EF HUTTON AMERICA INC
Hutn Inc : EF Hutton CEO Christopher Daniels to Present at the MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

09/26/2018 | 01:56am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / Christopher Daniels, CEO of HUTN, Inc. (OTC PINK: HUTN), parent company of EF Hutton, will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City.

About HUTN, Inc.

HUTN, Inc. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide B2C internet services. HUTN Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HUTN, Inc. is the parent company of: (i) EF Hutton, Inc., a legendary brand known for innovation for more than 114 years and now fintech leader providing digital finance research and investment services, as well as digital asset services such as cryptocurrency research, coins and tokens; (ii) Vibrant Mobility, Inc., a mobile communications services provider; and, (iii) Megga, Inc., an integrated social network and online services provider. HUTN, Inc.'s subsidiaries offer innovative financial products designed to work for everyday people. Learn more at www.efhutton.com.

Conference Overview and Structure

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00 AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button.

Participating Companies

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com).

Marquee Sponsor

  • Maxim Group
  • The Special Equities Group

Platinum Sponsor

  • Interactive Offers
  • M2 Compliance

Other Sponsors

  • MZ Group
  • Irth Communications
  • Gillon Tax Advisors
  • Proactive Investors
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • Equities.com
  • Issuer Direct
  • The Money Channel
  • Marcum
  • Equisolve
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • Berg Capital Markets, LLC

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

For More Information

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com
Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: HUTN, Inc.


© Accesswire 2018
