Efore : Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
Efore Plc Stock Exchange Release 31.12.2018 at 15:15
Efore Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.
Issuing company: Efore Plc
Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights
Complete name: Soinitilat Oy, Turku, Finland
Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 29.12.2018
Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
% of total
Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
5,87
5,87
421 636 788
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:
Class/type of shares
Number of shares and voting rights
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(SMA 9:5)
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
(SMA 9:5)
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009900054
24 762 952
5,87
%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both
Soinitilat Oy
5.87
24 762 952
Heikki Soini
0.0038
160 000
EFORE PLC
Jorma Wiitakorpi Vesa Leino
President and CEO CFO
For further information please contact Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510 or Vesa Leino, CFO, tel. + 358 40 759 89 56.
Efore Group
Efore is an international Group which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its sales, marketing and R&D functions are located in Europe and China. The Group also has a sales and marketing unit in the United States. In the financial year ended on December 2017, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 69.9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 432. The parent company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.efore.fi