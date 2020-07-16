eGain Adds Google's Business Messages support to its Messaging Hub

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced its support for Google’s Business Messages for conversational customer service and engagement, as part of the eGain Messaging Hub™. Contact centers will now be able to handle the complete lifecycle of handling Google’s Business Messages with eGain, while integrating the interactions with other touchpoints for a complete view of the customer.



Solution highlights

• Connect﻿

o Customer messaging on Android-powered mobile devices to interact with businesses through Business Messages, from entry points such as Search and Maps﻿

o AI-powered routing based on real-time conversational analytics, customer preference and business context, enhanced with machine learning. • Solve

o Guided conversations with built-in virtual assistant, AI, and knowledge for accurate and consistent handling of customer queries. o Rich customer experiences with payment support, deep links, structured response, map, and search. Solution automatically adapts to channel-specific features. o Process guidance knowhow maintained without IT involvement. • Optimize

o Granular, connected analytics to optimize conversational effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Unlike point products and API tool kits, the eGain Messaging Hub offers a complete set of capabilities for messaging-based conversational automation. Built on a Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB)™ architecture, the hub makes it easy to add new messaging touchpoints easily, while leveraging eGain’s unified omnichannel platform for AI, knowledge, and analytics.



“Messaging for customer engagement has gone from nice-to-have to have-to-have,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Our hub approach makes it easy to plug in new message-based touchpoints, allowing us to quickly add support for Google’s Business Messages.”

More information

eGain for Google’s Business Messages: https://www.eGain.com/eGain-for-Google-business-messages

eGain Messaging Hub: https://www.egain.com/messaging-hub/

eGain Virtual Assistant: https://www.egain.com/products/virtual-assistant-software/

eGain Suite: https://hd.egain.com/overviews/egain-suite.pdf

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain

Our omnichannel customer engagement solutions power digital-first experiences for leading brands. Infused with AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our award-winning platform helps clients automate and optimize customer journeys via virtual assistance, messaging, social, mobile, web, and contact centers. To learn more about eGain, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.