|
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Interim Report 1Q20
05/25/2020 | 11:43am EDT
|
OPERATIONAL INDICATORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RENEWABLES
|
|
UN
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
1Q17
|
HYDRO INSTALLED CAPACITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Installed Capacity
|
|
MW
|
8,785
|
8,785
|
9,019
|
8,818
|
|
Portugal
|
|
MW
|
6,759
|
6,759
|
6,847
|
6,646
|
|
Spain
|
|
MW
|
426
|
426
|
426
|
426
|
|
Brazil
|
|
MW
|
1,599
|
1,599
|
1,746
|
1,746
|
Capacity under Construction
|
|
MW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
263
|
|
Portugal
|
|
MW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
263
|
EQUITY HYDRO INSTALLED CAPACITY
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Installed Capacity
|
|
MW
|
551
|
539
|
481
|
296
|
|
Brazil
|
|
MW
|
551
|
539
|
481
|
296
|
Capacity under Construction
|
|
MW
|
78
|
78
|
-
|
231
|
|
Brazil
|
|
MW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
231
|
|
Peru
|
|
MW
|
78
|
78
|
-
|
-
|
HYDRO NET ELECTRICITY GENERATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity Generation
|
|
GWh
|
6,731
|
4,053
|
6,154
|
4,364
|
|
Portugal
|
|
GWh
|
4,692
|
2,395
|
3,790
|
2,921
|
|
Spain
|
|
GWh
|
230
|
274
|
408
|
175
|
|
Brazil
|
|
GWh
|
1,809
|
1,384
|
1,956
|
1,268
|
HYDRO TECHNICAL AVAILABILITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portugal
|
|
%
|
95
|
96
|
99
|
93
|
|
Spain
|
|
%
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
|
Brazil
|
|
%
|
94
|
100
|
95
|
95
|
1
|
Share of the M W installed in plants owned by companies equity consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
RENEWABLES
|
|
UN
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
1Q17
|
WIND AND SOLAR INSTALLED CAPACITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Installed Capacity
|
|
MW
|
10,676
|
11,339
|
10,676
|
10,054
|
|
Portugal
|
|
MW
|
1,164
|
1,355
|
1,253
|
1,253
|
|
Spain
|
|
MW
|
1,974
|
2,288
|
2,244
|
2,194
|
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
MW
|
1,263
|
1,667
|
1,564
|
1,541
|
|
North America
|
|
MW
|
5,944
|
5,562
|
5,284
|
4,861
|
|
Brazil
|
|
MW
|
331
|
467
|
331
|
204
|
Capacity under Construction
|
MW
|
964
|
354
|
1,042
|
423
|
|
Portugal
|
|
MW
|
6
|
-
|
55
|
-
|
|
Spain
|
|
MW
|
18
|
53
|
68
|
-
|
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
MW
|
130
|
102
|
103
|
18
|
|
North America
|
|
MW
|
809
|
199
|
679
|
278
|
|
Brazil
|
|
MW
|
-
|
-
|
137
|
127
|
Equity Installed Capacity
|
1
|
MW
|
550
|
371
|
331
|
356
|
|
|
Portugal
|
|
MW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Spain
|
|
MW
|
152
|
152
|
152
|
177
|
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
MW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
North America
|
|
MW
|
398
|
219
|
179
|
179
|
|
Brazil
|
|
MW
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
WIND AND SOLAR NET ELECTRICITY GENERATION GWh
|
7,761
|
8,412
|
8,763
|
7,719
|
|
Portugal
|
|
GWh
|
712
|
834
|
1,066
|
877
|
|
Spain
|
|
GWh
|
1,172
|
1,621
|
1,766
|
1,442
|
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
GWh
|
1,022
|
1,175
|
1,079
|
1,064
|
|
North America
|
|
GWh
|
4,694
|
4,467
|
4,694
|
4,189
|
|
Brazil
|
|
GWh
|
161
|
314
|
159
|
147
|
WIND AND SOLAR TECHNICAL AVAILABILITY
|
|
97
|
97
|
97
|
98
|
1
|
Share of the M W installed in plants owned by companies equity consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NETWORKS
|
UN
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
1Q17
|
DISTRIBUTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTED
|
GWh
|
19,992
|
20,479
|
20,679
|
20,013
|
Portugal
|
GWh
|
11,775
|
11,729
|
12,052
|
11,585
|
Spain
|
GWh
|
2,031
|
2,227
|
2,410
|
2,350
|
Brazil
|
GWh
|
6,186
|
6,523
|
6,217
|
6,078
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY POINTS
|
'000
|
10,480
|
10,352
|
10,249
|
10,147
|
Portugal
|
'000
|
6,285
|
6,232
|
6,194
|
6,148
|
Spain
|
'000
|
669
|
667
|
664
|
662
|
Brazil
|
'000
|
3,526
|
3,454
|
3,391
|
3,337
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLIED
|
GWh
|
14,517
|
7,943
|
8,637
|
7,755
|
Portugal
|
GWh
|
692
|
790
|
863
|
928
|
Spain
|
GWh
|
132
|
135
|
126
|
135
|
Brazil
|
GWh
|
13,693
|
7,018
|
7,648
|
6,693
|
ELECTRICITY CUSTOMERS
|
'000
|
4,767
|
4,779
|
4,796
|
4,896
|
Portugal
|
'000
|
1,012
|
1,099
|
1,190
|
1,336
|
Spain
|
'000
|
230
|
228
|
216
|
223
|
Brazil
|
'000
|
3,525
|
3,453
|
3,390
|
3,336
|
GRID EXTENSION
|
Km
|
342,228
|
339,976
|
338,235
|
337,673
|
Portugal
|
Km
|
228,110
|
226,589
|
226,124
|
225,606
|
Overhead lines
|
Km
|
179,031
|
177,686
|
177,380
|
177,036
|
Underground lines
|
Km
|
49,078
|
48,903
|
48,744
|
48,570
|
Spain
|
Km
|
20,781
|
20,724
|
20,630
|
20,528
|
Overhead lines
|
Km
|
15,738
|
15,734
|
15,703
|
15,678
|
Underground lines
|
Km
|
5,043
|
4,990
|
4,927
|
4,850
|
Brazil
|
Km
|
93,337
|
92,663
|
91,481
|
91,539
|
Overhead lines
|
Km
|
93,077
|
92,408
|
91,236
|
91,298
|
Underground lines
|
Km
|
260
|
254
|
246
|
241
|
GRID LOSSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portugal
|
%
|
10.5
|
10.9
|
11.8
|
11.2
|
Spain
|
%
|
4.4
|
4.4
|
4.1
|
4.7
|
Brazil
|
%
|
9.8
|
9.9
|
10.3
|
10.8
|
SERVICE QUALITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portugal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Installed Capacity Equivalent Interruption Time 1
|
Min
|
11
|
10
|
9
|
13
|
Spain
|
|
|
|
|
|
Installed Capacity Equivalent Interruption Time 1
|
Min
|
2
|
5
|
39
|
10
|
Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Interruption Duration per Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
EDP São Paulo
|
Hours
|
6.5
|
8.0
|
7.7
|
8.3
|
EDP Espírito Santo
|
Hours
|
8.2
|
8.6
|
8.3
|
8.6
|
Frequency of Interruptions per Consumer
|
|
|
|
|
|
EDP São Paulo
|
#
|
4.3
|
4.8
|
5.0
|
5.3
|
EDP Espírito Santo
|
#
|
4.4
|
4.9
|
5.2
|
5.3
|
TRANSMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRID EXTENSION
|
Km
|
1,441
|
1,299
|
1,299
|
-
|
Grid extension in Operation
|
Km
|
187
|
113
|
-
|
-
|
Grid extension Under Construction
|
Km
|
1,254
|
1,186
|
1,299
|
-
1 ICEIT in M V grid, excluding extraordinary events
4
|
CLIENT SOLUTIONS AND ENERGY MANAGEMENT
|
UN
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
1Q17
|
THERMAL INSTALLED CAPACITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Installed Capacity
|
|
MW
|
7,084
|
7,058
|
7,058
|
7,065
|
|
Portugal
|
|
MW
|
3,236
|
3,236
|
3,236
|
3,243
|
|
CCGT
|
|
MW
|
2,031
|
2,031
|
2,031
|
2,039
|
|
Coal
|
|
MW
|
1,180
|
1,180
|
1,180
|
1,180
|
|
Cogeneration
|
|
MW
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
|
Spain
|
|
MW
|
3,128
|
3,102
|
3,102
|
3,102
|
|
CCGT
|
|
MW
|
1,698
|
1,698
|
1,698
|
1,698
|
|
Coal
|
|
MW
|
1,250
|
1,224
|
1,224
|
1,224
|
|
Nuclear
|
|
MW
|
156
|
156
|
156
|
156
|
|
Cogeneration and Waste
|
MW
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
|
Brazil
|
|
MW
|
720
|
720
|
720
|
720
|
|
Coal
|
1
|
MW
|
720
|
720
|
720
|
720
|
Equity Installed Capacity
|
MW
|
10
|
10
|
41
|
41
|
|
|
Portugal
|
|
MW
|
-
|
-
|
32
|
32
|
|
Spain
|
|
MW
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
THERMAL NET ELECTRICITY GENERATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Electricity Generation
|
GWh
|
3,793
|
5,505
|
5,681
|
7,132
|
|
Portugal
|
|
GWh
|
1,402
|
2,751
|
2,692
|
3,312
|
|
CCGT
|
|
GWh
|
1,330
|
768
|
907
|
1,105
|
|
Coal
|
|
GWh
|
38
|
1,934
|
1,734
|
2,192
|
|
Cogeneration
|
|
GWh
|
34
|
49
|
51
|
15
|
|
Spain
|
|
GWh
|
1,915
|
1,948
|
1,803
|
2,832
|
|
CCGT
|
|
GWh
|
924
|
547
|
395
|
608
|
|
Coal
|
|
GWh
|
645
|
1,036
|
1,045
|
1,860
|
|
Nuclear
|
|
GWh
|
331
|
332
|
331
|
333
|
|
Cogeneration and Waste
|
GWh
|
15
|
32
|
32
|
30
|
|
Brazil
|
|
GWh
|
477
|
805
|
1,186
|
988
|
|
Coal
|
|
GWh
|
477
|
805
|
1,186
|
988
|
THERMAL TECHNICAL AVAILABILITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portugal
|
|
%
|
97
|
95
|
83
|
93
|
|
CCGT
|
|
%
|
98
|
96
|
82
|
95
|
|
Coal
|
|
%
|
94
|
95
|
86
|
91
|
|
Cogeneration
|
|
%
|
91
|
100
|
100
|
29
|
|
Espanha
|
|
%
|
100
|
98
|
92
|
94
|
|
CCGT
|
|
%
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
99
|
|
Coal
|
|
%
|
100
|
94
|
80
|
88
|
|
Nuclear
|
|
%
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
|
Cogeneration
|
|
%
|
100
|
88
|
94
|
57
|
|
Waste
|
|
%
|
97
|
90
|
93
|
97
|
|
Brazil
|
|
%
|
76
|
96
|
98
|
94
|
|
Coal
|
|
%
|
76
|
96
|
98
|
94
|
1
|
Share of the M W installed in plants owned by companies equity consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLIENT SOLUTIONS AND ENERGY MANAGEMENT
|
UN
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
1Q17
|
ELECTRICITY CUSTOMERS
|
'000
|
5,030
|
5,025
|
5,058
|
4,921
|
Portugal
|
'000
|
4,094
|
4,101
|
4,139
|
4,064
|
Spain
|
'000
|
935
|
924
|
919
|
857
|
Brazil
|
'000
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Social Tariff
|
'000
|
815
|
804
|
880
|
869
|
Portugal
|
'000
|
616
|
612
|
661
|
665
|
Spain
|
'000
|
51
|
50
|
57
|
59
|
Brazil
|
'000
|
148
|
142
|
162
|
145
|
Special Needs
|
'000
|
0.8
|
2.8
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
Portugal
|
'000
|
n.d.
|
2.1
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
Brazil
|
'000
|
0.83
|
0.69
|
0.57
|
0.59
|
Green Tariff
|
'000
|
1,058
|
1,066
|
1,026
|
829
|
Portugal
|
'000
|
n.a.
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
Spain
|
'000
|
1,058
|
1,058
|
1,023
|
825
|
Brazil
|
'000
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
ELECTRICITY SUPPLIED
|
GWh
|
17,631
|
10,590
|
12,135
|
11,580
|
Portugal
|
GWh
|
4,707
|
4,749
|
5,032
|
4,972
|
Market Share EDP - Liberalised Market
|
%
|
n.a.
|
41
|
42
|
45
|
Spain
|
GWh
|
2,689
|
2,969
|
3,017
|
3,477
|
Market Share EDP - Liberalised Market
|
%
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
8
|
Brazil
|
GWh
|
10,235
|
2,872
|
4,086
|
3,131
|
Liberalised Market
|
GWh
|
10,235
|
2,872
|
4,086
|
3,131
|
Social Tariff
|
GWh
|
159
|
146
|
168
|
168
|
Portugal
|
GWh
|
46
|
52
|
59
|
63
|
Spain
|
GWh
|
28
|
25
|
32
|
36
|
Brazil
|
GWh
|
85
|
68
|
77
|
70
|
Green Tariff
|
GWh
|
1,321
|
5,546
|
5,553
|
4,795
|
Portugal
|
GWh
|
n.a.
|
10
|
9
|
9
|
Spain
|
GWh
|
1,321
|
5,536
|
5,544
|
4,786
|
Brazil
|
GWh
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
GAS CUSTOMERS
|
'000
|
1,600
|
1,596
|
1,583
|
1,520
|
Portugal
|
'000
|
694
|
698
|
699
|
665
|
Last Resort
|
'000
|
36
|
40
|
43
|
49
|
Liberalised Market
|
'000
|
658
|
659
|
656
|
616
|
Spain
|
'000
|
906
|
897
|
883
|
855
|
Last Resort
|
'000
|
53
|
52
|
51
|
54
|
Liberalised Market
|
'000
|
853
|
846
|
832
|
801
|
GAS SUPPLIED
|
GWh
|
5,210
|
5,467
|
5,839
|
5,481
|
Portugal
|
GWh
|
1,143
|
1,210
|
1,255
|
1,293
|
Last Resort
|
GWh
|
65
|
77
|
93
|
111
|
Liberalised Market
|
GWh
|
1,079
|
1,133
|
1,162
|
1,182
|
Market Share EDP - Liberalised Market
|
%
|
n.a.
|
n.d.
|
12
|
n.a.
|
Spain
|
GWh
|
4,066
|
4,257
|
4,584
|
4,187
|
Last Resort
|
GWh
|
98
|
110
|
111
|
110
|
Liberalised Market
|
GWh
|
3,969
|
4,147
|
4,474
|
4,078
|
Market Share EDP - Liberalised Market
|
%
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
6
SUSTAINABILITY INDICATORS
|
ENVIROMENTAL INDICATORS
|
UN
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
1Q17
|
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION (ISO 14001)
|
|
|
|
|
ISO 14001 Certification 1
|
%
|
96
|
96
|
89
|
88
|
PRIMARY ENERGY CONSUMPTION
|
TJ
|
29,043
|
49,136
|
50,273
|
64,147
|
Coal
|
TJ
|
10,589
|
35,680
|
37,960
|
47,692
|
Fuel oil
|
TJ
|
19
|
100
|
69
|
71
|
Natural gas
|
TJ
|
15,834
|
9,713
|
9,611
|
12,406
|
Residual gases
|
TJ
|
2,510
|
3,413
|
3,957
|
2,836
|
Diesel oil
|
TJ
|
31
|
51
|
31
|
81
|
Fuel for vehicle fleet
|
TJ
|
60
|
60
|
58
|
53
|
ENERGY INTENSITY 1
|
MJ/EUR
|
8.29
|
13.12
|
12.47
|
15.15
|
ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generation self-consumption
|
MWh
|
901,662
|
856,403
|
1,110,703
|
1,089,472
|
Administrative service
|
MWh
|
8,873
|
8,140
|
9,140
|
9,707
|
Grid losses
|
%
|
12.1
|
10.3
|
10.4
|
10.5
|
GHG EMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct emissions (scope 1)
|
ktCO2eq
|
1,999
|
4,079
|
4,394
|
5,216
|
Stationary combustion 2
|
ktCO2eq
|
1,993
|
4,074
|
4,389
|
5,211
|
SF6 Emissions
|
ktCO2eq
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
Company fleet
|
ktCO2eq
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.0
|
3.8
|
Natural gas consumption
|
ktCO2eq
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
0.16
|
Indirect emissions (scope 2) 3
|
ktCO2eq
|
240
|
214
|
193
|
191
|
Electricity consumption in office buildings
|
ktCO2eq
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
Electricity losses
|
ktCO2eq
|
235
|
208
|
187
|
185
|
Renewable plants self-consumption
|
ktCO2eq
|
5.4
|
5.9
|
5.4
|
5.3
|
GHG EMISSIONS INTENSITY 4
|
kgCO2/EUR
|
0.6
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
CO2 AVOID EMISSIONS
|
ktCO2
|
8,371
|
7,644
|
9,953
|
8,665
|
SPECIFIC OVERALL EMISSIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
CO2 2 5
|
g/kWh
|
110
|
228
|
214
|
273
|
NOx
|
g/kWh
|
0.05
|
0.18
|
0.16
|
0.22
|
SO2
|
g/kWh
|
0.09
|
0.26
|
0.30
|
0.35
|
Particulate matter
|
g/kWh
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
WATER COLLECTED
|
103x m3
|
70,021
|
369,079
|
345,100
|
424,052
|
Salt and estuary
|
103x m3
|
67,021
|
364,948
|
339,754
|
415,236
|
Fresh
|
103x m3
|
3,000
|
4,130
|
5,346
|
8,816
|
WASTE MATERIALS
|
t
|
48,761
|
202,298
|
171,618
|
224,215
|
Waste
|
t
|
40,925
|
66,696
|
68,297
|
112,175
|
Hazard waste
|
%
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Non-hazard waste
|
%
|
82
|
86
|
66
|
53
|
By-products
|
t
|
7,835
|
135,601
|
103,321
|
112,040
|
Gypsum
|
t
|
6,014
|
45,789
|
32,556
|
48,495
|
Fly ash
|
t
|
1,497
|
70,874
|
63,389
|
63,545
|
Slag
|
t
|
324
|
18,938
|
7,376
|
n.a.
|
SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Light-duty fleet electrification
|
%
|
9
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Electric charging points
|
#
|
936
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Customers with electric mobility solutions
|
#
|
13,477
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
Note: n.a. - not applicable; n/a - not available
-
Aggregated certifiction indicator due to assets with potential environmental impacts.
-
Primary energy consumption by turnover.
-
The stationary emissions do not include those produced by the burning of ArcelorM ittal steel gases in EDP's power plant in Spain.
-
Calculation according with GHG Protocol based location methodology.
-
Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by turnover.
-
Includes only stationary combustion emissions.
|
SOCIAL INDICATORS
|
UN
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
1Q17
|
EMPLOYMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
#
|
11,563
|
11,613
|
11,514
|
11,859
|
Executive Board of Directors
|
#
|
9
|
9
|
8
|
8
|
Senior Management
|
#
|
845
|
814
|
788
|
751
|
Supervisors
|
#
|
800
|
764
|
738
|
832
|
Specialists
|
#
|
4,522
|
4,329
|
4,131
|
4,028
|
Technicians
|
#
|
5,387
|
5,697
|
5,850
|
6,241
|
Male employees
|
%
|
74
|
75
|
76
|
76
|
Female employees
|
%
|
26
|
25
|
24
|
24
|
Employees by types of contract
|
#
|
11,563
|
11,613
|
11,514
|
11,859
|
Executive bodies
|
#
|
61
|
59
|
53
|
54
|
Male
|
#
|
54
|
55
|
50
|
51
|
Female
|
#
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
Permanent workforce
|
#
|
11,462
|
11,502
|
11,395
|
11,731
|
Male
|
#
|
8,522
|
8,656
|
8,642
|
8,920
|
Female
|
#
|
2,940
|
2,846
|
2,753
|
2,811
|
Fixed-term contracts
|
#
|
40
|
52
|
66
|
74
|
Male
|
#
|
27
|
27
|
35
|
44
|
Female
|
#
|
13
|
25
|
31
|
30
|
Employees by occupational contract
|
#
|
11,563
|
11,613
|
11,514
|
11,859
|
Full-Time
|
#
|
11,517
|
11,569
|
11,473
|
11,819
|
Male
|
#
|
8,596
|
8,732
|
8,722
|
9,009
|
Female
|
#
|
2,921
|
2,837
|
2,751
|
2,810
|
Part-time
|
#
|
46
|
44
|
41
|
40
|
Male
|
#
|
7
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
Female
|
#
|
39
|
38
|
36
|
34
|
New employees
|
#
|
408
|
378
|
299
|
220
|
Male
|
#
|
262
|
293
|
223
|
149
|
Female
|
#
|
146
|
85
|
76
|
71
|
F/M new admissions rate
|
x
|
0.56
|
0.29
|
0.34
|
0.48
|
Employees leaving
|
#
|
505
|
396
|
442
|
353
|
Male
|
#
|
391
|
316
|
353
|
293
|
Female
|
#
|
114
|
80
|
89
|
60
|
Turnover
|
%
|
0.04
|
3.41
|
3.17
|
2.41
|
Average age of workforce
|
years
|
42
|
43
|
44
|
45
|
Absenteeism rate
|
%
|
2.94
|
2.85
|
2.97
|
3.32
|
Pay ratio by gender (F/M)
|
x
|
1.05
|
1.05
|
1.03
|
1.03
|
TRAINNING
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total hours of training
|
hours
|
52,094
|
79,990
|
75,624
|
58,639
|
Average training per employee (h/p)
|
h/p
|
4.5
|
6.9
|
6.6
|
4.9
|
Employees with training
|
%
|
58
|
45
|
60
|
31
|
HEALTH AND SAFETY (H&S)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accidents1
|
#
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
Fatal accidents
|
#
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total lost days due to accidents 2
|
#
|
249
|
564
|
501
|
602
|
Frequency rate3
|
Tf
|
0.92
|
1.09
|
1.11
|
1.12
|
Severity rate 4
|
Tg
|
46
|
102
|
93
|
113
|
Contractors
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accidents1
|
#
|
19
|
16
|
17
|
26
|
Fatal accidents
|
#
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
Working days
|
#
|
1,577,500
|
1,312,243
|
1,311,961
|
1,206,320
|
Frequency rate3
|
Tf
|
1.58
|
1.60
|
1.91
|
2.95
|
Severity rate 4
|
Tg
|
104
|
97
|
64
|
167
|
EDP employees and contractors
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frequency rate3
|
Tf_total
|
1.38
|
1.42
|
1.63
|
2.27
|
Severity rate 4
|
Tg_total
|
86
|
99
|
74
|
147
|
Fatal electrical accidents envolving third parties 5
|
#
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
Near accidents 6
|
#
|
85
|
103
|
96
|
77
|
VOLUNTEER INVESTMENT IN THE COMMUNITY (LBG METHODOLOGY)
|
|
|
Volunteer investment/EBITDA 7
|
%
|
0.15
|
0.27
|
0.30
|
0.22
-
Accidents at the workplace in worktime and accidents on the way to or from work, with an absence of one or more calendar days and fatal accidents.
