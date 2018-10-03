eDreams ODIGEO : introduces an augmented reality app feature to allow travellers to check if their luggage is allowed in the cabin

This new functionality allows customers to scan their carry-on luggage with their phone's camera to check if the size meets airline requirements

With this new service, the company continues to strengthen its commitment to personalising travel experiences through cutting-edge technology solutions

Barcelona, 3rd October 2018 - eDreams ODIGEO, Europe's largest online travel company, has launched a new augmented reality function across its mobile apps which allows travellers to quickly scan their hand luggage to ensure it meets airline size requirements. This new feature is fully personalised, automatically using the details from each customer's booking, including the relevant airline.

According to a recent international study carried out by eDreams ODIGEO[1], the moments immediately prior to departure generate the most stress for travellers due to the last minute preparations that must be taken into account - including luggage restrictions. With this service, eDreams ODIGEO intends to make travel easier and more hassle-free for the 18.5 million customers it serves every year, by allowing them to check if their bag complies with airline regulations before they get to the airport. If passengers find their bag is too big, they are able to book additional checked luggage within the app in a matter of seconds.

The free service covers 80% of flights sold at eDreams ODIGEO and is available on devices with iOS operating systems (version 11 or higher).

This augmented reality scanner is another addition to the range of unique features offered through eDreams ODIGEO's mobile apps across its leading brands eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo and Travellink, which are already among the most highly rated travel apps by users, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5.

According to Christoph Dieterle, Chief Product & Retail Officer of eDreams ODIGEO, 'Introducing this free service to our app marks another step towards making travelling simpler, hassle-free and more enjoyable for our customers. The augmented reality scanner saves travellers time and makes preparing to go away less stressful. It builds on the impressive functionality of our apps, which already offer free services such as a real-time flight status notification and credit card scanner. Every day at eDreams ODIGEO, our team puts the latest technologies to work on behalf of our customers, creating tailored travel services so that customers can get the best prices and the greatest convenience there is to offer.'

[1]The Emotional Journey. eDreams ODIGEO 2018. https://www.themeaningfuljourney.com/the-emotional-journey/

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses. Under its four leading online travel agency brands - eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo - it offers the best deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for the more than 18.5 million customers it serves across 43 markets. eDreams ODIGEO is listed in the Spanish Stock Market.

