eDreams ODIGEO : strengthens its accommodation inventory and now offers more than 2.1 million properties worldwide

eDreams ODIGEO's accommodation platform celebrates first year as one of the largest accommodation platforms, following com's integration

Associated properties benefit from access to eDreams ODIGEO's 18.5 million customers

By optimising over 30,000 agreements with accommodation providers, the Group is now offering additional exclusive flight + hotel proposals to travellers worldwide

Barcelona, February 5th 2018.- The eDreams ODIGEO Connect (eOC) platform is celebrating its first year as one of the largest lodging platforms in the world. This comes following the completed integration of budgetplaces.com as part of the company's income diversification strategy. The accommodation platform, which launched on October 1, 2017, allows partners accommodation providers to list their properties to travellers from all over the world across the four eDreams ODIGEO brands: eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo and Travellink.

The company has optimised over 30,000 of its agreements with key partners, including all the well known global hotel chains, allowing the Group to offer additional exclusive flight + hotel proposals to travellers worldwide and to become one of the largest accommodation platforms listing over 2.1 million properties.

Through this platform, customers can book flight & hotel packages, combining the best airfares with exclusive room rates in all types of establishments, allowing them to save up to 40% compared to the same services booked separately.

Through this platform, establishments have access to information on trends and behaviour habits that eDreams ODIGEO collects from more than 18.5 million customers it serves in 43 different markets around the globe, allowing them to adapt their offer dynamically. According to company data, users book their flights more than 45 days before they fly, and the average trip length is six days, which allows hoteliers to benefit from a longer reservation window. In addition to this, this partnership guarantees a lower cancellation rate, as travellers who have booked both flights and accommodation are less likely to cancel.

From their first year of operation, eDreams ODIGEO data shows that independent properties on the eOC platform benefit from increased visibility and some have seen their room sales increase by up tp 50%. According to Louis Bouchayer, Director of Lodging of eDreams ODIGEO, 'accessing an additional segment of travellers has allowed hotels to gain exposure and register increases of up to 50% in their room sales, with an increase in the reservation period and average length stay of 21% and 36% respectively. We are delighted to be able to work directly with these businesses to improve both their competitiveness and ours.'

Francisco Javier Domínguez, head of Online Sales at Palladium Hotels Group, explained that 'from the first contact, through the configuration of the hotels, to day-to-day management and resolution of incidents, working with eDreams is extremely simple. If we add that its areas of influence allow us to have a presence in markets of high interest and that its flight & hotel business model fits perfectly into our distribution strategy, we are convinced that eDreams ODIGEO will be a long-time partner of importance in the commercialization of Palladium Hotel Group and all its brands.'

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the largest online travel companies in the world and one of the largest European e-commerce companies. Through its four leading online brands (eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink) and the meta search engine Liligo provides the best deals on scheduled flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rentals, dynamic packages, packages of holidays and travel insurance to facilitate travel, make them more accessible and with a better value for money for the more than 18.5 million customers served in 43 markets. eDreams ODIGEO is listed on the Spanish stock market.