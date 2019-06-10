Log in
EGAIN CORP

EGAIN CORP

(EGAN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/07 04:00:00 pm
8.16 USD   +1.37%
06:31aeGain to Participate in ROTH London Conference
GL
05/09EGAIN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08EGAIN : Reports 31% SaaS Revenue Growth in Fiscal Third Quarter
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

eGain to Participate in ROTH London Conference

06/10/2019 | 06:31am EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that Eric Smit, CFO, will be participating in the ROTH Capital Partners London Conference taking place June 17-19, 2019 at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, UK.

Mr. Smit will host one-on-one and small group meetings with international institutional investors on June 18, 2019. To schedule a meeting, please contact either your ROTH representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To learn more about eGain, visit www.egain.com.

Gain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other Company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Group Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 66,9 M
EBIT 2019 6,91 M
Net income 2019 4,01 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 60,44
P/E ratio 2020 125,54
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,34x
Capitalization 247 M
Technical analysis trends EGAIN CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,8 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashutosh Roy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric N. Smit Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Promod Narang Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Gunjan Sinha Independent Director
Phiroz P. Darukhanavala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EGAIN CORP24.20%223
ORACLE CORPORATION17.96%171 703
SAP30.82%153 748
INTUIT30.80%61 718
SERVICENOW INC54.20%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.35.35%18 125