-
Sum of the number of days of absence (civil) resulting from accidents at work that occurred in the reference period, plus the number of days lost from
accidents in the previous period, which were extended to the reference period. The time lost is measured from the day after the day of the accident until the day preceding the day of return to work.
-
Work accidents by a million worked hours.
-
Number of calendar days lost due to work accident by a million worked hours.
-
Accidents ocurred in the permises of the company plants or equipment .
-
Campaign started in the second half of 2017, in Brazil, to report dangerous situations.
-
The 1Q20 figure does not yet include all EDP's contributions to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
8
|
|
ECONOMIC INDICATORS
|
|
|
UN
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q18
|
1Q17
|
ECONOMIC VALUE GENERATED
|
|
000€ 3,721,999 3,929,875 4,247,458 4,448,463
|
Economic value distributed
|
|
|
000€
|
3,159,088
|
3,129,827
|
3,551,015
|
3,808,976
|
Economic value accumulated
|
|
1
|
000€
|
562,911
|
800,048
|
696,443
|
639,487
|
ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND SUPLEMENTARY ENERGY SERVICES REVENUES
|
000€
|
271,745
|
270,528
|
263,960
|
310,658
|
|
Energy efficiency services revenues
|
2
|
|
000€
|
54,032
|
41,471
|
37,485
|
25,017
|
Suplementary energy services revenues
|
|
000€
|
217,714
|
229,057
|
226,475
|
285,640
|
|
|
FINES AND PENALTIES
|
|
|
000€
|
1,613
|
4,416
|
1,995
|
3,963
|
ENVIRONMENTAL MATTERS
|
|
|
000€
|
57,278
|
82,109
|
44,870
|
22,494
|
Investments
|
|
|
000€
|
7,698
|
9,638
|
6,092
|
9,099
|
Expenses
|
|
|
000€
|
49,580
|
72,471
|
38,778
|
13,395
|
SOCIAL MATTERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnal costs
|
|
|
000€
|
147,268
|
144,203
|
147,602
|
155,554
|
Employee benefits
|
|
|
000€
|
17,763
|
15,084
|
15,029
|
15,778
|
Direct training investment
|
|
|
000€
|
390
|
704
|
931
|
927
|
Direct training investment per employee
|
|
€/p
|
34
|
61
|
81
|
78
|
HC ROI per employee
|
|
|
€/p
|
7.72
|
7.29
|
7.28
|
7.56
|
1
|
Energy Efficiency and Suplementary Energy Services: services provided under energy supply, instalation of more efficient and/or building retrofit, and sustainable mobility, which generate
|
|
revenues for the company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Suplementary Energy Services Revenues include the following categories: Energy M anagement, M aintenance and Operation, Property/Facility M anagement, Energy and/or Equipment Supply,
|
|
Provision of Service (example: steam) and other.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Financial Statements
31 March 2020
12
(Page left intentionally blank)
|
ENERGY
|
EDP - Energias de Portugal
|
13
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
Thousand Euros
|
Notes
|
2020
|
2019 *
Revenues from energy sales and services and other Cost of energy sales and other
Other income Supplies and services
Personnel costs and employee benefits Other expenses
Impairment losses on trade receivables and debtors
Joint ventures and associates
Provisions
Amortisation and impairment
Financial income
Financial expenses
Profit before income tax and CESE
Income tax expense
Extraordinary contribution to the energy sector (CESE)
Net profit for the period
Attributable to:
|
7
|
|
3,501,962
|
|
3,744,177
|
7
|
-2,027,137
|
-2,383,306
|
|
|
1,474,825
|
|
1,360,871
|
8
|
|
95,938
|
|
101,819
|
9
|
|
-201,011
|
|
-199,610
|
10
|
|
-165,031
|
|
-159,287
|
11
|
|
-209,625
|
|
-168,293
|
|
-14,224
|
-14,035
|
|
|
-493,953
|
|
-439,406
|
18
|
-1,297
|
5,334
|
|
|
979,575
|
|
926,799
|
29
|
-15,929
|
-3,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-366,657
|
-373,633
|
|
|
596,989
|
|
549,544
|
12
|
125,397
|
78,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
-331,214
|
|
-264,205
|
|
391,172
|
363,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
-92,426
|
-98,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-62,759
|
-67,046
|
|
|
-155,185
|
|
-165,781
|
|
235,987
|
198,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of EDP
|
|
|
|
145,851
|
|
100,460
|
Non-controlling Interests
|
|
26
|
|
90,136
|
|
97,644
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
|
|
235,987
|
|
198,104
|
Earnings per share (Basic and Diluted) - Euros
|
|
|
0.04
|
0.03
* Includes restatement due to changes in results in Joint Ventures and Associates as described in note 2a)
|
LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
|
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these condensed financial statements
EDP - Energias de Portugal
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders
|
Non-controlling
|
|
Equity holders
|
Non-controlling
|
of EDP
|
Interests
|
|
of EDP
|
Interests
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
|
|
145,851
|
90,136
|
100,460
|
97,644
|
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss (i)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains/(losses) (iii)
|
|
|
|
-89,329
|
-
|
-46
|
-15
|
Tax effect from the actuarial gains/(losses)
|
|
|
|
28,139
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
4
|
Fair value reserve with no recycling (financial assets) (ii)
|
|
|
-7,111
|
|
-
|
|
3,039
|
|
-
|
Tax effect from the fair value reserve with no recycling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(financial assets) (ii)
|
|
|
|
1,749
|
-
|
-789
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-66,552
|
|
-
|
|
2,215
|
|
-11
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (i)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency translation reserve
|
|
|
|
-336,105
|
-268,982
|
9,650
|
33,394
|
Fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) (ii)
|
|
|
|
87,855
|
|
2,041
|
|
166,259
|
|
1,759
|
Tax effect from the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) (ii)
|
|
|
-23,827
|
|
-2,065
|
|
-41,082
|
|
-335
|
Fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
throught other comprehensive income with recycling (ii)
|
|
-
|
-
|
317
|
-
|
Tax effect of Fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
throught other comprehensive income with recycling (ii)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-99
|
-
|
Share of other comprehensive income of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
joint ventures and associates, net of taxes
|
|
|
|
-10,039
|
-10,557
|
-20,797
|
-7,315
|
|
|
|
|
-282,116
|
|
-279,563
|
|
114,248
|
|
27,503
|
Other comprehensive income for the period (net of income tax)
|
|
|
-348,668
|
|
-279,563
|
|
116,463
|
|
27,492
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
-202,817
|
|
-189,427
|
|
216,923
|
|
125,136
|
(i) See Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) See Note 25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) See Note 28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
|
ENERGY
|
EDP - Energias de Portugal
|
15
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019
|
Thousand Euros
|
Notes
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
14
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
15
|
Intangible assets
|
|
16
|
Goodwill
|
|
17
|
Investments in joint ventures and associates
|
|
18
|
Equity instruments at fair value
|
19
|
Investment property
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
20
|
Debtors and other assets from commercial activities
|
|
21
|
Other debtors and other assets
|
|
22
|
Non-Current tax assets
|
|
23
|
Collateral deposits associated to financial debt
|
27
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debtors and other assets from commercial activities
|
|
21
|
Other debtors and other assets
|
|
22
|
Current tax assets
|
|
23
|
Collateral deposits associated to financial debt
|
|
27
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
24
|
Non-Current Assets held for sale
|
34
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
Share premium
|
|
|
Reserves and retained earnings
|
25
|
Consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of EDP
|
|
|
Total Equity attributable to equity holders of EDP
|
|
|
Non-controlling Interests
|
26
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Financial debt
|
|
27
|
Employee benefits
|
|
28
|
Provisions
|
|
29
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
20
|
Institutional partnerships in USA
|
|
30
|
Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities
|
|
31
|
Other liabilities and other payables
|
|
32
|
Non-current tax liabilities
|
33
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
Financial debt
|
|
27
|
Employee benefits
|
|
28
|
Provisions
|
|
29
|
Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities
|
|
31
|
Other liabilities and other payables
|
|
32
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
33
|
Non-Current Liabilities held for sale
|
34
Total Current Liabilities
Total Liabilities
Total Equity and Liabilities
19,513,335 19,676,222
854,759828,503
4,063,870 4,223,823
2,135,777 2,119,862
988,051 1,098,512
164,152170,806
29,32829,944
1,216,631 1,084,046
3,246,020 3,424,220
1,061,712932,578
290,323389,037
20,11321,690
33,584,071 33,999,243
337,765368,334
2,697,226 2,858,160
849,293881,779
373,916415,735
32,76839,786
1,444,625 1,542,722
2,311,575 2,255,887
8,047,168 8,362,403
41,631,239 42,361,646
3,656,538 3,656,538
-61,220-61,220
503,923503,923
4,412,802 4,247,195
145,851511,751
8,657,894 8,858,187
3,563,694 3,773,826
12,221,588 12,632,013
12,465,632 13,124,615
1,151,729 1,128,155
908,177926,426
494,670503,746
2,450,763 2,289,784
1,556,627 1,644,307
1,314,869 1,177,119
113,738138,212
20,456,205 20,932,364
2,831,499 3,446,854
181,200183,514
123,344126,091
4,276,518 3,859,623
778,096623,771
687,619478,594
75,17078,822
8,953,446 8,797,269
29,409,651 29,729,633
41,631,239 42,361,646
|
LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
|
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EDP - Energias de Portugal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value
|
Fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
|
to equity
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Share
|
|
Share
|
|
Legal
|
|
and retained
|
(cash flow
|
(financial
|
|
translation
|
|
Treasury
|
|
holders of
|
|
controlling
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Equity
|
|
capital
|
|
premium
|
|
reserve (i)
|
|
earnings
|
hedge) (i)
|
assets) (i)
|
|
reserve (i)
|
|
stock
|
|
EDP
|
|
Interests (ii)
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2018
|
|
12,900,327
|
|
3,656,538
|
|
503,923
|
|
739,024
|
|
4,817,541
|
|
|
-213,315
|
|
|
10,287
|
|
-483,410
|
|
-62,410
|
|
8,968,178
|
|
3,932,149
|
|
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
198,104
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100,460
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
100,460
|
97,644
|
|
Changes in the fair value reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(cash flow hedge) net of taxes
|
126,601
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
125,177
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
125,177
|
1,424
|
|
Changes in the fair value reserve of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
measured at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income, net of taxes
|
2,468
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,468
|
-
|
-
|
2,468
|
-
|
|
Share of other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income of joint ventures and associates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of taxes
|
-28,112
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-8,911
|
|
|
-13,606
|
|
|
-
|
1,720
|
-
|
-20,797
|
-7,315
|
|
Actuarial gains/(losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of taxes
|
-46
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-35
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-35
|
-11
|
|
Exchange differences arising on
|
43,044
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
9,650
|
|
-
|
|
9,650
|
|
33,394
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
342,059
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
91,514
|
|
|
111,571
|
|
|
2,468
|
11,370
|
-
|
216,923
|
125,136
|
|
Dividends attributable to non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interests
|
-31,488
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-31,488
|
|
Changes resulting from acquisitions/sales,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity increases/decreases and other
|
|
-20,375
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-22
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-22
|
-20,353
|
|
Balance as at 31 March 2019
|
|
13,190,523
|
|
3,656,538
|
|
503,923
|
|
739,024
|
|
4,909,033
|
|
|
-101,744
|
|
|
12,755
|
|
-472,040
|
|
-62,410
|
|
9,185,079
|
|
4,005,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2019
|
12,632,013
|
3,656,538
|
503,923
|
739,024
|
4,518,226
|
|
|
40,541
|
|
|
15,202
|
-554,047
|
-61,220
|
8,858,187
|
3,773,826
|
|
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
235,987
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
145,851
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
145,851
|
90,136
|
|
Changes in the fair value reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(cash flow hedge) net of taxes
|
64,004
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
64,028
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
64,028
|
-24
|
|
Changes in the fair value reserve of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
measured at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income, net of taxes
|
-5,362
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-5,362
|
-
|
-
|
-5,362
|
-
|
|
Share of other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income of joint ventures and associates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of taxes
|
-20,596
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-13,546
|
|
|
-1,421
|
|
|
-
|
4,928
|
-
|
-10,039
|
-10,557
|
|
Actuarial gains/(losses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of taxes
|
-61,190
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-61,190
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-61,190
|
-
|
|
Exchange differences arising on
|
-605,087
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-336,105
|
|
-
|
|
-336,105
|
|
-268,982
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
-392,244
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
71,115
|
|
|
62,607
|
|
|
-5,362
|
-331,177
|
-
|
-202,817
|
-189,427
|
|
Dividends attributable to non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interests
|
-814
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-814
|
|
Changes resulting from acquisitions/sales,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity increases/decreases and other
|
|
-17,367
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,524
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,524
|
-19,891
|
|
Balance as at 31 March 2020
|
|
12,221,588
|
|
3,656,538
|
|
503,923
|
|
739,024
|
|
4,591,865
|
|
|
103,148
|
|
|
9,840
|
|
-885,224
|
|
-61,220
|
|
8,657,894
|
|
3,563,694
(i) See note 25 (ii) See note 26
|
LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
|
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
|
ENERGY
|
EDP - Energias de Portugal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated and Company Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019 *
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income tax and CESE
|
|
|
391,172
|
|
|
363,885
|
|
-96,059
|
|
|
54,346
|
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortisation and impairment
|
|
|
366,657
|
|
|
373,633
|
|
6,706
|
|
|
7,498
|
|
Provisions
|
29
|
|
15,929
|
|
|
3,622
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Joint ventures and associates
|
18
|
|
1,297
|
|
|
-5,334
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Financial (income)/expenses
|
12
|
|
205,817
|
|
|
185,659
|
|
163,188
|
|
|
-30,196
|
|
Changes in working capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
183,796
|
|
|
-61,749
|
|
202,061
|
|
|
117,300
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
|
-130,983
|
|
|
-18,665
|
|
-146,635
|
|
|
-51,954
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
-27,216
|
|
|
-75,502
|
|
2,338
|
|
|
479
|
|
Regulatory assets
|
|
|
514,909
|
|
|
-298,196
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other changes in assets/liabilities related with operating activities
|
|
|
-126,888
|
|
|
28,567
|
|
-62,959
|
|
|
-24,171
|
|
Income tax and CESE
|
|
|
-15,925
|
|
|
9,243
|
|
11,999
|
|
|
41,197
|
|
Net cash flows from operations
|
|
|
1,378,565
|
|
|
505,163
|
|
80,639
|
|
|
114,499
|
|
Net (gains) / losses with Asset Rotation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
1,378,565
|
|
|
505,163
|
|
80,639
|
|
|
114,499
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash receipts relating to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of assets/subsidiaries with loss of control i)
|
|
|
131,253
|
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other financial assets and investments
|
|
|
35,628
|
|
|
3,429
|
|
45
|
|
|
-
|
|
Other financial assets at amortised cost
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
154,679
|
|
|
4,955
|
|
Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
3,819
|
|
|
770
|
|
6,099
|
|
|
8
|
|
Other receipts relating to tangible fixed assets
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
996
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest and similar income
|
|
|
9,209
|
|
|
15,338
|
|
6,253
|
|
|
14,489
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
|
713
|
|
85,000
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loans to related parties
|
|
|
9,594
|
|
|
2,567
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
192,689
|
|
|
23,815
|
|
252,076
|
|
|
19,452
|
|
Cash payments relating to:
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-2
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Acquisition of assets/subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial assets and investments ii)
|
|
|
-89,330
|
|
|
-187,197
|
|
-209
|
|
|
-430
|
|
Changes in cash resulting from consolidation perimeter variations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-2
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
-451,699
|
|
|
-776,542
|
|
-10,177
|
|
|
-11,344
|
|
Loans to related parties
|
|
|
-18,296
|
|
|
-13,192
|
|
-30,921
|
|
|
-75
|
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
-559,325
|
|
|
-976,935
|
|
-41,307
|
|
|
-11,849
|
|
|
|
-366,636
|
|
|
-953,120
|
|
210,769
|
|
|
7,603
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receipts relating to financial debt (include Collateral Deposits)
|
|
|
1,235,369
|
|
|
1,193,834
|
|
973,834
|
|
|
1,220,030
|
|
(Payments) relating to financial debt (include Collateral Deposits)
|
|
|
-2,048,372
|
|
|
-637,815
|
|
-1,725,000
|
|
|
-797,650
|
|
Interest and similar costs of financial debt including hedge derivatives
|
|
|
-231,653
|
|
|
-203,696
|
|
-87,092
|
|
|
-51,730
|
|
Receipts/(payments) relating to loans from non-controlling interests
|
|
|
1,542
|
|
|
-2,581
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Interest and similar costs relating to loans from non-controlling interests
|
|
|
-536
|
|
|
-1,298
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Receipts/(payments) relating to loans from related parties
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
671,147
|
|
|
-261,987
|
|
Share capital increases/(decreases) by non-controlling interests
|
|
|
-20,729
|
|
|
-16,737
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Receipts/(payments) relating to derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
3,081
|
|
|
-16,616
|
|
12,416
|
|
|
-
|
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
-8,792
|
|
|
-7,791
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Receipts/(payments) related with transactions with non-controlling interest without change of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
control
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Lease (payments) iii)
|
|
|
-19,005
|
|
|
-21,934
|
|
-3,108
|
|
|
-3,293
|
|
Receipts/(payments) from institutional partnerships iv)
|
|
|
129,258
|
|
|
-16,150
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
-958,570
|
|
|
269,216
|
|
-157,803
|
|
|
105,370
|
|
Changes in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,359
|
|
|
-178,741
|
|
133,605
|
|
|
227,472
|
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|
|
|
-136,816
|
|
|
13,087
|
|
369
|
|
|
-219
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents reclassified as held for sale
|
|
|
-14,640
|
|
|
-55,737
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
|
|
1,542,722
|
|
|
1,803,205
|
|
1,037,392
|
|
|
1,160,600
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period v)
|
|
|
1,444,625
|
|
|
1,581,814
|
|
1,171,366
|
|
|
1,387,853
-
Relates essentially to the receivement of the sales of Babilônia Holding, S.A. and its subsidiaries (see note 22);
-
Relates essentially to payments made for the capital increases in windfarms and solar plants and Investment Funds;
-
Includes capital and interest;
-
On a consolidated basis, refers to the receipts and payments net of transaction costs (transactions included in note 30);
-
See details of Cash and cash equivalents in note 24 and the Consolidated and Company Reconciliation of Changes in the responsibilities of Financing activities in note 42 of the Financial Statements.
