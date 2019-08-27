Log in
EGAIN CORP

(EGAN)
eGain Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for September

08/27/2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement hubs, today announced it will present at the following two investor conferences in September:

8th Annual Gateway Conference
Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12:30pm PT (formal presentation and one-on-one meetings)
San Francisco, CA

Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference
Thursday, September 5, 2019 (one-on-one meetings only)
Minneapolis, MN

eGain management will present and/or host one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the Gateway Conference, please email conference@gatewayir.com. For more information on the Dougherty conference or to register, please use this link http://doughertymarkets.com/ecm-conference-register.

To access a live webcast or replay of the eGain’s formal presentation at the Gateway conference, visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com

 

 

 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66,9 M
EBIT 2019 6,91 M
Net income 2019 4,01 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,0x
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,72x
Capitalization 200 M
Chart EGAIN CORP
Duration : Period :
eGain Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,75  $
Last Close Price 6,61  $
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Promod Narang Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Gunjan Sinha Independent Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EGAIN CORP0.61%200
ORACLE CORPORATION15.46%173 896
SAP AG22.77%141 731
INTUIT43.65%73 306
SERVICENOW INC49.72%49 972
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.43.54%20 028
