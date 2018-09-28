Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Egetaepper A/S : Equity transaction managerial staff - KM

09/28/2018 | 06:32am EDT

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

Herning, 28 September 2018

Report on transactions in egetæpper a/s shares of managerial staff and connected persons.

Pursuant to EU regulations on market abuse no. 596/2014, article 19, paragraph 1 egetæpper a/s shall report the transactions in egetæpper shares of managerial staff and connected persons:

Name:

Mrs. Kaja Møller

Reason:

Board member, egetæpper a/s

Issuer:

egetæpper a/s

ISIN code:

DK 0060458206

Type:

egetæpper B (shares)

Transaction:

Acquisition

Trading date:

27 September 2018

Market:

Outside market place

Number:

1247

Market price:

DKK 300,912.00

Yours sincerely,

egetæpper a/s

John Vestergaard

CEO

Disclaimer

Egetæpper A/S published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:31:07 UTC
