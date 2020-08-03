Log in
EEII AG    EEII   CH0007162958

EEII AG

(EEII)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/03 11:30:29 am
3.42 CHF   +35.71%
EEII AG: EEII AG reports a change in its shareholder structure

08/03/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: EEII AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EEII AG: EEII AG reports a change in its shareholder structure

03-Aug-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, August 3, 2020

EEII AG reports a change in its shareholder structure

As per 31 July 2020, Gehold SA, Zug (Gehold), the main shareholder of EEII AG, and NACALA WORLDWIDE AG, Luzern (NACALA), have signed an agreement regarding the sale of Gehold's entire participation in EEII AG (92.41% of the total capital and voting rights) to NACALA. NACALA is a newly established company which intends to bring the long-standing expertise of its owners and various investments in the infrastructure and related construction business in emerging markets (mainly in Africa) under the umbrella of EEII. The sale is subject to various mutual covenants. Closing is expected to take place within 6 to 12 weeks.

Victor L. Gnehm, EEII's Chairman, said: "We are very happy to have found in NACALA a new anchor investor for EEII AG, and we are confident that NACALA will give fresh impetus to the company and open the doors to an exciting investment universe which has been generally out of reach for Swiss investors so far."

For further information please contact:
For Gehold SA: Victor L. Gnehm, Counsel, Schnurrenberger Tobler Gnehm & Partner,
Tel. No. +41 41 723 10 40; gnehm@stgp.ch
For NACALA WORLDWIDE AG: press@nacala.ch; Tel. No. +41 41 541 80 86

EEII is quoted on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1108573

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1108573  03-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus H. Bühler Chief Executive Officer
Lorenz Victor Gnehm Chairman
Christoph Offenhauser Secretary & Director
