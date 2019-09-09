Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  EFORCE Holdings Ltd    0943   BMG491232200

EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD

(0943)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/06
0.17 HKD   0.00%
05:27aEFORCE : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
2015EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 4 new shares @ 0.35 HKD for 1 existing share
FA
2015EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

eFORCE : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 05:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

eFORCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

意 科 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 943)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of eForce Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 7 July 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the Acquisition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As stated in the Announcement, a circular containing, among other things, (i) details of the Acquisition Agreement; (ii) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the Acquisition; (iii) the letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in the same regard; (iv) the financial information and other information of the Group; (v) the financial information of the Target Group;

  1. the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group; (vii) a valuation report of the Dongguan Land and the Nanjing Land; and (viii) a notice of the SGM was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 9 September 2019.

As additional time is required for the preparation of certain information for inclusion in the circular, the despatch date of the circular is postponed to a date on or before 16 September 2019.

By order of the Board

eForce Holdings Limited

Liu Liyang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Leung Chung Shan, Mr. Tam Lup Wai, Franky, Mr. Liu Liyang and Mr. Chan Tat Ming, Thomas; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Hau Chi Kit, Mr. Leung Chi Hung and Mr. Li Hon Kuen.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

eForce Holdings Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD
05:27aEFORCE : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
06/03EFORCE : to sell agricultural business
AQ
2018EFORCE : buys primary land developer for RMB520m
AQ
2015EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 4 new shares @ 0.35 HKD for 1 existing share
FA
2015EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4
FA
2011EFORCE HOLDINGS : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 25
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 823 M
Chart EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
eFORCE Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,17  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Yang Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chung Shan Leung Chairman
Lup Wai Tam Deputy Chairman
Hon Kuen Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Yiu Chung Au Yeung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EFORCE HOLDINGS LTD41.67%233
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY33.67%307 499
UNILEVER N.V.19.79%166 745
UNILEVER PLC26.32%166 745
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)59.13%74 687
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY25.50%64 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group