EDP Energias do Brasil : announces the conclusion of Costa Rica's sale

Sale of shares in Costa Rica

São Paulo, September 06, 2018 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3), hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market that, on this day, and after the Notice to the Market published on May 24, 2018, was concluded the sale of 16.0 MW of its Installed Capacity related to the disposal of 51% of the corporate capital held by the Company in Costa Rica Energética Ltda. ("Costa Rica"), fulfilling all the precedent conditions of the transaction.

The total amount of the transaction received by EDP on this date is R$ 43.5 million, reflecting all the adjustments between signing and closing dates.

Within this transaction, the Company concluded the process of divesting on small hydro power plants in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, started with the sale of Pantanal Energética Ltda., with an installed capacity of 51.1 MW, which was completed on January 29, 2016.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer