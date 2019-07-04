Log in
EDP Renováveis SA

EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA

(EDPR)
  Report  
EDP Renováveis : EDPR awarded 30 MW in Greece

07/04/2019 | 04:09am EDT

Madrid, July 3rd 2019: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR') secured 20-year Contract-for-Difference ('CfD') at the Greek energy auction to sell electricity produced by Chalkodonio 30 MW wind farm, located in Central Greece, and with expected commercial operation in 2022.

In 2018 EDPR announced the entrance in Greece with the award of two 20-year CfD for a total of 60 MW wind farm. With this new contract EDPR reinforces its footprint in a new market with a sustainable development of its Renewable Energy Source.

As part of its Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019, EDPR continues to study worldwide opportunities while developing profitable projects focused in countries with low risk profile and regulatory stability.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 08:07:11 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 894 M
EBIT 2019 857 M
Net income 2019 275 M
Debt 2019 3 976 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,26x
EV / Sales2020 5,98x
Capitalization 7 877 M
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,56  €
Last Close Price 9,03  €
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Manuel Manso Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
João Paulo Nogueira de Sousa Costeira COO-Offshore, Director & Chief Development Officer
Nuno María Pestana de Almeida Alves Director
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA16.14%8 885
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP31.77%11 089
NORTHLAND POWER INC.19.77%3 583
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD31.16%3 022
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP15.38%2 789
CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO24.13%2 300
