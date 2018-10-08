Log in
eGain to showcase customer success and innovation at DX 2018 Chicago

10/08/2018 | 08:00pm CEST

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, is hosting eGain DX 2018 on November 13, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago.

According to multiple research studies, 80-90% of digital experience (DX) initiatives fail, largely due to point-product spaghetti and unsynchronized innovation across customer, agent, and business experience. Moreover, while AI is considered a top priority by CxOs, real-world success stories are hard to come by.

eGain DX 2018 will showcase easy-to-consume innovation, at-scale customer success stories, and industry-leading next practices for AI-powered DX success. Digital Transformation (DT) experts will show how to operationalize your DX strategies in an agile, no-risk way. The event will also feature a demo lounge and a cocktail reception.

Highlights

Keynote address

  • Beyond the Hype: Digital Transformation That Works
    Ashu Roy, eGain CEO

Thought leadership

  • State of CX: 2018 CX Performance by Leading Brands in the US and Canada
    Rick Parrish, Principal Customer Experience Analyst, Forrester Research
  • Emerging Trends in Customer Service Technology and Best Practices
    Nadine LeBlanc, Research Director for CRM and Customer Experience, Gartner

Digital transformation journeys with eGain

  • British Telecom (EE) with AI and knowledge management
  • Paylocity with AI and knowledge management
  • Assurant with connected analytics

Next practices and ideas

  • Take the Mess Out of Messaging
  • Next-Gen Contact Center Agents: From Harried to Happy
  • AI and Process Automation: Ditch the Maps When You Have GPS
  • Virtual Assistant Deployment: Virtues and Vices
  • Demo lounge and expert access (open all day)

How to register

Visit http://hd.egain.com/dx18/website.html.

Note: All sessions are subject to change without notice.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Cynthia Tu
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4505
 

eGain logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
