the Group, this caption includes goodwill in investments in joint ventures of 42,253 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 42,226 thousand Euros) and goodwill in investments in associates of 20,070 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 20,045 thousand Euros). The movement in Investments in joint ventures and associates, for the Group, is as follows: Group Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Balance at the beginning of the period 1,098,512 951,613 Acquisitions/Entries - 6,982 Increases/Decreases of share capital 25,555 260,298 Share of profit in joint ventures and associates -1,297 25,011 Dividends -3,107 -45,771 Exchange differences -78,869 107 Cash flow hedging reserve -1,721 -10,334 Transfer to Assets held for sale (see note 34) -24,405 -90,270 Other -26,617 876 Balance at the end of the period 988,051 1,098,512 19. Equity Instruments at Fair Value As at 31 March 2020, the movements in Equity Instruments at Fair Value through OCI are as follows: Thousand Euros Group Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Equity Instruments at Fair Value through OCI 96,240 102,814 Equity Instruments at Fair Value through PL 67,912 67,992 164,152 170,806 As at 31 March 2020, this caption is analysed as follows: Other Comprehensive Income Results Zephyr Fund EDA - Feedzai - Consultadoria e Total (Energia RE Other Electricidade dos Other Inovação portfolio) Açores, S.A. Thousand Euros Tecnológica, S.A. Balance as at 31 December 2019 80,079 22,735 14,416 46,814 6,762 170,806 Acquisitions - 662 - - - 662 Disposals - -170 - - - -170 Change in fair value -6,488 -623 - - - -7,111 Other variations - 45 - - -80 -35 Balance as at 31 March 2020 73,591 22,649 14,416 46,814 6,682 164,152 ENERGY 47 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Under IFRS 13 (see note 38), equity instruments at fair value are classified into three levels of fair value: level 1 includes essentially financial investments that are indexed to quoted market prices; level 2 includes the fund of stocks and bonds held by Energia RE; and level 3 covers all other equity instruments at fair value. As at 31 March 2020, there are no equity instruments at fair value within level 1. 20. Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities EDP Group records the tax effect resulting from temporary differences between the assets and liabilities determined on an accounting basis and on a tax basis. As at a 31 March 2020, on a consolidated basis, the movement by nature of Net Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities are as follows: Net Deferred Tax Assets Perimeter Balance at variations, Balance at Mov. Results Mov. Reserves exchange 01.01.2020 31.03.2020 differences Thousand Euros and others Tax losses and tax cr edits 1,067,738 -27,655 - 20,931 1,061,014 Provisions for social benefits, bad debts and other risks 666,766 -6,674 28,096 -30,454 657,734 Financial instruments 84,851 -26,863 55,530 -479 113,039 Property plant and equipment 278,901 -388 - -151 278,362 Financial and equity instruments at fair value 248 - 131 -6 373 Tariff adjustments an d tariff deficit 14,448 188,376 - - 202,824 Allocation of fair value to assets and liabilities acquired 13,248 -2,192 - -45 11,011 Fiscalrevaluations 392,872 -12,472 - 623 381,023 Use of public property 24,437 125 - -5,095 19,467 Othertemporary differences 86,815 2,580 1,035 660 91,090 Assets/liabilities compensation of deferred taxes -1,546,278 -4,058 -1,035 -47,935 -1,599,306 1,084,046 110,779 83,757 -61,951 1,216,631 Net Deferred Tax Liabilities Perimeter Balance at variations, Balance at Mov. Results Mov. Reserves exchange 01.01.2020 31.03.2020 differences Thousand Euros and others Provisions for social benefits, bad debts and other risks 16,375 229 -1,618 - 14,986 Financial instruments 122,266 -17,706 89,345 -4,454 189,451 Property plant and equipment 404,458 -15,931 - 5,516 394,043 Reinvested gains 3,192 - - - 3,192 Financial and equity instruments at fair value 10,551 -393 - - 10,158 Tariff adjustments an d tariff deficit 109,158 27,801 - - 136,959 Allocation of fair value to assets and liabilities acquired 663,855 8,741 - -30,133 642,463 Fiscal revaluations 61,552 -1,020 - 61 60,593 Deferred income relating to CMEC 