-
Includes the reclassification arising from the change in accounting policy as described in note 2a).
|
LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
|
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
|
18
|
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Condensed Company Income Statements
for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Notes
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Revenues from energy sales and services and other Cost of energy sales and other
Other income Supplies and services
Personnel costs and employee benefits Other expenses
Amortisation and impairment
Financial income
Financial expenses
Profit before income tax
Income tax expense
Net profit for the period
|
7
|
684,031
|
877,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
-558,437
|
-806,127
|
|
|
125,594
|
|
71,773
|
|
|
5,032
|
|
7,773
|
9
|
|
-33,485
|
|
-32,550
|
10
|
|
-19,921
|
|
-14,389
|
|
|
-3,385
|
|
-959
|
|
|
-51,759
|
|
-40,125
|
|
|
73,835
|
|
31,648
|
|
|
-6,706
|
|
-7,498
|
|
|
67,129
|
|
24,150
|
12
|
|
152,496
|
|
188,137
|
12
|
|
-315,684
|
|
-157,941
|
|
|
-96,059
|
|
54,346
|
13
|
20,006
|
6,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-76,053
|
61,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
|
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
|
ENERGY
|
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
19
|
|
Condensed Company Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
|
|
-76,053
|
61,004
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (i)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) (ii)
|
|
|
|
-63,333
|
-118,928
|
Tax effect from the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) (ii)
|
|
|
14,250
|
|
26,758
|
|
|
|
|
-49,083
|
|
-92,170
|
Other comprehensive income for the period (net of income tax)
|
|
|
-49,083
|
|
-92,170
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
-125,136
|
|
-31,166
|
(i) See Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) See Note 25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
20
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Condensed Company Statements of Financial Position
as at 31 March 2020 and 31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
Notes
|
2020
|
2019 *
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
27,901
|
28,925
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
|
109,611
|
|
110,947
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
99,845
|
|
93,353
|
Investments in subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
15,684,346
|
|
15,684,346
|
Investments in joint ventures and associates
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
Equity instruments at fair value
|
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
1,252
|
Investment property
|
|
|
|
70,380
|
|
71,163
|
Deferred tax assets
|
20
|
|
157,391
|
|
142,907
|
Debtors and other assets from commercial activities
|
|
|
|
701
|
|
692
|
Other debtors and other assets
|
|
22
|
|
3,478,361
|
|
3,289,149
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
19,629,790
|
|
19,422,736
|
Debtors and other assets from commercial activities
|
|
21
|
|
448,051
|
|
583,828
|
Other debtors and other assets
|
|
22
|
|
1,907,104
|
|
1,551,140
|
Current tax assets
|
|
23
|
|
95,948
|
|
109,676
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
24
|
|
1,171,366
|
|
1,037,393
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
|
3,622,469
|
|
3,282,037
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
23,252,259
|
22,704,773
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
|
|
3,656,538
|
3,656,538
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
-55,124
|
|
-55,124
|
Share premium
|
|
|
|
503,923
|
|
503,923
|
Reserves and retained earnings
|
|
25
|
|
3,291,077
|
|
2,619,244
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
|
|
-76,053
|
|
720,916
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
|
7,320,361
|
7,445,497
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial debt
|
27
|
|
9,465,996
|
8,494,071
|
Employee benefits
|
|
|
|
6,812
|
|
6,696
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
1,794
|
|
1,794
|
Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities
|
|
|
|
936
|
|
1,144
|
Other liabilities and other payables
|
|
32
|
|
544,440
|
|
348,890
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
10,019,978
|
|
8,852,595
|
Financial debt
|
27
|
|
3,952,412
|
4,980,058
|
Employee benefits
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
69
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
926
|
|
926
|
Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities
|
|
31
|
|
597,104
|
|
715,314
|
Other liabilities and other payables
|
|
32
|
|
1,141,207
|
|
681,279
|
Current tax liabilities
|
|
33
|
|
220,202
|
|
29,035
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,911,920
|
|
6,406,681
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
|
15,931,898
|
|
15,259,276
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
23,252,259
|
|
22,704,773
-
Includes the reclassification arising from the change in accounting policy as described in note 2a). LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
|
ENERGY
|
|
|
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Company Statements of Changes in Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the three-month periods ended at 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
|
Fair value
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and retained
|
|
reserve
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Share
|
|
Share
|
|
Legal
|
|
earnings
|
|
(cash flow
|
|
(financial
|
|
Treasury
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
capital
|
|
premium
|
|
reserve (i)
|
|
(i)
|
|
hedge) (i)
|
|
assets) (i)
|
|
stock (ii)
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2018
|
|
|
7,484,917
|
3,656,538
|
503,923
|
739,024
|
2,643,075
|
-1,328
|
-
|
-56,315
|
|
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
|
61,004
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
61,004
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Changes in the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) net of taxes
|
|
|
-92,170
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-92,170
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
-31,166
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
61,004
|
|
-92,170
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Balance as at 31 March 2019
|
|
|
7,453,751
|
|
3,656,538
|
|
503,923
|
|
739,024
|
|
2,704,079
|
|
-93,498
|
|
-
|
|
-56,315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2019
|
|
|
7,445,497
|
|
3,656,538
|
|
503,923
|
|
739,024
|
|
2,672,405
|
|
-71,269
|
|
-
|
|
-55,124
|
|
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
|
-76,053
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-76,053
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Changes in the fair value reserve (cash flow hedge) net of taxes
|
|
|
-49,083
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-49,083
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
-125,136
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-76,053
|
|
-49,083
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Balance as at 31 March 2020
|
|
|
7,320,361
|
3,656,538
|
503,923
|
739,024
|
2,596,352
|
-120,352
|
-
|
-55,124
|
|
(i) See note 25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) See note 26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LISBON, 07 MAY 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANT
|
|
|
|
|
THE MANAGEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
|
N.º 17,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
22 Notes to the Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
COVID 19 - Macroeconomic, Regulatory, Operational, Accounting Impact and Stakeholders
|
23
|
1.
|
Economic activity of EDP Group
|
26
|
2.
|
Accounting policies
|
31
|
3.
|
Recent accounting standards and interpretations issued
|
32
|
4.
|
Critical accounting estimates and judgements in preparing the financial statements
|
32
|
5.
|
Financial risk management policies
|
36
|
6.
|
Consolidation perimeter
|
38
|
7.
|
Revenues and cost of Energy Sales and Services and Other
|
39
|
8.
|
Other income
|
40
|
9.
|
Supplies and services
|
41
|
10.
|
Personnel costs and employee benefits
|
41
|
11.
|
Other expenses
|
41
|
12.
|
Financial income and expenses
|
42
|
13.
|
Income tax
|
43
|
14.
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
44
|
15.
|
Right-of-use assets
|
45
|
16.
|
Intangible assets
|
45
|
17.
|
Goodwill
|
46
|
18.
|
Investments in joint ventures and associates
|
46
|
19.
|
Equity instruments at fair value
|
46
|
20.
|
Deferred tax assets and liabilities
|
47
|
21.
|
Debtors and other assets from commercial activities
|
48
|
22.
|
Other debtors and other assets
|
50
|
23.
|
Tax assets
|
51
|
24.
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
52
|
25.
|
Reserves and retained earnings
|
52
|
26.
|
Non-controlling interests
|
53
|
27.
|
Financial debt
|
54
|
28.
|
Employee benefits
|
55
|
29.
|
Provisions
|
56
|
30.
|
Institutional partnerships in USA
|
57
|
31.
|
Trade payables and other liabilities from commercial activities
|
58
|
32.
|
Other liabilities and other payables
|
59
|
33.
|
Tax liabilities
|
60
|
34.
|
Non-Current assets and liabilities held for sale
|
60
|
35.
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
61
|
36.
|
Commitments
|
62
|
37.
|
Related parties
|
63
|
38.
|
Fair value of financial assets and liabilities
|
66
|
39.
|
Relevant or subsequent events
|
67
|
40.
|
EDP Branch in Spain
|
67
|
41.
|
Operating segments
|
68
|
42.
|
Consolidated and Company Reconciliation of Changes in the responsibilities of Financing activities
|
74
|
43.
|
Explanation added for translation
|
75
The following notes form an integral part of these financial statements
|
ENERGY
|
23
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
COVID 19 - Macroeconomic, Regulatory, Operational, Accounting Impact and Stakeholders
In late 2019, in the Chinese city of Wuhan, a virus that can cause a serious respiratory infection like pneumonia was first identified in humans. During the year 2020, this virus, designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) as COVID-19, evolved to other countries and was classified as a pandemic. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the world to change its habits and is having several social, economic, regulatory, operational, accounting and public health impacts.
Macroeconomic Impact
The current global crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic incorporates significant risks to the economy and society, remaining a deep uncertainty regarding lockdown length and its effects in the shape of economic downturn and recovery. Covid-19 is already impacting EDP Group both operationally and economically, but there are still additional risks with relevant likelihood.
In global macroeconomic terms, COVID-19 has impacted the EDP Group's activity in its various geographies and areas of the value chain. However, a prudent strategy to hedge energy and financial market risks, the maintenance of robust liquidity levels as well as an active management of suppliers and critical supplies, have allowed to significantly mitigate the impacts of this crisis.
EDP Group's energy business has been impacted by the drop-in demand associated with the lockdown, as well as by a strong decline in pool prices in the various geographies due to the falling prices in fuel (gas, brent, coal, CO2), partly already felt a few months before the COVID-19 crisis in Europe. The price risk hedging strategy, with very high levels of fixed-price coverage, made it possible to contain the impacts of the fall in pool prices in the Generation business in the several geographies of EDP Group and specially in the Iberian market. The decrease in business consumption has an impact on the commercialization business, however it is partially offset by an increase in residential consumption. The energy distribution businesses in Iberia have very little impact from the drop-in consumption.
Regarding the financial markets, there was a very significant increase in the volatility of exchange and interest rates, in addition to a sharp drop in the appreciation of the capital markets. In this context, the most relevant impact on EDP is the sharp devaluation of the Brazilian real.
In terms of exposure to credit risk, although there has been no material increase in bad debts, an increase in payment delays and a potential increase in bad debts are expected in the sectors of activity most affected by the crisis, especially in the event of an extended lockdown. However, the existence of a very diverse portfolio of customers and standard debt recovery policies and processes allows to mitigate these impacts.
The EDP Group has been strengthening its financial position and is taking the appropriate mitigation measures from the first signs, making it better prepared to absorb the potential impacts that may result from this pandemic. The issue of the 750 million Euro Hybrid Green Bond and the repurchase of a Hybrid Bond in the same amount in January, the securitization of the 825 million Euro tariff deficit and the issue of a 750 million Euro bond loan Euros in early April, as well as the announced sale of the hydro powerplants portfolio in Portugal in the amount of 2.2 billion Euros, reinforce the Group's liquidity position.
Regulatory Impact
Dispatch 26/2020 of the Portuguese Authority of Energy and Geology (DGEG) was published in 17 March 2020, and included decisions that came from the Council of Ministers on 13 March 2020 where a set of extraordinary and urgent measures to respond to the epidemiological situation of the new Covid-19 were approved, and DGEG joined this effort, simplifying and facilitating some measures related to the billing of fees related to processes of Small Production Units (UPP) and Self-consumption production units (UPAC), namely, payment of fees associated with administrative procedures.
On 18 March 2020, Regulation 255-A / 2020 of the Energy Services Regulatory Agency (ERSE) was published, which sets out the exceptional conditions for the energy supply services to avoid interruptions in electricity supply, piped natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), namely:
-
Regarding the contingency plans adopted by the providers of essential public services and anticipating possible payment difficulties motivated by isolation, lack of access to alternative means of payment from home or by an abrupt and unexpected loss of income by consumers, ERSE determines that the period of notice of interruption of supply to domestic customers (BTN) is extended by an additional 30 days;
-
Establish exceptional rules regarding the installment payment of debts generated in this exceptional period of 30 days, which may be extended by ERSE itself;
-
Fractional payment of invoices, with no interest being charged by companies for a period of 30 days, due to the difficulty of paying consumers to their energy suppliers;
-
The distribution system operators must give priority, in their actions to guarantee the supply of energy, to priority facilities, specially in hospitals and other health facilities, including those facilities that are exceptionally mobilized for this regime, as well as facilities public security and civil protection.
DGEG Dispatch 27/2020, dated 20 March 2020, which determines the execution of exceptional and temporary measures in the scope of licensing of the electricity sector, in response to the epidemiological situation arising from COVID-19, was published , namely, the suspension, until the end of April, beginning with the date of the present order, of the submission of new requests for the allocation of Capacity Reserve Titles, Agreements for the allocation of reception capacity in the Electric Public Network (RESP), Registrations for UPP or UPAC, Electricity Production Licenses within the scope of production in Ordinary Regime (PRO), Cogeneration and production in special regime (PRE) and Licenses for the establishment of network infrastructures (lines and extensions, stations transformers, substations, except those of public or private service that fit in situations considered emergency by DGEG, for public health reasons or similar.
On 22 March 2020, Dispatch 3547-A / 2020, of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, was published, which regulates the declaration of the state of emergency, ensuring the functioning of supply chains for goods and public services. essential elements, as well as the operating conditions under which they must operate.
24
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
In order to ensure the continuity and interruption of the electricity distribution service, distribution system operators, municipalities and concessionaires for low voltage distribution must ensure, within the scope of their responsibilities, all necessary measures to ensure regular management , operation and maintenance of networks, maintenance of lines, transformer stations and auxiliary installations, and defining the necessary teams, including operators, team leaders, operation and maintenance technicians and other elements assigned to emergency response, to ensure the following functions:
-
Operation of the National Dispatch of the National Electricity Transport Network in Sacavém;
-
Operation of the Operation Center of the National Electricity Transport Network in Vermoim;
-
Local operation and response to breakdowns and incidents in the infrastructures of the National Electricity Transport Network;
-
Operation of the National Dispatch of the National Transport Network and Natural Gas Storage Infrastructures in Bucelas;
-
Local operation and response to breakdowns and incidents in the infrastructures of the National Natural Gas Transport Network;
-
Local operation and response to breakdowns and incidents in the underground natural gas storage infrastructures in Carriço;
-
Local operation and response to breakdowns and incidents at the Terminal of liquefied natural gas in Sines, including the reception, storage and regasification of liquefied natural gas (GGNL);
-
Operation and response to malfunctions and incidents of the computer systems that support previous activities;
-
Maintenance of protection bands and fuel management in situations of imminent risk.
Operational Impact
The rapid and effective implementation of EDP's business continuity plans in its various Business Units allowed the continuity of operations during the period of confinement, without significant interruptions in the supply of energy or services to customers.
EDP's operational and investment activities are dependent on local and global supply chains, with active management of critical supplies being carried out to minimize potential impacts of breakages in these chains.
Accounting Impact
To assess possible accounting impacts arising from COVID-19, the EDP Group reassessed the estimates it considers relevant and which may have been impacted by this fact. Thus, on 31 March 2020, the EDP Group carried out a series of analyzes of these relevant estimates, given that, due to the current scenario of uncertainty and the short time since the pandemic was declared by the WHO, the update of the basic assumptions for these estimates is, at this date, still complex. Nevertheless, we can highlight that:
-
In view of the measures enacted by the governments of the different countries in which the Group operates and the potential change in the quality of the customers' credit portfolio, the EDP Group carried out an analysis of the assumptions used in determining the expected credit losses and their confrontation with the best information available to date, such as the evolution of the Group's exposure to 31 March 2020. In view of the analysis carried out and, given the existing uncertainties regarding the impact on the credit risk of the respective customer portfolio, the Group decided to maintain the assumptions of the impairment calculation matrices, in accordance with those used on December 31, 2019, and continue to monitor the evolution of this topic, in order to adjust the assumptions that may prove necessary;
-
Regarding the provision for employee benefit liabilities, given the evolution of the stock markets, the discount rate used in the valuation of past service liabilities has been reviewed. In this sense, considering the evolution of interest rates that support the determination of the discount rate, the EDP Group has changed the discount rate to 1.11% on 31 March 2020 (31 December 2019: 0, 95%). This has resulted in a reduction of the related defined benefit obligation amounting to approximately 35 million Euros. An increase of 50 basis points in this rate would result in a reduction in the defined benefit obligation of approximately 104 million Euros. Moreover, there was a significant reduction in the fair value of the Plans Assets, which translated into a reduction in the value of the Plan Assets of approximately 131 million Euros. In this sense, the provision for employee benefit liabilities, at the reporting date, has been impacted by 66 million Euros (net of tax).
Stakeholders
The EDP Group assumed the commitment to its stakeholders from the first moment and has acted in the fight against the pandemic, having elaborated an integrated plan of which the following initiatives stand out:
The investment in recent years in digitalization was critical in this response to the pandemic, allowing the EDP Group to have 72% of the Group's workers teleworking. The EDP Group also reinforced internal communication and created an internal medical support line for more than 45,000 people.
For employees who are at the front lone to insure the continuity of energy supply, the Group reinforced its cleaning and disinfection activities, delivered personal protective equipment and worked in alternate shifts, without contact and redundancy of the teams.
The Group takes care of its customers, not only ensuring the supply of energy, but also suspending energy cuts, making the deadline and payment method more flexible (without interest) and reinforcing digital contact means and call centers.
For its customers who are healthcare professionals and are at the frontline battling the pandemic, the Group is granting discounts on electricity prices in Portugal and Spain. These discounts also benefit the integrated continuing care units and residential structures around disability, childhood and community, as well as hotels required to provide support to hospitals.
|
ENERGY
|
25
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
-
Suppliers and job creation
The Group is contributing to maintain the economic activity and employment and helping suppliers to overcome this phase of the economic slowdown. Thus, the Group maintains the goal of hiring 700 people in 2020 and the investment plan of more than 9 billion Euros between 2020 and 2022 (remaining period of the Business Plan). Regarding suppliers, the Group anticipated payments to more than 1,200 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) in early April and will make payments on a set of SME invoices of up to 500 thousand Euros, totaling about 100 Million Euros, by the end of May.
From the first moment, the Group made a commitment to the Communities, delivering medical equipment worth approximately 5.8 million Euros, of which approximately 4 million Euros in partnership with China Three Gorges (CTG) (50 fans, 200 monitors and medical support equipment), and personal protective equipment worth approximately 500 thousand Euros.
Additionally, the Group i) created a social fund to support community projects and vulnerable communities; ii) donated essential goods to homes and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) and personal protective equipment for homes; iii) helped to finance the production of a new invasive ventilator model, the development of platforms and applications to promote public health; and iv) provided electronic equipment for schools in the context of adapting schools to digital platforms. This set of measures totaled an investment of approximately 1.7 million Euros.
The Group upholds the execution of the business plan and the commitment to the proposal of a stable and sustainable dividend in May 2020.
This set of measures reflects the Group's resilience and commitment to all its stakeholders.
26
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
1. Economic Activity of EDP Group
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as EDP), currently with head office in Lisbon, Avenida 24 de Julho 12 and with its shares listed on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange, results from the transformation of Electricidade de Portugal, E.P., incorporated in 1976 following the nationalization and consequent merger of the main companies in the electricity sector in Portugal. During 1994, as established by Decree-laws 7/91 and 131/94, the EDP Group (EDP Group or Group) was set up following the split of EDP, which led to a number of directly or indirectly wholly owned subsidiaries of EDP.
The Group's businesses are currently focused on the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. Although complementary, the Group also operates in related areas such as engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy services and property management.
EDP Group operates essentially in the European (Portugal, Spain, France, Poland and Romania) and American (Brazil and North America) energy sectors.
During the three-month period ended 31 March 2020, we emphasize the following regulatory changes, with potential significant impact in the economic activity of the EDP Group:
Activity in the energy sector in Portugal Portugal - Electricity
Portugal - Electricity - Generation
On 23 January 2020, Ordinance 15/2020, of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, was published, which sets the values of fees within the scope of administrative procedures related to electricity production and supply activities subject to the Decree Law 172/2006, of 23 August 2006 (in its current wording given by Decree-Law 76/2019, of 3 June 2019 - Small Production Units (UPP)).
On 14 February 2020, Ordinance 42/2020, of the Finance department, was published, which sets the rate of addition on CO2 emissions and the value of the resulting addition for each product. The rate of the addition provided for in article 92-A of the Special Consumption Tax Code, defined annually, is fixed based on the auctions prices of greenhouse gas emission licenses carried out within the scope of the European Licensing Trade Emission Levels (CELE), with the value calculated for 2020 of 23.619€ / ton of CO2 (in 2019, this value amounted to 12.74€ / ton of CO2).
On 27 February 2020, Ordinance 53/2020, of the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Action, was published, that sets the amounts to be charged by the entity issuing guarantees of origin (EEGO) to the services provided within the scope of its functions.
On 20 March 2020, ERSE Directive 4/2020 was published, which approves the operational rules of the commercial relationship between the Transmission System Operator (ORT) and the producers covered by the Decree-Law 74/2013, of 4 June 2013, with the amendment given by Decree-Law 104/2019, of 9 August 2019, revoking Directive 15/2016, of 14 September 2020, regarding the clawback regime. The main change in this Directive is to allow the breakdown of the amount of exchanges with contractual stability compensation (CMEC) and to allow monthly aggregation by balance sheet area, instead of by power generation centre.
On 25 March 2020, Ordinance 80/2020 was published, which establishes the reference tariff and respective duration to electricity producers from renewable energy sources, based on a single production technology, with maximum installed capacity up to 1 MW (UPP), and destined to the total sale of energy to Electric Public Network (RESP), that opt for the guaranteed remuneration regime. The reference rate for the UPP applicants that opt for the guaranteed remuneration scheme is 45€/MWh, non- upgradable (applies to any renewable source of primary energy and type of technology, regardless of the location of the UPP installation).
Portugal - Electricity - Distribution
On 16 March 2020, Ordinance 73/2020, of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, was published, which establishes the non-exhaustive requirements tor the connection of the generator modules to the Public Service Electric Network (RESP), in compliance with the provisions of Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/631 of 14 April 2016 (establishing a network code that defines the requirements for the connection of electricity generators to the network - Requirements for Generators - RfG).
ERSE Directive 3/2020, of 17 February 2020, approved the tariffs and prices for electricity and other services to be in force in 2020.
Portugal - Electricity - Supply
On 23 January 2020, Ordinance 16/2020, of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Action, was published, which sets the amount of the fees of the administrative procedures for the self-consumption activity and Renewable Energy Communities (CER), implementing the regime approved by Decree-Law 162/2019, of 25 October 2019 (self-consumption production units (UPAC) and CER).
