EFORA ENERGY LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1993/000460/06)

JSE Share Code: EEL

ISIN: ZAE000248258

('Efora' or 'the Company')

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ('THE ACT'): ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

In accordance with paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Act has been published and is available on the Company's website at https://www.eforaenergy.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Efora-BEE-Affidavit_2018.pdf.

Johannesburg

19 July 2019

Sponsor

PSG Capital