177,611 -9,166 - - 168,445 Gains from institutional partnerships in wind farms 349,644 1,434 4 8,821 359,903 Use of public property 6,958 -97 - -1,433 5,428 Fair value of financial assets 56,977 1,508 - -12,048 46,437 Othertemporary differences 67,427 1,016 - -6,525 61,918 Assets/liabilities compensation of deferred taxes -1,546,278 -4,058 -1,035 -47,935 -1,599,306 503,747 -7,642 86,696 -88,130 494,670 48 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 On a Company basis, EDP, S.A. records the tax effect arising from temporary differences between the assets and liabilities determined on an accounting basis and on a tax basis. As at a 31 March 2020, on a Company basis, the movement by nature of Net Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities are as follows: Net Deferred Tax Assets Perimeter Balance at variations, Balance at Mov. Results Mov. Reserves exchange 01.01.2020 31.03.2020 differences Thousand Euros and others Tax losses and tax cr edits 116,483 - - - 116,483 Provisions for social benefits, bad debts and other risks 6,065 242 - - 6,307 Financial instruments 48,337 - 25,759 - 74,096 Property plant and equipment 4,330 -11 - - 4,319 Othertemporary differences 3,086 -322 - 323 3,087 Assets/liabilities compensation of deferred taxes -35,394 -11,507 - - -46,901 142,907 -11,598 25,759 323 157,391 Net Deferred Tax Liabilities Perimeter Balance at variations, Balance at Mov. Results Mov. Reserves exchange 01.01.2020 31.03.2020 differences Thousand Euros and others Financial instruments 27,642 - 11,509 - 39,151 Allocation of fair value to assets and liabilities acquired 3,546 - - - 3,546 Fiscal revaluations 192 -2 - - 190 Other temporary differences 4,014 - - - 4,014 Assets/liabilities compensation of deferred taxes -35,394 -11,507 - - -46,901 - -11,509 11,509 - - 21. Debtors and Other Assets from Commercial Activities At Group level, Debtors and other assets from commercial activities are as follows: Non-Current Current Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Assets measured at amortised cost: Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Portugal 300,630 254,482 124,952 82,166 Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Brazil 13,773 29,105 43,409 50,486 Debtors for other goods and services - - 38,954 32,201 Amounts receivable relating to CMEC 561,225 579,160 201,093 197,905 Amounts receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12 976,149 954,132 65,054 57,916 Other assets measured at amortised cost 43,992 44,935 116,010 155,600 Impairment losses on other assets measured at amortised cost -2,894 -2,895 -2,645 -2,694 1,892,875 1,858,919 586,827 573,580 Trade receivables at amortised cost: Trade receivables 41,762 49,305 1,334,111 1,480,280 Impairment losses on trade receivables -14,664 -16,285 -284,382 -302,687 27,098 33,020 1,049,729 1,177,593 Assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income: Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Portugal 5,565 6,292 2,876 2,865 Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss: Amounts receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12 542,498 664,489 - - Contract assets: Contract assets receivable from energy sales contracts 1,093 1,355 987,771 1,051,994 Incremental costs of obtaining contracts with customers 72,968 63,752 - - Contract assets receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12 649,311 743,111 - 723,372 808,218 987,771 1,051,994 Other assets: Other assets out of scope of IFRS 9 54,612 53,282 70,023 52,128 3,246,020 3,424,220 2,697,226 2,858,160 ENERGY EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. 