EFORA ENERGY LTD
Efora Energy : Results of the Annual General Meeting

09/26/2018 | 02:41pm CEST

EFORA ENERGY LIMITED

(Formerly SacOil Holdings Limited)

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 1993/000460/06)

JSE Share Code: EEL

ISIN: ZAE000248258

('Efora' or 'the Company')

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are hereby advised that at the annual general meeting ('AGM') of the Company held at 11h00, on Tuesday, 25 September 2018 at 1st Floor, 12 Culross Road, Bryanston ('AGM'), all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders.

Details of the results of the voting at the AGM are as follows:

Shareholders are further advised that ordinary resolutions number 6 and 7 were modified to limit the number of shares placed under the authority of the directors and those that can be issued for cash to 5%, respectively.

Resolutions proposed at the AGM Votes for resolution as a percentage of total number of shares voted at AGM Votes against resolution as a percentage of total number of shares voted at AGM Number of shares voted at AGM Number of shares voted at AGM as a percentage of shares in issue Number of shares abstained as a percentage of shares in issue
Ordinary resolution number 1: Reappointment of external auditors 99.996% 0.004% 1 000 765 577 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 2: Confirmation of appointment of Ignatius Sehoole 99.995% 0.005% 1 000 760 577 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 3: Confirmation of appointment of Thuto Masasa 99.995% 0.005% 1 000 760 577 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 4.1: Re-election of

Audit and Risk Committee

Members - Mr Ignatius Sehoole

99.995% 0.005% 1 000 760 577 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 4.2: Re-election of

Audit and Risk Committee

Members - Ms Thuto Masasa

99.995% 0.005% 1 000 760 577 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 4.3: Re-election of

Audit and Risk Committee

Members - Mr Patrick Mngconkola

99.995% 0.005% 1 000 760 577 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 5.1: Endorsement of remuneration policy 99.55% 0.45% 1 000 734 478 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 5.2: Endorsement of remuneration implementation report 99.995% 0.005% 1 000 760 577 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 6: General authority to issue shares 99.55% 0.45% 1 000 765 577 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 7: General authority to issue shares for cash 99.99% 0.01% 1 000 765 077 90.66% 0.01%
Ordinary resolution number 8: Authority

to sign all required

documents

99.995% 0.005% 1 000 764 478 90.66% 0.01%
Special resolution number 1: General

authority to acquire

(repurchase) shares

99.55% 0.45% 1 000 765 577 90.66% 0.01%
Special resolution number 2: Remuneration of Non-executive Directors 99.99% 0.01% 1 000 764 478 90.66% 0.01%
Special resolution number 3: Financial assistance for acquisition of shares in a related or inter- related company 99.99% 0.01% 1 000 760 577 90.66% 0.01%
Special resolution number 4: Intercompany financial assistance 99.99% 0.01% 1 000 760 577 90.66% 0.01%

Note

Total number of shares in issue as at the date of the AGM was 1 103 834 635.

Johannesburg

26 September 2018

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Efora Energy Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 12:40:10 UTC
