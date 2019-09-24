Egetaepper A/S : ReForm Calico Ecotrust & ReForm Mano Ecotrust

New family members! ReForm Calico Ecotrust & ReForm Mano Ecotrust

Extended with two new and sustainable collections, our ReForm concept offers even more interior design options to suit your project specifications.

Calico is inspired by the loose-woven structure of flax, which imbues a room with soft understated texture.

Mano radiates handmade quality with its multi-dimensional loop design, reflecting the harmonious unevenness of the aesthetics of randomness.