49 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 At Company level, Debtors and other assets from commercial activities are as follows: Current Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Assets measured at amortised cost: Debtors for other goods and services 22,102 26,509 Other assets measured at amortised cost 46,094 62,754 68,196 89,263 Trade receivables at amortised cost: Trade receivables 182,712 237,424 Impairment losses on trade receivables -215 -215 182,497 237,209 Contract assets: Contract assets receivable from energy sales contracts 179,591 252,885 Other assets: Other assets out of scope of IFRS 9 17,767 4,471 448,051 583,828 The movement for the period in Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Portugal (Non-current and Current) is as follows: Thousand Euros Non-Current Current Balance as at 31 December 2019 260,774 85,031 Receipts through the electricity tariff - -22,119 Sale of 2020 overcosts for the special regime generators - -821,221 Tariff adjustment of the period (see note 7) 109,453 236,171 Interest income (see note 12) - 505 Prepayment of tariff deficit (see note 31) - 585,429 Transfer from Non-Current to Current -64,032 64,032 Balance as at 31 March 2020 306,195 127,828 During the first quarter of 2020, EDP Serviço Universal, S.A. sold the 2020 tariff deficit in the amount of 821,221 thousand Euros. This tariff deficit resulted from the deferral, for the period of 5 years, of the recovery of the 2020 over costs related to the acquisition of electricity from special regime generators (including the adjustments for 2018 and 2019). In this sale transaction of assets, EDP Serviço Universal, S.A. gave in fully and without recourse, the right to receive such amounts and interest. The sale price amounted to 825 million Euros and generated a loss net of transaction costs of 1,037 thousand Euros (see note 12). As at 31 March 2020, the caption Assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income includes the amount of the tariff deficit classified and measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. According to IFRS 13, the tariff deficit fair value is classified as level 2 (see note 38). The following table provides details for the caption Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Portugal, by nature and year of establishment, as well as presents the amounts of tariff deficit that have been sold during the period ended 31 March 2020: Thousand Euros Deficit Tariff adj. Sales Total Year: 2016 5,768 1,449 - 7,217 2018 6,825 -34,563 - -27,738 2019 1,616 343,521 - 345,137 2020 821,221 109,406 -821,221 109,406 835,430 419,814 -821,221 434,023 The caption Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Brazil corresponds to tariff adjustments recognised in EDP São Paulo - Distribuição de Energia S.A. and EDP Espírito Santo - Distribuição de Energia S.A. in the accumulated amount, as at 31 March 2020, of 20,020 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 33,190 thousand Euros) and 37,162 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 46,401 thousand Euros), respectively. The variation occurred includes the tariff deficit for the period with a positive impact of 7,993 thousand Euros (see note 7), transfer from tariff adjustment payable of 7,844 thousand Euros (see note 31), amounts received through the electricity tariff of 24,692 thousand Euros, unwinding in the amount of 2,041 thousand Euros (see note 12) and the exchange differences due to depreciation of Brazilian Real against Euro with a negative impact of 15,595 thousand Euros. The caption Amounts receivable relating to CMEC amounts to 762,318 thousand Euros, and includes 561,225 thousand Euros as non-current and 201,093 thousand Euros as current. The amount receivable relating to CMEC includes 382,534 thousand Euros as non-current and 44,203 thousand Euros as current, which correspond to the initial CMEC granted to EDP Produção (833,467 thousand Euros), deducted from the annuities for the years 2007 to 2017, and 178,691 thousand Euros as non- current and 55,638 thousand Euros as current, relating with the final adjustment recognised in accordance with the result achieved by the EDP/REN working group. The remaining 101,252 thousand Euros as current correspond to the amounts receivable through the revisibility calculation from 2014 to 2017. The revisibility calculation for 2015 to 2017 is still waiting the official approval. 