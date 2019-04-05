EFG International AG Phone +41 44 226 18 50 Bleicherweg 8 Fax +41 44 226 18 55 8001 Zurich efginternational.com Switzerland

Media Release

EFG International publishes agenda for its Annual General Meeting

Zurich, 05 April 2019

EFG International today published its invitation to the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 26 April 2019.

For the 2018 financial year, the Board of Directors of EFG International proposes to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend by way of a distribution out of reserves from capital contributions of CHF 0.30 per share (free of Swiss withholding tax). As previously announced, this is an increase of 20% from the dividend distributed in the prior year.

The ex-dividend date is 30 April 2019, the dividend record date is 02 May 2019, and the payment of the cash distribution is scheduled for 03 May 2019.

At this year's Annual General Meeting, the following three members of EFG's Board of Directors will not stand for re-election: Michael Higgin, Daniel Zuberbühler, and Fong Seng Tee.

Michael Higgin joined EFG's Board of Directors in 2012. Since 2015 he held the role of Chair of the Audit Committee, in which Stuart Robertson, member of the Board of Directors since 2018, will succeed him. Daniel Zuberbühler became a member of the Board in 2014 and served ad interim as Chair of the Risk Committee from April 2015 to April 2016, at which time he was succeeded by Susanne Brandenberger in this role. Fong Seng Tee joined EFG's Board of Directors in 2018 and also served as Chair of the Asia Advisory Board. He is stepping down in order to pursue other business opportunities. A search is underway for his successor. EFG's Board of Directors would like to thank Michael Higgin, Daniel Zuberbühler and Fong Seng Tee for their exemplary and dedicated service.

All other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term of office. Also, John A. Williamson will stand for re-election as Chair of the Board of Directors for a term of one year.

Further proposals to the Annual General Meeting include, among other items:

-The re-election of all current members of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee

-Amendments to the Articles of Association regarding the variable compensation mechanism

-The approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

Invitation and agenda items for the AGM

The invitation and agenda items for the Annual General Meeting can be found on EFG International's website at: www.efginternational.com/agm