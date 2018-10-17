London, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EDTECHX HOLDINGS ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FULL OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION WITH RESPECT TO INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

London, United Kingdom (October 17, 2018) – EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EDTXU) (the “ Company ”) announced today that it has completed the sale of an additional 825,000 units pursuant to the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters in its initial public offering. Each unit consists of one share of common stock of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (“ Common Stock ”), and one redeemable warrant (“ Warrant ”) entitling the holder to purchase one share of Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units, common stock and warrants have been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“ Nasdaq ”) and trade under the ticker symbols “EDTXU,” “EDTX” and “EDTXW,” respectively.

The units were sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $8,250,000. Including the net proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option, together with the proceeds of the private placements conducted simultaneously with the initial closing of the initial public offering and the closing of the over-allotment option, a total of $64,198,750 (or $10.15 per unit sold in the initial public offering including the over-allotment option) has been placed in trust for the benefit of public stockholders.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training and education technology industries.

Chardan and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from: Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, Suite 1600, New York, New York 10004. Contact: Vim de Alwis: VDeAlwis@chardancm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the companies’ registration statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, therefore, actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The companies assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









