EFG International AG

EFG INTERNATIONAL AG

(EFGN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

EFG International : joins Swiss banks pressing ahead with dividend

04/02/2020

Swiss private bank EFG International on Thursday confirmed plans to propose a dividend of 0.30 Swiss francs (0.2505 pounds) per share at its annual general meeting on April 29, joining the ranks of Swiss lenders going ahead with dividend payouts despite pressure from regulators.

Banks from the European Union to Britain, Finland and New Zealand have halted dividend payments as regional authorities have asked them to stop payouts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In Switzerland, financial supervisor FINMA has urged banks be prudent with their dividends, but has not banned payouts outright. Any new capital relief to promote lending during the coronavirus crisis would be cut for any new dividend payments approved after March 25, it said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 1 194 M
EBIT 2020 123 M
Net income 2020 144 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,64%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,31x
Capitalization 1 621 M
Chart EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
EFG International AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,77  CHF
Last Close Price 5,57  CHF
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piergiorgio G. Pradelli Chief Executive Officer
John Alexander Williamson Chairman
Christian Flemming Chief Operating Officer
Dimitris Ch. Politis Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bagnall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EFG INTERNATIONAL AG-13.62%1 667
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.64%164 247
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.05%62 039
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.61%42 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.39%42 071
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.-1.46%42 068
