eGain to showcase customer success and innovation at DX 2018 Chicago
10/08/2018 | 08:00pm CEST
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, is hosting eGain DX 2018 on November 13, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Chicago.
According to multiple research studies, 80-90% of digital experience (DX) initiatives fail, largely due to point-product spaghetti and unsynchronized innovation across customer, agent, and business experience. Moreover, while AI is considered a top priority by CxOs, real-world success stories are hard to come by.
eGain DX 2018 will showcase easy-to-consume innovation, at-scale customer success stories, and industry-leading next practices for AI-powered DX success. Digital Transformation (DT) experts will show how to operationalize your DX strategies in an agile, no-risk way. The event will also feature a demo lounge and a cocktail reception.
Highlights
Keynote address
Beyond the Hype: Digital Transformation That Works Ashu Roy, eGain CEO
Thought leadership
State of CX: 2018 CX Performance by Leading Brands in the US and Canada Rick Parrish, Principal Customer Experience Analyst, Forrester Research
Emerging Trends in Customer Service Technology and Best Practices Nadine LeBlanc, Research Director for CRM and Customer Experience, Gartner
Digital transformation journeys with eGain
British Telecom (EE) with AI and knowledge management
Paylocity with AI and knowledge management
Assurant with connected analytics
Next practices and ideas
Take the Mess Out of Messaging
Next-Gen Contact Center Agents: From Harried to Happy
AI and Process Automation: Ditch the Maps When You Have GPS
Note: All sessions are subject to change without notice.