50 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 The caption Amounts receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12 in the amount of 1,583,701 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 1,676,537 thousand Euros) relates to the financial asset to be received by the EDP Group regarding the electricity distribution concessions in Portugal and Brazil, resulting from the application of the mixed model, and the asset related to electricity transmission concessions in Brazil. The variation of the period includes: (i) the effect of the depreciation of Brazilian Real against Euro in the amount of 153,601 thousand Euros; (ii) transfers from Contract assets receivable from concessions in the amount of 53,136 thousand Euros; and (iii) the remeasurement of IFRIC 12 indemnity amount in Brazil concessions of 4,435 thousand Euros. Contract assets receivable from energy sales contracts - Current include contract assets relating to energy delivered and not yet invoiced, amounts receivable from REN regarding the CMEC Revisibility of 2016 and 2017 which are awaiting approval, and accruals from UNGE's energy management business. The impairment losses on Trade receivables includes impairment losses related to Contract assets receivable from energy sales contracts. The caption Contract assets receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12 refers to the investment in assets under construction assigned to concessions, with the biggest increase, during the first quarter of 2020, in Brazil.The variation of the period includes (i) the effect of the depreciation of Brazilian Real against Euro in the amount of 144,203 thousand Euros; (ii) the investment of the period in the amount of 100,597 thousand Euros and (iii) the transfer of assets assigned to concessions which began operation to intangible assets, in the amount of 15,019 thousand Euros (see note 16), and to Amounts receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12, in the amount of 53,136 thousand Euros. 22. Other Debtors and Other Assets Other debtors and other assets are as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Dec 2019 * Debtors and other assets - Non-Current Assets measured at amortised cost: Loans to subsidiaries - - 3,047,434 3,016,108 Loans to related parties 8,056 9,070 90 90 Guarantees rendered to third parties 94,589 107,744 - - Other financial assets at amortised cost (i) 40,488 46,382 18 46,900 Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss: Derivative financial instruments (see note 35) 360,006 201,349 430,715 225,947 Contingent price 141,853 155,353 - - Other assets: Excess of the pension fund financing (see note 28) 55,506 55,506 104 104 Other debtors and sundry operations 361,214 357,174 - - 1,061,712 932,578 3,478,361 3,289,149 Debtors and other assets - Current Assets measured at amortised cost: Loans to subsidiaries - - 304,301 297,616 Dividends attributed by subsidiaries - - - 85,000 Loans to related parties 13,969 13,257 - - Receivables from the State and concessors 23,939 27,955 - - Guarantees rendered to third parties 47,458 70,809 42,087 43,980 Subsidiary companies - - 298,153 69,318 Other financial assets at amortised cost (i) 23,234 23,025 419,740 526,428 Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss: Derivative financial instruments (see note 35) 462,771 363,943 753,169 439,143 Other financial investments measured at fair value 41,792 29,938 - - Contingent price 107,605 129,161 - - Other assets: Other debtors and sundry operations 128,525 223,691 89,654 89,655 849,293 881,779 1,907,104 1,551,140 1,911,005 1,814,357 5,385,465 4,840,289 * Includes reclassification resulting from the change of the accounting policy as described in note 2a) ENERGY 51 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Loans to subsidiaries - Non-Current and Current, for the Company, mainly includes 1,372,080 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 1,369,908 thousand Euros) of loans granted to EDP - Gestão da Produção de Energia, S.A. and 1,507,097 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 1,503,715 thousand Euros) of loans granted to EDP Distribuição de Energia, S.A. (see note 37). For the Loans to subsidiaries, EDP, S.A. performs an analysis to evaluate impairment based on the general approach. The company uses several inputs on making its assessment of the credit risk related to these assets, such as the analysis of the historical possible delays and/or impairment losses indications, rating companies (when applicable) and market and macroeconomic data that may change the probability of default and the expectation of delays in the receivable amounts. According to the analysis performed, as per 31 March 2020 there are no expected credit losses accounted for related to loans with subsidiaries. Other financial assets at amortised cost

