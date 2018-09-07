Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  EDP - Energias do Brasil    ENBR3   BRENBRACNOR2

EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL (ENBR3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EDP Energias do Brasil : announces the conclusion of Costa Rica's sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 12:07am CEST

Sale of shares in Costa Rica

São Paulo, September 06, 2018 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market that, on this day, and after the Notice to the Market published on May 24, 2018, was concluded the sale of 16.0 MW of its Installed Capacity related to the disposal of 51% of the corporate capital held by the Company in Costa Rica Energética Ltda. ("Costa Rica"), fulfilling all the precedent conditions of the transaction.

The total amount of the transaction received by EDP on this date is R$ 43.5 million, reflecting all the adjustments between signing and closing dates.

Within this transaction, the Company concluded the process of divesting on small hydro power plants in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, started with the sale of Pantanal Energética Ltda., with an installed capacity of 51.1 MW, which was completed on January 29, 2016.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
12:07aEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : announces the conclusion of Costa Rica's sale
PU
08/08EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : ANEEL approves the 2018 Annual Tariff Adjustment for ED..
PU
07/17EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Guidance 2Q18 - Market Release
PU
07/10EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Quiet Period 2Q18 Results
PU
06/12EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Report of the Executive Board of Directors of EDP Energ..
PU
05/25EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Divestment on Costa Rica Energética LTDA
PU
05/12China Three Gorges launches $10.8 billion bid for Portuguese power firm EDP
RE
04/18EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Quiet Period 1Q18 Results
PU
04/17EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Guidance 1Q18 - Market Release
PU
04/10EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 12 195 M
EBIT 2018 1 773 M
Net income 2018 673 M
Debt 2018 4 509 M
Yield 2018 5,33%
P/E ratio 2018 10,96
P/E ratio 2019 9,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 7 968 M
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias do Brasil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreir Setas Vice Chairman, CEO & Director-Investor Relations
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Henrique Manuel Marques Faria Lima Freire Vice President-Finance
Pedro Sampaio Malan Independent Director
Francisco Carlos Coutinho Pitella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL-3.15%1 910
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.09%58 000
IBERDROLA-1.83%47 425
DOMINION ENERGY-12.13%46 568
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.13%44 510
EXELON CORPORATION12.15%42 490
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.