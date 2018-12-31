Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 05:29:47 pm
0.038 EUR   -16.67%
2017EFORE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017EFORE PLC : annual earnings release
2013EFORE OYJ : quaterly earnings release
Efore : Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

12/31/2018 | 02:54pm CET

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Efore Plc Stock Exchange Release 31.12.2018 at 15:15

Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act

Efore Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

Issuing company: Efore Plc

Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights

Complete name: Soinitilat Oy, Turku, Finland

Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 29.12.2018

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 5,87 5,87 421 636 788
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009900054 24 762 952 5,87 %

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
Soinitilat Oy 5.87 24 762 952
Heikki Soini 0.0038 160 000

EFORE PLC

Jorma Wiitakorpi Vesa Leino
President and CEO CFO

For further information please contact Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510 or Vesa Leino, CFO, tel. + 358 40 759 89 56.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Principal media

Efore Group
Efore is an international Group which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its sales, marketing and R&D functions are located in Europe and China. The Group also has a sales and marketing unit in the United States. In the financial year ended on December 2017, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 69.9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 432. The parent company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.efore.fi

Disclaimer

Efore Oyj published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 13:53:01 UTC
