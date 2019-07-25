Log in
A-dec Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Support

07/25/2019 | 06:30am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced that A-dec, world’s leading dental equipment manufacturer, selected eGain AI knowledge for contact center support and digital self-service.

A-dec manufactures a complete portfolio of dental operatory products, including chairs, stools, delivery systems, lights, cabinets, and A-dec | W&H handpieces. The complex nature of these products makes customer support essential to the A-dec value proposition.

A-dec Customer Service handles calls from dental service providers as well as A-dec’s own field engineers and dealers. Previously, representatives were using a legacy knowledge-base, layered on a Microsoft® Sharepoint™ repository. A-dec wanted to modernize its knowledge management system with AI guidance to deliver fast, accurate, and consistent answers across omnichannel touchpoints.

Looking at alternatives, the company was impressed with eGain’s AI Knowledge for its strong, out-of-the-box capabilities in conversational AI guidance, knowledge personalization, search, and analytics. Moreover, the contact center tried out the solution through “Innovation in Thirty Days”, a free, production pilot, where agents were able to find answers faster with eGain. The company will deploy eGain AI Knowledge across the contact center and digital self-service.

“A-dec Customer Service strives to provide an accurate, complete, and immediate solution for every customer,” said Mark Brannan, Global Director of Customer Service.  “With eGain’s AI Knowledge solution, we will expand our abilities to accomplish this goal and introduce this same level of service to new interaction channels beyond our traditional voice approach.”

“Document and content management systems fail in findability,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “By contrast, eGain AI Knowledge accelerates time to answer with fast findability and conversational navigation, where needed.”

More Information

eGain Solve™ Suite: http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview.pdf

eGain AI+Knowledge™: http://www.egain.com/products/knowledge_agent/

eGain AI+SelfService™: http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview_selfservice.pdf

eGain Innovation in Thirty Days™: http://www.egain.com/try-buy/

About A-dec

A-dec provides reliable dental equipment solutions to better the lives of dentists and their patients worldwide.

Headquartered on 50-acres in Newberg, Oregon, A-dec’s campus includes state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and the A-dec Education Center dedicated to learning and discovery. Facilities in the United Kingdom, Australia, and China help support an extensive network of authorized dealers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, contact A-dec.News@a-dec.com or call 1.800.547.1883 or visit https://www.a-dec.com/.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Diane Tang
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4505

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
