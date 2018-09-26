Efora Energy : Results of the Annual General Meeting

EFORA ENERGY LIMITED
(Formerly SacOil Holdings Limited)
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1993/000460/06)
JSE Share Code: EEL
ISIN: ZAE000248258
('Efora' or 'the Company')
RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are hereby advised that at the annual general meeting ('AGM') of the Company held at 11h00, on Tuesday, 25 September 2018 at 1st Floor, 12 Culross Road, Bryanston ('AGM'), all of the resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders.
Details of the results of the voting at the AGM are as follows:
Shareholders are further advised that ordinary resolutions number 6 and 7 were modified to limit the number of shares placed under the authority of the directors and those that can be issued for cash to 5%, respectively.
|
Resolutions proposed at the AGM
|
Votes for resolution as a percentage of total number of shares voted at AGM
|
Votes against resolution as a percentage of total number of shares voted at AGM
|
Number of shares voted at AGM
|
Number of shares voted at AGM as a percentage of shares in issue
|
Number of shares abstained as a percentage of shares in issue
|
Ordinary resolution number 1: Reappointment of external auditors
|
99.996%
|
0.004%
|
1 000 765 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 2: Confirmation of appointment of Ignatius Sehoole
|
99.995%
|
0.005%
|
1 000 760 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 3: Confirmation of appointment of Thuto Masasa
|
99.995%
|
0.005%
|
1 000 760 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 4.1: Re-election of
Audit and Risk Committee
Members - Mr Ignatius Sehoole
|
99.995%
|
0.005%
|
1 000 760 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 4.2: Re-election of
Audit and Risk Committee
Members - Ms Thuto Masasa
|
99.995%
|
0.005%
|
1 000 760 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 4.3: Re-election of
Audit and Risk Committee
Members - Mr Patrick Mngconkola
|
99.995%
|
0.005%
|
1 000 760 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 5.1: Endorsement of remuneration policy
|
99.55%
|
0.45%
|
1 000 734 478
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 5.2: Endorsement of remuneration implementation report
|
99.995%
|
0.005%
|
1 000 760 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 6: General authority to issue shares
|
99.55%
|
0.45%
|
1 000 765 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 7: General authority to issue shares for cash
|
99.99%
|
0.01%
|
1 000 765 077
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Ordinary resolution number 8: Authority
to sign all required
documents
|
99.995%
|
0.005%
|
1 000 764 478
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Special resolution number 1: General
authority to acquire
(repurchase) shares
|
99.55%
|
0.45%
|
1 000 765 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Special resolution number 2: Remuneration of Non-executive Directors
|
99.99%
|
0.01%
|
1 000 764 478
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Special resolution number 3: Financial assistance for acquisition of shares in a related or inter- related company
|
99.99%
|
0.01%
|
1 000 760 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
|
Special resolution number 4: Intercompany financial assistance
|
99.99%
|
0.01%
|
1 000 760 577
|
90.66%
|
0.01%
Note
Total number of shares in issue as at the date of the AGM was 1 103 834 635.
Johannesburg
26 September 2018
Sponsor
PSG Capital
Disclaimer
