EFG International : 2020 half-year results
07/22/2020 | 01:06am EDT
|Sales 2020
1 174 M
1 259 M
1 259 M
|Net income 2020
110 M
118 M
118 M
|Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|17,3x
|Yield 2020
|4,62%
|Capitalization
2 000 M
2 139 M
2 145 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|Capi. / Sales 2020
|1,70x
|Nbr of Employees
|Free-Float
|25,2%
|Chart EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Technical analysis trends EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
6,28 CHF
|Last Close Price
6,85 CHF
|Spread / Highest target
22,6%
|Spread / Average Target
-8,35%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-32,8%