On 3 February 2020, DGEG Order 4/2020 was published, which approves the Inspection and Certification Regulation (RIC) and the Technical and Quality Regulation (RTQ), thus implementing the art. 13 of Decree-Law 162/2019 of 25 October 2019, a diploma that establishes the legal regime applicable to self-consumption of renewable energy and CER.
|
ENERGY
|
27
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
ERSE Directive 2-A / 2020 was published on 14 February 2020, which approves the risk management and guarantee regime of the National Electric System (SEN). This Directive under article 58-D of Decree-Law 76/2019, of 3 June 2020, regulates the activity of guarantee management, the management and risks and provision of guarantees within the scope of the SEN, as well as the activity and procedures to be supervised by the Integrated Guarantees Manager.
On 20 March 2020, Regulation 266/2020 of the Energy Services Regulatory Authority (ERSE) was published, which establishes the rules for the exercise of self- consumption activity of individual or collective renewable energy, when there is a connection to the RESP. On 20 March 2020, ERSE Directive 5/2020 was published, which approves the tariffs for access to the networks to be applied to self-consumption of electricity through the RESP in 2020.
On 2 April 2020 ERSE Directive 5-A/2020 was published, which approves a decrease in the price of the energy tariff applied in the regulated market in the electricity sector. Following the drop in energy prices in the Iberian Electricity Market (MIBEL), ERSE approved a decrease in the price of the energy tariff applied to the regulated market by 5€/MWh, with the change in this component of transitory tariff on sales to end customers a reduction of about 3% in the total electricity bill.
Transversal legislative changes
State Budget and Major Plan Options
Law 2/2020 was published on 31 March 2020, which approves the State Budget Law for 2020, with the following main measures that impact the energy sector:
Exemption of the oil tax (ISP) and surcharge over CO2
Coal and coal coke used in the production of electricity are taxed at a rate corresponding to 50% of the ISP rate and CO2 addition for 2020. The payment of 50% of the value of the CO2 addition is the difference between a reference price for CO2 established at 25€/ tCO2 and the price subsequent from the arithmetic average resulting from the auctions of GHG emission licenses, with the maximum limit of € 5 / tCO2.
The ISP exemption on natural gas used to produce electricity is eliminated, which will be taxed at a rate corresponding to 10% of the ISP rate, which will progressively worsen until 2023 in the following terms: 20% in 2021; 30% in 2022; 40% in 2023. Natural gas for electricity production remains exempt from adding CO2 as it is a CELE sector.
The ISP exemption on fuel oil used to produce electricity is eliminated and is now taxed at a rate corresponding to 25% of the ISP rate, which will progressively worsen until 2023 in the following terms: 50% in 2021; 75% in 2022; 100% in 2023. Fuel oil for electricity production remains exempt from adding CO2 as it is a CELE sector.
It is expected that the revenue obtained from ISP and CO2 addition will be allocated 50% to the National Electric System (SEN) or reduction of the tariff debt and 50% to the Environmental Fund.
During the year 2020: 1) The Government will reassess the exemptions attributed to the facilities included in the CELE regime and in the Management System for Intensive Energy Consumption to phase it out; 2) The Government will study the best way to accelerate the progressive reduction of the exemption of ISP and CO2 addition rate, to align them with the incentives for the introduction into the consumption of renewable gases and ensure their contribution to the fulfillment of the targets RNC 2050 and PNEC 2030.
CESE (Extraordinary Contribution on the Energy Sector)
CESE remains in force in 2020 as it was in previous years, with the exemption from CESE's application to small producers using renewable sources with installed power up to 20 MW, foreseeing a standard anti abuse which excludes the exemption taxable to the passive subjects that in the set of power generation centers they own, have an installed power> a 60 MW covered by FiT regimes.
The State Budget Law for 2020 grants legislative authorization to the Government (within 90 days), in order, namely, to reduce the various rates of extraordinary contribution to the energy sector, with the limit of the percentage reduction in tariff debt provided for in the electricity tariffs for 2020, according to ERSE.
Value added tax (VAT)
Legislative authorization is granted to the Government to amend the VAT Code (to be implemented within 1 year), in which within each power step there may be differentiated VAT rates, depending on consumption (request under analysis at the European Commission's VAT Committee).
CAV (Audiovisual Contribution)
In 2020, the monthly values of the CAV are not updated, keeping the value (excluding VAT) at 2.85 €.
Regulated Electricity Tariff
The existence of the regulated electricity tariff for Low Normal Voltage is extended until 31 December 2025.
28
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
Social Energy Tariff
The conditions for access to the social tariff for electricity and natural gas are extended to all situations of unemployment in addition to those that already exist (social income and social unemployment benefit).
Activity in the energy sector in Spain
Electricity - Spain
Supply
CNMC Circular 3/2020, of 15 January 2020, establishing the methodology for calculating tolls for electricity transmission and distribution.
Vulnerable Consumers
As a consequence of the declaration of the state of emergency in Spain, motivated by the health crisis caused by COVID-19, temporarily, and for a period of 6 months, the right to receive the social bonus has been extended to all those self-employed workers or self-employed professionals who have been forced to close their business or who have suffered losses of at least 75% of their turnover, and who also meet the income criteria set out in Royal Decree-Law 11 / 2020, of 31 March 2020, adopting urgent complementary measures in the social and economic field to deal with COVID-19.
Activity in the energy sector in Brazil
Electricity
Regulatory Changes
On March 6, 2018, the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) approved the new efficiencies in the definition of the regulatory operating costs. EDP São Paulo maintained its level of efficiency at 82% and EDP Espirito Santo increased its efficiency from 72% to 82%. The global efficiency of the distributors increased from 76% to 79%. ANEEL accepted the request to include labor convictions and the costs of deactivating assets. Regarding the operating cost of the test year and civil convictions, ANEEL chose to postpone the discussion for the methodological review in 2020.
On 10 March 2020, in Normative Resolution 874, ANEEL defined the methodology for the rate of the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) for energy distributors, generators and transmitters. The Distribution WACC goes from 8.09% (amount extended until 31 December 2019) to 7.32%, effective from 2020. The remuneration rate will be recalculated annually, updating the cost of capital for third parties and adopting the average cost of equity for the last 5 years.
On 24 March 2020, Normative Resolution 878 imposed measures to preserve the provision of the distribution service resulting from the public calamity caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), listing a series of guidelines necessary for the maintenance of essential services.
On 28 March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) decided to postpone, through Ordinance 134, the holding: (i) of the existing energy auctions "A-4" and "A- 5 ", 2020; (ii) the New Energy auction "A-4" and "A-6", from 2020; (iii) the transmission auctions provided for in MME Ordinance 15, of 13 January 2020; and (iv) auctions for contracting solutions for supplying isolated systems, as provided for in MME 67, of 1 March 2018.
Generation
On 10 March 2020, ANEEL published Normative Resolution 875 concerning the requirements and procedures necessary to the approval of hydroelectric inventory studies of watersheds, the authorization to operate hydroelectric plants, the communication on the implementation of a hydroelectric generating plant with low installed capacity and the approval of technical and economic feasibility studies for hydroelectric power plants subject to concession. This Normative also establishes the requirements and procedures necessary to obtain authorization for exploration and to change the installed capacity of wind, photovoltaic, thermoelectric and other alternative sources and the communication of the implementation of power plants with low installed capacity.
Distribution
On 20 February 2020, ANEEL published Normative Resolution 871, establishing changes to module 8 of the Procedures for the Distribution of Electricity in the National Electrical System - PRODIST. Thus, as of January 2021, all consumer units included in the sample measurement draw for the evaluation of energy quality, must have installed meters with functionalities for permanent monitoring of voltage levels. This resolution also requires that from 1 January 2023, distributors must have a certification for the measurement process, data collection, calculation of indicators and compensation related to the permanent voltage, for the modalities described in item 9.2. .1, based on the standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9000).
On 20 February 2020, ANEEL approved the Public Consultation CP 17/2019, publishing Normative Resolution 872, thus deciding to suspend the rounding of the additional tariff flags, in line with the EDP Group's contributions and in line with the decision embodied in REH 2,628 of 2019.
On 17 March 2020, Normative Resolution 877 determined the new methodology for Factor X Pd, that consists of shared productivity gains with the consumer. Total factor productivity went from 1.53% to 0.663%, showing a significant reduction in the concessionaires' market and increasing investment and O&M costs, which reduces gains in scale. The market variation coefficient goes from 0.14 to 0.317 and the variable number of consumer units is no longer part of the Pd equation.
|
ENERGY
|
29
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
On 24 March 2020, Normative Resolution 878 imposes measures to preserve the distribution service due to the public calamity caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), such as: (i) cut-off due to lack of activities considered essentials, equipment for the preservation of human life and dependent on electricity, residential and rural consumers, among other cases; (ii) suspension of the requirement to meet deadlines for certain activities of the distributors, face-to-face service and the issuance of a physical invoice; and (iii) prohibition of scheduled closings in addition to those necessary for the maintenance of services.
Transmission
On 3 March 2020, Normative Resolution 873 establishes textual adjustments and corrections, definition of less restrictive requirements and changes to deadlines in the Grid Procedures.
Activity in the renewable energy sector
Electricity
Generation
Regulatory framework for the activities in Spain
In December 2019, the CNMC (Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia) disclosed in its website the final balance of the Spanish electricity system in 2018, delivering a surplus of 96 million Euros.
In January 2020, the CNMC's Circular 3/2020 was approved. The Circular sets the methodology to calculate access fee and removes the former 0,5€/MWh for generators. A new fee of 0,13741 €/MWh was introduced to remunerate the system operator.
On 28 February 2020, the final version of the Rinv (investment premium) adjustment was published, as in 2019 ended the second semi-regulatory period of the RD 413/2014 framework. The three main adjustments vs the previous semi-period have been the estimation of pool prices using forward prices, the so-called "factor de apuntamiento" (from 14.79% to 6.14%) and the adjustment of the OPEX to reflect the removal of the 0.5 €/MWh access fee and the inclusion of the system operator remuneration.
On 14 March 2020, Royal Decree 463/2020 entered into force, declaring the state of emergency for the management of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID 19). During extreme situations (among them, health crises) article 116 of the Spanish Constitution allows the executive to declare the state of emergency, a measure that enables it to prohibit the free movement of people throughout the country and to take all steps required to guarantee the supply of food to the nation's markets. It also allows the government to take over the means of production and requisition goods.
Initially the state of emergency was set to last until 29 March 2020 but the Congress extended it until 11 April 2020. Also, the government toughened the lockdown measures on March 28 requiring the halt of all "non-essential" activities from 30 March 2020 to 9 April 2020.
Due to the disruption caused by COVID-19, a 2-month extension (from the last day of the state of emergency) of the connection rights expiring on 31 March 2020, was decided.
The final version of the Spanish NECP (National Energy and Climate Plan) for the period 2021-2030 was sent to the European Commission. The final version did not contain changes compared to the latest draft.
Regulatory framework for the activities in Portugal
In 27 December 2020, the Portuguese Government published the Dispatch nº 12424-A/2019, setting the Social Tariff, CESE (energy tax) and the tax over oil products (ISP) as the internal events to be considered in the annual study made by ERSE to set the clawback. Additionally, the DGEG (Direção-Geral de Energia e Geologia) clarified in January 2020 that the clawback only applies to renewables under market conditions (and therefore, assets under a tariff scheme or a PPA are excluded from the mechanism).
The 2020 State Budget envisaged that small producers (up to 20 MW) would be exempted from paying the CESE. Also, passive subjects with more than 60 MW under tariff schemes would also be exempted from paying the tax.
On 14 February 2020, the reference terms for capacity reservation were published. Initially, DL nº 76/2019 opened the door to capacity reservation agreements with the Transport system operator (TSO) in which generators would commit to build the interconnection infrastructure. However, given the high number of requests received, a number of technical and sustainability criteria were also included.
In Portugal, a GO (Guarantees of Origin) system was launched. From March 2020 onwards, REN will start to render, transfer and cancel GOs, while importation and exportation will be only possible from the second semester of 2020 onwards. To participate in the GO system, companies will need to pay 1.000€ upfront and 0,037€/MWh for the issuing of the corresponding GOs. Additionally, there is a cost of 250 € per installation for the services of the external audit. The "Manual de Procedimentos" setting the attributions of REN as the entity responsible for the issuing of GOs was approved by DGEG in February 2020.
In order to prevent further spread of the Covid-19, the state of emergency was declared by Presidential Decree no. 14-A/2020, of 18 March, as authorized by the Parliament's Resolution no. 15 A/2020, of 18 March 2020.
30
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
On 27 March 2020, the new solar auction was announced by the Energy Secretary of State. Despite the announcement, there is still no date for the auction's launch, due to the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on the market. The injection capacity to be auctioned will be of 700 MW, all in the Alentejo and Algarve areas.
According to the online information session, promoters will have the choice between the following three remuneration schemes: 1)A fixed guaranteed tariff structures, where the bids will express a discount to a reference price; 2) A market scheme where the promoters bid for a contribution made to the National Electric System (SEN) in MWh and where the promoters that bid the largest contributions will be awarded with the capacity title; 3) A new system consisting of a market scheme for power plants incorporating a storage system, where the participants will need to bid a discount to an annual capacity payment.
Following the Portuguese Government's measures driven by Covid-19 pandemic emergency, the Portuguese energy authority (DGEG) suspended all deadlines linked to licensing procedures for all electrical projects after 16 March 2020. In particular, this suspension comprehends the deadlines for any administrative proceeding to be performed by solar promoters with projects awarded in the first solar auction (June 2019).
Regulatory framework for the activities in Romania
At the end of 2019, the regulatory entity (ANRE) released Order 236/2019 ruling on negative prices and PPAs, following the EC mandate of removing price limits from wholesale markets. Imbalance price cap is expected to be removed in April, although it´s likely that there will be delays in the implementation. Also, ANRE is already working on a single-price mechanism, also in line with European balancing guidelines (expected to be implemented by January 2021). The Order also seems to allow PPAs as energy transactions in non-regulated markets.
The State of emergency was declared on 16 March 2020, through presidential Decree 195/2020. The Decree aims at controlling the spread of COVID-19. Among others, the Decree includes restrictions of certain rights (introducing for example compulsory quarantines). It also includes the possibility of price controls for certain goods and/or services (for example, electricity prices cannot be increased over the levels applicable on the day of issuance of the Decree).
Regulatory framework for the activities in Poland
The Council of the Ministries published on 31 December 2019 a draft Ordinance defining volumes and values for 2020 auctions. The proposed volumes have been significantly lifted from previous versions (for onshore wind and solar PV above 1 MW it has been set at 46,29 TWh, equivalent to around 0,8 GW of onshore wind and around 0,7 GW of solar PV). In 2020, two renewable auction rounds are expected, one in Q2 and another in Q4.
On 15 January 2020, the Ministry of State Assets submitted for public consultation a draft law on the promotion of electricity generation of offshore wind farms. The proposed remuneration scheme is a 25-year CfD with profile risk fully covered. The draft Act also considers the possibility of granting support out of a tender scheme up to 4,6 GW projects (provided certain project milestones have been reached). From 2023 onwards (or once the 4,6 GW threshold is reached), offshore wind projects can participate in competitive auctions.
On 13 March 2020, the Minister of Health announced a state of epidemiological threat in Poland, which is a legal situation aimed at introducing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Following the announcement, some restrictions have been approved, including the prohibition on entering the territory of Poland for foreigners, the obligation of a 14-day home quarantine or the suspension of all international flight and railway connections, among others.
Regulatory framework for the activities in France
In December 2019, the CRE (Energy Regulator) held an auction to procure 630 MW of onshore wind and results were announced on 2 April 2020. In total, 35 onshore wind facilities, amounting to 750 MW (considerably above the capacity initially targeted) were awarded a CfD. The average price of winning bids was 62,9€/MWh.
A new version of the PPE (Programmation Plurianuelle de l´Énergie) was published for consultation until 19 February 2020. The new version of the plan that feeds France's NECP (National Energy and Climate Plan), has increased offshore wind targets vs. the previous version whilst decreased solar PV's. According to the latest version, France would need to achieve between 33,2 and 34,7 GW of onshore wind in 2028, 5,2-6,2 GW of offshore wind and 35,1-44 GW of solar PV. The PPE also includes a schedule of tenders to be held between 2020 and 2034.
The French Assemblée Nationale approved on 21 March 2020, a law introducing the "State of health emergency" during the coronavirus pandemic. The law introduces measures limiting private liberties (such as confinement and requisitions) and contains provisions regarding postponing the second round of the French municipal elections, economic measures to support the economy and other measures impacting the French justice and labour law.
On 20 March 2020, the CR 17 decree (Complément de Remunération 2017) was published, amending previous decree (Arrêté 6/05/2017). The decree aims at facilitating the transition from CR 16 to CR 17 regime. The maximum number of turbines by wind farm has increased to 6 (from 4, in previous draft) and height limitations have still not been introduced (there will be announced in a further decree).
The French Ministry announced that it would extend deadlines for wind and solar projects trying to complete permitting or construction works during the coronavirus crisis, as these works are becoming increasingly difficult amid lockdown restrictions. Also, the French Energy Ministry announced that the next onshore wind auction will be staggered in two phases. While part of the capacity (1/3, initially 250 MW) would be tendered on 1 July 2020, the remaining capacity (2/3, this is, 500 MW) would be tendered on 1 November 2020.
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
2. Accounting Policies
-
Basis of presentation
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
The accompanying consolidated and company financial statements of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. reflect the results of the company's operations and its subsidiaries (EDP Group or Group) and the Group's interest in its joint ventures and associated companies, for the periods ended on 31 March 2020 and 2019 and EDP S.A.'s Executive Board of Directors approved them on 7 May 2020, after that they are subject to General Meeting approval. The financial statements are presented in thousand Euros, rounded to the nearest thousand.
In accordance with Regulation (EC) 1606/2002 of the European Council and Parliament, of 19 July 2002, as transposed into Portuguese legislation through Decree-law 158/2009 of 13 July and the changes introduced through Decree-law 98/2015 of 2 June, the condensed company's financial statements and the condensed Group's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as endorsed by the European Union (E.U). IFRS comprise accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as well as interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and their predecessor bodies. The EDP Group's condensed consolidated and company financial statements for the period ended at 31 March 2020 were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the E.U. until 1 January 2020 and considering the International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. These financial statements do not include all the information required to be published on the annual financial statements, and should, therefore, be read together with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019.
The EDP Group's activity does not present, on a quarterly basis, a level of seasonality that can be considered significant.
Selected explanatory notes have been included to explain events and transactions that are significant for understanding changes in the EDP Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.
Change of Accounting Policy at the individual basis
On 1 January 2020, EDP SA changed its accounting policy for recognizing balances related to the Group's financial system, starting to recognize the balances of assets and liabilities in cash and cash equivalents and financial debt respectively. Prior to this change, the company recognized these balances in other debtors and other assets and other creditors and other liabilities.
With reference to 31 December 2019, at company level, the effect of this change implied the reclassification of a balance from the caption of other debtors and other assets to the caption of cash and cash equivalents in the amount of 612,064 thousand Euros and the reclassification of a balance of the caption of other creditors and other liabilities for the caption of financial debt in the amount of 711,836 thousand Euros.
With reference to 31 March 2019, at company level, the effect of this change implied the reclassification of a balance from the caption of other debtors and other assets to the caption of cash and cash equivalents in the amount of 761,551 thousand Euros and the reclassification of a balance of the caption of other creditors and other liabilities for the caption of financial debt in the amount of 779,943 thousand Euros.
Change in results presentation of Joint Ventures and Associated companies
In January 2020, EDP Group signed a strategic memorandum with ENGIE to the creation of a new company - a Joint Venture with equal control for both sides - as an exclusive investment veihicle for worlwide opportunities in wind offshore projects (fixed and floating projects), combining development and industrial skills of both companies. As part of the deal, EDP Group and ENGIE are preparing their offshore wind projects and the in course projects of this new company, starting with a total of 1.5 GW in construction and 3.7 GW in development, working together to create a global leader in this sector.
With the relevance of this agreement and the growing expectations for offshore renewable business, EDP Group decided to change the way how control this investments, changing the presentation of results with Joint Ventures and Associate companies in Consolidated Income Statement. Previously to this change, EDP Group presented a caption in Consolidated Income Statement, in which reflected the only the results with Joint Ventures and Associates, being the results from acquisitons or disposals recorded as financial income or expenses.
With this change, and considering the interests of Joint Ventures and Associates, and in special the referred vehicle for offshore wind activity, are an extension of EDP Group operating activity, through which conducts its operation and strategy, EDP Group starts including after the other operation income andcosts caption, a single caption related to Joint Ventures and Associates, integrating the results from this companies as well the results from acquisitions and/or disposals in this investments.
The following accounting policies have been updated based on the changes mentioned above:
-
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents include balances with maturity of less than three months from the balance sheet date, including cash and deposits in banks. This caption also includes other short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value, and specific demand deposits in relation to institutional partnerships that are funds required to be held in escrow sufficient to pay the remaining construction related costs of projects in institutional equity partnerships.
32
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
On a company basis, EDP S.A. classifies as Cash and cash equivalents the current account balances with Group companies formalized through Cash Pooling Agreements (Group's financial system).
3. Recent Accounting Standards and Interpretations Issued
The consolidated and individual consolidated financial statements of EDP SA, for the period ended 31 March 2020, were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU up to 1 January 2020 and considering the International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Report", so they do not include all the information required for the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements for the period ended on 31 December 2019.
