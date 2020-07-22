Log in
EFG International AG    EFGN   CH0022268228

EFG INTERNATIONAL AG

(EFGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/21 11:31:29 am
6.85 CHF   +2.24%
01:06aEFG INTERNATIONAL : 2020 half-year results
PU
06/30EFG INTERNATIONAL : concludes share buyback programme
PU
05/04EFG INTERNATIONAL AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
EFG International : 2020 half-year results

07/22/2020 | 01:06am EDT

Disclaimer

EFG International AG published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 05:05:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 174 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
Net income 2020 110 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 4,62%
Capitalization 2 000 M 2 139 M 2 145 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,2%
Technical analysis trends EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,28 CHF
Last Close Price 6,85 CHF
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piergiorgio G. Pradelli Chief Executive Officer
Peter Anthony Fanconi Chairman
Christian Flemming Chief Operating Officer
Dimitris Ch. Politis Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bagnall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EFG INTERNATIONAL AG7.20%2 139
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.62%163 323
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.42%57 711
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.26%50 898
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-6.71%48 423
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.85%45 922
