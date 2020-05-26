Log in
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Total's entry into Spanish power market shows rising competition - Naturgy CEO

05/26/2020 | 05:59am EDT
Logo of Total company on a gas station in Montreuil

France's Total entering Spain's electricity market through the purchase of assets from Portugal's EDP shows how competition is increasing in the country, the Chief Executive of utility Naturgy said on Tuesday.

"This market is becoming very competitive," Francisco Reynes told reporters on a conference call after a shareholders meeting. "Competitors with great financial muscle are starting to play."

"New entrants are shaking us up and in a sense forcing us to make decisions, to react," he said, when asked about Total's purchase of a large client portfolio and two generation plants earlier this month.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Inti Landauro)
