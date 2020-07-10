Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : SABA car parks to get 50 electric charging stations thanks to partnership with EDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 06:41am EDT
SABA car parks to get 50 electric charging stations thanks to partnership with EDP
Thursday09, July 2020

The agreement provides for the installation of charging stations across the country, including 10 stations at Nova SBE, Carcavelos. Saba customers will enjoy special benefits with the EDP Comercial electric mobility card.

EDP Comercial and Saba have just signed a partnership to install 50 electric charging stations in 14 car parks operated by Saba in 10 cities across the country. These stations will be connected to the MOBI.E public network, and anyone with an electric vehicle will be able to use them.


With this agreement, electric vehicle users will have more outdoor charging options in public spaces across the country. The first stations will start being installed from August onwards. More than half of the stations are expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Each park will feature at least two charging stations; Nova SBE's parking lot in Carcavelos will have as many as 10 charging stations. The other parks comprised in the partnership are located in Lisbon, Porto, Póvoa de Varzim, Vila Nova de Gaia, Matosinhos, Aveiro, Cascais, Leiria, Faro, and Funchal.


This partnership with Saba is an important milestone for the growth strategy which EDP has adopted to expand the public charging network in Portugal and boost the confidence of electric vehicle users. The agreement will allow EDP Comercial to increase the number of charging stations connected to the public network to more than 250.


'Electric mobility is a key step for decarbonization and for the creation of a more sustainable world. EDP has been making significant investments in this area in order to meet the needs of Portuguese EV drivers, both at home and outdoors. This partnership reflects the company's strategy of associating with leading partners from various sectors of our economy and will boost the relevance and scope of the outdoor charging network,' says EDP Comercial President Vera Pinto Pereira.


'Saba believes it is increasingly important to intensify strategies focusing on electric mobility, which is why it has been entering into several agreements with major energy distribution companies in order to expand this service in the various countries where the company operates. This partnership with EDP, which provides for the installation of 50 charging stations in 14 of our parks, underscores our commitment to adopting a sustainable mobility model, supporting the social responsibility initiatives that are being developed around the globe, and offering our customers top-quality innovative services,' says Saba Portugal Managing Director Marco Martins.


Saba's vision for the parking industry is based on sustainable service hubs encompassing both urban mobility policies and modes of transport, which is why it has been making significant investments in intermodality systems and offering car, scooter and e-bike sharing services. The company has been conducting various urban logistics experiments (microdistribution and e-commerce) which transform parking lots into small distribution nodes (last mile), thus contributing to a more sustainable urban distribution model. New urban logistics and sharing projects are being implemented in various countries across the Saba network, with a special emphasis on the expansion of the EV charging station network.


Customers with rented spots in SABA car parks will be able to use EDP Comercial's CEME card to get special benefits - such as discounts - when charging their electric vehicles with 100% renewable energy.


As an electric mobility electricity supplier, EDP Comercial has already issued more than 21,000 charging cards; over 95,000 recharges have been made across the EDP public charging network, totaling more than 1200 MWh, which has prevented more than 827 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

List of SABA car parks that will have EDP Comercial charging stations:

  • Nova SBE (Carcavelos)
  • Parque Beira-Rio (Vila Nova de Gaia)
  • Alto do Parque (Lisbon)
  • ­Mouzinho de Albuquerque (Póvoa de Varzim)
  • Cruz Carvalho Hospital (Funchal)
  • Pontinha (Faro)
  • Praça do Município (Lisbon)
  • Marquês de Pombal (Aveiro)
  • Casa da Música (Porto)
  • Fonte Luminosa (Leiria)
  • Marisqueiras (Matosinhos)
  • Cardosas (Porto)
  • Ribeira (Porto)
  • Praça de Lisboa (Porto)

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 10:40:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
06:41aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : SABA car parks to get 50 electric charging statio..
PU
07/07EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : CEO, Executive Board Member Suspended Amid Probe
DJ
07/06EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Clarification on the suspension of the ceo and ex..
PU
06/17EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : project reduces areas affected by forest fires in..
PU
06/17EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : is the most valuable Portuguese brand and is in t..
PU
06/06EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Clarification on measures proposed by the Public ..
PU
05/29EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Sporting Clube de Portugal becomes even greener w..
PU
05/28EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : joins the 'Choose Renewable Hydrogen' initiative ..
PU
05/28EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : The last WindFloat platform is on its way to Vian..
PU
05/26Total's entry into Spanish power market shows rising competition - Naturgy CE..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 619 M 16 509 M 16 509 M
Net income 2020 828 M 935 M 935 M
Net Debt 2020 12 713 M 14 357 M 14 357 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 4,25%
Capitalization 16 304 M 18 422 M 18 412 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 11 540
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,50 €
Last Close Price 4,49 €
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chief Executive Officer & Chairman-Executive Board
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.16.07%18 422
NEXTERA ENERGY4.06%123 337
ENEL S.P.A.12.22%91 153
IBERDROLA15.47%77 005
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-10.93%61 912
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.58%58 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group