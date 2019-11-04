Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Egdon Resources plc    EDR   GB00B28YML29

EGDON RESOURCES PLC

(EDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Egdon Resources : Government Moratorium on Hydraulic Fracturing for shale-gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:00am EST

Egdon Resources plc (AIM:EDR) notes the announcement by government that it will introduce a temporary moratorium on hydraulic fracturing for shale gas.

Over the last 6 years Egdon has built a significant acreage position in UK unconventional resources focused on the Gainsborough Trough in Eastern England. The results from the Springs Road-1 well drilled earlier this year, have shown the potential for a world class gas resource in this basin, with analysis indicating gas in place of 640 billion cubic feet of gas per square mile. Each basin and site is different and the Gainsborough Trough is characterised by its simple structure and limited faulting.

We note the comment made by Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) Director of Regulation Tom Wheeler who stated that 'the OGA believes that further detailed geomechanical analysis would be needed before we could evaluate with confidence whether hydraulic fracturing could resume in the Fylde, or elsewhere, consistent with the Government's policy aims'. Egdon along with the rest of the industry is fully committed to working closely with the OGA and other regulators to demonstrate that we can operate safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, and we are confident of doing so.

We also reiterate the comments of Ken Cronin, Chief Executive of UK Onshore Oil and Gas, the industry body in his response to the announcement;

'Since shale gas exploration commenced in England we have confirmed a world-class resource. Flow testing and core sampling across Lancashire and North Nottinghamshire show that our high-quality indigenous gas can reach the surface, leaving the UK with no excuse to continue importing overseas gas that generates double the emissions and provides British workers, businesses and communities with no economic benefit.

'As the Committee on Climate Change has stated, there will be a significant need for natural gas in 2050, approximately 70% of our current consumption, to meet our future demand for hydrogen.

'The Committee also reiterated in their Net Zero report something any climate change conscious Government should pay heed to: it is essential that we do not simply offshore our emissions - and environmental responsibilities - to other countries.'

Mark Abbott, Managing Director of Egdon said;

Whilst growth of our unconventional resources asset base has formed an important and successful part of Egdon's strategy over recent years, it should be remembered that Egdon also has a broad range of conventional oil and gas assets within its diverse portfolio. We expect numerous catalysts across the conventional portfolio in the coming months, including further positive developments relating to today's announcement of entering an exclusivity agreement with respect to a farmout of the offshore Resolution and Endeavour gas discoveries with a large internationally recognised exploration and production company.

We will now take some time to review the detail of the OGA report and the government announcement of a temporary moratorium and its implications for our business before reporting to shareholders in due course.

My immediate focus is on presenting our case to the Planning Inspector at the Public Inquiry for the Wressle oil field development which commences tomorrow (5 November 2019) in Scunthorpe and is scheduled to last up to six days.

Disclaimer

Egdon Resources plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EGDON RESOURCES PLC
05:02aUK shale gas explorers' shares fall on fracking moratorium
RE
05:00aEGDON RESOURCES : Government Moratorium on Hydraulic Fracturing for shale-gas
PU
02:28aEGDON RESOURCES : P1929 and P2304 Farm-out Exclusivity Agreement
PU
10/02EGDON RESOURCES : Operations Update
AQ
10/01EGDON RESOURCES : Operations Update
PU
09/12EGDON RESOURCES : Springs Road Update Resource Density in Bowland Shales
AQ
08/21UK OIL & GAS : Egdon Resources plc - PEDL143 Update
AQ
07/30EGDON RESOURCES : Wressle Planning Appeal Update
AQ
07/16EGDON RESOURCES : Biscathorpe-2 Well Results Update
AQ
06/28EGDON RESOURCES : Springs Road-1 SR-01 Shale Exploration Well Results
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2,05 M
EBIT 2019 -1,90 M
Net income 2019 -1,90 M
Finance 2019 0,65 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,67x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,25x
EV / Sales2019 6,12x
EV / Sales2020 5,34x
Capitalization 13,2 M
Chart EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Egdon Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EGDON RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 29,00  GBp
Last Close Price 4,35  GBp
Spread / Highest target 797%
Spread / Average Target 567%
Spread / Lowest Target 337%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Anthony William Abbott Managing Director & Director
Philip Henry Peter Stephens Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Durham Director & Technical Director
Walter Rookehurst Roberts Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Maurice Ratcliff Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EGDON RESOURCES PLC-38.99%17
CNOOC LIMITED-1.64%68 136
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.34%62 709
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.42%41 292
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.10%37 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.46%30 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group