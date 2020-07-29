EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Management transaction related with subscription rights by António Martins da Costa

Lisbon, July 28th, 2020: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of article 10 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/522 of the Commission and of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA ('EDP') provides the following information to EDP:

In the context of the share capital increase, which attributes subscription rights to shareholders, the member of the Executive Board of Directors António Fernando Melo Martins da Costa informed EDP that, on July 23rd, 2020, he opted for the exercise of his respective subscription rights of 54,299 shares, which correspond to 4,616 shares (subject to allotment). With regard to the above described transaction of subscription of share, the reference value of the shares is 3.30€, which correspond to a total amount of 15,232.80€.

Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.