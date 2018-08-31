Log in
EGETAEPPER A/S
Egetaepper A/S : Preliminary statement of account 1st quarter 2018/2019

08/31/2018

Interim report Q1 2017/18

The Board of Directors has today presented and approved the interim report for the 1st quarter of the financial year 2018/19. The interim report has not been audited or reviewed by the company auditor.

The interim report contains the following key points:

The result of Q1 (1 May 2018 - 31 July 2018)

  • The turnover of the Group amounts to DKK 274m compared with last years amount of DKK 284m which corresponds to a decrease of 3%. The development corresponds by and large to our expectations for Q1.

  • EBIT of the 1st Quarter makes up DKK 11.9m, which is a 50% decrease compared to last year. The result is a little below our expectations. The development is attributable to sales and marketing activities as well as product launches by DKK 5.0m and a decline of DKK 5.7m in revenue in Carpet Concept.

  • Quarterly net investments in long-term assets amount to DKK 23m.

  • Cash flows from operation amount to DKK 52m against DKK 29m last year.

Prospects 2018/19

Our expectations for the financial year 2018/19 are maintained as reported in the annual financial statement 29 June 2018.

Contacts:

Mr. John Vestergaard, CFO Tlf. no. 97118811

Mr. Svend Aage Færch Nielsen, CEO Tlf. no. 97118811

egetæpper a/s

Herning, 31 August 2018

Disclaimer

Egetæpper A/S published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:56:03 UTC
