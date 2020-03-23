Efora Energy : CEO Stakeholder Communication-200320

EFORA ENERGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1993/000460/06)

JSE Share Code: EEL

ISIN: ZAE000248258

('Efora' or 'the Company')

Dear Valued Customers, Stakeholders and Partners

As COVID-19 spreads around the world, we have seen the devastating effect it has had in Asia, Europe and elsewhere. Now that the virus has firmly made its presence known in Africa, there is no doubt that it will also have a significant impact on our lives and on the South African economy. As a business, it is our priority to safeguard against this inevitable scenario as best we can and to mitigate the effects of the pandemic to the best of our ability.

Health and Safety

The health and safety of our employees, customers, business partners and all stakeholders is our priority and we have instituted measures in line with recommendations made by the South African government and local and international health bodies.

Business Continuity

We value your business and assure you that we have contingency plans in place to ensure that are able to continue to provide you with the service you expect from us and to which we are committed to delivering. Whilst some of our employees will be working remotely to minimise the risk, we have ensured that they are equipped with the necessary tools to do so and have put the following measures in place:

Travel

To protect the health of our people, customers, business partners, stakeholders and the society as a whole, we have put a hold on all non-essential local, national and international business travel.

Social Distancing

We are also strongly discouraging in-person meetings and instead, we have equipped our teams to continue to engage with you via telephone, e-mail and video-conferencing. We are encouraging our employees to work from home where possible to further limit the chances of interaction and potential infection. These measures will impact how we engage with you, but be assured that we continue to be only a phone call or e-mail away. It is our priority to ensure that our business provides continuity to you even when our teams are working outside the office.

To you, our valued partners, stakeholders and customers, we extend our thanks for your empathy and support during this very difficult time.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by this unprecedented crisis and we would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to everyone on the ground, taking serious risks and working tirelessly to keep us all safe.

It is the responsibility of all of us to work together in combating the spread of COVID-19 and we appreciate your understanding with regards to the measures we have had to put in place. We assure you of our continued commitment to service delivery under these challenging circumstances.

Take care and stay safe.

Efora Energy Limited

DAMAIN MATROOS

GROUP CEO

+27 (0)10 591 2260

For more information on COVID-19, please visit: