Egetaepper A/S : ReForm Calico Ecotrust & ReForm Mano Ecotrust

New family members! ReForm Calico Ecotrust & ReForm Mano Ecotrust
Extended with two new and sustainable collections, our ReForm concept offers even more interior design options to suit your project specifications.
Calico is inspired by the loose-woven structure of flax, which imbues a room with soft understated texture.
Mano radiates handmade quality with its multi-dimensional loop design, reflecting the harmonious unevenness of the aesthetics of randomness.
