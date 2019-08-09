EDP Energias do Brasil : Conclusion of Litoral Sul Transmissora de Energia Acquisition

Conclusion of Litoral Sul Transmissora de Energia Acquisition

São Paulo, August 9, 2019 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3) announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, EDP - Comercialização e Serviços de Energia LTDA. concluded the acquisition of 100% of Litoral Sul Transmissora de Energia LTDA. ("LSTE") from CEE Power and BRAFER, following the notice published to the market on May 28, 2019.

The total investment is R$ 405 million, considering the acquisition value and the total CAPEX, already reflecting the adjustment between the signature date and the present date.

Following the Company's strategy of strengthen its positioning in the Transmission segment, this acquisition increases the contracted investment to 1,441 km of transmission line extension and 6 substations.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

