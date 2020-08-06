Efora Energy : Resignation of Director

EFORA ENERGY LIMITED
(Formerly SacOil Holdings Limited)
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1993/000460/06)
Share Code: EEL
ISIN: ZAE000248258
('Efora' or 'the Company')
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
In accordance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ('the Board') wishes to advise that following her appointment as Head of Advisory at BDO Advisory Services, Thuto Masasa has resigned as independent non-executive director and chairperson of the Audit, Risk and Investment Committee of the Company with effect from 31 July 2020.
The Board and Management would like to thank Thuto for her valuable contribution to the Company over the years and wish her well in her new role.
The Board has commenced a process of identifying a suitable replacement and shareholders will be advised as soon as such appointment has been made.
Sponsor
PSG Capital
3 August 2020
For further information please contact:
Efora Energy Limited
Damain Matroos
+27 (0)10 591 2260
