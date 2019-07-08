Log in
EDP Renováveis : EDPR secures a PPA in Brazil

0
07/08/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Madrid, July 8th 2019: EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR'), through its subsidiary EDP Renováveis Brasil, S.A. ('EDPR Brasil'), secured a 20-year private Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') to sell the energy to be produced by Monte Verde VI and Boqueirão I-II. The wind onshore projects, both located in the Brazilian State of Rio Grande do Norte, have a total capacity of 126 MW and start of operations expected for 2022.

As of today, EDPR has 467 MW of wind onshore technology installed in the country, and with this new contract EDPR reinforces its presence in a market with a low risk profile, through the establishment of long term contracts, attractive renewable resources and solid prospects in the medium and long-term. In detail, EDPR has currently more than 1 GW of wind and solar projects under development, of which 0.2 GW with start of operation expected for 2021, 0.4 GW for 2022 and 0.5 GW until 2023, all with long-term contracts secured.

Given this new arrangement, EDPR has now contracted 3.3 GW of the ~7.0 GW targeted global capacity build-out for 2019-2022 period, as part of its Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:47:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 894 M
EBIT 2019 857 M
Net income 2019 275 M
Debt 2019 3 976 M
Yield 2019 0,96%
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,30x
EV / Sales2020 6,02x
Capitalization 7 955 M
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,56  €
Last Close Price 9,12  €
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Manuel Manso Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
João Paulo Nogueira de Sousa Costeira COO-Offshore, Director & Chief Development Officer
Nuno María Pestana de Almeida Alves Director
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA17.30%8 920
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP33.13%11 168
NORTHLAND POWER INC.20.18%3 584
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD33.52%3 071
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP14.84%2 776
CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO28.21%2 407
