Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EGain Corp    EGAN

EGAIN CORP

(EGAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consumers Love Messaging for Customer Service But Hate its Experience Silo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:31am EDT

YouGov survey of US and UK consumers reveals that lack of consistent omnichannel experience is the biggest hurdle to faster adoption of messaging for customer service

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement hubs, today announced the findings based on a consumer survey of the use of messaging for customer service. The survey revealed that consumers love the convenience of messaging but struggle mightily with its experience silo.

Conducted by YouGov on behalf of eGain, the survey was based on responses from 1777 consumers who messaged a business for customer service in the last 12 months. When asked about their struggles1 when messaging businesses for customer service:

  • 43% hated repeating information across agents or when escalating to other channels;
  • 28% struggled with the speed of response; and
  • 23% were stumped by the relevance of response.

Another interesting and somewhat expected finding was the higher adoption of messaging for customer service among younger consumers. The survey found:

  • 39% adoption for the 18-34 age group;
  • 32% for the 35-54 age group; and
  • 20% for the 55+ age group.

Finally, younger consumers had a more positive view of messaging as a customer service channel compared to other contact channels like web chat, email or phone.

  • 37% in the 18-34 age group were more satisfied with messaging than other contact channels; versus
  • 23% in the 35-54 age group; and only
  • 18% in the 55+ age group.

“We believe our customer engagement hub enhances the value of our rich, messaging solution with our omnichannel platform powered by AI and knowledge” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our clients in the US are rapidly activating our messaging capabilities to deliver a connected customer experience on the eGain platform. Especially exciting is the high level of interest in using our AI-based virtual assistant via messaging.”

More Information

An infographic containing key survey findings:
http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/surveys/egain_messaging_survey_2019.pdf.
eGain Messaging: http://www.egain.com/customer-service-messaging/
eGain Solve™ Suite: http://hd.egain.com/wp-content/overviews/egain_overview.pdf

About YouGov
YouGov is a global data, analytics, and market research firm founded in 2000. Its highly profiled and engaged panel of 2 million US consumers and 6 million consumers worldwide enables a continuous conversation about our panelists’ opinions, their behaviors, and the brands which touch their lives at local, national, and global levels.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc.  Total sample size was 5,950 adults, of whom 1,777 had used messaging to get customer service in the past 12 months. Fieldwork was undertaken online between February 8th and February 18th, 2019.  The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US/UK adults (aged 18+).

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Cynthia Tu
Phone: 408-636-4505
Email: press@egain.com 


1 Respondents could select multiple options

 

eGain logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EGAIN CORP
06:31aConsumers Love Messaging for Customer Service But Hate its Experience Silo
GL
03/14EGAIN : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
03/13EGAIN CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13eGain Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
03/12EGAIN : to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 19, 2019
AQ
03/11EGAIN : named in KMWorld 100 List for the 13th year
AQ
02/11EGAIN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/07EGAIN : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07EGAIN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/07eGain Reports 53% SaaS Revenue Growth in Fiscal Second Quarter; Raises Annual..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 66,8 M
EBIT 2019 5,51 M
Net income 2019 3,13 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 116,00
P/E ratio 2020 157,43
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,93x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,39x
Capitalization 329 M
Chart EGAIN CORP
Duration : Period :
eGain Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Promod Narang Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Gunjan Sinha Independent Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EGAIN CORP67.73%329
ORACLE CORPORATION19.69%193 945
SAP15.20%139 601
INTUIT30.08%66 338
SERVICENOW INC35.89%43 674
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.96%17 619
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.