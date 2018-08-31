Egetaepper A/S : Preliminary statement of account 1st quarter 2018/2019

Interim report Q1 2017/18

The Board of Directors has today presented and approved the interim report for the 1st quarter of the financial year 2018/19. The interim report has not been audited or reviewed by the company auditor.

The interim report contains the following key points:

The result of Q1 (1 May 2018 - 31 July 2018)

 The turnover of the Group amounts to DKK 274m compared with last years amount of DKK 284m which corresponds to a decrease of 3%. The development corresponds by and large to our expectations for Q1.

 EBIT of the 1st Quarter makes up DKK 11.9m, which is a 50% decrease compared to last year. The result is a little below our expectations. The development is attributable to sales and marketing activities as well as product launches by DKK 5.0m and a decline of DKK 5.7m in revenue in Carpet Concept.

 Quarterly net investments in long-term assets amount to DKK 23m.

 Cash flows from operation amount to DKK 52m against DKK 29m last year.

Prospects 2018/19

Our expectations for the financial year 2018/19 are maintained as reported in the annual financial statement 29 June 2018.

