EFG International : Statement by EFG International

EFG International AG Phone +41 44 226 18 50 Bleicherweg 8 Fax +41 44 226 18 55 8001 Zurich efginternational.com Switzerland Media Release

Statement by EFG International

Zurich, 14 September 2018

EFG International has noted today's announcement of the nomination of Thomas A. Mueller for election to the Board of Directors of Raiffeisen Switzerland, which is expected to take place on 10 November 2018. As of that date, Thomas A. Mueller will step down from his current role as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Risk Officer of EFG International. EFG will announce a successor in due time.

Contact

Investor Relations Media Relations +41 44 212 73 77 +41 44 226 12 72 investorrelations@efginternational.com mediarelations@efginternational.com About EFG International

EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFG International's group of private banking businesses operates in around 40 locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

EFG International AG, Bleicherweg 8, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland www.efginternational.com

Important Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by EFG International AG ("EFG") solely for use by you for general information only and does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding EFG.

This release contains specific forward-looking statements that include terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements represent EFG's judgments and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, the financial situation, and/or the development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to successfully realize the synergies expected from the integration of BSI SA ("BSI"), (2) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (3) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates, (4) competitive pressures, and (5) other risks and uncertainties inherent in the business of EFG and its subsidiaries, including BSI legacy risks. EFG is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements,

whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation concerning the future performance of EFG and its subsidiaries. EFG may not realize the full benefits of the integration of BSI, including the expected synergies, cost savings or growth opportunities within the anticipated time frame or at all.