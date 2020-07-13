Log in
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
News 
News

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Portugal's EDP utility named suspect in corruption probe

07/13/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

LISBON, July 13 (Reuters) - Portugal's prosecutors have named the country's largest utility EDP a formal suspect in an ongoing corruption investigation that caused the suspension of its CEO from his duties last week, the company said on Monday.

Without revealing further details, a spokesperson told Reuters EDP had been notified by the prosecutor's office after Artur Trindade, former energy secretary of state, was also named a suspect for allegedly benefiting the firm in exchange for unspecified favours. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Catarina Demony, Editing by Andrei Khalip)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. -2.47% 4.424 Delayed Quote.17.39%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. -0.29% 13.7 Delayed Quote.30.86%
Financials
Sales 2020 14 619 M 16 616 M 16 616 M
Net income 2020 828 M 941 M 941 M
Net Debt 2020 12 713 M 14 449 M 14 449 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 16 489 M 18 655 M 18 741 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 11 540
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,50 €
Last Close Price 4,54 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.17.39%18 655
NEXTERA ENERGY7.20%127 061
ENEL S.P.A.13.55%92 348
IBERDROLA16.88%78 047
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-11.16%61 752
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.84%59 758
