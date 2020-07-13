EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Portugal's EDP utility named suspect in corruption probe

LISBON, July 13 (Reuters) - Portugal's prosecutors have
named the country's largest utility EDP a formal
suspect in an ongoing corruption investigation that caused the
suspension of its CEO from his duties last week, the company
said on Monday.
Without revealing further details, a spokesperson told
Reuters EDP had been notified by the prosecutor's office after
Artur Trindade, former energy secretary of state, was also named
a suspect for allegedly benefiting the firm in exchange for
unspecified favours.
