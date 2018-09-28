Egetaepper A/S : Equity transaction managerial staff - KM

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
Herning, 28 September 2018
Report on transactions in egetæpper a/s shares of managerial staff and connected persons.
Pursuant to EU regulations on market abuse no. 596/2014, article 19, paragraph 1 egetæpper a/s shall report the transactions in egetæpper shares of managerial staff and connected persons:
|
Name:
|
Mrs. Kaja Møller
|
Reason:
|
Board member, egetæpper a/s
|
Issuer:
|
egetæpper a/s
|
ISIN code:
|
DK 0060458206
|
Type:
|
egetæpper B (shares)
|
Transaction:
|
Acquisition
|
Trading date:
|
27 September 2018
|
Market:
|
Outside market place
|
Number:
|
1247
|
Market price:
|
DKK 300,912.00
|
Yours sincerely,
|
egetæpper a/s
|
John Vestergaard
|
CEO
Disclaimer
Egetæpper A/S published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:31:07 UTC