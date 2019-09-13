Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Efore Plc    EFO1V   FI0009900054

EFORE PLC

(EFO1V)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 09/12 11:29:35 am
0.059 EUR   +3.51%
04:32pEFORE : Launches New OPUS HE Family of Configurable Cabinet Power Systems
PU
08/19EFORE PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
08/15EFORE PLC : Half year financial report January 1 – June 30, 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EFORE : Launches New OPUS HE Family of Configurable Cabinet Power Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

OPUS HE Cabinet Series is Powered by MHE High Efficiency Rectifiers

16 September 2019 - Espoo, FI - Efore Oyj introduces the new OPUS HE Cabinet Power System Family, a highly configurable, modular series of backup power systems designed for use with 24V - 220VDC batteries, with power ratings from 1.5 kW to 24 kW. These high efficiency power systems are powered by Efore's new MHE 2 kW high efficiency rectifiers. With easy, user-defined configuration options for battery shelves, a selection of load distribution fuse panels, and selectable battery protection devices (e.g. MCB, MCCB or NH0x melting fuse), these systems can be personalized to match unique requirements. Their robust and reliable fan-free design and modular architecture ensures the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO) across the 15-20 year life span for industrial backup power systems.

The OPUS HE series of products offer unrivaled efficiency of 97% for minimal environmental impact, and have been designed and optimized for critical infrastructure applications such as transmission and distribution substations, process industries, railway signaling and substations, and telecommunications.

The OPUS HE configurability features also allow the cabinets to be built as double A+B systems without any custom design effort. Each customer has the complete freedom to install batteries inside the cabinet, or configure battery fuses for external battery banks. System design supports all typical Lead Acid and Ni-Cad battery systems in nominal 24, 48, 60, 110, 125 and 220VDC voltages.

You will find additional information on our website:

OPUS HE Cabinet

MHE Rectifiers

VIDI+ Controllers

Disclaimer

Efore Oyj published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 20:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EFORE PLC
04:32pEFORE : Launches New OPUS HE Family of Configurable Cabinet Power Systems
PU
08/19EFORE PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
08/15EFORE PLC : Half year financial report January 1 – June 30, 2019
AQ
07/31EFORE : has agreed on a short-term bridge financing to secure the sales of Telec..
AQ
07/31EFORE : to sell telecom operations to Chinese Kexin – Approving the offer ..
AQ
07/15EFORE PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
07/11EFORE : Sells back its minority share of vox power
PU
06/14EFORE PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
06/06EFORE : Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market..
AQ
05/14EFORE PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
More news
Chart EFORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Efore Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EFORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Vesa Leino President & Chief Executive Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Ruben Tomassoni Vice President-Operations
Olli Ensio Mustonen Chief Financial Officer
Antti Sivula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EFORE PLC55.26%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.37%74 668
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE34.80%48 587
NIDEC CORPORATION24.63%40 335
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.30%39 803
EATON CORPORATION PLC27.15%36 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group