EFG International : publishes agenda for its Annual General Meeting

04/05/2019

EFG International AG

Phone +41 44 226 18 50

Bleicherweg 8

Fax +41 44 226 18 55

8001 Zurich

efginternational.com

Switzerland

Media Release

EFG International publishes agenda for its Annual General Meeting

Zurich, 05 April 2019

EFG International today published its invitation to the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on 26 April 2019.

For the 2018 financial year, the Board of Directors of EFG International proposes to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend by way of a distribution out of reserves from capital contributions of CHF 0.30 per share (free of Swiss withholding tax). As previously announced, this is an increase of 20% from the dividend distributed in the prior year.

The ex-dividend date is 30 April 2019, the dividend record date is 02 May 2019, and the payment of the cash distribution is scheduled for 03 May 2019.

At this year's Annual General Meeting, the following three members of EFG's Board of Directors will not stand for re-election: Michael Higgin, Daniel Zuberbühler, and Fong Seng Tee.

Michael Higgin joined EFG's Board of Directors in 2012. Since 2015 he held the role of Chair of the Audit Committee, in which Stuart Robertson, member of the Board of Directors since 2018, will succeed him. Daniel Zuberbühler became a member of the Board in 2014 and served ad interim as Chair of the Risk Committee from April 2015 to April 2016, at which time he was succeeded by Susanne Brandenberger in this role. Fong Seng Tee joined EFG's Board of Directors in 2018 and also served as Chair of the Asia Advisory Board. He is stepping down in order to pursue other business opportunities. A search is underway for his successor. EFG's Board of Directors would like to thank Michael Higgin, Daniel Zuberbühler and Fong Seng Tee for their exemplary and dedicated service.

All other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for another one-year term of office. Also, John A. Williamson will stand for re-election as Chair of the Board of Directors for a term of one year.

Further proposals to the Annual General Meeting include, among other items:

-The re-election of all current members of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee

-Amendments to the Articles of Association regarding the variable compensation mechanism

-The approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

Invitation and agenda items for the AGM

The invitation and agenda items for the Annual General Meeting can be found on EFG International's website at: www.efginternational.com/agm

1/2

Contact

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+41 44 212 73 77

+41 44 226 12 72

investorrelations@efginternational.com

mediarelations@efginternational.com

About EFG International

EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFG International's group of private banking businesses operates in around 40 locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

EFG International AG, Bleicherweg 8, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland

www.efginternational.com

Important Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by EFG International AG (''EFG'') solely for use by you for general information only and does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding EFG.

This release contains specific forward-looking statements that include terms like ''believe'', ''assume'', ''expect'', ''target'' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements represent EFG's judgments and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, the financial situation, and/or the development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to successfully realize the synergies expected from the integration of BSI SA (''BSI''), (2) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (3) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates, (4) competitive pressures, and (5) other risks and uncertainties inherent in the business of EFG and its subsidiaries, including BSI legacy risks. EFG is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation concerning the future performance of EFG and its subsidiaries. EFG may not realize the full benefits of the integration of BSI, including the expected synergies, cost savings or growth opportunities within the anticipated time frame or at all.

2/2

Disclaimer

EFG International AG published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 05:16:01 UTC
About