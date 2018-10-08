eGain to showcase customer success and innovation at DX 2018 Chicago

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, is hosting eGain DX 2018 on November 13, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago.



According to multiple research studies, 80-90% of digital experience (DX) initiatives fail, largely due to point-product spaghetti and unsynchronized innovation across customer, agent, and business experience. Moreover, while AI is considered a top priority by CxOs, real-world success stories are hard to come by.

eGain DX 2018 will showcase easy-to-consume innovation, at-scale customer success stories, and industry-leading next practices for AI-powered DX success. Digital Transformation (DT) experts will show how to operationalize your DX strategies in an agile, no-risk way. The event will also feature a demo lounge and a cocktail reception.

Highlights

Keynote address

Beyond the Hype: Digital Transformation That Works

Ashu Roy, eGain CEO

Thought leadership

State of CX: 2018 CX Performance by Leading Brands in the US and Canada

Rick Parrish, Principal Customer Experience Analyst, Forrester Research

Rick Parrish, Principal Customer Experience Analyst, Forrester Research Emerging Trends in Customer Service Technology and Best Practices

Nadine LeBlanc, Research Director for CRM and Customer Experience, Gartner

Digital transformation journeys with eGain

British Telecom (EE) with AI and knowledge management

Paylocity with AI and knowledge management

Assurant with connected analytics

Next practices and ideas

Take the Mess Out of Messaging

Next-Gen Contact Center Agents: From Harried to Happy

AI and Process Automation: Ditch the Maps When You Have GPS

Virtual Assistant Deployment: Virtues and Vices

Demo lounge and expert access (open all day)

How to register

Visit http://hd.egain.com/dx18/website.html .

Note: All sessions are subject to change without notice.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.