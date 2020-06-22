Log in
EFG Hermes E : Holds its First Virtual Investor Conference

06/22/2020 | 03:42am EDT

(22 June 2020)

EFG Hermes, the leading financial services corporation in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), kicked off today its first Virtual Investor Conference. Over the course of six days between 22-30 June, executives from 72 companies representing 14 countries will connect with more than 480 investors managing an aggregate USD 15 trillion in assets. Participants will access conference events through a digital platform moderated by EFG Hermes.

The inaugural Virtual Investor Conference continues EFG Hermes' track record of hosting the largest FEM-focused events, providing an alternative venue for connecting global investors with opportunities across several regions. With the broadest reach of any such event in the FEM universe, the current turnout of attendees and presenting companies reflects the strong appetite of both global investors and local companies to explore potential avenues of growth in the coming period.

Karim Awad, Chief Executive Office of EFG Hermes Holding said, 'The conference is being held the in the middle of significant global economic changes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have effects, with special challenges facing FEMs. Lockdowns and the resultant decrease in global trade earnings, coupled with a contraction in portfolio inflows have strained several countries' financial positions. Meanwhile, the rapid fall in oil and commodity prices has put pressure on those countries, which are dependent on natural resource extraction. International credit rating agencies have downgraded significant stocks of FEM debt, while hundreds of countries have approached the IMF for emergency funding.'

Despite current challenges facing FEM markets, Mohamed Ebeid, co-CEO of the Investment Bank at EFG Hermes, sees that changes in the macro picture might create new opportunities for countries, markets and companies. 'We do see the prospect of some relief from immediate pressures, with an easing of FEM portfolio outflows expected as major central banks continuing to implement large expansionary programs. We could also see a floor put under commodity price drops as major oil producers solidify their commitment to large output cuts. Investors and executives will nevertheless have to navigate a changed landscape, where previously more-or-less hidden structural trends come to the fore and accelerate. A main objective of the Virtual Investor Conference is to provide participants with first-hand insights from key international players, spurring further investment in FEMs.'

EFG Hermes has organized flagship conferences over nearly two decades to great global recognition, with investors regarding them as some of the world's most important FEM-focused gatherings. Most recently, the 15th edition of the EFG Hermes One on One Conference 2019 was shortlisted at the ICE Awardsalongside a list of global companies for 'Best Motivational Event' and 'Best Logistical Challenge of the Year', underscoring the event's importance in the industry today.

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:41:08 UTC
