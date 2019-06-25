EDP Energias do Brasil : Payment of Dividens/Interest on Equity

EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A.

Publicly Company

NIRE 35.300.179.731

CNPJ/MF no 03.983.431/0001-03

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS AND INTEREST ON NET EQUITY

EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. ("Company") informs its Shareholders that, pursuant to the resolutions described below, as from July

1st, 2019, the payment of R$476.186.655,33, being:

R$439.000.000,00 as interest on equity, equivalent to R$0,724125911 for each common share, attributable to the mandatory minimum dividend, object of approval at the 256 th Board of Directors' Meeting held on December 21 st , 2018, to be paid unadjusted to the holders of the Company common shares on the base date of December 28 th , 2018; and R$37.186.655,33 , equivalent to R$0,061338999 for each common share, as dividends to be paid unadjusted to the holders of the Company common shares on the base date of its Ordinary General Meeting held on April 16 th , 2019 (cut-off date), so shares issued by the Company are traded ex-dividends since April 17, 2019.

1. Payment of the above-mentioned sums shall be subject to the following conditions:

The respective credit shall be paid individually to each shareholder, based on the above-mentioned shareholding position; The shareholders' credits shall be deposited into the bank accounts provided for Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the Depositary Institution of the shares issued by the Company, as from the date on which the payment of the interest on equity and dividends above starts; As regards the shareholders whose reference file does not contain the Individual Taxpayers' Register (CPF/MF) number or the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ/MF) number, or the Bank/Branch/Current Account data, the amounts will be credited as from the third business day, from the date on which the registers were updated in the electronic files of Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., which can be performed by any branch of the network or through mail addressed to the Company's Investor Relations Office located at Rua Gomes de Carvalho, 1996 - 8º andar, Vila Olímpia, CEP 04547-006, Cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo; In the case of shareholders users of safekeeping by Central Depositária da BM&FBOVESPA, dividends shall be credited to the said Central, which shall transfer the sums to shareholders by means of its Safekeeping Agents; The amount of interest on net equity stated above is subject to withholding income tax at the rate of 15% (fifteen percent), under the terms of Law nr. 9249/95, and the shareholders must be paid amounts net of taxes, except for the shareholders who have already proven that they are released from paying this tax; and Those shareholders resident or domiciled in a country that does not tax income or that taxes income at a maximum rate below 20% (twenty percent), referred to article 24, Law nr. 9430/96, shall be subject to withholding income tax at the rate of 25% (twenty-five percent) on the sum reported as interest on equity.

Further information may be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations, located at Rua Gomes de Carvalho, 1996 - 8th floor, Vila Olímpia, zip code 04547-006, city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, Telephones: (55 11) 2185-5907, Fax: (55 11) 2185-5920.

São Paulo, June 25th, 2019

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

CEO and Investor Relations