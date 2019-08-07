Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP Renováveis SA    EDPR   ES0127797019

EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA

(EDPR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EDP Renováveis : EDPR secures a new PPA for Sonrisa solar project with storage system in the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:35am EDT

Madrid, August 7th, 2019: EDP Renováveis, SA ('EDPR'), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has reached an agreement on a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA'), with San José Clean Energy, to sell 100 MW of solar energy and 10 MW of energy storage from the Sonrisa Solar Park.

The Sonrisa Solar Park project had already secured a PPA for 100 MW of solar energy and 30 MW of energy storage, as announced on June 20, 2019, with the combination of solar and storage designed to increase efficiency and provide greater balance in energy supply. The project, that will now total 200 MW of solar energy and 40 MW of energy storage, is located in the U.S. state of California and is expected to start operations in 2022.

With this new agreement, EDPR has now secured 1.8 GW of long-term energy agreements in the U.S. for projects to be installed through 2022.
Given this new PPA, EDPR has now contracted 47% of the ~7.0 GW targeted global capacity build-out for 2019-2022 period, as communicated in the Strategic Update on March 12, 2019.

EDPR's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive and innovative projects with long-term visibility.

EDP Renováveis, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 07:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
03:35aEDP RENOVÁVEIS : EDPR secures a new PPA for Sonrisa solar project with storage s..
PU
07/30EDP RENOVÁVEIS : EDPR concludes sale agreement in Europe
PU
07/29EDP to Sell Brazil Wind Farm to Actis for $171.9 Million
DJ
07/08EDP RENOVÁVEIS : EDPR secures a PPA in Brazil
PU
07/04EDP RENOVÁVEIS : EDPR awarded 30 MW in Greece
PU
06/20EDP Renewables Announces an Agreement to Bring a Combined 130 Megawatts of So..
GL
06/20Scotland approves 800 MW Moray West offshore wind project
AQ
06/20EDP RENOVÁVEIS : EDPR informs about a solar PPA contract with storage in the US
PU
06/18EDP RENOVÁVEIS : Renewables, Cummins Inc., Nestlé, and Wabash Valley Power Allia..
AQ
05/21EDP RENOVÁVEIS : EDPR informs about MoU with ENGIE
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 876 M
EBIT 2019 922 M
Net income 2019 294 M
Debt 2019 2 761 M
Yield 2019 0,97%
P/E ratio 2019 28,1x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,79x
EV / Sales2020 6,01x
Capitalization 8 104 M
Chart EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
Duration : Period :
EDP Renováveis SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9,69  €
Last Close Price 9,29  €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
João Manuel Manso Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
João Paulo Nogueira de Sousa Costeira COO-Offshore, Director & Chief Development Officer
Nuno María Pestana de Almeida Alves Director
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA19.49%9 073
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP34.85%11 236
NORTHLAND POWER INC.17.42%3 481
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP10.82%2 679
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD15.33%2 542
CESP COMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE SAO PAULO33.49%2 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group