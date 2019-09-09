eFORCE : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

eFORCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

意 科 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 943)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of eForce Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 7 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As stated in the Announcement, a circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Acquisition Agreement; (ii) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Acquisition; (iii) the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in the same regard; (iv) the financial information and other information of the Group; (v) the financial information of the Target Group;

the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group; (vii) a valuation report of the Dongguan Land and the Nanjing Land; and (viii) a notice of the SGM was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 9 September 2019.

As additional time is required for the preparation of certain information for inclusion in the circular, the despatch date of the circular is postponed to a date on or before 16 September 2019.

Liu Liyang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

