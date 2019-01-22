Log in
EFORE PLC (EFO1V)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/22 11:24:26 am
0.05 EUR   --.--%
EFORE : launches new MHE Modular High Efficiency Rectifiers

01/22/2019 | 07:04pm EST

Natural Convection Cooled, 2kW modules in 24V, 48V, 60V, 110V, 125V and 220V

23 January 2019 - Espoo, Finland - Efore's new MHE 2kW high efficiency rectifiers are designed and optimized for critical power utility, rail and industrial applications where reliability is the first and most important criterion. Thanks to their robust and reliable fan-free design, high efficiency and modular architecture, OPUS HE systems offer the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) across the 15 to 20 year life span of the industrial power backup system.


MHE rectifiers incorporate Efore's extensive experience and latest technology in fan-free, high performance industrial power supplies. Their efficiency is the best in the market for natural convection cooled industrial rectifiers. Thanks to the low energy losses of these impressive power modules, the thermal design of the system cabinet with modular architecture is now easy and reliable.

The OPUS HE DC System family offers scalable floor standing and wall mountable cabinet solutions, and rack building blocks in power ranges from 1.5kW - 32kW. Our multi-cabinet solutions offer over 100kW of power that can be managed from one VIDI system controller. Additionally, MHE rectifiers provide a wide input range of 85-300VAC and wide DC adjustment range to support all typical Lead Acid and Ni-Cd battery backup solutions.

Disclaimer

Efore Oyj published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:03:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 55,0 M
EBIT 2018 -4,00 M
Net income 2018 -5,00 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 21,4 M
Technical analysis trends EFORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,05 €
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vesa Leino President & Chief Executive Officer
Tuomo Juhani Lähdesmäki Chairman
Ruben Tomassoni Vice President-Operations
Olli Ensio Mustonen Chief Financial Officer
Antti Sivula Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EFORE PLC31.58%24
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.56%61 399
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE1.11%39 614
EMERSON ELECTRIC6.58%38 822
NIDEC CORPORATION4.59%33 384
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.38%32 634