Standards, amendments and interpretations issued effective for the Group
The amendments that have been issued and that are already effective and that the Group has applied on its financial statements, with no significant impacts, are the following:
-
Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7)
The amendments in Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7) have been issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) in September 2019 and endorsed by the EU on 15 January 2020, and became effective as of 1 January 1 2020 and must be applied retrospectively.
The amendments clarify that entities would continue to apply certain hedge accounting requirements assuming that the interest rate benchmark on which the hedged cash flows and cash flows from the hedging instrument are based will not be altered as a result of interest rate benchmark reform. The amendments for IFRS 9 include a number of reliefs that apply to all hedging relationships of interest rate risk that are affected by interest rate benchmark reform. The reliefs are intended to be narrow in their effect. Accordingly, entities will cease to apply the relief when the earlier of the following occurs: (i) uncertainty regarding timing and amount of the resulting cash flows is no longer present; or (ii) hedging relationship terminates.
-
IAS 1 (Amended) and IAS 8 (Amended) - Definition of material;
-
IFRS 3 (Amended) - Definition of a business; and
-
Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS.
Standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not yet effective for the Group
The standards, amendments and interpretations issued but not yet effective for the Group (whose effective application date has not yet occurred or, despite their effective dates of application, they have not yet been endorsed by the EU) are the following:
-
IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts; and
-
IAS 1 (Amended) - Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current
4. Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements in Preparing the Financial Statements
IFRS require the use of judgement and the making of estimates in the decision process regarding certain accounting treatments, with impact in total assets, liabilities, equity, costs and income. The actual effects may differ from these estimates and judgements, namely in relation to the effect of actual costs and income.
The critical accounting estimates and judgements made by management in applying EDP Group's accounting policies were the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019, with a special note for the following items.
Considering that in many cases there are alternatives to the accounting treatment adopted by EDP Group, the reported results could differ if a different treatment was chosen. The Executive Board of Directors believes that the choices made are appropriate and that the financial statements present fairly the Group operations in all material respects.
Contractual stability compensation - CMEC
-
Contractual stability compensation - Initial Amount
Following a Portuguese Government decision to extinguish the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), the early termination of the PPAs of EDP Produção had effect from 1 July 2007.
As a result of the PPAs extinction and in accordance with the applicable legislation, a contractual stability compensation (CMEC) was granted to EDP Group. This mechanism includes three types of compensation: initial compensation, annual compensation (or revisibility) and final adjustment.
Initial compensation was recognised when the PPAs terminated as an account receivable of 833,467 thousand Euros, booked as a receivable asset at its net present value, against deferred income. This compensation is recognised as operating income each period against the deferred initial compensation. According to the applicable legislation, the securitization of this amount is allowed.
|
ENERGY
|
33
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
ii) Contractual stability compensation - Annual revisibility mechanism
During period I (2007/2017) of the contractual stability compensation mechanism, there was a correction on an annual basis, resulting from positive or negative deviations between the estimates made for the initial stability compensation calculation and actual amounts arising from an efficient performance, using the "Valorágua" model, as established in the Decree-Law 240/2004. Later, Order 4694/2014 was published to define the guidelines of the annual revisibility calculation with respect to the revenues from the ancillary services market, regarding power plants under CMEC.
Revisibility amounts for the years 2007 to 2014 were determined and approved by the Member of the Government responsible for the energy sector, and were contested by EDP Produção:
-
As regards the approval of the 2011 and 2012 revisibilities, the fact that it did not consider the costs incurred with the social tariff in the calculation of the revisibilities; and
-
As regards the approval of the 2014 revisibility, the fact that it did not take into account in the calculation of the revisibility the costs incurred with the social tariff and CESE.
Regarding the annual revisibilities of 2015 to 2017, it is awaited approval by the Government member responsible for the energy sector, even though, by letter of 21 April 2017 from ERSE, the transfer to EDP Produção of the annual revisability of 2015 has been authorised.
iii) Contractual stability compensation - Final Adjustment
The CMEC's Final Adjustment is calculated in accordance with number 7 of article 3rd and Annex IV of Decree-Law 240/2004, of 27 December. The State budget for 2017 (Law 42/2016) determined, in its article 170, that the final adjustment amount shall be calculated and justified in a study done and presented by ERSE. This entity had the technical support of the Working Group EDP Produção/REN, legally enforced.
Accordingly, the technical group EDP/REN has presented to ERSE its report on the CMEC final adjustment calculation, which was achieved by strictly following the calculation methodology described in Decree-Law 240/2004. This calculation, performed by the technical group EDP/REN was presented to ERSE and comes to a range of amounts between 256.5 and 271 million Euros.
At the end of September 2017, ERSE has also presented to the Government its report on the calculation of the CMEC final adjustment, reaching an amount of 154 million Euros, which was provisionally considered in the document of tariffs and prices for 2018.
In the Financial statements as at 31 December 2017, EDP Group has included its best estimate of the CMEC final adjustment, by recognising an asset in the amount of
256.5 million Euros against deferred income, based on Decrew-Law 240/2004 and on the document done jointly by EDP and REN and the legal opinions obtained on this subject.
On 3 May 2018, EDP was notified (through a DGEG's letter from 25 April 2018) that the CMEC final adjustment had been officially approved, according to ERSE's proposal, in the amount of 154 million Euros. EDP reflected this reality in its financial statements as of 31 December 2018, recognising a provision by the difference in the final adjustment amounts already recognised in the Group's revenues. On 31 March 2020 EDP maintains the provision in its accounts.
Considering that the administrative act contained in the Dispatch of approval of the SSE of 25 April 2018 lacks technical, economic and legal basis, and that, in particular, it does not apply the calculation methodology contained in Decree-Law 240/2004 and which would lead to the determination of an amount close to the one determined by the technical group, on 3 September 2018, EDP Produção has legally contested it.
Clawback - Regulatory mechanism to ensure the competitive balance in the wholesale electricity market in Portugal
Following some tax changes occurred in Spain, which affected electricity generators operating in this country, Decree-Law 74/2013 was approved in Portugal, which aimed to rebalance the competition between electricity generators operating in Portugal and other players operating in Europe.
Pursuant to Decree-Law no. 74/2013 and its regulations, in order to restore such balance, the power plants operating on a market regime is situated in Portugal, which were not covered by the PPA or CMEC regime, should pay an amount per MWh produced.
The amount payable should consider an estimate of the impact that the off-market events in the EU (such as the above-mentioned tax changes in Spain) would have in pool prices, as well as off-market events in Portugal that would affect the competitiveness of electricity generators operating in Portugal. Consequently, a net competition advantage would allegedly arise to generators operating in Portugal.
Under this mechanism regulation - commonly known as clawback - Social tariff and CESE were approved by Dispatch 11566-A/2015, of 3 October 2015, as off-market events that should be considered as competitive disadvantages of generators operating in Portugal.
Dispatch 7557-A/2017, of 25 August, superseded Dispatch 11566-A/2015 (which defined the variables for the computation formula of the amount to be paid by each of the power-generating plants under Decree-Law 74/2013, of 4 June, for each injected MWh) in its entirety. It states that ERSE, after consulting DGEG, shall present proposals for a new definition of the variables, as well as reference terms for the new study.
34
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
Subsequently, in the Dispatch 9371/2017, of 24 October 2017, partially nulled of Dispatch 11566-A/2015, of 3 October 2015 from the SSE, is declared, in relation to the decisions presented under its numbers 11 and 12 (the deduction of social tariff and CESE costs in the unit price). ERSE was asked to consider in 2018 UGS tariff, the recovery, in benefit of the consumers, of the amounts allegedly unproperly included in previous years' tariffs (2016 and 2017). Dispatch 9955/2017, of 17 November, defines a new amount for the estimate of the off-market events' impact in EU, which is 4.75 €/MWh, with retroactive effects as at August 24. Following these Dispatches, the document of prices and tariffs for 2018 has included a clawback amount of around 90 million Euros to be returned to tariffs, which includes power plants operating under CMEC and estimated generation.
Based on its interpretation of the Law, as well as on legal opinions obtained in the meantime, EDP Produção considers that the Decree-Law 74/2013 aims to reestablish a situation of competition balance between generators operating in Portugal and their peers operating in other European countries, which means to consider as off-market events all the taxes and contributions that fall only over generators located outside of Portugal (particularly in Spain), as well as all the taxes and contributions that fall only over generators located in Portugal. Consequently, in the Group's understanding, Dispatch 9371/2017 and 9955/2017 have completely distorted the clawback mechanism, having filed its legal action in January 2018.
In the Financial statements as at 31 December 2018, EDP Group has included the clawback amount as calculated by EDP Produção, regarding the legislation in place in each period, namely Decree-Law 74/2013, Order 225/2015, Ordinance 9371/2017 from 24 October and Dispatch 9955/2017, from 17 November. It is important to notice that this mechanism is not applicable to power plants in 2018 still operating under CMEC regime.
On 5 October 2018, the Spanish legislature, by the sixth and seventh additional lines on Article 21 of Royal Decree-Law 15/2018, suspended the 7% tax on electricity generation approved in 2012 for a period of six months, from the beginning of October 2018 to the end of March 2019. This tax suspension correspond to the suspension of the off-market event verified within the European Union, which is considered in the clawback calculation.
Following the temporary suspension of the tax on electricity production in Spain:
-
Order 895/2019 of 23 January, establishing the suspension of the "Clawback" was approved for a period of 6 months as from 1 October 2018;
-
The Tariff and Price Document for 2019, published on 17 December 2018, estimates a Clawback value of € 4.18/MWh, to be applied after the end of the suspension period (more specifically from 6 April 2019);
-
ERSE has informed EDP Produção that any clawback invoicing relating to the referred suspension period should be deleted or canceled;
-
The State Budget Law for 2019 provided that "the Government shall, until the end of the first quarter of 2019, review the regulatory mechanism designed to ensure the balance of competition in the wholesale electricity market in Portugal, provided for under DL 74/2013, of 4 June, adapting it to the new rules of the Iberian Electricity Market, with the aim of creating harmonized regulatory mechanisms that reinforce competition and protect consumers".
On 1 April, the suspension of the tax on the production of electric energy in Spain was terminated, and it became effective again. From that moment, the "clawback" invoiced to EDP Produção was resumed, based on a value of 4.75€/MWh.
On August 9, Decree-Law 104/2019 was published, which makes the first amendment to Decree-Law 74/2013, by changing the scope of the clawback mechanism. Previously, "ordinary producers of electricity and other producers not covered by the guaranteed remuneration regime were subject to clawback ". With the publication of this diploma, the CMEC centrals are now included in the scope of the clawback. The same Decree-Law introduced the possibility to define CIT (corporate income tax)
-
advanced payment, and on 26 September 2019 was published the Order 8521/2019, which set the amounts of advanced payment related to the clawback mechanism at 2.71€ / MWh for coal-fired power plants and 4.18€/MWh for other power plants.
In the Tariff and Price Document for 2019, published on 16 December 2020, ERSE considered the unit values defined in Dispatch 8521/2019, correcting only the value applicable to coal to 1.23 € / MWh, due to the increase in the ISP tax percentage and CO2 addition planned for 2020;
On 27 December 2019, Dispatch 12424-A / 2019 was published, which identifies as national extra-market events to be considered in the Study to be prepared by ERSE until April 2020 (with reference to 2019) under the Clawback, the taxation of petroleum and energy products used in the production of electricity (ISP), CESE and the Social Electricity Tariff.
On 20 March 2020 ERSE Directive 4/2020 was published, which approves the operational rules of the commercial relationship between the Transmission System Operator (ORT) and the producers covered by the application of Decree-Law 74/2013, of 4 June 2013, with the amendment given by Decree-Law 104/2019, of 9 August 2019, revoking Directive 15/2016, of 14 September 2016, regarding the "Clawback" regime. The main change of this Directive is to allow the breakdown of the amount of exchanges with CMEC and to allow monthly aggregation by balance sheet area, instead of by power generation center.
Ancillary Services
On 3 September 2018, the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC) notified EDP Produção with Statement of Objections, under which EDP Produção is accused of abuse of a dominant position in the secondary regulation band market (a part of the ancillary services market). AdC claims that EDP Produção has deliberately limited the participation of CMEC plants in the secondary regulation market between 2009 and 2013, benefitting its non-CMEC power plants. The alleged benefit, in detriment of consumers, would be twofold: receiving higher compensation under CMEC annual adjustment regime; profiting from higher market prices in said market. AdC estimates that the alleged practice of EDP Produção has generated damages to the national electricity system and to consumers of around 140 million Euros. AdC points out that the adoption of a Statement of Objections does not determine the result of the investigation, which began in September 2016. On 28 November 2018, EDP Produção was given the opportunity to exercise its right to be heard and defend itself in relation to the alleged unlawful act and to the penalties in which it may incur.
|
ENERGY
|
35
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
On 13 March 2019, the Secretary of State for Energy underlined in the National Assembly, in the scope of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on the Payment of Excessive Income to Electricity Producers, that this is not an innovative feature issue but a competition issue and is being handled by the Competition Authority (AdC).
On 18 September 2019, AdC informed EDP of its decision to condemn, imposing a fine of 48 million Euros, for abuse of dominant position in the secondary regulation band market in mainland Portugal between 2009 and 2013. Within the framework of the Competition the fine could amount to 153 million Euros.
According to AdC, EDP would have manipulated its offer of tele-regulation service or secondary regulation band, limiting the capacity offer of its CMEC power plants to offer it through its market power plants, benefiting in two ways:
-
Highest compensation paid to CMEC plants (annual revisability), as their lower participation in the provision of secondary regulation band service would be below what would be expected (according to competitive market criteria);
-
The increase of the market price of the secondary bandwidth service, as a result of the limited supply by CMEC plants, favoring market-based power plants.
The EDP Group considers that EDP Produção has not exercised any abuse of a dominant position, having acted strictly in accordance with the legal framework in force. EDP will appeal the decision to the Competition, Regulation and Supervision Court, as provided by law.
Innovative Features
On 9 July 2018, EDP has been notified, within the scope of a stakeholder hearing promoted by the DGEG, to present its opinion on the possibility of DGEG proposing to the Secretary of State for Energy an amount associated with the alleged "innovative features" introduced in CMEC regime regardind PPA, to a maximum amount of 357.9 million Euros. According to the DGEG, this amount shall be associated with the lack of legal scope for tests on the availability of the CMEC plants (285 million Euros) and the above mentioned ancillary services (72.9 million Euros).
On 26 September 2018, EDP Produção was notified of the Order of the SEE of 29 August, which considers as an "innovative features" the topic "procedures for calculating the verified availability coefficient", quantified at 285 million Euros. This Order refers to the alleged lack of legal forecast of availability tests of CMEC plants. Considering that the Order in question lacks technical, economic and legal basis, on 8 October EDP Produção has submitted an administrative appeal.
Subsequently, EDP Produção received a letter from ERSE dated 12 November 2018 and became aware of the Order of the SEE of 4 October, which, following the Order of 29 August, declared the annulment of the annual adjustments in the part in which they considered the alleged "innovative features" concerning the procedures for calculating the coefficient of availability. In the Tariff and Price Document for 2019, ERSE considered the refund of an amount of 90 million Euros for a portion of the 285 million Euros referred to, expecting that the remaining portion will be paid for a number of years that allow the CMEC to have zero tariff impact by including the 86.5 million Euros in the tariffs of 2020, 86.5 million Euros in tariffs of 2021 and 21.9 million Euros in 2022.
Without having received any response to the gracious complain filed on 1 February 2019, EDP Produção challenged in court the Orders of 29 August and 4 October and the Tariff and Price Document for 2019.
In the Electricity Tariffs and Prices Document for 2020, approved by ERSE on 16 December 2019, that entity charged again 86.5 million Euros, as it had foreseen the previous year.
Although the EDP Group considers that there were no innovative features weighted in CMEC adjustments, this aspect was reflected in these financial statements as of 31 December 2018, by recognising a provision of 285 million Euros. In 2019 EDP made the payment of 92,458 thousand Euros and during 2020 made the payment of 22,541 thousand Euros (see note 29), using this provision, so that at 31 March 2020 this provision amount of 170,001 thousand Euros.
Hydro power plants of Fridão and Alvito
On 17 December 2008, EDP Produção and the Portuguese State signed the Contract for the Implementation of the National Program for High Hydroelectric Potential Power Plants (PNBEPH) regarding the Hydro Power Plants of Fridão (AHF) and Alvito (AHA), with the payment, by EDP Produção of 231.7 million Euros. Of this amount, 217,798 thousand Euros relates to the right to implement and exploit the AHF.
EDP Produção followed up on the procedures for the implementation of these projects, having, in the case of the AHF, obtained a Favorable Environmental Impact Declaration and an Environmental Compliance Report of the Execution Project (RECAPE).
On 22 October 2013, EDP Produção requested to the Minister of the Environment, Land Management and Energy, based on a change of circumstances, to postpone the signing of the concession contract for the AHF. This request was formally rejected on 2 May 2014, and the terms of the concession contract, were subsequently negotiated between EDP Produção and the Portuguese Environmental Agency (APA) and a specific date for the respective signature for 30 September 2015, which was revoked by the Government without rescheduling a new date.
In 2016, following the beginning of the XXI Constitutional Government, the Government Program provided the reassessment of the PNBEPH. In this context, it was agreed to suspend for three years the execution of the Contract for the implementation of the AHF, as well as the annulment of the implementation Contract regarding AHA, through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on 5 December 2016, concluded by an agreement between the Portuguese State and EDP Produção on 11 April 2017.
This deferral decision was taken based on public interest reasons, considering the evolution of installed power and energy demand since 2008 (conclusion date of the Implementation Contract) until 2016. It is not clear that the AHF would be an energy surplus that would offset the environmental impacts resulting from its implementation.
36
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
On 16 April 2019 EDP Produção received, by email, an official letter from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Transition, dated 11 April 2019, informing the State's conclusion that there is no need for implementation of AHF to meet national targets for Renewable Energy Source and Greenhouse Gas Reduction, as well as "that the State does not find any reason to inhibit the construction of the Fridão Hydro Power Plant".
Simultaneously, the Minister of the Environment and Energy Transition (MATE) announced at the National Assembly, in a hearing at the Environment, Land-use Planning, Decentralization, Local Power and Housing Committee, that the State's decision was not to build the AHF and that "the State will always comply with the contract but believes there are no reasons for any repayment of the amount that was given to the State ten years ago". It acknowledged, however, that there was no agreement with EDP on this matter.
EDP Produção notified the Portuguese State to return to it all the investment already made, including the consideration paid on the provisional award, and, as well, to compensate it for other losses and damages resulting from the non-compliance, to be settled in a timely manner. As at 31 December 2019 the Group reclassified these Assets under construction to Other debtors and other assets and valued in accordance with the principles defined in IFRS 9 (see note 22).
Currently, the arbitration process initiated by EDP is in progress.
Sale of real estate by EDP Distribuição
In the 2009-2018 period, EDP Distribuição disposed a set of real estate that were unused, in the amount of approximately 52 million Euros, obtaining a total net value of gains of 33.9 million Euros (35.7 million Euros of gains and 1.7 million Euros of losses).
In the regulated accounts sent to ERSE in June 2018, EDP Distribuição identified the amount to be returned into tariffs related to the depreciation of the properties that were sold in the period 2012-2017. ERSE did not consider this amount in the 2019 rates and submitted the topic for further analysis.
In the Tariffs for 2020, ERSE recognized the principle of profit sharing with the system and assumed the return into the tariffs of approximately 16.6 million Euros referring to half of the net gains obtained from the sale of real estate by EDP Distribuição between 2009 and 2018, having mentioned that the position to be taken by the respective grantors of the Concession Contract for the National Distribution Network (RND) and the electricity distribution network concessions in BT may determine the revision of this amount.
Subsequent to the publication of the Tariffs for 2020, the Government approved an Order that stipulates that the total value of the gains generated by the sale of real estate by EDP Distribuição between 2009 and 2018, and which were subject to remuneration for the tariffs, "reverts entirely to the grantor ", and should be "fully reflected in the electricity tariffs".
However, in March 2020, EDP Distribuição requested the annulment of the aforementioned Order, requesting the initiation of the arbitration process.
EDP Distribuição acted in a transparent manner and within the framework of regulatory efficiency standards dictated by ERSE itself, as is evident from the values that have always been evidenced in the published Reports and Accounts and in the Regulated Accounts presented.
5. Financial Risk Management Policies
During the first quarter of 2020, no significant changes occurred to the risks to which the Group is exposed, or to their management, compared to that has been disclosed in the last annual report period. The description of risks and of their management is disclosed in note 5 - Financial Risk Management Policies of the Annual Report of 2019. The impact of Covid-19 has been felt on the interest and exchange rates to which the EDP Group is exposed, yet so far the Group has not considered necessary to change its Financial Risk Management Policies. However, given that its duration and global impacts are still unknown, the EDP Group continues to monitor the risks, seeking to anticipate and manage possible impacts.
