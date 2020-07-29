Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Management transaction related with subscription rights by António Martins da Costa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:26am EDT
Management transaction related with subscription rights by António Martins da Costa
Tuesday28, July 2020

Management transaction related with subscription rights by António Martins da Costa

Lisbon, July 28th, 2020:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of article 10 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no.2016/522 of the Commissionand of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA ('EDP') provides the following information to EDP:
  1. In the context of the share capital increase, which attributes subscription rights to shareholders, the member of the Executive Board of Directors António Fernando Melo Martins da Costa informed EDP that, on July 23rd, 2020, he opted for the exercise of his respective subscription rights of 54,299 shares, which correspond to 4,616 shares (subject to allotment).
  2. With regard to the above described transaction of subscription of share, the reference value of the shares is 3.30€, which correspond to a total amount of 15,232.80€.

Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 15:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
11:26aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Management transaction related with subscription ..
PU
07/28Portugal selects multi-billion post-coronavirus hydrogen projects
RE
07/21EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Introducing Ocean Winds, the new marine wind comp..
PU
07/21EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.085035 new shares @ 3.3 EUR f..
FA
07/17China Three Gorges in talks to buy Spain's X-Elio, Expansion says
RE
07/15Portugal's EDP to buy Spain's Viesgo in deal worth two billion euros
RE
07/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : 1st Coupon Interest Payment
PU
07/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : 2020 Financial Calendar Update
PU
07/14Utilities Up As Income-Seeking Investors Rotate Out Of Treasurys -- Utilities..
DJ
07/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : anticipates closure of coal plants in Portugal an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 567 M 17 148 M 17 148 M
Net income 2020 802 M 944 M 944 M
Net Debt 2020 12 622 M 14 858 M 14 858 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 4,33%
Capitalization 16 013 M 18 766 M 18 849 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 11 540
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,45 €
Last Close Price 4,41 €
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.16.64%18 766
NEXTERA ENERGY15.64%137 121
ENEL S.P.A.11.71%94 111
IBERDROLA20.53%80 792
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.14%68 869
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.25%62 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group