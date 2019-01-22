EFORE : launches new MHE Modular High Efficiency Rectifiers

Natural Convection Cooled, 2kW modules in 24V, 48V, 60V, 110V, 125V and 220V

23 January 2019 - Espoo, Finland - Efore's new MHE 2kW high efficiency rectifiers are designed and optimized for critical power utility, rail and industrial applications where reliability is the first and most important criterion. Thanks to their robust and reliable fan-free design, high efficiency and modular architecture, OPUS HE systems offer the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) across the 15 to 20 year life span of the industrial power backup system.

MHE rectifiers incorporate Efore's extensive experience and latest technology in fan-free, high performance industrial power supplies. Their efficiency is the best in the market for natural convection cooled industrial rectifiers. Thanks to the low energy losses of these impressive power modules, the thermal design of the system cabinet with modular architecture is now easy and reliable.

The OPUS HE DC System family offers scalable floor standing and wall mountable cabinet solutions, and rack building blocks in power ranges from 1.5kW - 32kW. Our multi-cabinet solutions offer over 100kW of power that can be managed from one VIDI system controller. Additionally, MHE rectifiers provide a wide input range of 85-300VAC and wide DC adjustment range to support all typical Lead Acid and Ni-Cd battery backup solutions.

