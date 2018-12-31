Efore : Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Efore Plc Stock Exchange Release 31.12.2018 at 15:15

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act



Efore Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Issuing company: Efore Plc

Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights

Complete name: Soinitilat Oy, Turku, Finland

Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 29.12.2018

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5,87 5,87 421 636 788 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009900054 24 762 952 5,87 %

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Soinitilat Oy 5.87 24 762 952 Heikki Soini 0.0038 160 000

EFORE PLC

Jorma Wiitakorpi Vesa Leino

President and CEO CFO

For further information please contact Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510 or Vesa Leino, CFO, tel. + 358 40 759 89 56.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Principal media