EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Payment of Dividends - Year 2019

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS - YEAR 2019

Lisbon, April 16th, 2020: In accordance with article 249º of the Portuguese Securities Code nº 2 paragraph b) and article 7, no. 3 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. hereby informs that the General Shareholders Meeting, held today, on April 16th, 2020, approved the proposal of the Executive Board of Directors for the allocation of profits regarding the financial year ended December 31st, 2019, which provides for the payment of a gross dividend of 0.19 euros per share.

The dividends will be available for payment starting on May 14th, 2020, in accordance with the following terms per share:

Gross dividend per share € 0.19 Income taxes* personal - 28% / corporate - 25% Total of chargeable tax € 0.053 / €0.048 Net dividend per share € 0.137 / €0.143

The final withholding tax rate shall be of 35% if the dividends are paid or made available ("colocado à disposição") to (i) accounts in the name of one or more accountholders, acting on behalf of unidentified third parties, unless the beneficial owner of such dividends is disclosed, in which case the general rules are applicable, or (ii) nonresident entities without a permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to a clearly more favorable tax regime, according to the list approved by a member of the Government responsible for the finance area.

The payment of dividends will be made by deposit on the financial institution's account in which the respective shares, held by each shareholder, are registered. Banco BPI, S.A. - Sociedade Aberta is the paying agent.

Dividends paid to individual shareholders resident in Portugal and taxable for Personal Income Tax purposes (IRS) are subject to a final withholding tax rate of 28%, unless they opt to add the dividends to their remaining taxable income as far as such dividends are not earned as business or professional income.

Dividends paid to corporate shareholders resident in Portugal and taxable for Corporate Income Tax purposes (IRC) are subject to a withholding tax rate of 25%, which is deemed as a payment on account of the final tax due.

Dividends paid to nonresident shareholders and without a permanent establishment in the Portuguese territory, or otherwise having a permanent establishment but to