On a consolidated basis, this caption mainly includes securities issued by Tagus - Sociedade de Titularização de Crédito, SA, in the context of the transmission of the right to receive tariff adjustments (deviations and deficits) from the National Electric System for credit securitisation companies, acquired by EDP Serviço Universal, S.A. The detail of the balances arising from these operations is as follows: Issue ThousandEuros date Overcost from special regime production 2016 Ago 2016 Overcost from special regime production 2017 Dez 2017 Overcost from special regime production 2018 Jun 2018 Overcost from special regime production 2019 Jun 2019 Class R Liquidity Senior Total Notes Notes Notes Mar 2019 462 693 1,155 613 546 14,356 15,515 462 1,132 23,801 25,395 606 640 20,390 21,636 2,143 3,011 58,547 63,701 On a company basis, this caption includes the bonds issued by EDP Finance B.V. reacquired on market by EDP, S.A. During 2020 EDP Finance B.V. repaid, at maturity, in the first quarter 750 million Dollars of securities issued, of which EDP, S.A. had already reacquired 167,076 thousand Dollars. The detail of these bonds is as follows: Issuer Maturity date EDP Finance B.V. 29 Jun 2020 EDP Finance B.V. 14 Sep 2020 EDP Finance B.V. 20 Jan 2021 Interest Nominal value Acquired Fair Currency in Currency in Currency Value rate '000 '000 '000 EUR 4.13% 300,000 66,628 69,196 EUR 4.88% 750,000 287,778 300,247 EUR 4.13% 600,000 46,783 48,239 401,189 417,682 The caption Other debtors and sundry operations - Non Current includes the financial consideration paid in advance for the exploitation of the hydro power plants of Fridão and other amounts invested in such hydro power plant (see note 4). The variation of the caption Other debtors and sundry operations - Current is mainly due to the receipt in the first quarter of the amount of 121,596 thousand Euros related to the sale of Babilônia Holding, S.A. and its subsidiaries. 23. Tax Assets Current tax assets are as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Non -Current: Special taxes Brazil 290,323 389,037 - - Current: Income tax 192,343 186,869 95,221 108,799 Value added tax (VAT) 70,316 87,431 - - Special taxes Brazil 103,425 132,792 - - Other taxes 7,832 8,643 727 877 373,916 415,735 95,948 109,676 664,239 804,772 95,948 109,676 The movement in the period in current and non-current taxes in Brazil is mainly due to exchange rate differences resulting from the depreciation of Brazilian Real against the Euro in 2020. 52 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 24. Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents are as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Dec 2019* Cash 1,365 298 46 41 Bank deposits Current deposits 712,397 953,829 133,731 167,288 Term deposits 745,503 545,480 250,000 - Specific demand deposits in relation to institutional partnerships - 60,977 - - 1,457,900 1,560,286 383,731 167,288 Operations pending cash settlement Current deposits - - 150,000 258,000 Other operations Group Financial System (see note 37) - - 637,589 612,064 1,459,265 1,560,584 1,171,366 1,037,393 Held for sale operations: Cash and cash equivalents reclassified as held for sale (see note 34) -14,640 -17,862 - - 1,444,625 1,542,722 1,171,366 1,037,393 * Includes the reclassification arising from the change in accounting policy as described in note 2a). Specific demand deposits in relation to institutional partnerships corresponds to funds required to be held in escrow sufficient to pay the remaining construction related costs of projects in institutional equity partnerships (see note 30), under the Group accounting policy. As at 31 March 2020, on a company basis, the caption Operations pending cash settlement represents commercial paper issued by EDP, S.A., which is booked as financial debt at the issuance trade date, under the Group accounting policy. This caption of 150,000 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 258,000 thousand Euros) refers to commercial paper issued on 31 March 2020, acquired by EDP Finance B.V., which settlement date occurred on 2 April 2020. 