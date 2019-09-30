MAYFLOWER WIND OFFERS AFFORDABLE CLEAN ENERGY FROM OFFSHORE WIND TO CONNECTICUT

Boston, MA & Hartford, CT, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayflower Wind, a joint venture of Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell) and EDPR Offshore North America LLC (EDPR), today submitted low-cost bids of power from its planned offshore wind farm to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) in response to the procurement launched by DEEP implementing Public Act 19-71. The publicly available versions of the Mayflower Wind bids are available at www.mayflowerwind.com.

“Governor Lamont has outlined a vision for moving Connecticut toward a clean energy future, and we believe our proposal can play a role in advancing that vision in an affordable manner,” said John Hartnett, President of Mayflower Wind. “The state’s comprehensive energy strategy calls for deployment of cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable energy resources – and that is exactly what we are offering.”

Mayflower Wind brings the deep experience and skills of its parents Shell and EDP Renewables to this offshore wind effort. This includes successfully developing, permitting, financing, constructing, and operating offshore and onshore wind projects and offshore production facilities. Mayflower Wind draws on the combined strength of more than 18,000 U.S. employees, a supply chain of more than 5,000 U.S. companies of which more than 800 are small businesses or women- and minority-owned enterprises, $400 billion in market capitalization, experience operating 6,100 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind in the U.S., and ongoing development and construction of 2,700 MW of offshore wind to go into service between now and 2023 in France, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Scotland.

About Shell New Energies

Shell aims to make electricity a significant part of its business, from generating it to buying, selling and supplying electricity directly to customers. Shell New Energies is seeking to maximize the company’s strengths in fast-growing and commercial parts of the energy industry, such as offshore wind in the USA.

Shell first entered the onshore wind business in the USA in 2001. Today, Shell has interests in four onshore wind power projects in North America and one offshore wind farm in Europe. In total, its share of the energy capacity from these projects is more than 290 megawatts (MW). Shell also has a 20% interest in the Blauwwind consortium that will build and operate the Borssele 3 and 4 wind farms off the Dutch coast. The wind farms are designed to have a total installed capacity of 731.5MW, enough to power around 825,000 Dutch households.

https://www.shell.com/newenergies

About EDP Renewables

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) is a global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest wind energy producer. With a sound development pipeline, first class assets and market-leading operating capacity, EDPR has undergone exceptional development in recent years and is currently present in 14 markets (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the UK and the US). EDPR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ENGIE to create an equally co-owned (50/50) joint venture in the offshore wind energy segment. The newco will be the one of the five largest offshore wind energy operators globally and will be operational by the end of 2019.

Energias de Portugal, S.A. (“EDP”), the principal shareholder of EDPR, is a global energy company and a leader in value creation, innovation and sustainability. EDP has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 12 consecutive years. For further information, visit www.edpr.com.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (“EDPR NA”) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 49 wind farms, five solar parks, and 13 regional and development offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 6,900 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 6,300 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.

