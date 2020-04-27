Log in
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION

(EW)
Edwards Lifesciences : ' HemoSphere Platform Gets Health Canada Indication to Treat COVID-19 Patients

04/27/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. on Monday said its HemoSphere advanced monitoring platform received an indication in the treatment of Covid-19 patients from Health Canada.

Edwards said its HemoSphere platform is compatible with a range of sensors and catheters to help monitor vital signs including blood flow and oxygenation in critically ill patients.

The company said its HemoSphere platform monitors fluid levels in patients, adding, "For critically ill patients with Covid-19, monitoring the amount of fluid that these patients are receiving is important, as giving too much or too little fluid could worsen their breathing."

The company also said the "approval was granted following an interim order issued by Health Canada to address the pressing need for medical supplies used in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