25. Reserves and retained earnings This caption is as follows: Group Company Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Legal reserve 739,024 739,024 739,024 739,024 Fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) 144,637 58,716 -155,242 -91,909 Tax effect of fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) -41,489 -18,175 34,890 20,640 Fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 11,344 18,455 - - Tax effect of the fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income -1,504 -3,253 - - Currency translation reserve - Exchange differences arising on consolidation -139,430 62,094 - - Currency translation reserve - Net investment hedge -660,711 -594,947 - - Currency translation reserve - Net investment hedge - Cost of hedging -85,083 -21,194 - - Treasury stock reserve (EDP, S.A.) 55,124 55,124 55,124 55,124 Other reserves and retained earnings 4,390,890 3,951,351 2,617,281 1,896,365 4,412,802 4,247,195 3,291,077 2,619,244 Fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) The changes in this consolidated caption for the period are as follows: Thousand Euros Balance as at 31 December 2019 Changes in fair value - Zephyr Fund (Energia RE portfolio) (see note 19) Changes in fair value - Other (see note 19) Balance as at 31 March 2020 Group FV reserve 18,455 -6,488-623 11,344 ENERGY 53 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 Currency translation reserve - Exchange differences arising on consolidation Exchange differences arising on consolidation corresponds to the amounts resulting from changes in the value of net assets of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associated companies resulting from changes in exchange rates. The exchange rates used in the preparation of the financial statements are as follows: Exchange Rate in Mar 2020 Exchange Rate in Dec 2019 Exchange Rate in Mar 2019 Currency Close Average Close Average Close Average US Dollar USD 1.096 1.103 1.123 1.120 1.124 1.136 Brazilian Real BRL 5.700 4.911 4.516 4.414 4.387 4.280 Macao Pataca MOP 8.749 8.828 9.010 9.035 9.084 9.180 Canadian Dollar CAD 1.562 1.482 1.460 1.486 1.500 1.511 Polish Zloty PLN 4.552 4.325 4.257 4.298 4.301 4.302 Romanian Leu RON 4.825 4.797 4.783 4.745 4.761 4.735 Pound Sterling GBP 0.886 0.862 0.851 0.878 0.858 0.873 South African Rand ZAR 19.610 16.930 15.777 16.177 16.264 15.929 Mexican Peso MXN 25.712 22.056 21.220 21.560 21.691 21.816 Colombian peso COP 4,453.406 3,900.351 3,685.713 3,673.675 3,585.021 3,565.105 Chinese Yuan CNY 7.778 7.698 7.821 7.736 7.540 7.667 Corean Won WON 1,341.030 1,315.974 1,296.280 1,305.210 n.a. n.a Japanese Yen JPY 118.900 120.126 121.940 122.021 n.a n.a Currency translation reserve - Net investment hedge and Cost of hedging The changes in these captions, net of income tax, for the period are as follows: Net Thousand Euros investment Cost of hedge hedging Balance as at 31 December 2019 -594,947 -21,194 Changes in fair value -65,764 -63,889 Balance as at 31 March 2020 -660,711 -85,083 The caption Net investment hedge corresponds to the amounts resulting from the application of hedge accounting to investments in subsidiaries in foreign currencies, mainly in the subsidiary EDPR North America, through financial derivative instruments (see note 35) and debt in foreign currency. The caption Cost of hedging corresponds to the amounts determined in accordance with accounting policies. 26. Non-Controlling Interests This caption is as follows: Group Thousand Euros Mar 2020 Dec 2019 Non-controlling interests in income statement 90,136 387,576 Non-controlling interests in equity and reserves 3,473,558 3,386,250 3,563,694 3,773,826 The movement by subgroup of the non-controlling interests item is analyzed as follows: Thousand Euros EDP EDP Brasil Other Total Renováveis Group 2,547,411 1,266,635 -40,220 3,773,826 Balance as at 31 December 2019 Results 59,864 32,075 -1,803 90,136 Dividends - -814 - -814 Currency Exchange differences -10,099 -258,883 - -268,982 Captial Increses/Decreases -20,050 - - -20,050 Perimeter variations and Others 4,792 -15,215 1 -10,422 Balance as at 31 March 2020 2,581,918 1,023,798 -42,022 3,563,694 54 EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019 27. Financial Debt