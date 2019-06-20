Log in
EDP Renováveis : EDPR informs about a solar PPA contract with storage in the US

0
06/20/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Madrid, June 20th, 2019: EDP Renováveis, SA ('EDPR'), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has reached an agreement on a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA'), with East Bay Community Energy ('EBCE'), to sell 100 MW of solar energy and 30 MW of energy storage from the Sonrisa Solar Park.

The Sonrisa Solar Park project, which is expected to commence operations in 2022, is located in the U.S. state of California and will be EDPR's first large scale renewable project with storage. The combination of solar with energy storage system was designed to increase efficiency and provide greater balance in energy supply.

With this new agreement, EDPR has now secured 1.7 GW of long-term energy agreements in the U.S. for projects to be installed until 2022.

Given this new PPA, EDPR has now contracted more than 45% of the ~7.0 GW targeted global capacity build-out for 2019-2022 period, as contemplated in the Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive and innovative projects with long-term visibility.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 06:38:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 888 M
EBIT 2019 853 M
Net income 2019 276 M
Debt 2019 3 817 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 29,85
P/E ratio 2020 25,12
EV / Sales 2019 6,24x
EV / Sales 2020 5,94x
Capitalization 7 955 M
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,59 €
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Manuel Manso Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
João Paulo Nogueira de Sousa Costeira COO-Offshore, Director & Chief Development Officer
Nuno María Pestana de Almeida Alves Director
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA16.66%8 746
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC28.57%10 529
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP28.66%5 798
NORTHLAND POWER INC.17.60%3 348
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD22.47%2 672
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP9.41%2 503
