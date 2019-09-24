Log in
EGETAEPPER A/S

EGETAEPPER A/S

(EGE B)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Egetaepper A/S : ReForm Calico Ecotrust & ReForm Mano Ecotrust

0
09/24/2019 | 08:47am EDT

New family members! ReForm Calico Ecotrust & ReForm Mano Ecotrust
Extended with two new and sustainable collections, our ReForm concept offers even more interior design options to suit your project specifications.

Calico is inspired by the loose-woven structure of flax, which imbues a room with soft understated texture.
Mano radiates handmade quality with its multi-dimensional loop design, reflecting the harmonious unevenness of the aesthetics of randomness.

Læs mere her

Nyhedsoversigt

Disclaimer

Egetæpper A/S published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 12:46:08 UTC
