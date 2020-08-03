EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EEII AG: EEII AG reports a change in its shareholder structure



03-Aug-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

Zug, August 3, 2020

EEII AG reports a change in its shareholder structure



As per 31 July 2020, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold), the main shareholder of EEII AG, and NACALA WORLDWIDE AG, Luzern (NACALA), have signed an agreement regarding the sale of Gehold's entire participation in EEII AG (92.41% of the total capital and voting rights) to NACALA. NACALA is a newly established company which intends to bring the long-standing expertise of its owners and various investments in the infrastructure and related construction business in emerging markets (mainly in Africa) under the umbrella of EEII. The sale is subject to various mutual covenants. Closing is expected to take place within 6 to 12 weeks.

Victor L. Gnehm, EEII's Chairman, said: "We are very happy to have found in NACALA a new anchor investor for EEII AG, and we are confident that NACALA will give fresh impetus to the company and open the doors to an exciting investment universe which has been generally out of reach for Swiss investors so far."

For further information please contact:

For Gehold SA: Victor L. Gnehm, Counsel, Schnurrenberger Tobler Gnehm & Partner,

Tel. No. +41 41 723 10 40; gnehm@stgp.ch

For NACALA WORLDWIDE AG: press@nacala.ch; Tel. No. +41 41 541 80 86

EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).