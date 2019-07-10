Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  EDP - Energias do Brasil    ENBR3   BRENBRACNOR2

EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL

(ENBR3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/10
19.96 BRL   +1.58%
06:43pEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Transmissão MA I Financing Agreement
PU
07/03EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Quiet Period 2Q19 Results
PU
06/25EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Payment of Dividens/Interest on Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EDP Energias do Brasil : Transmissão MA I Financing Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

Notice to the Market

EDP Transmissão MA I Financing Agreement

São Paulo, July 10th, 2019 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it was signed, on June 28th, 2019, the Financing Agreement between its subsidiary EDP Transmissão MA I and Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. ("BNB"), in order to provide a credit facility of R$ 252 million (two hundred and fifty two million reais), to be provided with funds from the Fundo Constitucional de Financiamento do Nordeste ("FNE"), with payment term of 24 (twenty four) years.

This corresponds to, approximately, 75% of the nominal CAPEX or approximately 65% of the total CAPEX. The issuance cost is IPCA + 2.54%1 and IPCA + 2.16%1, considering the possible bonus of default2. In comparison to the return presented in the scope of the auction, the financing structure allows to extrapolate the range of IRR of 12% to 14%, according to assumptions disclosed on that date.

EDP MA I is responsible for the development, construction and operation of Lot 07 of Transmission Auction No. 05/2016 and had its Previous Environmental License issued on April 26th, 2019. It is currently awaiting the approval of the Installation License for the beginning of the construction works.

This operation reinforces the strategy of diversifying competitive sources of financing, aiming to mitigate risks and obtain better returns for its projects and shareholders.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

  1. This rate doesn't consider the costs related to ancillary obligations.
  2. Solvent customers of the Banco do Nordeste, which manages the FNE, receive a discount of 15% on the fixed-rate portion of the Long-Term Rate (TLP), in the financing paid up-to-date.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 22:42:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
06:43pEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Transmissão MA I Financing Agreement
PU
07/03EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Quiet Period 2Q19 Results
PU
06/25EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Payment of Dividens/Interest on Equity
PU
06/04EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Clarification on news published in the media
PU
05/28EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Aquisition of Transmission Lines in the Santa Catarina ..
PU
05/02EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Refusal of the registration requests of Tender offer ov..
PU
04/24EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : General Shareholders Meeting - EDP Portugal
PU
04/22EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : 1Q19 Market Release
PU
04/17EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Quiet Period 1Q19 Results
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 13 668 M
EBIT 2019 1 879 M
Net income 2019 874 M
Debt 2019 6 100 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 12 101 M
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias do Brasil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,7  BRL
Last Close Price 20,0  BRL
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas Vice Chairman, CEO & Director-Investor Relations
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Eduardo Masson de Andrade Martins Finance Director & Head-Investor Relations
Pedro Sampaio Malan Independent Director
Francisco Carlos Coutinho Pitella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL33.22%3 089
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.76%99 671
ENEL27.06%72 953
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.59%65 291
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.46%62 504
IBERDROLA22.46%61 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About