EFORE : Launches New OPUS HE Family of Configurable Cabinet Power Systems

OPUS HE Cabinet Series is Powered by MHE High Efficiency Rectifiers

16 September 2019 - Espoo, FI - Efore Oyj introduces the new OPUS HE Cabinet Power System Family, a highly configurable, modular series of backup power systems designed for use with 24V - 220VDC batteries, with power ratings from 1.5 kW to 24 kW. These high efficiency power systems are powered by Efore's new MHE 2 kW high efficiency rectifiers. With easy, user-defined configuration options for battery shelves, a selection of load distribution fuse panels, and selectable battery protection devices (e.g. MCB, MCCB or NH0x melting fuse), these systems can be personalized to match unique requirements. Their robust and reliable fan-free design and modular architecture ensures the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO) across the 15-20 year life span for industrial backup power systems.

The OPUS HE series of products offer unrivaled efficiency of 97% for minimal environmental impact, and have been designed and optimized for critical infrastructure applications such as transmission and distribution substations, process industries, railway signaling and substations, and telecommunications.

The OPUS HE configurability features also allow the cabinets to be built as double A+B systems without any custom design effort. Each customer has the complete freedom to install batteries inside the cabinet, or configure battery fuses for external battery banks. System design supports all typical Lead Acid and Ni-Cad battery systems in nominal 24, 48, 60, 110, 125 and 220VDC voltages.

