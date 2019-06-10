eGain to Participate in ROTH London Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that Eric Smit, CFO, will be participating in the ROTH Capital Partners London Conference taking place June 17-19, 2019 at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, UK.



Mr. Smit will host one-on-one and small group meetings with international institutional investors on June 18, 2019. To schedule a meeting, please contact either your ROTH representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

