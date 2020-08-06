Log in
EFORA ENERGY LIMITED

(EEL)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/05
0.12 ZAR   +9.09%
Efora Energy : Resignation of Director

08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT

EFORA ENERGY LIMITED

(Formerly SacOil Holdings Limited)

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1993/000460/06)

Share Code: EEL

ISIN: ZAE000248258

('Efora' or 'the Company')

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

In accordance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ('the Board') wishes to advise that following her appointment as Head of Advisory at BDO Advisory Services, Thuto Masasa has resigned as independent non-executive director and chairperson of the Audit, Risk and Investment Committee of the Company with effect from 31 July 2020.

The Board and Management would like to thank Thuto for her valuable contribution to the Company over the years and wish her well in her new role.

The Board has commenced a process of identifying a suitable replacement and shareholders will be advised as soon as such appointment has been made.

Sponsor

PSG Capital

3 August 2020

For further information please contact:

Efora Energy Limited

Damain Matroos

+27 (0)10 591 2260

About Efora

Efora Energy Limited is a South African based independent African oil and gas company, listed on the JSE. The Company has a diverse portfolio of assets spanning production in Egypt; exploration and appraisal in the Democratic Republic of Congo; midstream project relating to crude trading in Nigeria and material downstream distribution operations throughout Southern Africa. Our focus as a Group is on delivering energy for the African continent by using Africa's own resources to meet the significant growth in demand expected over the next decade.

Disclaimer

Efora Energy Limited published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2 599 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2019 -538 M -31,2 M -31,2 M
Net Debt 2019 192 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,31x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 132 M 7,66 M 7,67 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 10,1%
Chart EFORA ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Efora Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marius Damain Matroos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Take Boas Seruwe Non-Executive Chairman
Tariro Gadzikwa CFO, Executive Director & Financial Controller
Jordaan Fouche Vice President-Technical & New Business
Thuto Margaret Masasa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EFORA ENERGY LIMITED-25.00%8
CNOOC LIMITED-34.26%48 334
CONOCOPHILLIPS-41.53%40 371
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-39.41%28 206
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-41.98%21 548
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-32.19%16 407