Exchange-rate and interest rate risk management Sensitivity analysis - exchange rate
Regarding the financial instruments that result in an exchange rate risk exposure, a fluctuation of 10% in the EUR/USD exchange rate, as at 31 March 2020 and 2019, would lead to an increase/(decrease) in the EDP Group results and/or equity as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit or loss
|
Equity
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
+10%
|
-10%
|
|
|
+10%
|
|
|
-10%
|
|
USD
|
1,106
|
-1,351
|
|
|
-168,187
|
|
|
205,562
|
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
-1,351
|
|
|
-168,187
|
|
|
205,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit or loss
|
Equity
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
+10%
|
-10%
|
|
|
+10%
|
|
|
-10%
|
|
USD
|
54,307
|
-66,375
|
|
|
-120,757
|
|
|
147,592
|
|
|
|
54,307
|
|
-66,375
|
|
|
-120,757
|
|
|
147,592
|
This analysis assumes that all other variables, namely interest rates, remain unchanged.
|
ENERGY
|
37
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
Sensitivity analysis - Interest rates (excluding the Brazilian operations)
Based on the Group's debt portfolio, except for Brazil, and the related derivative financial instruments used to hedge the related interest rate risk, a 50 basis points change in the reference interest rates at 31 March 2020 and 2019 would lead to an increase/(decrease) in the EDP Group results and/or equity as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
|
|
Profit or loss
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
50 bp
|
|
50 bp
|
|
50 bp
|
50 bp
|
Thousand Euros
|
increase
|
|
decrease
|
|
increase
|
decrease
|
Cash flow effect:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedged debt
|
|
-12,302
|
|
12,302
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Unhedged debt
|
|
-4,473
|
|
4,473
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Fair value effect:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow hedging derivatives
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6,606
|
|
|
-6,606
|
Trading derivatives (accounting perspective)
|
-1,298
|
1,307
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-18,073
|
|
18,082
|
|
6,606
|
|
|
-6,606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
|
|
Profit or loss
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
50 bp
|
|
50 bp
|
|
50 bp
|
50 bp
|
Thousand Euros
|
increase
|
|
decrease
|
|
increase
|
decrease
|
Cash flow effect:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hedged debt
|
|
-14,052
|
|
14,052
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Unhedged debt
|
|
-4,171
|
|
4,171
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Fair value effect:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow hedging derivatives
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
6,665
|
|
|
-4,819
|
Trading derivatives (accounting perspective)
|
2,782
|
-6,855
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-15,441
|
|
11,368
|
|
6,665
|
|
|
-4,819
This analysis assumes that all other variables, namely exchange rates, remain unchanged.
Brazil - Sensitivity analysis - Interest rates
Based on the portfolio of operations, a 25% change in the interest rates, to which the Brazilian subsidiaries are exposed to, would have an impact to EDP Energias do Brasil Group, at 31 March 2020 and 2019, in the amount of:
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
+ 25%
|
|
|
- 25%
|
Financial instruments - assets
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
-2,945
|
Financial instruments - liabilities
|
|
-122,682
|
|
|
108,847
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-119,643
|
|
|
105,902
|
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
+ 25%
|
|
|
- 25%
|
Financial instruments - assets
|
|
7,081
|
|
|
-7,091
|
Financial instruments - liabilities
|
|
-54,802
|
|
|
55,009
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
-1,012
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
-48,733
|
|
|
49,003
Liquidity risk management
The EDP Group undertakes management of liquidity risk through the engagement and maintenance of credit lines and financing facilities with a firm underwriting commitment with international reliable financial institutions as well as term deposits, allowing immediate access to funds. These credit lines are used to complement and backup national and international commercial paper programmes, allowing the EDP Group's short-term financing sources to be diversified (see note 27).
38
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
The table below shows the contractual undiscounted cash flows and the estimated interests due, computed using the rates available at 31 March 2020:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
Mar21
|
|
Dec 2021
|
|
Dec 2022
|
|
Dec 2023
|
|
Dec 2024
|
|
years
|
Total
|
Bank loans
|
|
230,900
|
|
118,347
|
|
121,704
|
|
121,021
|
|
110,546
|
|
1,031,717
|
|
1,734,235
|
Bond loans
|
|
2,268,116
|
|
134,935
|
|
1,293,120
|
|
1,442,592
|
|
2,465,757
|
|
3,610,503
|
|
11,215,023
|
Hybrid Bond
|
|
43,906
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,750,000
|
|
1,793,906
|
Commercial paper
|
|
291,684
|
|
100,000
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
280,815
|
|
-
|
|
672,499
|
Other loans
|
|
2,029
|
|
301
|
|
34
|
|
211
|
|
-
|
|
10,238
|
|
12,813
|
Interest Payments (i)
|
246,460
|
351,222
|
306,173
|
275,492
|
145,021
|
255,402
|
|
1,579,770
|
|
|
3,083,095
|
|
704,805
|
|
1,721,031
|
|
1,839,316
|
|
3,002,139
|
|
6,657,860
|
|
17,008,246
i) The coupons of the hybrid bonds were included taking into consideration the earliest possible call date.
Energy market risk management
The main price and volume risk indicator used is the margin at risk (P@R), which estimates the impact of the variation of the different risk factors (price of electricity and hydrological) on the next 24 month's margin, P@R corresponding to the difference between an expected margin and a margin of a pessimistic scenario with a probability to occur of 5% (confidence interval of 95%) considering a time frame of 2 years. Both the volumes which are certain and those, which although uncertain, are expected, namely production of the plants and the corresponding consumption of fuel, are considered. The P@R distribution by business segment is as follows:
|
|
|
|
P@R Distribution
|
|
|
|
by business segment
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
Business
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
Electricity
|
Trading
|
|
968
|
|
536
|
Electricity
|
Trading + Hedging
|
|
102,941
|
|
87,680
|
Gas
|
Hedging
|
|
21,386
|
|
10,541
|
Diversification effect
|
|
|
-28,052
|
-10,971
|
|
|
|
97,243
|
|
87,786
Regarding credit risk, the quantification of exposure considers the amount and type of transaction (e.g. swap or forward), the rating of the counterparty risk that depends on the probability of default and the expected value of credit to recover, which varies depending on the guarantees received or the existence of netting agreements. The EDP Group's exposure to credit risk rating is as follows:
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
Credit risk rating (S&P)
|
|
|
|
AAA to AA-
|
|
3.56%
|
|
1.97%
|
A+ to A-
|
|
19.60%
|
|
28.46%
|
BBB+ to BBB-
|
|
63.59%
|
|
61.24%
|
No rating assigned
|
13.25%
|
8.33%
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
100.00%
6. Consolidation Perimeter
During 2020, the following changes occurred in the EDP Group consolidation perimeter:
Companies acquired:
The following acquisitions were classified as asset purchases, out of scope of IFRS 3 - Business Combinations, due to the substance of these transactions, the type of assets acquired and the very early stage of the projects:
-
EDPR France Holding, S.A.S. acquired 100% of the company Société D'Exploitation du Parc Eolien Source de Sèves, S.A.R.L.;
-
EDP Renewables Italia Holding, S.R.L. acquired 65% of the company Aliseo, S.r.l. and 60% of the company Energia Emissioni Zero 4, S.r.l.;
-
EDP Renewables Polska, Sp. zo.o. acquired 100% of the company Wind Field Wielkopolska, Sp. zo.o.
Companies sold and liquidated:
-
The companies Frontier Beheer Nederland, B. V. and Frontier, C.V., in which OW Offshore, S.L. held, directly or indirectly, a 30% financial interest, were liquidated.
Companies incorporated:
-
Vanosc Energie, S.A.S.;
-
Transition Euroise Roman II, S.A.S.;
-
Mordel Limited;
-
EDPR Offshore South Korea Co., Ltd.;
-
Comercializadora Energética Sostenible, S.A.;
-
Transporte GNL, S.A.
|
ENERGY
|
39
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
7. Revenues and cost of Energy Sales and Services and Other Revenues from energy sales and services and other, by sector, are as follows:
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
Electricity and network access
|
|
3,041,623
|
|
|
3,263,124
|
|
602,303
|
|
727,606
|
Gas and network access
|
|
286,984
|
|
|
268,102
|
|
40,915
|
|
-
|
Sales of CO2 Licenses
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
108,951
|
Revenue from assets assigned to concessions
|
|
134,115
|
|
|
160,657
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other
|
39,240
|
|
|
52,294
|
|
40,813
|
41,343
|
|
|
3,501,962
|
|
|
3,744,177
|
|
684,031
|
|
877,900
The caption Electricity and network access in Portugal, on a consolidated basis, includes a net revenue of 302,445 thousand Euros (revenue in 31 March 2019: 320,799
thousand Euros) regarding tariff adjustments of the period (see notes 21 and 31). This caption also includes a net revenue of 9,470 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: net cost of 16,488 thousand Euros) related to recognition of tariff adjustments for the period in Brazil (see notes 21 and 31).
Additionally, the caption Electricity and network access includes, on a consolidated basis, a negative amount of 19,925 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: negative amount of 19,131 thousand Euros) related to the contractual stability compensation (CMEC) as a result of the power purchase agreements (PPA) termination, including a income of 23,479 thousand Euros related to the CMEC final adjustment (31 March 2019: positive amount of 20,963 thousand Euros), net from the recognised provision due to the final adjustment official approval.
The caption Electricity and network access, on a company basis, includes 317,528 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 367,881 thousand Euros) related with energy sales under the purchase and sale agreement of evolutive energy between EDP, S.A. and EDP Comercial S.A.
The breakdown of Revenues from energy sales and services and other by segment, are as follows (see note 41 - Operating Segments):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Operating Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Client
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solutions &
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewables
|
|
Networks
|
|
Total
|
|
Segments
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity and network access
|
342,485
|
847,167
|
1,851,973
|
|
|
3,041,625
|
-3
|
|
3,041,622
|
Gas and network access
|
|
-
|
|
3,957
|
|
283,027
|
|
|
286,984
|
|
-
|
|
286,984
|
Revenue from assets assigned to concessions
|
|
-
|
|
134,115
|
|
-
|
|
|
134,115
|
|
-
|
|
134,115
|
Other
|
9,550
|
11,388
|
17,265
|
|
|
38,203
|
1,038
|
|
39,241
|
|
|
352,035
|
|
996,627
|
|
2,152,265
|
|
|
3,500,927
|
|
1,035
|
|
3,501,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Operating Segments
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
Electricity and network access Gas and network access
Revenue from assets assigned to concessions Other
|
|
|
|
|
Client
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Solutions &
|
|
|
|
|
|
Renewables
|
|
Networks
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Segments
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
356,263
|
|
942,666
|
|
1,964,198
|
|
3,263,127
|
|
-2
|
|
3,263,125
|
-
|
|
4,690
|
|
263,412
|
|
268,102
|
|
-
|
|
268,102
|
-
|
|
160,652
|
|
6
|
|
160,658
|
|
-
|
|
160,658
|
12,415
|
10,918
|
27,069
|
50,402
|
1,890
|
52,292
|
368,678
|
|
1,118,926
|
|
2,254,685
|
|
3,742,289
|
|
1,888
|
|
3,744,177
The segment "Client Solutions & Energy Management" includes sales of renewable energy, hydro and wind, carried out by EDP SA's energy management business unit, as part of its intermediation activity, and sales by the last resource supplying in Portugal, EDP Serviço Universal S.A.
Revenues from energy sales and services and other by segment are considered globally as "overtime" and not as "at a point in time".
40
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
Cost of energy sales and other are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Cost of electricity
|
|
1,503,827
|
|
|
1,695,107
|
|
559,617
|
|
710,338
|
|
Cost of gas
|
|
299,137
|
|
|
314,685
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Expenditure with assets assigned to concessions
|
|
109,972
|
|
|
141,787
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Changes in inventories and cost of raw materials and consumables used
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fuel, steam and ashes
|
|
29,539
|
|
|
136,766
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Gas
|
|
49,078
|
|
|
11,892
|
|
36,686
|
|
-
|
|
CO2 Licenses
|
|
31,494
|
|
|
64,131
|
|
-
|
|
115,549
|
|
Other
|
4,090
|
|
|
18,938
|
|
-37,866
|
-19,760
|
|
|
|
114,201
|
|
|
231,727
|
|
-1,180
|
|
95,789
|
|
|
|
2,027,137
|
|
|
2,383,306
|
|
558,437
|
|
806,127
Cost of electricity includes, on a company basis, costs of 304,033 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 329,396 thousand Euros) with the purchase of energy under the agreement for management, purchase and resale of energy signed between EDP, S.A. and EDP Gestão da Produção de Energia, S.A.
Under the terms of concession contracts of EDP Group to which IFRIC 12 is applicable, the construction activities are outsourced to external specialised entities. The revenue and the expenditure with the acquisition of these assets are as follows:
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
Revenue from assets assigned to concessions
|
|
134,115
|
|
|
160,657
|
Expenditure with assets assigned to concessions
|
|
|
|
|
Subcontracts and other materials
|
|
-84,227
|
|
|
-116,782
|
Personnel costs capitalised (see note 10)
|
|
-18,232
|
|
|
-19,406
|
Capitalised borrowing costs (see note 12)
|
-7,513
|
|
|
-5,599
|
|
|
-109,972
|
|
|
-141,787
Revenue from assets assigned to concessions include 76,838 thousand Euros relative to electricity distribution concessions in Portugal and in Brazil resulting from the application of the mixed model. Additionally, it also includes the revenue related to the asset to be received by EDP Group under the transmission concessions in Brazil (see note 21).
On a consolidated basis, the strong decline in electricity prices, associated with the strong decline in the price of commodities (gas, brent, coal and CO2), explains the reduction in sales revenue from energy and costs.
On an individual basis, the change in Revenues and cost of Energy Sales and Services and Other is explained by the fact that there was no sales of CO2 licenses in 2020.
8. Other Income
Other income, for the Group, are as follows:
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
Income arising from institutional partnerships (see note 30)
|
|
51,081
|
|
|
46,510
|
Gains from contractual indemnities and insurance companies
|
|
8,530
|
|
|
4,796
|
Other
|
36,327
|
|
|
50,513
|
|
|
95,938
|
|
|
101,819
Income arising from institutional partnerships - EDPR NA relates to income arising from production and investment tax credits (PTC/ITC), mostly from accelerated tax depreciation, regarding wind farms and solar plants (see note 30).
The caption Other includes gains on the reinsurance activity, gains in the adjustment of contingent prices of sale operations and gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment.
|
ENERGY
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
|
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Supplies and Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplies and services are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Consumables and communications
|
|
|
7,478
|
|
|
8,176
|
|
2,087
|
|
1,927
|
|
Rents and leases
|
|
|
11,227
|
|
|
9,657
|
|
3,184
|
|
1,402
|
|
Maintenance and repairs
|
|
|
84,505
|
|
|
89,361
|
|
5,964
|
10,746
|
|
Specialised works:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Commercial activity
|
|
|
36,780
|
|
|
38,099
|
|
257
|
|
63
|
|
- IT services, legal and advisory fees
|
|
|
20,875
|
|
|
19,828
|
|
10,490
|
|
7,749
|
|
- Other services
|
|
|
13,032
|
|
|
8,882
|
|
6,036
|
|
5,069
|
|
Provided personnel
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
1,935
|
|
2,004
|
|
Other supplies and services
|
|
|
27,114
|
|
|
25,607
|
|
3,532
|
3,590
|
|
|
|
|
201,011
|
|
|
199,610
|
|
33,485
|
|
32,550
|
10. Personnel Costs and Employee Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel costs and employee benefits are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors remuneration
|
|
|
4,839
|
|
|
4,498
|
|
1,780
|
|
1,703
|
|
Employees' remuneration
|
|
|
121,302
|
|
|
123,143
|
|
10,842
|
|
10,208
|
|
Social charges on remuneration
|
|
|
29,016
|
|
|
29,125
|
|
2,673
|
|
2,503
|
|
Performance, assiduity and seniority bonus
|
|
|
19,612
|
|
|
14,163
|
|
3,352
|
|
-1,465
|
|
Other costs
|
|
|
6,032
|
|
|
6,205
|
|
97
|
250
|
|
Own work capitalised:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Assigned to concessions (see note 7)
|
|
|
-18,232
|
|
|
-19,406
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
- Other (see note 14)
|
|
|
-15,302
|
|
|
-13,526
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
147,267
|
|
|
144,202
|
|
18,744
|
|
13,199
|
|
Employee benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension plans costs
|
|
|
5,171
|
|
|
5,608
|
|
494
|
|
603
|
|
Medical plans costs and other benefits (see note 28)
|
|
|
1,726
|
|
|
1,568
|
|
22
|
|
89
|
|
Other
|
|
|
10,867
|
|
|
7,909
|
|
661
|
498
|
|
|
|
|
17,764
|
|
|
15,085
|
|
1,177
|
|
1,190
|
|
|
|
|
165,031
|
|
|
159,287
|
|
19,921
|
|
14,389
Pension plans costs include 1,512 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 1,387 thousand Euros) related to defined benefit plans (see note 28) and 3,659 thousand Euros (31
March 2019: 4,221 thousand Euros) related with defined contribution plans.
The variation in the caption Performance, assiduity and seniority bonus, for the Company, essentially results from the bonus 2018 adjustment registered in the first quarter of 2019.
During the first quarter of 2020, no treasury stocks were granted to employees.
11. Other Expenses
Other Expenses are as follows:
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
Concession rents paid to local authorities and others
|
|
69,350
|
|
|
70,394
|
Direct and indirect taxes
|
|
113,718
|
|
|
76,088
|
Donations
|
|
4,469
|
|
|
1,079
|
Other
|
22,088
|
|
|
20,732
|
|
|
209,625
|
|
|
168,293
The caption Concession rents paid to local authorities and others includes essentially the rents paid to the local authorities under the terms of the low tension electricity distribution concession contracts and rents paid to city councils where the power plants are located.
The caption Direct and indirect taxes includes the tax of 7% over electricity generation in Spain, property tax and other taxes and levies. The variation of this caption, in what relates to its homologous period amount, reflects, in a general way, from the recognition, in the first 3 months of 2020, of the costs with the rate of 7% on electricity generation in Spain and with Clawback in Portugal, since, in the first 3 months of 2019, these payments were suspended.
The caption Others includes losses in the reinsurance activity and losses in tangible fixed assets.
42
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
12. Financial Income and Expenses
Financial income and expenses, for the Group, are as follows:
|
Thousand Euros
|
Group
|
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
Financial income
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income from bank deposits and other investments
|
9,203
|
|
|
13,381
|
Interest from derivative financial instruments
|
|
7,906
|
|
|
8,001
|
Interest income on tariff deficit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Portugal - Electricity (see note 21)
|
505
|
|
|
1,342
|
- Brazil - Electricity (see notes 21 and 31)
|
|
388
|
|
|
244
|
Other interest income
|
|
11,940
|
|
|
12,844
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
9,079
|
|
|
7,703
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
|
67,165
|
|
|
12,121
|
CMEC:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Interest on the initial CMEC
|
7,642
|
|
|
8,414
|
- Financial effect considered in the calculation
|
|
1,948
|
|
|
1,998
|
Gains on the sale of financial investments
|
|
41
|
|
|
-
|
Other financial income
|
9,580
|
|
|
12,498
|
|
|
125,397
|
|
|
78,546
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on financial debt
|
130,008
|
|
|
168,600
|
Bonds buyback
|
|
56,897
|
|
|
-
|
Capitalised borrowing costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Assigned to concessions (see note 7)
|
-7,513
|
|
|
-5,599
|
- Other (see note 14)
|
|
-4,844
|
|
|
-3,586
|
Interest from derivative financial instruments
|
|
8,413
|
|
|
7,888
|
Interest expense on tariff deficit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Portugal - Electricity (see note 31)
|
17
|
|
|
56
|
- Brazil - Electricity (see notes 21 and 31)
|
|
3,939
|
|
|
425
|
Other interest expense
|
|
4,832
|
|
|
8,951
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
23,383
|
|
|
12,686
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
|
57,404
|
|
|
13,037
|
CMEC
|
|
2,600
|
|
|
3,356
|
Unwinding of discounted liabilities
|
|
32,412
|
|
|
31,856
|
Unwinding of lease liabilities (rents due from lease contracts) (see note 32)
|
|
8,963
|
|
|
10,018
|
Net interest on the net pensions plan liability (see note 28)
|
|
1,740
|
|
|
2,659
|
Net interest on the medical liabilities and other benefits (see note 28)
|
|
4,121
|
|
|
6,043
|
Losses on the sale of the electricity tariff deficit - Portugal (see note 21)
|
|
1,037
|
|
|
|
Other financial expenses
|
7,805
|
|
|
7,815
|
|
|
331,214
|
|
|
264,205
|
Financial income/(expenses)
|
|
-205,817
|
|
|
-185,659
Capitalised borrowing costs includes the interest capitalised in assets under construction according to Group accounting policy. Regarding the rate applicable to borrowing costs related with tangible/intangible assets under construction that is used in the determination of the amount of borrowing costs eligible for capitalisation (see notes 14 and 16), it varies depending on business unit, the country and currency, since EDP Group incorporates in its scope of consolidation a significant number of subsidiaries in several geographies with different currencies.
The Unwinding of discounted liabilities refers essentially to: (i) the unwinding of the dismantling and decommissioning provision for wind generation assets of 2,190
thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 1,653 thousand Euros) (see note 29); (ii) the implied financial return in institutional partnerships of 22,257 thousand Euros (31 March
2019: 21,607 thousand Euros) (see note 30); and (iii) the financial expenses related to the discount of the liability associated to the concessions of Alqueva/Pedrógão,
Investco and Enerpeixe of 4,596 thousand Euros (31 March 2019: 5,681 thousand Euros).
The Derivative financial instruments caption includes income and expenses related with financial assets and liabilities measured and fair value through profit and loss, while the remaining captions of financial income and expenses are registered at amortised cost, based on the effective interest rate method.
|
ENERGY
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
|
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income and expenses, for the Company, are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income from loans to subsidiaries and related parties (see note 37)
|
|
13,324
|
|
18,953
|
|
|
Interest from derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
38,636
|
|
42,497
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
77,872
|
|
39,422
|
|
|
Income from equity investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
70,800
|
|
|
Gains on the sale of financial investments
|
|
|
41
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other financial income
|
|
|
22,623
|
16,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
152,496
|
|
188,137
|
|
|
Financial expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense on financial debt
|
|
|
48,660
|
|
59,265
|
|
|
Bonds Buyback
|
|
|
56,897
|
|
-
|
|
|
Interest from derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
40,363
|
|
42,406
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
|
|
161,508
|
|
49,639
|
|
|
Unwinding of lease liabilities (rents due from lease contracts)
|
|
1,371
|
|
1,408
|
|
|
Other financial expenses
|
|
|
6,885
|
5,223
|
|
|
|
|
|
315,684
|
|
157,941
|
|
|
Financial income/(expenses)
|
|
|
-163,188
|
|
30,196
|
The caption Other financial income includes 4,911 thousand Euros related to nominal interests from bonds issued by EDP Finance B.V., repurchased by EDP S.A. in 2016, 2017 and 2018 (see notes 22 and 37). The effective interest of these instruments amounts to 155 thousand Euros (includes the recognition of premium and transaction costs associated with the buyback transaction by the effective interest rate method).
In the first quarter of 2020, EDP concluded a "Tender Offer" over the issue "€750,000,000 Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2075", booking a cost related to the transaction of 56,897 thousand Euros.
The fluctuation on Financial Results on an individual basis is mainly explained by the Tender Offer above mentioned, dividends received in 2019 and negative fluctuation of cross currency interest rate swaps associated to US Dollar.
13. Income Tax
The following note includes an analysis on the reconciliation between the theoretical and the effective income tax rate applicable at an individual level and at the level of the EDP Group, on a consolidated basis. In general terms, this analysis aims to quantify the impact of the income tax, recognised in the income statement, which includes both current and deferred tax.
|
Relevant events for EDP Group with impact in 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EDP is monitoring, in the countries where it is present, tax measures designed to help mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
|
|
|
The statutory corporate income tax rates applicable in the main countries in which EDP Group operates which were updated are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
|
|
Europe:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
France
|
|
|
|
28% - 32.02%
|
|
28% - 34.43%
|
|
|
Corporate income tax provision
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Current tax
|
|
-210,847
|
|
|
58,908
|
|
20,095
|
|
8,316
|
|
Deferred tax
|
118,421
|
|
|
-157,643
|
|
-89
|
-1,658
|
|
|
|
-92,426
|
|
|
-98,735
|
|
20,006
|
|
6,658
44
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
Reconciliation between the theoretical and the effective income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The effective income tax rate is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
|
Profit before tax and CESE
|
|
391,172
|
|
|
363,885
|
|
-96,059
|
|
54,346
|
|
Income tax expense
|
-92,426
|
|
|
-98,735
|
|
20,006
|
6,658
|
|
Effective income tax rate
|
|
23.6%
|
|
|
27.1%
|
|
20.8%
|
|
-12.3%
The difference between the theoretical and the effective income tax expense results from the application of the law provisions in the determination of the taxable base, as demonstrated below.
The reconciliation between the theoretical and the effective income tax expense for the Group, in March 2020 and 2019, is as follows:
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Mar 2019
|
Profit before income tax and CESE
|
|
391,172
|
|
363,885
|
Theoretical income tax rate *
|
29.5%
|
29.5%
|
Theoretical income tax expense
|
|
115,396
|
|
107,346
|
Tax losses and tax credits
|
|
2,420
|
|
4,921
|
Tax benefits
|
|
-5,802
|
|
-7,095
|
Differences between accounting and fiscal provisions/depreciations
|
|
-1,046
|
|
3,905
|
Accounting/fiscal differences on the recognition/derecognition of assets
|
|
-868
|
|
-30
|
Taxable differences attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
-3,713
|
|
-3,007
|
Other adjustments and changes in estimates
|
-13,961
|
-7,305
|
Effective income tax expense as per the Consolidated Income Statement
|
|
92,426
|
|
98,735
-
Average tax rate considering the different tax rates applicable to EDP Group companies in Portugal.
14. Property, Plant and Equipment This caption is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land and
|
Buildings and
|
|
Plant and
|
|
Other tangible
|
|
Assets under
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
natural
|
other
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
machinery
|
|
assets
|
|
construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
resources
|
constructions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Amount
|
|
|
74,087
|
|
329,232
|
|
35,066,726
|
|
432,046
|
|
1,651,326
|
|
37,553,417
|
|
Accumulated depreciation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
impairment losses
|
-
|
|
148,417
|
17,463,944
|
346,227
|
81,494
|
|
18,040,082
|
|
Carrying Amount
|
|
|
74,087
|
|
180,815
|
|
17,602,782
|
|
85,819
|
|
1,569,832
|
|
19,513,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2019
|
|
|
82,310
|
|
214,417
|
|
17,653,425
|
|
91,281
|
|
1,634,789
|
|
19,676,222
|
|
Additions
|
|
|
47
|
|
-
|
|
3,422
|
|
1,341
|
|
289,158
|
|
293,968
|
|
Depreciation and impairment
|
|
|
-
|
|
-2,244
|
|
-239,795
|
|
-7,100
|
|
-
|
|
-249,139
|
|
Disposals/Write-offs
|
|
|
-56
|
|
-52
|
|
-1,418
|
|
-230
|
|
-160
|
|
-1,916
|
|
Transfers
|
|
|
-
|
|
349
|
|
342,296
|
|
995
|
|
-337,600
|
|
6,040
|
|
Exchange Difference
|
|
|
-8,214
|
|
-31,651
|
|
-155,145
|
|
-460
|
|
-16,357
|
|
-211,827
|
|
Perimeter Variations
|
-
|
|
-4
|
-3
|
-8
|
2
|
|
-13
|
|
Balance as at 31 March 2020
|
|
|
74,087
|
|
180,815
|
|
17,602,782
|
|
85,819
|
|
1,569,832
|
|
19,513,335
|
Gross amount of Assets under construction are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wind and solar farms in North America
|
|
|
955,976
|
|
1,003,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wind and solar farms in Europe
|
|
|
399,295
|
|
345,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hydric Portugal
|
|
|
73,479
|
|
142,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets under construction
|
|
|
222,577
|
228,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,651,327
|
|
1,719,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
The capitalised costs for Property, plant and equipment for the period, except Land and natural resources, are as follows:
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Subcontracts and other materials
|
|
248,008
|
Purchase price allocation
|
|
24,010
|
Dismantling and decommissioning costs (see note 29)
|
|
1,757
|
Personnel costs (see note 10)
|
|
15,302
|
Borrowing costs (see note 12)
|
4,844
|
|
|
293,921
|
ENERGY
|
45
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
Additions include the investment in wind and solar farms by the subgroups EDPR NA, EDPR EU and EDPR BR. In Portugal, the Group is carrying out hydroelectric investments in the construction of several power plants (Foz Tua, Caniçada and Ribeiradio-Ermida) and improvements and repairs in thermoelectric power plants (Lares, Ribatejo and Sines).
Transfers refer to wind and solar farms of EDP Renováveis that become operational in North America and Spain. Additionally, this caption includes the transfer to held for sale of Electricity generation assets (Hydro Brazil, Hydro Portugal and Offshore wind) by the net amount of 6,040 thousand Euros (cost in the amount of 10,814 thousand Euros and accumulated depreciation and impairment losses in the amount of 4,774 thousand Euros) (see note 34).
The movement in Exchange differences in the period results mainly from the net effect of the appreciation of US Dollar and the depreciation of Brazilian Real, against the Euro.
15. Right of use assets
This caption is as follows:
|
|
|
|
Land and
|
|
Buildings and
|
|
Plant and
|
|
Other tangible
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
natural
|
|
other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
machinery
|
|
assets
|
|
|
|
resources
|
|
constructions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross amount
|
693,164
|
216,679
|
3,994
|
8,032
|
|
921,869
|
Accumulated depreciation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
impairment losses
|
32,909
|
29,106
|
1,219
|
3,876
|
|
67,110
|
Carrying Amount
|
|
660,255
|
|
187,573
|
|
2,775
|
|
4,156
|
|
854,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2019
|
|
623,389
|
|
196,233
|
|
3,639
|
|
5,242
|
|
828,503
|
Additions
|
|
36,077
|
|
324
|
|
68
|
|
206
|
|
36,675
|
Depreciation and impairment
|
|
-6,988
|
|
-6,501
|
|
-274
|
|
-863
|
|
-14,626
|
Disposals/Write-offs
|
|
-
|
|
-174
|
|
-
|
|
-5
|
|
-179
|
Transfers
|
|
-
|
|
315
|
|
-
|
|
37
|
|
352
|
Exchange Difference
|
|
7,777
|
|
-2,624
|
|
-658
|
|
-461
|
|
4,034
|
Balance as at 31 March 2020
|
|
660,255
|
|
187,573
|
|
2,775
|
|
4,156
|
|
854,759
Additions include, essentially, new lease contracts registered under IFRS16 in the EDPR NA and EDPR EU subgroup.
Transfers include the transfer to held for sale of Electricity generation assets (Hydro Brazil and Offshore wind).
16. Intangible Assets
This caption is as follows:
|
|
|
Concession
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Intangible
|
|
|
|
|
CO2 Licenses
|
|
|
assets in
|
Total
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
intangibles
|
|
Milhares de Euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
progress
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross amount
|
12,382,558
|
226,732
|
1,050,690
|
233,345
|
|
13,893,325
|
Accumulated depreciation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
impairment losses
|
9,210,858
|
-
|
618,597
|
-
|
|
9,829,455
|
Carrying Amount
|
|
3,171,700
|
|
226,732
|
|
432,093
|
|
233,345
|
|
4,063,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2019
|
|
3,337,501
|
|
224,992
|
|
442,326
|
|
219,004
|
|
4,223,823
|
Additions
|
|
9,375
|
|
1,740
|
|
4,708
|
|
25,077
|
|
40,900
|
Depreciation and impairment
|
|
-87,714
|
|
-
|
|
-15,845
|
|
-
|
|
-103,559
|
Disposals/Write-offs
|
|
-1,639
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-77
|
|
-1,716
|
Transfers
|
|
17,877
|
|
-
|
|
4,497
|
|
-7,859
|
|
14,515
|
Exchange Difference
|
|
-104,054
|
|
-
|
|
-3,355
|
|
-2,817
|
|
-110,226
|
Perimeter Variations
|
|
354
|
|
-
|
|
-238
|
|
17
|
|
133
|
Balance as at 31 March 2020
|
|
3,171,700
|
|
226,732
|
|
432,093
|
|
233,345
|
|
4,063,870
Additions of Intangible assets in progress essentially include the implementation and development of information systems projects.
Transfers refer to the intangible assets assigned to concessions that became operational, in the amount of 15,019 thousand Euros (see note 21). Additionally, this caption includes the transfer to held for sale of Electricity generation assets (Hydro Brazil, Hydro Portugal and Offshore wind).
The capitalised costs of the period related to construction of intangible assets are included in own work capitalised in notes 7, 10 and 12.
46
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
17. Goodwill
Goodwill for the Group, resulting from the difference between the acquisition price and the fair value of the net assets acquired, at the acquisition date, is organized by corporate structure, and is as follows:
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange
|
Balance at
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
1 January
|
|
Increases
|
|
Decreases
|
|
Impairment
|
|
differences
|
31 March
|
EDP España Group
|
|
884,574
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
884,574
|
EDP Renováveis Group
|
|
1,198,498
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
16,899
|
|
1,215,397
|
EDP Brasil Group
|
|
29,903
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-984
|
|
28,919
|
Other
|
6,887
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
6,887
|
|
|
2,119,862
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15,915
|
|
2,135,777
18. Investments in Joint Ventures and Associates This caption is as follows:
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
|
Investments in joint ventures
|
|
875,360
|
|
|
936,496
|
|
Investments in associates
|
112,691
|
|
|
162,016
|
|
|
|
988,051
|
|
|
1,098,512
|
As at 31 March 2020, for the Group, this caption includes goodwill in investments in joint ventures of 42,253 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 42,226 thousand
Euros) and goodwill in investments in associates of 20,070 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 20,045 thousand Euros).
The movement in Investments in joint ventures and associates, for the Group, is as follows:
|
|
|
Group
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
Balance at the beginning of the period
|
|
1,098,512
|
|
|
951,613
|
Acquisitions/Entries
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,982
|
Increases/Decreases of share capital
|
|
25,555
|
|
|
260,298
|
Share of profit in joint ventures and associates
|
|
-1,297
|
|
|
25,011
|
Dividends
|
|
-3,107
|
|
|
-45,771
|
Exchange differences
|
|
-78,869
|
|
|
107
|
Cash flow hedging reserve
|
|
-1,721
|
|
|
-10,334
|
Transfer to Assets held for sale (see note 34)
|
|
-24,405
|
|
|
-90,270
|
Other
|
-26,617
|
|
|
876
|
Balance at the end of the period
|
|
988,051
|
|
|
1,098,512
19. Equity Instruments at Fair Value
As at 31 March 2020, the movements in Equity Instruments at Fair Value through OCI are as follows:
|
Thousand Euros
|
Group
|
|
Mar 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
Equity Instruments at Fair Value through OCI
|
96,240
|
|
|
102,814
|
Equity Instruments at Fair Value through PL
|
67,912
|
|
|
67,992
|
|
164,152
|
|
|
170,806
As at 31 March 2020, this caption is analysed as follows:
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zephyr Fund
|
|
|
|
EDA -
|
|
Feedzai -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consultadoria e
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
(Energia RE
|
|
Other
|
|
Electricidade dos
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inovação
|
|
|
|
|
portfolio)
|
|
|
|
Açores, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
|
|
Tecnológica, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2019
|
|
80,079
|
|
22,735
|
|
14,416
|
|
46,814
|
|
6,762
|
|
170,806
|
Acquisitions
|
|
-
|
|
662
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
662
|
Disposals
|
|
-
|
|
-170
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-170
|
Change in fair value
|
|
-6,488
|
|
-623
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-7,111
|
Other variations
|
-
|
45
|
-
|
-
|
-80
|
|
-35
|
Balance as at 31 March 2020
|
|
73,591
|
|
22,649
|
|
14,416
|
|
46,814
|
|
6,682
|
|
164,152
|
ENERGY
|
47
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
Under IFRS 13 (see note 38), equity instruments at fair value are classified into three levels of fair value: level 1 includes essentially financial investments that are indexed to quoted market prices; level 2 includes the fund of stocks and bonds held by Energia RE; and level 3 covers all other equity instruments at fair value. As at 31 March 2020, there are no equity instruments at fair value within level 1.
20. Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities
EDP Group records the tax effect resulting from temporary differences between the assets and liabilities determined on an accounting basis and on a tax basis. As at a 31 March 2020, on a consolidated basis, the movement by nature of Net Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities are as follows:
Net Deferred Tax Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perimeter
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
variations,
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
Mov. Results
|
|
Mov. Reserves
|
|
exchange
|
|
|
01.01.2020
|
|
|
|
31.03.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and others
|
|
Tax losses and tax cr
|
edits
|
|
1,067,738
|
-27,655
|
-
|
20,931
|
|
1,061,014
|
Provisions for social benefits, bad debts and other risks
|
|
666,766
|
|
-6,674
|
|
28,096
|
|
-30,454
|
|
657,734
|
Financial instruments
|
|
|
84,851
|
|
-26,863
|
|
55,530
|
|
-479
|
|
113,039
|
Property plant and
|
equipment
|
|
278,901
|
|
-388
|
|
-
|
|
-151
|
|
278,362
|
Financial and equity instruments at fair value
|
|
248
|
|
-
|
|
131
|
|
-6
|
|
373
|
Tariff adjustments an
|
d tariff deficit
|
|
14,448
|
|
188,376
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
202,824
|
Allocation of fair value to assets and liabilities acquired
|
|
13,248
|
|
-2,192
|
|
-
|
|
-45
|
|
11,011
|
Fiscalrevaluations
|
|
392,872
|
|
-12,472
|
|
-
|
|
623
|
|
381,023
|
Use of public property
|
|
24,437
|
|
125
|
|
-
|
|
-5,095
|
|
19,467
|
Othertemporary differences
|
|
86,815
|
|
2,580
|
|
1,035
|
|
660
|
|
91,090
|
Assets/liabilities compensation of deferred taxes
|
|
-1,546,278
|
-4,058
|
-1,035
|
-47,935
|
|
-1,599,306
|
|
|
|
1,084,046
|
|
110,779
|
|
83,757
|
|
-61,951
|
|
1,216,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Deferred Tax Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perimeter
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
variations,
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
Mov. Results
|
|
Mov. Reserves
|
|
exchange
|
|
|
01.01.2020
|
|
|
|
31.03.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and others
|
|
Provisions for social benefits, bad debts and other risks
|
|
16,375
|
|
229
|
|
-1,618
|
|
-
|
|
14,986
|
Financial instruments
|
|
|
122,266
|
|
-17,706
|
|
89,345
|
|
-4,454
|
|
189,451
|
Property plant and
|
equipment
|
|
404,458
|
|
-15,931
|
|
-
|
|
5,516
|
|
394,043
|
Reinvested gains
|
|
|
3,192
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,192
|
Financial and equity instruments at fair value
|
|
10,551
|
|
-393
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
10,158
|
Tariff adjustments an
|
d tariff deficit
|
|
109,158
|
|
27,801
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
136,959
|
Allocation of fair value to assets and liabilities acquired
|
|
663,855
|
|
8,741
|
|
-
|
|
-30,133
|
|
642,463
|
Fiscal revaluations
|
|
61,552
|
|
-1,020
|
|
-
|
|
61
|
|
60,593
|
Deferred income relating to CMEC
|
|
177,611
|
|
-9,166
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
168,445
|
Gains from institutional partnerships in wind farms
|
|
349,644
|
|
1,434
|
|
4
|
|
8,821
|
|
359,903
|
Use of public property
|
|
6,958
|
|
-97
|
|
-
|
|
-1,433
|
|
5,428
|
Fair value of financial assets
|
|
56,977
|
|
1,508
|
|
-
|
|
-12,048
|
|
46,437
|
Othertemporary differences
|
|
67,427
|
|
1,016
|
|
-
|
|
-6,525
|
|
61,918
|
Assets/liabilities compensation of deferred taxes
|
|
-1,546,278
|
-4,058
|
-1,035
|
-47,935
|
|
-1,599,306
|
|
|
|
503,747
|
|
-7,642
|
|
86,696
|
|
-88,130
|
|
494,670
48
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
On a Company basis, EDP, S.A. records the tax effect arising from temporary differences between the assets and liabilities determined on an accounting basis and on a tax basis. As at a 31 March 2020, on a Company basis, the movement by nature of Net Deferred Tax Assets and Liabilities are as follows:
Net Deferred Tax Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perimeter
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
variations,
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mov. Results
|
|
Mov. Reserves
|
|
exchange
|
|
|
|
01.01.2020
|
|
|
|
|
31.03.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and others
|
|
Tax losses and tax cr
|
edits
|
|
116,483
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
116,483
|
Provisions for social benefits, bad debts and other risks
|
|
6,065
|
|
|
242
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
6,307
|
Financial instruments
|
|
|
48,337
|
|
-
|
|
25,759
|
|
-
|
|
|
74,096
|
Property plant and
|
equipment
|
|
4,330
|
|
-11
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,319
|
Othertemporary differences
|
|
3,086
|
|
|
-322
|
|
-
|
|
323
|
|
|
3,087
|
Assets/liabilities compensation of deferred taxes
|
|
-35,394
|
-11,507
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-46,901
|
|
|
|
|
142,907
|
|
-11,598
|
|
25,759
|
|
323
|
|
|
157,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Deferred Tax Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perimeter
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
variations,
|
Balance at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mov. Results
|
|
Mov. Reserves
|
|
exchange
|
|
|
|
01.01.2020
|
|
|
|
|
31.03.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
differences
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and others
|
|
Financial instruments
|
|
|
27,642
|
|
|
-
|
|
11,509
|
|
-
|
|
|
39,151
|
Allocation of fair value to assets and liabilities acquired
|
|
3,546
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,546
|
Fiscal
|
revaluations
|
|
192
|
|
-2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
190
|
Other temporary differences
|
|
4,014
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,014
|
Assets/liabilities compensation of deferred taxes
|
|
-35,394
|
-11,507
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-46,901
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-11,509
|
|
11,509
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
21. Debtors and Other Assets from Commercial Activities
At Group level, Debtors and other assets from commercial activities are as follows:
|
|
|
Non-Current
|
Current
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
Assets measured at amortised cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Portugal
|
|
300,630
|
|
254,482
|
|
124,952
|
|
82,166
|
Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Brazil
|
|
13,773
|
|
29,105
|
|
43,409
|
|
50,486
|
Debtors for other goods and services
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
38,954
|
|
32,201
|
Amounts receivable relating to CMEC
|
|
561,225
|
|
579,160
|
|
201,093
|
|
197,905
|
Amounts receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12
|
|
976,149
|
|
954,132
|
|
65,054
|
|
57,916
|
Other assets measured at amortised cost
|
|
43,992
|
|
44,935
|
|
116,010
|
|
155,600
|
Impairment losses on other assets measured at amortised cost
|
-2,894
|
-2,895
|
|
-2,645
|
-2,694
|
|
|
1,892,875
|
|
1,858,919
|
|
586,827
|
|
573,580
|
Trade receivables at amortised cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
41,762
|
|
49,305
|
|
1,334,111
|
|
1,480,280
|
Impairment losses on trade receivables
|
-14,664
|
-16,285
|
|
-284,382
|
-302,687
|
|
|
27,098
|
|
33,020
|
|
1,049,729
|
|
1,177,593
|
Assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Portugal
|
|
5,565
|
|
6,292
|
|
2,876
|
|
2,865
|
Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12
|
|
542,498
|
|
664,489
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Contract assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract assets receivable from energy sales contracts
|
|
1,093
|
|
1,355
|
|
987,771
|
|
1,051,994
|
Incremental costs of obtaining contracts with customers
|
|
72,968
|
|
63,752
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Contract assets receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12
|
649,311
|
743,111
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
723,372
|
|
808,218
|
|
987,771
|
|
1,051,994
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets out of scope of IFRS 9
|
54,612
|
53,282
|
|
70,023
|
52,128
|
|
|
3,246,020
|
|
3,424,220
|
|
2,697,226
|
|
2,858,160
|
ENERGY
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
At Company level, Debtors and other assets from commercial activities are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
|
Mar 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
|
|
Assets measured at amortised cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debtors for other goods and services
|
|
|
|
22,102
|
|
26,509
|
|
|
Other assets measured at amortised cost
|
|
|
|
46,094
|
|
62,754
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68,196
|
|
89,263
|
|
|
Trade receivables at amortised cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
182,712
|
|
237,424
|
|
|
Impairment losses on trade receivables
|
|
|
|
-215
|
|
-215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
182,497
|
|
237,209
|
|
|
Contract assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract assets receivable from energy sales contracts
|
|
179,591
|
|
252,885
|
|
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets out of scope of IFRS 9
|
|
|
|
17,767
|
|
4,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
448,051
|
|
583,828
|
The movement for the period in Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Portugal (Non-current and Current) is as follows:
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
Non-Current
|
|
Current
|
Balance as at 31 December 2019
|
|
260,774
|
|
85,031
|
Receipts through the electricity tariff
|
|
-
|
|
-22,119
|
Sale of 2020 overcosts for the special regime generators
|
|
-
|
|
-821,221
|
Tariff adjustment of the period (see note 7)
|
|
109,453
|
|
236,171
|
Interest income (see note 12)
|
|
-
|
|
505
|
Prepayment of tariff deficit (see note 31)
|
|
-
|
|
585,429
|
Transfer from Non-Current to Current
|
-64,032
|
64,032
|
Balance as at 31 March 2020
|
|
306,195
|
|
127,828
During the first quarter of 2020, EDP Serviço Universal, S.A. sold the 2020 tariff deficit in the amount of 821,221 thousand Euros. This tariff deficit resulted from the deferral, for the period of 5 years, of the recovery of the 2020 over costs related to the acquisition of electricity from special regime generators (including the adjustments for 2018 and 2019). In this sale transaction of assets, EDP Serviço Universal, S.A. gave in fully and without recourse, the right to receive such amounts and interest. The sale price amounted to 825 million Euros and generated a loss net of transaction costs of 1,037 thousand Euros (see note 12).
