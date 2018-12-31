Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  EF Hutton America Inc    

EF HUTTON AMERICA INC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- USD   --.--%
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

HUTN Takes Steps to Strengthen Balance Sheet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 10:20pm CET

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--  HUTN Inc. (OTC: HUTN) board has approved a financial restructuring program under which it intends to offer certain unsecured creditors a choice of securities to satisfy outstanding obligations. The board believes a successful restructuring will discharge a majority of the Company’s debt and create a strong foundation for 2019.

EF Hutton, Inc.
Hutton PR Dec. 31


The offer will commence immediately and is to be completed by January 12, 2019.   The offer is to be made to all unsecured creditors who claim at least $10,000; except utilities; taxing authorities, those holding third-party collateral and non-profit religious organizations (collectively, the “Eligible Offerees”).

Eligible Offerees can choose one of the following securities:

  • Series E Preferred Stock with a 6% cumulative dividend, non-dilutive and voting as a class, not with common, on certain matters that impact preferred holders. No cash dividend can be paid to common stock holders until the Series E Preferred Stock has been redeemed in full.

or,

  • Common Stock.

The securities are to be issued in reliance upon an exemption from registration pursuant to Rule 506 of the Securities Act of 1933 and will therefore be subject to the resale restrictions under Rule 144 under said Act. 

The securities offered are subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum (the "Offering Memorandum") that will be provided to the Eligible Offerees.  All Eligible Offerees who receive the offer must accept it or it will be deemed rejected.  The Company believes a successful financial restructuring is crucial to achieve business objectives and is in the paramount interest of all stakeholders including the Eligible Offerees.

When the restructuring is completed, HUTN expects to have only secured liabilities on its balance sheet, with limited exceptions as described above.  This restructuring allows HUTN to start 2019 in a strong financial position. 

About HUTN

HUTN, Inc. is a FinTech company whose subsidiaries provide branded services to consumers ("B2C").  Our subsidiaries provide services and products involving a wide range of financial technologies and have developed specialty services that are designed to enhance individual savings, investing and communication.

Contact Investor Relations
Company EF Hutton
Phone (937) 323-2000
Email info@efhutton.com

HUTN inc logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EF HUTTON AMERICA INC
10:20pHUTN Takes Steps to Strengthen Balance Sheet
GL
11/09HUTN : Announces Terms of its First Special Dividend
AQ
11/08HUTN : Announces Stock Offering
AQ
11/08HUTN Announces Terms of its First Special Dividend
GL
11/08HUTN Announces New Coin - FAVR
GL
10/20HUTN : to Pay Special Dividends
AQ
10/19HUTN to Pay Special Dividends
GL
10/10EF HUTTON : Licenses Solution to Hedge Bitcoin
GL
09/28HUTN : Chairman Exercises Options to Buy 1.39 Million Shares
AQ
09/27HUTN Chairman Exercises Options to Buy 1.39 Million Shares
GL
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Daniels Co-Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Stanley Hutton Rumbough Co-Chairman
Paul C. Hiltz Director
Charles E. Winburn Director
Paul Schmittauer Marketing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EF HUTTON AMERICA INC0
FISERV11.28%28 654
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES-4.65%22 457
WIRECARD42.69%18 397
GLOBAL PAYMENTS2.29%16 049
FIRST DATA CORP1.38%15 874
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.