As at 31 March 2020, the caption Assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income includes the amount of the tariff deficit classified and measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. According to IFRS 13, the tariff deficit fair value is classified as level 2 (see note 38).
The following table provides details for the caption Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Portugal, by nature and year of establishment, as well as presents the amounts of tariff deficit that have been sold during the period ended 31 March 2020:
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
Deficit
|
|
Tariff adj.
|
|
Sales
|
Total
|
Year:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
5,768
|
|
1,449
|
|
-
|
|
7,217
|
2018
|
|
6,825
|
|
-34,563
|
|
-
|
|
-27,738
|
2019
|
|
1,616
|
|
343,521
|
|
-
|
|
345,137
|
2020
|
821,221
|
109,406
|
-821,221
|
|
109,406
|
|
|
835,430
|
|
419,814
|
|
-821,221
|
|
434,023
The caption Amounts receivable from tariff adjustments - Electricity - Brazil corresponds to tariff adjustments recognised in EDP São Paulo - Distribuição de Energia S.A. and EDP Espírito Santo - Distribuição de Energia S.A. in the accumulated amount, as at 31 March 2020, of 20,020 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 33,190 thousand Euros) and 37,162 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 46,401 thousand Euros), respectively. The variation occurred includes the tariff deficit for the period with a positive impact of 7,993 thousand Euros (see note 7), transfer from tariff adjustment payable of 7,844 thousand Euros (see note 31), amounts received through the electricity tariff of 24,692 thousand Euros, unwinding in the amount of 2,041 thousand Euros (see note 12) and the exchange differences due to depreciation of Brazilian Real against Euro with a negative impact of 15,595 thousand Euros.
The caption Amounts receivable relating to CMEC amounts to 762,318 thousand Euros, and includes 561,225 thousand Euros as non-current and 201,093 thousand Euros as current. The amount receivable relating to CMEC includes 382,534 thousand Euros as non-current and 44,203 thousand Euros as current, which correspond to the initial CMEC granted to EDP Produção (833,467 thousand Euros), deducted from the annuities for the years 2007 to 2017, and 178,691 thousand Euros as non- current and 55,638 thousand Euros as current, relating with the final adjustment recognised in accordance with the result achieved by the EDP/REN working group. The remaining 101,252 thousand Euros as current correspond to the amounts receivable through the revisibility calculation from 2014 to 2017. The revisibility calculation for 2015 to 2017 is still waiting the official approval.
50
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
The caption Amounts receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12 in the amount of 1,583,701 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 1,676,537 thousand Euros) relates to the financial asset to be received by the EDP Group regarding the electricity distribution concessions in Portugal and Brazil, resulting from the application of the mixed model, and the asset related to electricity transmission concessions in Brazil. The variation of the period includes: (i) the effect of the depreciation of Brazilian Real against Euro in the amount of 153,601 thousand Euros; (ii) transfers from Contract assets receivable from concessions in the amount of 53,136 thousand Euros; and (iii) the remeasurement of IFRIC 12 indemnity amount in Brazil concessions of 4,435 thousand Euros.
Contract assets receivable from energy sales contracts - Current include contract assets relating to energy delivered and not yet invoiced, amounts receivable from REN regarding the CMEC Revisibility of 2016 and 2017 which are awaiting approval, and accruals from UNGE's energy management business. The impairment losses on Trade receivables includes impairment losses related to Contract assets receivable from energy sales contracts.
The caption Contract assets receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12 refers to the investment in assets under construction assigned to concessions, with the biggest increase, during the first quarter of 2020, in Brazil.The variation of the period includes (i) the effect of the depreciation of Brazilian Real against Euro in the amount of 144,203 thousand Euros; (ii) the investment of the period in the amount of 100,597 thousand Euros and (iii) the transfer of assets assigned to concessions which began operation to intangible assets, in the amount of 15,019 thousand Euros (see note 16), and to Amounts receivable from concessions - IFRIC 12, in the amount of 53,136 thousand Euros.
|
22. Other Debtors and Other Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other debtors and other assets are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
|
Dec 2019 *
|
|
Debtors and other assets - Non-Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets measured at amortised cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans to subsidiaries
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
3,047,434
|
3,016,108
|
|
Loans to related parties
|
|
8,056
|
|
|
9,070
|
|
90
|
|
90
|
|
Guarantees rendered to third parties
|
|
94,589
|
|
|
107,744
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Other financial assets at amortised cost (i)
|
|
40,488
|
|
|
46,382
|
|
18
|
|
46,900
|
|
Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments (see note 35)
|
360,006
|
|
|
201,349
|
|
430,715
|
225,947
|
|
Contingent price
|
|
141,853
|
|
|
155,353
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excess of the pension fund financing (see note 28)
|
|
55,506
|
|
|
55,506
|
|
104
|
104
|
|
Other debtors and sundry operations
|
|
361,214
|
|
|
357,174
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,061,712
|
|
|
932,578
|
|
3,478,361
|
|
3,289,149
|
|
Debtors and other assets - Current
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets measured at amortised cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans to subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
304,301
|
297,616
|
|
Dividends attributed by subsidiaries
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
85,000
|
|
Loans to related parties
|
|
13,969
|
|
|
13,257
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Receivables from the State and concessors
|
|
23,939
|
|
|
27,955
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Guarantees rendered to third parties
|
|
47,458
|
|
|
70,809
|
|
42,087
|
|
43,980
|
|
Subsidiary companies
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
298,153
|
|
69,318
|
|
Other financial assets at amortised cost (i)
|
|
23,234
|
|
|
23,025
|
|
419,740
|
|
526,428
|
|
Assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative financial instruments (see note 35)
|
462,771
|
|
|
363,943
|
|
753,169
|
439,143
|
|
Other financial investments measured at fair value
|
|
41,792
|
|
|
29,938
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Contingent price
|
|
107,605
|
|
|
129,161
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other debtors and sundry operations
|
128,525
|
|
|
223,691
|
|
89,654
|
89,655
|
|
|
|
849,293
|
|
|
881,779
|
|
1,907,104
|
|
1,551,140
|
|
|
|
1,911,005
|
|
|
1,814,357
|
|
5,385,465
|
|
|
4,840,289
* Includes reclassification resulting from the change of the accounting policy as described in note 2a)
|
ENERGY
|
51
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
Loans to subsidiaries - Non-Current and Current, for the Company, mainly includes 1,372,080 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 1,369,908 thousand Euros) of loans
granted to EDP - Gestão da Produção de Energia, S.A. and 1,507,097 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 1,503,715 thousand Euros) of loans granted to EDP Distribuição de Energia, S.A. (see note 37).
For the Loans to subsidiaries, EDP, S.A. performs an analysis to evaluate impairment based on the general approach. The company uses several inputs on making its assessment of the credit risk related to these assets, such as the analysis of the historical possible delays and/or impairment losses indications, rating companies (when applicable) and market and macroeconomic data that may change the probability of default and the expectation of delays in the receivable amounts. According to the analysis performed, as per 31 March 2020 there are no expected credit losses accounted for related to loans with subsidiaries.
-
Other financial assets at amortised cost
On a consolidated basis, this caption mainly includes securities issued by Tagus - Sociedade de Titularização de Crédito, SA, in the context of the transmission of the right to receive tariff adjustments (deviations and deficits) from the National Electric System for credit securitisation companies, acquired by EDP Serviço Universal, S.A. The detail of the balances arising from these operations is as follows:
|
|
Issue
|
ThousandEuros
|
date
|
Overcost from special regime production 2016
|
Ago 2016
|
Overcost from special regime production 2017
|
Dez 2017
|
Overcost from special regime production 2018
|
Jun 2018
|
Overcost from special regime production 2019
|
Jun 2019
|
Class R
|
|
Liquidity
|
|
Senior
|
|
Total
|
Notes
|
|
Notes
|
|
Notes
|
|
Mar 2019
|
462
|
|
693
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
613
|
|
546
|
|
14,356
|
|
15,515
|
462
|
|
1,132
|
|
23,801
|
|
25,395
|
606
|
640
|
20,390
|
|
21,636
|
2,143
|
|
3,011
|
|
58,547
|
|
63,701
On a company basis, this caption includes the bonds issued by EDP Finance B.V. reacquired on market by EDP, S.A.
During 2020 EDP Finance B.V. repaid, at maturity, in the first quarter 750 million Dollars of securities issued, of which EDP, S.A. had already reacquired 167,076 thousand
|
Dollars.
|
|
|
The detail of these bonds is as follows:
|
|
|
|
Issuer
|
|
Maturity
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
EDP Finance B.V.
|
29
|
Jun 2020
|
|
EDP Finance B.V.
|
14
|
Sep 2020
|
|
EDP Finance B.V.
|
20
|
Jan 2021
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
Acquired
|
|
Fair
|
Currency
|
|
|
in Currency
|
|
in Currency
|
|
Value
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
'000
|
'000
|
'000
|
|
|
|
EUR
|
|
4.13%
|
|
300,000
|
|
66,628
|
|
69,196
|
EUR
|
|
4.88%
|
|
750,000
|
|
287,778
|
|
300,247
|
EUR
|
4.13%
|
600,000
|
46,783
|
48,239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
401,189
|
|
417,682
The caption Other debtors and sundry operations - Non Current includes the financial consideration paid in advance for the exploitation of the hydro power plants of Fridão and other amounts invested in such hydro power plant (see note 4).
The variation of the caption Other debtors and sundry operations - Current is mainly due to the receipt in the first quarter of the amount of 121,596 thousand Euros related to the sale of Babilônia Holding, S.A. and its subsidiaries.
23. Tax Assets
Current tax assets are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
Non
|
-Current:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special taxes Brazil
|
|
290,323
|
|
|
389,037
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Current:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
192,343
|
|
|
186,869
|
|
95,221
|
|
108,799
|
Value added tax (VAT)
|
|
70,316
|
|
|
87,431
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Special taxes Brazil
|
|
103,425
|
|
|
132,792
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other taxes
|
7,832
|
|
|
8,643
|
|
727
|
877
|
|
|
|
373,916
|
|
|
415,735
|
|
95,948
|
|
109,676
|
|
|
|
664,239
|
|
|
804,772
|
|
95,948
|
|
109,676
The movement in the period in current and non-current taxes in Brazil is mainly due to exchange rate differences resulting from the depreciation of Brazilian Real against the Euro in 2020.
52
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
|
24. Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019*
|
|
Cash
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
298
|
|
46
|
|
41
|
|
Bank deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current deposits
|
|
712,397
|
|
|
953,829
|
|
133,731
|
|
167,288
|
|
Term deposits
|
|
745,503
|
|
|
545,480
|
|
250,000
|
|
-
|
|
Specific demand deposits in relation to institutional partnerships
|
-
|
|
|
60,977
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,457,900
|
|
|
1,560,286
|
|
383,731
|
|
167,288
|
|
Operations pending cash settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current deposits
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
150,000
|
|
258,000
|
|
Other operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group Financial System (see note 37)
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
637,589
|
612,064
|
|
|
|
1,459,265
|
|
|
1,560,584
|
|
1,171,366
|
|
1,037,393
|
|
Held for sale operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents reclassified as held for sale (see note 34)
|
-14,640
|
|
|
-17,862
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,444,625
|
|
|
1,542,722
|
|
1,171,366
|
|
1,037,393
* Includes the reclassification arising from the change in accounting policy as described in note 2a).
Specific demand deposits in relation to institutional partnerships corresponds to funds required to be held in escrow sufficient to pay the remaining construction related costs of projects in institutional equity partnerships (see note 30), under the Group accounting policy.
As at 31 March 2020, on a company basis, the caption Operations pending cash settlement represents commercial paper issued by EDP, S.A., which is booked as financial debt at the issuance trade date, under the Group accounting policy. This caption of 150,000 thousand Euros (31 December 2019: 258,000 thousand Euros) refers to commercial paper issued on 31 March 2020, acquired by EDP Finance B.V., which settlement date occurred on 2 April 2020.
|
25. Reserves and retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This caption is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
Company
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
Dec 2019
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
|
Legal reserve
|
|
739,024
|
|
|
739,024
|
|
739,024
|
|
739,024
|
|
Fair value reserve (cash flow hedge)
|
|
144,637
|
|
|
58,716
|
|
-155,242
|
|
-91,909
|
|
Tax effect of fair value reserve (cash flow hedge)
|
|
-41,489
|
|
|
-18,175
|
|
34,890
|
|
20,640
|
|
Fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
|
11,344
|
|
|
18,455
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Tax effect of the fair value reserve of assets measured at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
-1,504
|
|
|
-3,253
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Currency translation reserve - Exchange differences arising on consolidation
|
|
-139,430
|
|
|
62,094
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Currency translation reserve - Net investment hedge
|
|
-660,711
|
|
|
-594,947
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Currency translation reserve - Net investment hedge - Cost of hedging
|
|
-85,083
|
|
|
-21,194
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Treasury stock reserve (EDP, S.A.)
|
|
55,124
|
|
|
55,124
|
|
55,124
|
|
55,124
|
|
Other reserves and retained earnings
|
4,390,890
|
|
|
3,951,351
|
|
2,617,281
|
|
1,896,365
|
|
|
|
4,412,802
|
|
|
4,247,195
|
|
3,291,077
|
|
2,619,244
Fair value reserve (cash flow hedge)
The changes in this consolidated caption for the period are as follows:
Thousand Euros
Balance as at 31 December 2019
Changes in fair value - Zephyr Fund (Energia RE portfolio) (see note 19) Changes in fair value - Other (see note 19)
Balance as at 31 March 2020
Group
FV reserve
18,455 -6,488-623
11,344
|
ENERGY
|
53
|
|
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
|
|
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
|
|
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019
Currency translation reserve - Exchange differences arising on consolidation
Exchange differences arising on consolidation corresponds to the amounts resulting from changes in the value of net assets of subsidiaries, joint ventures and associated companies resulting from changes in exchange rates. The exchange rates used in the preparation of the financial statements are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange Rate in Mar 2020
|
|
Exchange Rate in Dec 2019
|
|
Exchange Rate in Mar 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
|
Close
|
|
Average
|
|
Close
|
|
Average
|
|
Close
|
|
Average
|
US Dollar
|
|
USD
|
|
1.096
|
|
1.103
|
|
1.123
|
|
1.120
|
|
1.124
|
|
1.136
|
Brazilian Real
|
|
BRL
|
|
5.700
|
|
4.911
|
|
4.516
|
|
4.414
|
|
4.387
|
|
4.280
|
Macao Pataca
|
|
MOP
|
|
8.749
|
|
8.828
|
|
9.010
|
|
9.035
|
|
9.084
|
|
9.180
|
Canadian Dollar
|
|
CAD
|
|
1.562
|
|
1.482
|
|
1.460
|
|
1.486
|
|
1.500
|
|
1.511
|
Polish Zloty
|
|
PLN
|
|
4.552
|
|
4.325
|
|
4.257
|
|
4.298
|
|
4.301
|
|
4.302
|
Romanian Leu
|
|
RON
|
|
4.825
|
|
4.797
|
|
4.783
|
|
4.745
|
|
4.761
|
|
4.735
|
Pound Sterling
|
|
GBP
|
|
0.886
|
|
0.862
|
|
0.851
|
|
0.878
|
|
0.858
|
|
0.873
|
South African Rand
|
|
ZAR
|
|
19.610
|
|
16.930
|
|
15.777
|
|
16.177
|
|
16.264
|
|
15.929
|
Mexican Peso
|
|
MXN
|
|
25.712
|
|
22.056
|
|
21.220
|
|
21.560
|
|
21.691
|
|
21.816
|
Colombian peso
|
|
COP
|
|
4,453.406
|
|
3,900.351
|
|
3,685.713
|
|
3,673.675
|
|
3,585.021
|
|
3,565.105
|
Chinese Yuan
|
|
CNY
|
|
7.778
|
|
7.698
|
|
7.821
|
|
7.736
|
|
7.540
|
|
7.667
|
Corean Won
|
|
WON
|
|
1,341.030
|
|
1,315.974
|
|
1,296.280
|
|
1,305.210
|
|
n.a.
|
|
n.a
|
Japanese Yen
|
|
JPY
|
|
118.900
|
|
120.126
|
|
121.940
|
|
122.021
|
|
n.a
|
|
n.a
Currency translation reserve - Net investment hedge and Cost of hedging
The changes in these captions, net of income tax, for the period are as follows:
|
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
|
|
investment
|
|
Cost of
|
|
|
hedge
|
|
hedging
|
Balance as at 31
|
December 2019
|
|
-594,947
|
|
-21,194
|
Changes in fair value
|
|
-65,764
|
|
-63,889
|
Balance as at 31
|
March 2020
|
|
-660,711
|
|
-85,083
The caption Net investment hedge corresponds to the amounts resulting from the application of hedge accounting to investments in subsidiaries in foreign currencies, mainly in the subsidiary EDPR North America, through financial derivative instruments (see note 35) and debt in foreign currency. The caption Cost of hedging corresponds to the amounts determined in accordance with accounting policies.
|
26. Non-Controlling Interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This caption is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Dec 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests in income statement
|
|
90,136
|
|
387,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests in equity and reserves
|
3,473,558
|
3,386,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,563,694
|
|
3,773,826
|
|
|
|
|
The movement by subgroup of the non-controlling interests item is analyzed as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousand Euros
|
EDP
|
|
EDP Brasil
|
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
Renováveis
|
|
Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,547,411
|
1,266,635
|
-40,220
|
|
3,773,826
|
|
Balance as at 31 December 2019
|
|
Results
|
|
59,864
|
|
32,075
|
|
-1,803
|
|
90,136
|
|
Dividends
|
|
-
|
|
-814
|
|
-
|
|
-814
|
|
Currency Exchange differences
|
|
-10,099
|
|
-258,883
|
|
-
|
|
-268,982
|
|
Captial Increses/Decreases
|
|
-20,050
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-20,050
|
|
Perimeter variations and Others
|
|
4,792
|
-15,215
|
1
|
|
-10,422
|
|
Balance as at 31 March 2020
|
|
2,581,918
|
|
1,023,798
|
|
-42,022
|
|
3,563,694
54
EDP ‐ Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Company Financial Statements
for the three-month periods ended 31 March 2020 and 2019